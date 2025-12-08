“John Cena’s cameo in ‘Pluribus’ was so good” links
  • December 08, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Everyone’s obsessed with John Cena’s cameo in the most recent episode of Pluribus. I’ve become obsessed with this show, and Rhea Seehorn is excellent in the lead role. It will be great to see if they manage to get other celebrity cameos as well. [Just Jared]
The Critics Choice nominations. [Hollywood Life]
Ana de Armas wore Jenny Packham at a film festival. [RCFA]
Pope Bob seemed pleased to meet Michael Buble. [Socialite Life]
Kristen Stewart has become a very compelling woman. [LaineyGossip]
What are some good books coming out next year? [Pajiba]
Lena Headley & Gillian Anderson? I’ll take it. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rachel Sennot in the Criterion Closet. [OMG Blog]
The Boys final season premieres in April. [Seriously OMG]
A crazy piece of drama on Before the 90 Days. [Starcasm]
MAGA voters now claim that they didn’t vote for exactly what they voted for. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““John Cena’s cameo in ‘Pluribus’ was so good” links”

  1. Bea says:
    December 8, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    I wasn’t the biggest John Cena fan…until Peacemaker. I haven’t laughed that hard in years. He’s so good.

    Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      December 8, 2025 at 1:17 pm

      Not a wrestling fan so I am not too familiar with him, but I’ve seen him do small parts in the Daddy’s Home movies (? I think) and he was very funny. I am also predisposed to like him because of his work for Make a Wish.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        December 8, 2025 at 4:19 pm

        His Make a Wish work is so admirable. I know nothing about the man’s professional credits, but I really appreciate him.

    • BeanieBean says:
      December 8, 2025 at 3:20 pm

      I liked him on Psych. He played Juliet’s brother. I know nothing about this show, but Cena’s cameo reminds me of Soylent Green….

      Random thought: Lena Headley’s green pants remind me of my old Forest Service uniform (an older pair of pants I found in the fire cache).

      Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    December 8, 2025 at 3:36 pm

    Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus both made me roll my eyes on a regular basis in their teens/twenties, but they’ve both grown up really well.

    Gillian and Lena are friendship goals. Hard to imagine what they have in comma with Lisa Vanderpump, though.

    Reply
  3. LeChatInTheChat says:
    December 8, 2025 at 5:01 pm

    We met him for an autograph and handshake at last year’s ComiCon for our city (we also met Brendan Frazier too, but that’s another post…. SWOOOOON for both of them and their big giant hearts.). He later did a big Q&A and general discussion for a large audience and was just such a lovely person . A great role model for kids – very aware that his words matter, and just polite, kind and positive in the ways that our kids need to have exposure to.

    My son is 11, so one of his target demographics, and I just appreciated Mr. Cena’s quality of message and positive interaction with the kiddo. AAAAANNNNDDD, of course, our family is big fans of his now and forever, and while some of his material is a bit mature for my son now, we’ll continue to support his work having had these special interactions.

    Glad to see him well-received in his endeavors.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment