Judi Dench ‘forgives’ Harvey Weinstein: ‘I imagine he’s done his time’

Back in the 1990s, Judi Dench and Gwyneth Paltrow were BOTH the “first ladies of Miramax.” They starred in multiple films produced by Harvey Weinstein, and both had friendly relationships with him. In 2017, Gwyneth was one of the first actresses to tell her story of being sexually harassed by Weinstein, and she still speaks up about him to this day, recently describing her mixed feelings about the films she made for Miramax and her discomfort with Weinstein. Judi Dench doesn’t feel that way about Weinstein though. She did so many Miramax films back in the day, and even won an Oscar for Miramax’s Shakespeare in Love (the same film which earned Gwyneth an Oscar). Dame Judi was recently asked about how she feels about Weinstein these days, and her answer was both surprising and unsurprising.

Dame Judi Dench, the Oscar-winning British actress, has spoken about Harvey Weinstein in the context of “forgiveness” following his rape and sexual assault convictions. In an interview with The Radio Times, Dench said she felt like the former Miramax producer had “done his time,” though it was not clear if she was referring to his prison sentence or industry purgatory.

In the same interview, Dench said she remained in contact with Kevin Spacey after the actor provided her with support following the death of her husband, Michael Williams, in 2001.

“I saw a bit of film of Harvey walking with two sticks and you think, ‘Well…’, I knew Harvey and I knew him well and worked with him, and I had none of that experience – very fortunately for me,” Dench said. The actress said she had empathy for Weinstein’s victims, but said: “I imagine he’s done his time.” She added: “I don’t know, to me it’s personal – forgiveness.”

Weinstein, 73, is currently serving a 16-year sentence in Rikers Island jail after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2023. Weinstein was also convicted in New York in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. In a retrial this year, he was found guilty on one count of committing a criminal sexual act on Miriam Haley, but was acquitted of a second charge of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola. A mistrial was declared on a third allegation of rape.

Dench, 90, worked on a number of Weinstein films, including 1998’s Shakespeare in Love and 2013’s Philomena. The actress has previously said she was “horrified” by the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein, but has always insisted she was unaware of his actions. “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said in 2017.

On Spacey, she told The Radio Times: “Kevin has been exonerated and I hear from Kevin, we text.”