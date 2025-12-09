Judi Dench ‘forgives’ Harvey Weinstein: ‘I imagine he’s done his time’

Back in the 1990s, Judi Dench and Gwyneth Paltrow were BOTH the “first ladies of Miramax.” They starred in multiple films produced by Harvey Weinstein, and both had friendly relationships with him. In 2017, Gwyneth was one of the first actresses to tell her story of being sexually harassed by Weinstein, and she still speaks up about him to this day, recently describing her mixed feelings about the films she made for Miramax and her discomfort with Weinstein. Judi Dench doesn’t feel that way about Weinstein though. She did so many Miramax films back in the day, and even won an Oscar for Miramax’s Shakespeare in Love (the same film which earned Gwyneth an Oscar). Dame Judi was recently asked about how she feels about Weinstein these days, and her answer was both surprising and unsurprising.
Dame Judi Dench, the Oscar-winning British actress, has spoken about Harvey Weinstein in the context of “forgiveness” following his rape and sexual assault convictions. In an interview with The Radio Times, Dench said she felt like the former Miramax producer had “done his time,” though it was not clear if she was referring to his prison sentence or industry purgatory.
In the same interview, Dench said she remained in contact with Kevin Spacey after the actor provided her with support following the death of her husband, Michael Williams, in 2001.
“I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, ‘Well…’, I knew Harvey and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience – very fortunately for me,” Dench said. The actress said she had empathy for Weinstein’s victims, but said: “I imagine he’s done his time.” She added: “I don’t know, to me it’s personal – forgiveness.”
Weinstein, 73, is currently serving a 16-year sentence in Rikers Island jail after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2023. Weinstein was also convicted in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. In a retrial this year, he was found guilty on one count of committing a criminal sexual act on Miriam Haley, but was acquitted of a second charge of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola. A mistrial was declared on a third allegation of rape.
Dench, 90, worked on a number of Weinstein films, including 1998’s Shakespeare in Love and 2013’s Philomena. The actress has previously said she was “horrified” by the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, but has always insisted she was unaware of his actions. “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said in 2017.
On Spacey, she told The Radio Times: “Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text.”
I don’t know how any actress could have heard about Weinstein harassing, assaulting and raping their friends and colleagues and even fix their mouth to talk about forgiveness. Annabella Sciorra’s story of being raped by Weinstein haunts me to this day. Angelina Jolie’s story, Lupita’s story, Mira Sorvino’s story, Salma Hayek’s story… how can you be aware of all of your colleagues’ stories and say “he’s done his time?” I guess you can if you’re also ready to forgive Kevin Spacey. Man, Judi Dench is such a disappointment.
This “Dame” is always on the wrong side of history! She need to quietly fade away.
She’s 90. She can’t imagine a world or a life without kowtowing to the patriarchy in every single way.
He’s abused women and caused incredible physical and emotional and psychological pain to dozens of women? Yes. But well he uses a walker now, poor man. A man’s physical health has been slightly impacted by his choice to abuse women for decades. And that somehow means he should be forgiven.
I’m so sick of women being burned alive to warm men who actively decided not to wear warm clothes. And then complained about it.
I totally agree on all counts, except that it IS possible for a 90-year-old to change and grow. My mother is almost that age, and she would never cape for the patriarchy in this way. And she was raised to believe and serve and submit to the patriarchy her entire life. She was fully indoctrinated, and yet she now knows and does better. There’s truly no excuse for Judi Dench to not at least consider taking the side of the victims of this heinous, hideous pattern of assault and abuse.
Sorry, I’m unclear here: in what way is it Judi Dench’s right, or option, or anything else, to forgive him?
Did I misread the article or did she say he did not subject her to the abuse to which he subjected many other women? That she is not, in fact, one of his countless victims?
So who TF is she to dole out forgiveness on behalf of his victims? Or to imply, as the subtext to her statements do, that the real survivors are somehow being unfairly harsh by not forgiving him?
Yes, she definitely needs to fade away from public eye. Yeesh, who is advising her to say this damaging BS?!
My thoughts exactly!
She had ’empathy for his victims…but said: “I imagine he’s done his time.”’ Huh? Leave forgiveness to God, estúpida.
As far as Kevin Spacey being “exonerated” goes, yeah sure in cases that finally came to trial, which says nothing of allegations that were never formally charged due to reasons of death, refusal to testify, and statute of limitations. You’d think intelligent people wouldn’t be so quick to forgive in such cases. Especially when they claim to know nothing.
IMHO Barbara Marten is a much better Queen Elizabeth in ‘Discovery of Witches’ series than Judi Dench could ever hope to be.
Her, Helen Mirran and a lot of other older white women tend to consistently have takes that minimize and gloss over other women’s experiences, while empathizing and glossing the behavior of other men.
It’s bizarre.
Judi is friends with Camilla yeah? There’s pics of them eating ice cream together or something. So I’m guessing she won’t be helping Camilla with any of her violence against women charities, jeez. What a bad take. He’s done his time? Well the courts don’t think so.
Yes, her choice of friends is unfortunate.
Judi Dench once again reminds me that culpable deplorable women are ALWAYS enabling disgusting inhumane men 🤬…and now that the end of her stellar career has been tainted because she was too OLD to be one of his victims when he started PAYING HER…is so banal and on brand for her & WAY too many women like her.😡
You are so right @kaiser she is a huge disappointment…
This doesn’t surprise me at all. She feels very much so like one of those women that if you worked with her and told her that something abhorrent happened to you that she would tell you to keep quiet, and gaslight you about whether what you think happened actually occurred.
I just saw the story about her still being friends with Kevin Spacey, so this didn’t shock me. It’s interesting though who she’ll go to bat for and who she’ll defend. She’ll say that someone that’s in prison now has been punished enough, and will demand that streaming companies put disclaimers on television shows because it hurts her friends feelings to be portrayed even semi accurately.
Absolutely appalling– But somehow, I’m not surprised that someone who hangs with Camilla supports ghastly men.
Not surprised. The big time royalists tend to be extremely tolerant of sex crimes.
Says someone who wasn’t sexually assaulted by Weinstein or spacey. She can forgive whoever she wants, I think they should burn in hell. The victims aren’t done serving their time, those scars last forever.
She is SUCH a disappointment and complicit in the abuses because she calls for the victims to let go of what happened to them. Horrible mindset and she should keep her mouth shut. A good friend of the Mistress Queen so…
Shame, dame! Shame!
Women like her are the reason predatory men will always have positions of power. Phylicia Rashad is another one who is an apologist for Bill Cosby. Disappointing but not surprising.
They are of that generation where they will blame the victim and will be all
“Well he didn’t do anything to me”
Or “he’s done so much for the community”
This. I 100% came here to say the same thing. We’ve seen a lot of women of a certain generation and tell victims to get over it.
Imagine if Dench had just stopped herself after saying that while she wasn’t targeted, “she had empathy for Weinstein’s victims”. But she just had to add a “but”, didn’t she? This man assaulted and terrorized women, end of story. Who the hell is she to decide to “forgive” him? What gives her the right?
Yup. That’s all she needed to say, to acknowledge that the hurt and pain is entirely on the victims’ side. I don’t care if Weinstein is old and shriveled and sickly and doesn’t like prison. He raped multiple women and then destroyed the careers of many. He has shown no remorse, no regret, no change, no restitution. I hope he dies in prison.
She used to be a favourite of mine but not anymore. I can’t stomach her. It’s the friendship with Camilla, the fact that she was at that table with Jeremy Clarkston, the friendship with Spacey. Also, if he didn’t assault her – forgiveness isn’t hers to give out is it?
I am with you Annabella Sciorra’s story is horrific and yes it still haunts me as well.
And just like that my formerly beloved movie Chocolate is unwatchable. Johnny Depp and now Judi Dench as well…
If she wasn’t one of his victims, then why is she forgiving him?
This.
Forgiveness is not hers to give.
I will never watch or in any way support anything she is part of ever again. Beyond disgusted.
She only got that Oscar because Weinstein pushed that silly Shakespeare in Love movie to win everything (when Elizabeth and Saving Private Ryan were far superior films that year). Judy, you don’t have to show gratitude to a monster.
It’s not her place to forgive Weinstein. She wasn’t a victim and her still being friendly with Spacey says it all. Mind you she’s supposed to be friends with domestic and sexual violence advocate Queen Camilla.
Wow. The entitlement. She’s ready to “forgive” someone who treated her really well, for his horrible treatment of others. I don’t understand how many people who have refused to learn the lessons of the past several years.
The question of forgiveness isn’t for her to decide. If he didn’t offend against her, it isn’t for her to forgive or not.
It’s not her place to forgive since she admits he didn’t do anything to her. And his survivors haven’t gotten any sort of apology, much less amends as far as I know. People just refuse to understand the concept of forgiveness and how it’s supposed to work. Instead, they use it to issue free passes or get out of jail free cards. If I was a Weinstein survivor, I would be pissed. She could have just offered her support to all the women he abused and let it go at that.
I cannot begin to comprehend the horror those women went through, first assaulted, then smeared and had opportunities and income taken away from them, because they crossed paths with a monster. And she is saying what? C*w.
Poor old delulu Judy.
And she can’t even blame her lack of empathy and poor judgement on senile dementia.
Living long enough to become the villain.
HAS TIME ENDED??!? Then hell no, he has not done enough time.🤬
Dame Judy, you can fuck right off. The unmitigated gall – centering yourself where you have no need to be with your IT DINT HAPPEN TO MEEEEEEEEEEEEEE SO HOW BAD COULD IT BEEE bullshit. goddamn, you could’ve just ate your lunch
Must be nice to live all your life in comfort, never hungry, never cold, never experience trauma. Or maybe she just stuffed it all down and is bitter and jealous. Regardless, stop quoting this dame. She’s become irrelevant.
My name says it all.
Maybe it’s time to change it to shame(on you)judi.
Forgiveness is a concept inspired by religion and is therefore not just a personal matter. People can forgive, but according to Christian belief, true forgiveness for sins comes only from God, because sins damage our relationship with God and therefore ultimately only God can forgive.
Victims of crime should never be encouraged to forgive the perpetrators, and the rest of us should not re-traumatise the victims by publicly offering forgiveness to the perpetrators. Especially not when the perpetrators show no remorse. If this actress wants to forgive Weinstein, she can do so privately. Why does she have to tell the press?
Thank you for this awesome post Maja.
Somebody come put Granny to bed.
Wow, how dare she presume to speak for all the victims and pronounce he’s “done his time.”
Wow. How disappointing of her.
Shut your pie hole, Judy!
The world should judge her, and she deserves to lose everything for her hatefulness.
Judi is a Quaker and forgiveness is a big deal in that faith. That said, as she wasn’t a victim, it’s not hers to bestow.
Any friend of the consort #ComeAndParkYourBalls is definitely one to be side eyed. I saw Miriam Margolyes recently and I was so disappointed that she sang the Rottweiler’s praises on the night.