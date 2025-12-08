“John Cena’s cameo in ‘Pluribus’ was so good” links

Everyone’s obsessed with John Cena’s cameo in the most recent episode of Pluribus. I’ve become obsessed with this show, and Rhea Seehorn is excellent in the lead role. It will be great to see if they manage to get other celebrity cameos as well. [Just Jared]
I wasn’t the biggest John Cena fan…until Peacemaker. I haven’t laughed that hard in years. He’s so good.
Not a wrestling fan so I am not too familiar with him, but I’ve seen him do small parts in the Daddy’s Home movies (? I think) and he was very funny. I am also predisposed to like him because of his work for Make a Wish.
His Make a Wish work is so admirable. I know nothing about the man’s professional credits, but I really appreciate him.
I liked him on Psych. He played Juliet’s brother. I know nothing about this show, but Cena’s cameo reminds me of Soylent Green….
Random thought: Lena Headley’s green pants remind me of my old Forest Service uniform (an older pair of pants I found in the fire cache).
Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus both made me roll my eyes on a regular basis in their teens/twenties, but they’ve both grown up really well.
Gillian and Lena are friendship goals. Hard to imagine what they have in comma with Lisa Vanderpump, though.
We met him for an autograph and handshake at last year’s ComiCon for our city (we also met Brendan Frazier too, but that’s another post…. SWOOOOON for both of them and their big giant hearts.). He later did a big Q&A and general discussion for a large audience and was just such a lovely person . A great role model for kids – very aware that his words matter, and just polite, kind and positive in the ways that our kids need to have exposure to.
My son is 11, so one of his target demographics, and I just appreciated Mr. Cena’s quality of message and positive interaction with the kiddo. AAAAANNNNDDD, of course, our family is big fans of his now and forever, and while some of his material is a bit mature for my son now, we’ll continue to support his work having had these special interactions.
Glad to see him well-received in his endeavors.