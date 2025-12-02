Princess Kate has ‘blossomed’ & she ‘is obviously a power behind the throne’

In my humble opinion, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales share one particular thing in common: an inflated sense of their own importance within the monarchy’s framework. One could argue that Camilla has her husband’s ear, or that King Charles would do anything to protect Camilla, but Camilla and Kate have barely any real power within the institution. It’s just Charles and William fighting with each other and fighting with various courtiers, with their wives barely even factoring into any decision-making. Well, Kate is still demanding credit for being “a power behind the throne,” especially in regard to the Andrew Mountbatten Windsor situation. O RLY?

When King Charles decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — Kate Middleton. On Oct. 30, Buckingham Palace announced that “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.” The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. “Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand,” he shared. “She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed.” Pelham Turner suspected that Kate, 43, had a hand in the wording that was used in the statement. “Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer,” he said. “She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary. So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition.”

[From Fox News]

“Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed.” That’s according to various royal biographers, who claim that Andrew was always rude to Kate and the Middletons, like he looked down his nose at Kate. I think it’s far more likely that Kate has a history of being rude to Beatrice and Eugenie, and they told their father about it and Andrew called her out privately. But that’s just my guess. As for this story… it’s extremely dumb to watch these left-behind clowns fight each other for credit for pushing out Andrew. It’s like they stumbled backwards into an issue which resonated with the British public, and they’re trying to milk it for all its worth. And no, Kate doesn’t have Charles’s ear on anything.