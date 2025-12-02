Princess Kate has ‘blossomed’ & she ‘is obviously a power behind the throne’

In my humble opinion, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales share one particular thing in common: an inflated sense of their own importance within the monarchy’s framework. One could argue that Camilla has her husband’s ear, or that King Charles would do anything to protect Camilla, but Camilla and Kate have barely any real power within the institution. It’s just Charles and William fighting with each other and fighting with various courtiers, with their wives barely even factoring into any decision-making. Well, Kate is still demanding credit for being “a power behind the throne,” especially in regard to the Andrew Mountbatten Windsor situation. O RLY?
When King Charles decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — Kate Middleton. On Oct. 30, Buckingham Palace announced that “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.” The 65-year-old is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
“Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.
“A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand,” he shared. “She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed.”
Pelham Turner suspected that Kate, 43, had a hand in the wording that was used in the statement.
“Kate has blossomed, media-wise, especially after announcing her cancer,” he said. “She is a dutiful wife, mother and queen apparent in waiting. Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary. So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition.”
[From Fox News]
“Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed.” That’s according to various royal biographers, who claim that Andrew was always rude to Kate and the Middletons, like he looked down his nose at Kate. I think it’s far more likely that Kate has a history of being rude to Beatrice and Eugenie, and they told their father about it and Andrew called her out privately. But that’s just my guess. As for this story… it’s extremely dumb to watch these left-behind clowns fight each other for credit for pushing out Andrew. It’s like they stumbled backwards into an issue which resonated with the British public, and they’re trying to milk it for all its worth. And no, Kate doesn’t have Charles’s ear on anything.
Blossomed how? By losing even more weight, looking even older, refusing to cut her hair, continuing to lie to the public? “Dutiful wife”? She is separated from William and I guess “dutiful” means she won’t spill the beans about her marriage OR what a thoroughly nasty human being her so-called husband is? You can always tell when she needs good press, can’t you?
Right? She’s a middle aged woman who’s been with that family for nearly 20 years, “blossoming” is something I’d expect of a twenty-something stepping into a new public role, not a woman who is 43 years old.
Exactly. It’s like “she’s finally found her voice,” lol. And notice they’re still playing the “cancer” card.
I’m 44 and if anyone accused me of blossoming I’d fight them in the street. GTFO with that kind of infantilizing, simpering BS. I can’t believe people are writing about her like this, and that it’s what I guess the palace wants? A woman was queen for 60 years and they still don’t know how to treat or talk about women without sounding like it’s a different species? So gross.
I’m sorry I stopped and started laughing at “ she is the power behind the throne” lol lol. Woman can barely answer questions and she is the power behind the throne? Stop with this complete nonsense!!!
I know, I think she’s going to get some backlash on this. If she can get scolded for posing with kids at the Garden thing, then get the popcorn for being so uppity.
Miss “Can you test the smell by smelling it?” isn’t writing a damn thing for anyone, not even herself. Unrelated, but that forehead scar sure is prominent these days.
Blossomed so much in the role that after being married to the heir for 15 years she still isn’t allowed to do anything more than pick up people from the airport. It’s going to be very interesting when Charles is gone.
Camilla has no impetus to help them out, the Gloucester’s and Kent’s if they’re still with us would be so old that it would literally be shameful to have them doing a lot of events, and they’ve chased away due to jealousy any younger relatives that would be willing to pick up the slack. Anne will if not retire significantly pull back. And Edward and Sophie won’t be able to generate enough interest or distraction.
Going to be a very clear case with the British media of who are you going to believe me or your lying eyes, about their impact and work ethic.
This woman can barely get out of bed to do anything. Please.
If she really wants to protect her children she would do her best to get rid of the monarchy so that George doesn’t ever have to be King. He would still be a rich kid at the top of the aristocracy without all the hassle
Oh Lordy, not the blossoming imagery. How insipid. And really, who gave Carole a contact within Fox News. A true match made in propaganda hell that’s for sure.
Bwahahahahahaha! I’m dying over here. 🤣🤣🤣 Blossoming? Into what? I’m ded. D.E.D. 😝💀😝 “The power behind the throne”? She can’t even welcome an audience nor introduce herself without flubbing while reading her two line notecard. But sure Jan.
Highly entertaining shit!
Nothing says “power behind the throne” like starring in those Summer’s Eve videos.
Charles is a lot of things I don’t care for, but he does work. I wish as King he would slap William down like the punkA lazy kid he is, tell him to get his rear into gear for Christmas dinner, read the “power behind the throne” aka Duchess Dolittle, and tell Andrew to kick rocks, and it’s a flat in Manchester for you.
I think this is going to really backfire on Kate.
Show, don’t tell. I can believe that Camilla has some power because I’ve seen how Charles behaves with her. William acts as if he can’t bear to be in Kate’s presence. Actually, the only person I’ve seen who looked genuinely happy to be with Kate is Trump.
As for Andrew, I can believe he sneered at Kate and her family – he’s sneered at everybody else. And I can also believe that Kate was rude to his daughters. It’s a miserable family.
“like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood”
This crap is embarrassing.
And again, the stuff that Meghan is criticized for — like protecting her kids — Kate gets a parade for (when, in fact, Kate actually uses her kids as shields).
Yes, B&E could have tattled to daddy that kate was mean to them. Far more likely is they started it, given their father and kate really wanting the ring. Alienating the family isnt the best way to go about that. But far more likely to me is Andrew sniffed and looked down on her because she was common in his eyes; Too common to marry in and associate with those Of The Blood. IMO.
Wow, bluhare, a blast from the past! I’ve been thinking of you lately. Your comments always post up when looking at the pre Meghan era of Kate and William.
Kate is embarrassing.. a do nothing, uneducated fool at this point. No wonder she looks haggard. And the hair in those pictures… dreadful.
I wish I could think of one redeeming feature of hers, one thing she does well.. but, nope
I wish someone would do a side-by-side year-to-year comparison of the 15 years that Diana was the (active) Princess of Wales vs. that of Kate: Efforts, engagements, achievements, etc. And do the same for the same period between Daddy and Boy. What a story that would tell.
Now, obviously the argument there is “well, look what happened to her…” But it wasn’t her work that cost her – it was the damn family. Diana’s work and service was probably her happiest time.
(Oh, and they managed to do it from ONE.HOUSE.)
One could certainly not argue that Diana, and even Charles, didn’t put in the work. The Keens are horribly lazy, entitled and truly undeserving.
And another thing – Kate IS educated, for heaven’s sake. Diana, in fact, was not. Yet Diana managed to interact with all manner of diplomats, organization workers and managers, etc. Education is not Kate’s problem – it’s her utter lack of charisma, dedication, compassion and work ethic.
I’m trying to think of another soon to be 44 year old woman with the same public role for 20 years the media would refer to as “having blossomed.”
@WolfMamma. One thing Kate did well was add some attractive children to the mostly unattractive Windsor line. That at least required labor, if not work.