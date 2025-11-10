VF: Prince William & Kate ‘played a crucial role behind-the-scenes’ in Andrew’s ousting

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a particularly ham-fisted exclusive a few days ago, written just as Prince William was leaving Brazil after a pretty floptastic tour. The best thing anyone can say about Billy’s Brazilian Fiasco is that it barely got any attention in the UK, but the photos and hypocritic messaging around the trip have been met with widespread derision online and internationally. When William was in Brazil, he did some kind of panel discussion moderated by Christiane Amanpour, who asked William about his plans to “change” things when he’s king. Amanpour added, “given there has been a lot of change in your family recently.” This was widely assumed to be a reference to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s situation, although derangers obviously believe that it’s a reference to the Sussexes as well. William replied: “I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change,. Rather than talk about it, we’re doing it. That’s where I want it to be… I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world.” While William somewhat wisely refused to be drawn into gossiping about his family openly, behind-the-scenes briefings are another beast altogether. Which brings me to this Nicholl piece in VF. Nicholl seemingly got a full briefing about how William and Kate were really the ones pulling the strings on the Andrew situation!

This week, Prince William redirected the media’s focus from the scandal surrounding his uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to his environmental conservation efforts with a trip to Brazil in support of the Earthshot Prize. William is said to be thrilled with the success of his trip, and even more delighted that Andrew is no longer dominating headlines. According to sources close to the prince, William has been “acutely aware” of the damage his uncle is causing the monarchy, and is determined to do what he can to preserve its reputation. “William believes passionately in the future of the monarchy, and he knows that it is at a crucial point,” says a royal insider. “He was very involved in the decision to have Andrew formally stripped of his titles. While the king has taken the credit, William and his wife actually have played a crucial role behind the scenes.” According to one family friend, the couple lobbied hard for Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge, his home for more than 20 years, located on the Windsor estate. He will now live on the more remote and privately owned Sandringham estate. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently moved into Forest Lodge in Windsor, where they are expected to live when they become king and queen. “William was the hand on his father’s back. He has been instrumental in the whole thing. Kate has been very firm too. They both made it clear that Andrew cannot be anywhere near them in Windsor,” said a family friend. Some view King Charles’s unprecedented decision to formally remove Andrew’s titles as a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “There’s a clear message from the very top,” says a source close to the royals. “William is ruthless when it comes to the monarchy and protecting its reputation. If anyone—and that includes the Sussexes—[is] seen to be damaging the reputation of the monarchy, there will be serious repercussions. Harry wants to come back to Britain more. Charles has opened the door, but William is more cautious. He’s tough and resolute and very protective of his family, and he will allow no one to damage it.” According to another source, William spent time with his father in Scotland last month discussing how to deal with what is apparently known as “the Andrew problem.” “The king doesn’t like confrontation and had concerns about cutting Andrew out completely. He is worried about Andrew being a loose cannon. William has been much firmer from the outset. He has no sentimental attachment to Andrew; he thinks he is toxic and wants him as far away as possible. They both agreed the family needed to distance itself from Andrew, and robust action needed to happen. On that, they were absolutely aligned.”

[From Vanity Fair]

“While the king has taken the credit, William and his wife actually have played a crucial role behind the scenes…” From where I sit, Charles and his courtiers actually deserve credit for finally coming to the “solution” of stripping Andrew’s titles and getting him out of Royal Lodge? It turns out that Will and Kate’s “crucial role behind the scenes” was… whining about how they didn’t want to live near Andrew. And I don’t even believe they did much with that narrow and selfish argument. They didn’t seem to have any problems moving to Windsor right after Andrew paid an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre in 2022. They didn’t seem to have any problem grabbing 150 acres of public land to move into Forest Lodge, knowing that it is located a few miles away from Royal Lodge. “But we can’t live near him NOW!” they cried. And for that, they’re claiming to have played a crucial role in ousting Andrew!

“William is ruthless when it comes to the monarchy and protecting its reputation. If anyone—and that includes the Sussexes—[is] seen to be damaging the reputation of the monarchy, there will be serious repercussions…” William is literally the institution’s biggest opp. He’s lazy, short-sighted, jealous, conceited and violently angry 24-7. He should deliver some “serious repercussions” onto himself for damaging the monarchy’s reputation.