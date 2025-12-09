Prince William plans to end certain royal-Christmas ‘hierarchical traditions’

Scooter King William is at it again. He’s making big plans for changing the monarchy. Hilariously enough, it feels like most of Prince William’s big “changes” are simply smaller things he doesn’t like or doesn’t want to do. At best, he’s rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and calling it “modernizing the monarchy.” At worst, William’s laziness, alleged illiteracy and disrespect for history will hasten the Windsors’ downfall. Previously, we’ve heard vague modernizing promises from William, like “William doesn’t want to wear ceremonial garb anymore” and “William will take away everyone’s titles, especially Harry’s!” Now there’s another big change William wants to make: all of the royals will get their gag gifts at the same time.
It has been a long-standing, if light-hearted, tradition for generations of Royals when they gather at Sandringham for their annual Christmas celebrations. But when Prince William becomes King, it is understood that he will scrap an outdated ceremony which involves handing out ‘joke’ £5 presents in strict order of royal seniority.
The ‘antiquated’ game involves the cheap gifts being handed out by King Charles – and previously, by his mother the late Queen – from a specially-assembled trestle-table in a ritual which perfectly captures the Windsor pecking order. While senior royals receive their gifts first, more junior royals are forced to wait patiently as the pile diminishes.
But sources say that while the understated nature of the gifts is likely to remain, any ‘hierarchical’ traditions – which have never been popular with the Prince of Wales as he continues to take his cues from the more relaxed Middleton family – are expected to be among the first things to go when it’s finally his turn to host.
A source said: ‘While William’s mind is on much bigger changes than just the trestle table, it’s well known to be one of those antiquated traditions that he’s never really taken to. You can expect that to be one of the first things to go when he eventually hosts his first Sandringham Christmas.’
The Royal family’s festive gathering has always run on a strict, and quietly rigid hierarchy – completely at odds to the easy, informal gatherings William and Catherine are known to prefer at Anmer Hall with the Middletons. Friends say the couple enjoy the Middleton-style ‘family chaos’ present opening rather than Sandringham’s more orchestrated festivities. Dinner at Sandringham on Christmas Eve is black tie and held to a precise schedule, with seating plans dictated by rank. While Christmas lunch itself has no formal seating plan, the Royals come to the table from their rooms – which are arranged according to their status. Lower-tier members of the family are housed in servants’ quarters, further away from the dining room, while senior Royals are closer.
Tthe trestle-table of gifts is what reinforces the formality of the hierarchies and means much-loved members of the family, like Zara Phillips, who was not assigned an HRH title at birth, are left until last – something which does not fit in with William and Catherine’s more relaxed style. The source added: ‘William adores Zara, he would hate that the practice of leaving her to the back of a queue. It’s just not William’s way of doing things at home and he has apparently quipped in the past that he wouldn’t continue any of that stuff, though he appreciates his father does it for the nostalgia and as a way to remember the Queen.’
Famously, Sandringham has not been big enough to accommodate the entire Royal family in previous years. This year, however, there is likely to be plenty of space without Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex staying in Montecito, California. The Cambridges will stay at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk residence, and are likely to slip back there as early as possible to join Kate’s parents, Michael and Carol.
The source added: ‘In the past the bedroom policy, and to a lesser extent the gift-giving game, has raised eyebrows among newer or more distant relatives who don’t exactly relish the thought that their sleeping arrangements depend not on comfort but on their position in the family tree… William’s reign will be a general vibe shift and little customs like the gift-giving ceremony will be undoubtedly swallowed up by that broader change.’
Everything I’ve ever heard about the Windsors’ Christmas at Sandringham has been appalling. Prince Harry clearly enjoyed the gatherings when he was younger, as he wrote in Spare, but even he was made to stay in some tiny room and given cheap gifts. He must love the new Christmas traditions he and Meghan have made for themselves and their kids, that’s all I’ll say. As for William and the gag gifts… it sounds like a dumb practice in general. But I imagine that basically all of the “royal Christmas” stuff will end during Scooter’s reign. He doesn’t actually want to host the family in Sandringham, he doesn’t want to spend time with his cousins over the holiday, and he definitely doesn’t want to do anything resembling work.
hahahahha. is this the “change” he is bringing to the monarchy?! of course, the change is that he will act somewhat more respectfully towards his cousins than his father did? they are all so awful and ridiculous.
Oh wow. What a modernization of the monarchy.
And it makes sense. He’s illiterate so that means he doesn’t understand what they mean by modernization – such as taking care of the tenants living on your inherited land, modernizing their homes, doing actual impactful work by aligning with already established charities that are making significant positive changes and supporting them by bringing attention to them in the media, supporting them with donations and through appearances.
But he wants to be the savior of all the things without doing a thing. That’s not modern. That’s a throw back to the dark ages and everything after.
It’s hilariously simplistic, just like William. I’m sure Zara will breathe a sigh of relief that she no longer has to wait until dead last to get her cheap ass gift. You’re saved, Great Britain, you are welcome!!!
Yes he is slowly phasing out things he doesn’t want to do. I’m sure there will be a time when he finally phases out having to do anything with his beloved sickly wife.
And the British public will eat it up. Lol.
That Sandringham gift giving tradition is horrifying and not at all worth keeping. I know part of this is just William being lazy but honestly, who would want to continue something so archaic and cruel?
From what I gathered from another article it is not only for the family, but staff, too. Of course strictly by hierarchy, but apparently they love it and “feel seen” once a year, getting a small gift from their monarch/boss. They are quite unhappy with William taking this little tradition away. If he wants to modernize it, give everyone a small gift, in alphabetical order. Not a hill to die on, pi**ing off the staff. His family already dislikes him, no need to aggravate the staff caring for his every comfort.
Ohhh, huh. I didn’t realize it was for staff too. Maybe they should hand the gifts to the staff first then. How weird.
@Lurker I imagine Chuck gives his gardeners a hard slap round the face as a Christmas bonus!!
Oh, jeez, I didn’t know staff was included. Yeah, he’s definitely getting rid of that tradition.
Hm, call me a cynic but am I the only one who thinks that William has spent years looking at Charles standing or sitting there, reaching for presents and calling relative after relative and found it time consuming and boring? Let’s face it, being the last person to wait for a five-pound gift may be boring but so is waiting for the last “unimportant” person to receive their cheap gift after having been served early on, as an heir. I think this is just for William’s benefit, with Zara being thrown in there as a fig leaf for him. He’s not doing it to be more egalitarian and loose. If William thinks that’s egalitarian, then it’s in direct conflict with his “You get a title, and you don’t” nonsense.
Having people weigh in before and then after stuffing their faces at a feast is also archaic and cruel especially towards female members of the family. Another tradition that should be eliminated. What a weird family they are.
Oh, they’ll probably keep that one, ’cause Katiekins will ‘win’ every year.
Let us all take a moment to send thoughts and prayers to Scooter who gets exhausted by these family traditions. My but his life is so hard.
Everything about these people seems so sad and contrived. It feels like they need lessons in how to be a family, how to have fun, how to have a minimum amount of affection for one another. The entire idea of royalty is a stain on the nation, but it appears to gut the love and humanity from the family unit as well.
I thought the gag gift tradition was kinda fun – although I wondered if they liked the cashmere sweaters Diana bought that first year cause Charles didn’t tell her about it.
My first thought was he has to phase it out cause there probably won’t be many ‘senior’ royals left when he is monarch.
Zara will probably be one of the few to celebrate with him.
The gag gift tradition is fine. They can still give out gag gifts. it’s the slow giving out the gifts according to hierarchy that seems ick. Although, I think William mostly dislikes it bc it sounds like it takes up a good amount of time and he loses patience. Which, I feel that too. But also, I don’t think he’s keen to host Christmas period. He’s going to get staff to do it and then he’ll show up for an hour or two at most.
We also take turns opening gifts and I like it. However, we do it by age with the youngest going first and we give real gifts.
That makes sense. Especially with little kids, it can become a free for all if you don’t slow it down.
We have the little kids open their gifts first, then the adults open theirs after dinner. Kids don’t care what we get, they just want to play with their shiny new toys, and this way we can make sure we know who gave them what.
The problem with giving gifts to rich people is, if they want it they can just go out and buy it.
I think the gag gift tradition sounds fun and also sounds like something designed to make the royal family seem more normal or more self-aware than they actually are. We heard one year that QEII got an ipad. Was that a gag gift? I’m sure in general very expensive gifts are exchanged among the family, just probably not at the dinner table.
I think if William does away with this tradition it will be because he won’t have that much family there – how fun is it to enforce hierarchy when its you and the 15th in the line in the room? (or whatever Peter and then Zara are now.) I guess Edward and Sophie will stick around – and I did some quick finger counting and I think Edward is 14th? That takes some of the fun out of it. (I’m assuming Andrew won’t be there and I think Anne will peace out pretty quick after charles passes.)
I mean we all know William is obsessed with hierarchy and loves to remind everyone that he’s the first in line. I don’t see that changing when he’s king.
Anyway we’re hearing a lot about what changes William is going to make but they all seem surface level and performative. Oh you’re not going to wear Order of the Bath robes? Ok. Oh you’re not going to hand out your gag gifts in hierarchy order at this family dinner? Ok then.
He sure showed us how to modernize the monarchy, didn’t he?
Bingo. Who’s going to be there? His father will be dead. He’s estranged from his brother and his family. Camilla’s not going to be there. Andrew’s on the outs. Beatrice and Eugenie have their own families. Maybe Anne and the Edinburghs will go for tradition. If they go then the kids will. But if not then that’s four plus more absences. The elderly relatives would have no reason to go for a first cousin three times removed nor would their untitled children and grandchildren.
He’s concerned about hierarchy when he threatens to take away Sussex titles
It’s just staggering to me the petty, detailed imagining of his father’s death.
It is disturbing how much he is fantasizing to the rota about his fathers death and the changes he will make..
Thank you! I find it absolutely shocking that no one is calling him out on these bulletins, saying what his plans are, how he will behave as King. His father may be poorly, but he is alive and working far harder than William. How can William do nothing but talk about when his father is gone? Whatever one’s relationship with a parent, its a horrible thing to do. Charles waited his entire life to be King, but had the decency and filial love and loyalty, not to spend his life briefing the press on what he would change when his mother died. Quite aside from the fact that, what William is talking about changing, is once again nothing substantial or helpful to his country or his subjects, simply more foot stamping from a spoiled boy who “doesn’t want to” … do anything.
Yep he’s stamping his foot and “talking all the toys and titles home” is what I get from these articles he continually briefs to the rota. Sure seems like he’s just a miserable person who will be a miserable king and make everyone in his orbit suffer for the misfortune.
It’s especially shocking when you think of the meltdown over Harry saying he didn’t know how much time his elderly, cancer stricken father had left.
Modern monarchy = Scooter does much less work for the same firehose, or more, of public and duchy money. He has fewer charities and is much less involved with any of them; HM Treasury gives more and receives fewer taxes from him; his family gets less in the way of hospitality at Christmas or any other time. But the firehose of public money continues. (I’m currently reading Norman Baker’s new book, it’s great, highly recommend.) End of.
TBH some of the Sandringham traditions, like the weigh-ins, sound appalling. And good on him for getting rid of the hierarchical stuff, which would presumably put poor Louis at the bottom of the totem pole for gag gifts, and maybe the Middletons after Louis, who knows. Although my family likes some good gag gifts in addition to the serious ones–give me some Jo Malone bath oil plus a child’s bubble bath with a creepy green hand coming out the top, lol.
But this is really nipping at the edges of “future king modern monarchy” reforms, to the point where it’s becoming ridiculous. How about more transparency re the duchies, including duchy investments, incomes, and tax remittances? How about giving BP tourism ticket receipts to HM Treasury to offset the massive refurbishment costs to the public purse, instead of keeping the receipts for the royal family? How about clarity on who donates the Waleses’ fabulous luxury yacht vacations? How about lifting all the gag orders on the British press? THAT would be a modern monarchy.
Yeah, I don’t think anyone really cares what the royals do at their Christmases.
It must be difficult for the King to have his son talking about what he is going to change after his father dies, Well he is a lousy father, so perhaps he deserves it.
How revolutionary
I don’t get why he’s announcing all these plans for when he becomes king. He can wait until it actually happens and then do whatever he wants. This just seems like he’s poking at Charles
Right? I’m just like okay let us know when you’re king.
Look at her elbows in that top picture. The widest part of her arm. Skeletal sadly.
Wait, I’m confused: does Zara go first with the gag gifts, because she’s low-ranking, or does she go last, because-she’s low ranking?
Told you Will won’t be the host with the mostest as far as his extended family is concerned because he is cutting down his commitment to prioritise himself more!! Christmas and Easter church walks won’t happen either and no holiday hosting at all. He wants folk behind a fence well away from him at all times. I can see his RPO tasering peasants and family members who get too close in future to King Billy. Ain’t nobody be patting his ass in future because he don’t want lesser beings within smelling distance ( except dear greasy Jason!)
Maybe I’m a scrooge, but I have come to really hate the idea of cheap “gag” gifts. You just end up with a lot of cheap plastic crap from the dollar store! I feel the same way about loot bags at kid’s birthday parties – is it just me?
I actually find it kind of offensive, because some poor families have to rely on these dollar store gifts for gift giving, and here they are so wealthy, that they are mocking these gifts as some kind of cheap joke.
I can’t speak for Jay, but I didn’t take it on a slam on people for shopping at dollar stores, more like a place to get a white elephant gift. I love a good dollar store, and 5 Below is another great one. I decorated my apartment this year for the first time in 8 years. Used to just put out my Christmas cards and whatever beautiful things my friends kept giving me to get back in the spirit, my mom passed 8 years ago, One of our traditions was to decorate her house inside and out on Thanksgiving weekend. Gave away all the decorations. Finally felt it was time, to fill out the things my friends gifted me I went to the dollar store and got a bunch of stuff. Best place for gift bags. I’m blessedly comfortable, not wealthy by any means, but I still have to save money. An inexpensive way to decorate is candy canes and bowls full of candy everywhere. Candy is on sale now in most places. My super was here yesterday for problem in my apartment and commented on how nice my place looks, as he munched on candy kisses.
No Jay, it’s not just you. I exchange gifts with my hairdresser who’s become one of my closest friends. Her birthday is Dec 17, so she gets a birthday gift bag, a Christmas gift bag, and a bottle of Prosecco with cash as her hairdresser gift. I spend way too much time trying to find a bunch of personal gifts that are perfect, along with a gift card. How many tote bags, travel cases, hot sauce sets, etc. does one person need? This year I’m doing one small personal item, and two $100 gift cards. It’s not being a scrooge, it’s costing me more. Don’t care. But trust me, no one will say oh no, another gift card. Now I have to go and get what I really want and need instead of a bunch stuff I’ll never use or regift.
Loot bags at children’s parties sound silly to me, on someone’s birthday they receive presents and on someone else’s birthday they give presents to the birthday child. Works out fair over the year.
We’ve done those White Elephant gift exchanges at work, with dollar limits, where you get a choice between choosing a wrapped present or ‘stealing’ something that’s already been chosen. It’s fun, silly, and takes away the pressure of gift-giving with your colleagues.
Why doesn’t he end the hierarchical tradition known as monarchy instead?
🤭
He’s concerned about doing away with hierarchy at Christmas when his biggest threat is to take away titles and already insists on lording it over everyone, making everyone call him sir, and all? Isn’t William looking forward to be the one who can tell punish everyone who he’s jealous of and better than he is? It would be amazing if William continued to invite the extended family to anything. The Wales’s don’t seem to host anyone or entertain at all, although I can see William hosting big hunting parties. The sense of a royal family died with Elizabeth. Charles has no sense of “family”.
Whatever “family” means…
The only way to modernise Royal Family is to abolish it.
Christmas at Sandringham sounds like something started by Queen Victoria as a punishment to inflict on her family as she raged about losing dearest Albert. How miserable.
Traditions like 500 engagements per year, no Royal Tours, no Head of Commonwealth, no Head of CE( forget church altogether), no VJ day commemoration will also come to an end; too much like hard work peeps!
I never understood why they always gave Harry such a small room to stay in. It’s reminding me of another Harry, living under the stairs!
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he simply has no extended family Christmas. Perhaps Anne prevails upon him to let her do Sandringham until she dies.
I’m sorry, but how in the actual f*ck is Sandringham “not big enough” for the royal family? Are there 5000 tiny broom closets and 3 real bedrooms? What the hell?
As far the modernization tweaks, we all know Peg hasn’t the creative or intellectual capacity to make any meaningful changes, so this is fine for him. Good hosting involves elevating your guests to make them feel valued and comfortable. I think getting rid of the hierarchy in seating and gift giving is a good start.
Also, gag gifts that no one will really use is wasteful. Since Peg so rarely walks the walk when it comes to environmental matters, I will give him this one. What do the aides and staff care anyway?
Imagine turning gift-giving into a hierarchical exercise.
These people are weird.
William, though, probably doesn’t want to take the time.
Simple. They won’t host the broader family at all, it’ll just be William & Kate & their kids & the Middletons. Easy peasy.
As for the hierarchical gift-giving–specifically of the ‘joke’ present–I truly don’t see a huge problem with that. Nobody really cares about a stupid, cheap joke gift, I’m sure Zara wasn’t trying her eyes out in the evening. It’s actually more fun to see everything one at a time so you can all share in the ‘joke’ (although I don’t trust what these people find funny).
‘Crying’ her eyes out. 🙄