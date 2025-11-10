VF: Prince William & Kate ‘played a crucial role behind-the-scenes’ in Andrew’s ousting

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a particularly ham-fisted exclusive a few days ago, written just as Prince William was leaving Brazil after a pretty floptastic tour. The best thing anyone can say about Billy’s Brazilian Fiasco is that it barely got any attention in the UK, but the photos and hypocritic messaging around the trip have been met with widespread derision online and internationally. When William was in Brazil, he did some kind of panel discussion moderated by Christiane Amanpour, who asked William about his plans to “change” things when he’s king. Amanpour added, “given there has been a lot of change in your family recently.” This was widely assumed to be a reference to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s situation, although derangers obviously believe that it’s a reference to the Sussexes as well. William replied: “I think the Earthshot Prize is a classic example of change,. Rather than talk about it, we’re doing it. That’s where I want it to be… I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world.” While William somewhat wisely refused to be drawn into gossiping about his family openly, behind-the-scenes briefings are another beast altogether. Which brings me to this Nicholl piece in VF. Nicholl seemingly got a full briefing about how William and Kate were really the ones pulling the strings on the Andrew situation!
This week, Prince William redirected the media’s focus from the scandal surrounding his uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to his environmental conservation efforts with a trip to Brazil in support of the Earthshot Prize. William is said to be thrilled with the success of his trip, and even more delighted that Andrew is no longer dominating headlines. According to sources close to the prince, William has been “acutely aware” of the damage his uncle is causing the monarchy, and is determined to do what he can to preserve its reputation.
“William believes passionately in the future of the monarchy, and he knows that it is at a crucial point,” says a royal insider. “He was very involved in the decision to have Andrew formally stripped of his titles. While the king has taken the credit, William and his wife actually have played a crucial role behind the scenes.”
According to one family friend, the couple lobbied hard for Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge, his home for more than 20 years, located on the Windsor estate. He will now live on the more remote and privately owned Sandringham estate.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently moved into Forest Lodge in Windsor, where they are expected to live when they become king and queen. “William was the hand on his father’s back. He has been instrumental in the whole thing. Kate has been very firm too. They both made it clear that Andrew cannot be anywhere near them in Windsor,” said a family friend.
Some view King Charles’s unprecedented decision to formally remove Andrew’s titles as a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“There’s a clear message from the very top,” says a source close to the royals. “William is ruthless when it comes to the monarchy and protecting its reputation. If anyone—and that includes the Sussexes—[is] seen to be damaging the reputation of the monarchy, there will be serious repercussions. Harry wants to come back to Britain more. Charles has opened the door, but William is more cautious. He’s tough and resolute and very protective of his family, and he will allow no one to damage it.”
According to another source, William spent time with his father in Scotland last month discussing how to deal with what is apparently known as “the Andrew problem.”
“The king doesn’t like confrontation and had concerns about cutting Andrew out completely. He is worried about Andrew being a loose cannon. William has been much firmer from the outset. He has no sentimental attachment to Andrew; he thinks he is toxic and wants him as far away as possible. They both agreed the family needed to distance itself from Andrew, and robust action needed to happen. On that, they were absolutely aligned.”
“While the king has taken the credit, William and his wife actually have played a crucial role behind the scenes…” From where I sit, Charles and his courtiers actually deserve credit for finally coming to the “solution” of stripping Andrew’s titles and getting him out of Royal Lodge? It turns out that Will and Kate’s “crucial role behind the scenes” was… whining about how they didn’t want to live near Andrew. And I don’t even believe they did much with that narrow and selfish argument. They didn’t seem to have any problems moving to Windsor right after Andrew paid an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre in 2022. They didn’t seem to have any problem grabbing 150 acres of public land to move into Forest Lodge, knowing that it is located a few miles away from Royal Lodge. “But we can’t live near him NOW!” they cried. And for that, they’re claiming to have played a crucial role in ousting Andrew!
“William is ruthless when it comes to the monarchy and protecting its reputation. If anyone—and that includes the Sussexes—[is] seen to be damaging the reputation of the monarchy, there will be serious repercussions…” William is literally the institution’s biggest opp. He’s lazy, short-sighted, jealous, conceited and violently angry 24-7. He should deliver some “serious repercussions” onto himself for damaging the monarchy’s reputation.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876760, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Sarah Duchess of York. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
The Prince of Wales takes part in a community football event, with community leaders and local young people who run and participate in football programmes across the city and the state, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Ilha de Paqueta, on day two of his trip to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Award
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Ilha de Paqueta, Brazil
When: 04 Nov 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
I suppose “crucial role” can be defined as “whining pests behind the scenes.” Of course, they’ll frame everything through their own narcissism, but they aren’t wrong about Andrew – nobody wants Andrew living near them.
I mean, if William really wants to poke the bear again after getting thoroughly shut down by BP last week (confirming that he had no role in the negotiations with Andrew but was informed afterwards) then by all means! Bring it on – I’ve got my popcorn ready!
William is the single largest threat to the monarchy and its reputation.
Charles has done immense and likely permanent damage to the institution with his treatment of Harry and Meghan.
But people might have been able to say – oh Charles has always been horrible. Or what a short sighted racist old gremlin. Terrible human.
Because all of the actions taken to put the Sussexes in danger, to keep them in danger, to create the hateful conditions that are keeping them in danger and placing them under a non stop torrent of vitriol and stoking a hatred and rage towards them and towards every single thing they do using the media – that’s been all Charles. Thats firmly on him. Those were his choices – from the unhinged petty swipes (don’t bring Meghan to balmoral while grandma is dying, we won’t help you get here, you can’t wear your uniform) to willfully placing Harry and Meghan and their children in mortal peril.
The only reason a person puts someone in mortal danger and then refuses to offer them protection from said danger is if that person wants deadly harm to befall them. Charles taking away their security is an attempt on their lives. Charles refusing to step in to stop the torrent of hate that he created against them and instead feeding it near daily is putting them in mortal peril. He’s not some dithering old sod.
He’s used the media to defang himself while in actuality he’s the reason the Sussexes live in the crosshairs. Charles has used the media to undermine his truly ruthless, mercenary and cruel behavior to come out as a dithering old man who just wants to see his grandchildren waahhh – even though the only person stopping him from doing so is himself.
It’s truly some deeply Machiavellian shit. And most people don’t think about it enough to realize it.
But if Charles dies soon and if there were no other factors at play, the monarchy could have survived.
William would have needed to undo everything Charles did. Throw Charles fully under the bus.
But William has spent the past however many years screaming to the media in a rage about the Sussexes. So the emotion of all of the actions that Charles took is firmly on William. It’s truly a disgusting masterpiece of public gaslighting and manipulation.
If – after Charles dies – William comes out and says that all of that media stuff, about him being angry at Harry etc – was due to a champaign of lies told to him by courtiers and due to a media campaign by unknown individuals who benefited from William appearing angry and unforgiving of his brother. That he deeply regrets the state of the relationship between them and he’s hopeful for a better relationship in the future. That the weight of the lies has caused him to have an incredibly hard time mentally and now he feels like he can turn the corner on all of that hardship. He’s turning to his faith – COE – for help in moving forward in that area with compassion and forgiveness for the lies told to him. And he then undoes everything Charles did- the Sussexes have security and their home back. It’s up to them entirely how or if they will make use of it. Oh and he gets his wife (and himself Jesus) some flipping help. So she doesn’t look so miserable and she stops disappearing before our eyes.
But that would require more authenticity than William has ever shown or known in his entire life. And it would require actual work. He would need to stop briefing against Harry. He would need to stop whatever the heck toxic stuff is going on in his marriage. And he would need to actually WORK.
None of which is anything he’s interested in.
I mean, Kate wore a cross to Remembrance Day, so that’s enough to telegraph their enthusiasm for the COE? /s
Harry needs to threaten William that he’ll publish those 400 pages of Spare that were left on the editing floor if William acts like an unhinged bully and removes his titles.
Another steaming pile of horse shit loaded with lies. The Wales were not crucial to any of the pedo “punishments”. Kaiser is correct they only raged behind the scenes about living too close to him which really translates into Peg wanting Royal Lodge.
I agree with you.
Their “luck” is truly appalling by and it couldn’t happen to more deserving people.
If they had waited, they could have had royal lodge. And now they are stuck with everyone hating them for their seizure of public land and their millionth forever home while being able to see the home that they actually wanted from their windows. 😂🤣😂
I’m sure they will manage to take it all the same. But it’s truly a delightful turn of events.
Royal lodge seems so so so gross. Every surface seems like it would be disgusting- some sort of oily, sweaty, damp Andrew smelling residue. The cleaning alone to be able to move in. Like. Fumigate and steam clean the whole house. 5-10 times. Plus straight up exorcisms on the place. I can’t image the energy there isn’t horrific.
They can just gut it & take it down to the studs like they did with Forest Lodge. Easy peasy. 🙄
I think that having a petty, cold-hearted, jealous king on the throne, will cause irreparable damage to the monarchy.
They were careless people, Tom and Daisy—they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made. . . .
Rereading The Great Gatsby made me think how this final judgment on Tom and Daisy also applies to Will and Kate. Both couples are shielded by wealth, power and privilege and both are messy and take no responsibility for their actions and consequences for others. Will and Kate have sharp elbows and used them on Meg and Harry. I am reluctant to give them credit for sending Andrew into the wilderness because both were happy to travel with him to church in 2023. Both are about their own happiness and comfort with no concern about others.
They already lived by Andrew and shared the whole Windsor complex with him. William is the prince of wales, the heir to the throne to a dying king, why would he be only “behind the scenes”?
Scooter did not do a thing.
😁. There was a whole lot of ‘I, me, mine’ in his response to Christiane Amanpour.
Credit for what exactly? Andrew is still living a life of privilege, protected from the consequences of his corruption and crimes. He is still part of the family and a well paid one at that.
To the extent that William and Kate’s move into their newest estate, Forest Lodge, brought renewed attention and public outrage to the issue of royal freeloaders, sure that had an impact, but I don’t think that’s what they mean.
Yeah, that’s pretty much my question.
What seems crazy to me was that they only said that they didn’t want to live close to Andrew after they had closed of the Parkland and the education centre for school children.
…do they want a cookie? Like, congratulations for attaching your name to a process that should have been done years ago, and then having the media shove that information forward repeatedly
Willi not having a sentimental attachment to Andrew goes both ways. Andrew might have greater attachment and loyalty to his big brother Charles than he has to his distanced nephew Willi. I am wondering if this deal between Charles and Andrew also includes Willi, binding Willi in honouring this deal by providing a mansion and a living for Andrew after Willi becoming King. If Willi pushes Andrew too far Andrew might think that he does not have anything to loose and he needs to earn some money. The easiest way to earn some money is to write a tell all memoir. Willi might try to distance himself from the “Andrew issue” but it could open a can of worms which might lead to a wider investigation by the government into the royal family’s dealings and their political influence. Charles is not only worried about Andrew spilling the beans but also about any thorough investigation into Andrew’s or the wider royal family’s dealings by government. That is why Charles acted now to shut down any further attempt to investigate Andrew. Willi should be worried too.
Apparently Anmer Hall is near to Sandringham so they will be living next to Andrew when they go to Norfolk. I’m sure Harry already has plans in place if William decides to strip him of his title.
Harry telling the truth about racism and bullying does not in any way compare to sexually abusing a trafficked minor. William needs to remember that, Harry has not bought the RF into disrepute, the RF did that by driving out their mixed race bride.
Is anyone else feeling push-him-off-a-cliff vibes over the phrase “hand on his father’s back”?
Bullshit. Just how they used to take credit for Harry’s work.
Oh, ok, I knew they were doing something gainful and justified in their absence from public view and service. Kate is looking like Sophie almost. They are alike in their disappointed, disillusioned, soulfully unhappy, vacant stares.
it’s genuinely baffling to me that they *want* to take credit for this mess. insane to think it would make them look good.
“the couple lobbied hard for Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge.”
Oh, I can believe this at least. Too bad Waity didn’t wait a little longer for Royal Lodge.
What a nasty way to refer to the Duke and Duchess. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Some is obviously William and Kate.
“Some view King Charles’s unprecedented decision to formally remove Andrew’s titles as a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”