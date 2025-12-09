Timothee Chalamet & Kylie matched in orange Chrome Hearts for ‘Marty’ premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet walked a red carpet together last night, for the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. Kylie and Timmy have previously attended many events together, always for Timmy’s career, but they’ve only ever done one previous “red carpet” together, and that was back in May of this year, in Rome for an awards show. This is their first premiere and first red carpet in America. This also comes amid bizarrely widespread breakup rumors, which were (I believe) started by the Daily Mail.

Kylie and Timothee wore his-and-hers Chrome Hearts ensembles, both in orange. Orange is apparently a significant color for Marty Supreme, but this is also a reminder that Chalamet is a Knicks superfan and the Knicks’ colors are orange and blue. The fact that Kylie matched him is cute, in my opinion. People cast her as someone who masterminded this relationship or someone who clings to him, but I feel like she just loves him and she’ll do anything he asks of her, up to and including wearing Knicks-themed lingerie and wearing a matching orange dress for his premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow also attended, because she’s in the movie. She brought her husband Brad and her son Moses, who has gotten so tall and grown-up! He has his mother’s slouch though. Paltrow is wearing a Gwyn dress.

41 Responses to “Timothee Chalamet & Kylie matched in orange Chrome Hearts for ‘Marty’ premiere”

  1. Inge says:
    December 9, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Oh there were rumours that they were over

    Reply
  2. Smart&Messy says:
    December 9, 2025 at 7:47 am

    She looks so so cheap. I’m sure that dress cost a fortune, and yet the bikini bra cup looks ill-fitting with the boob squisher padding visible through the fabric. I’m sure she is there because he wants her there, and they are both committed to the relationship. So why does she look like she is struggling through the event with her dead eyes.

    Reply
    • wordnerd says:
      December 9, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Dead eyes are hereditary in the Kardashian family. Same with massive fake boobs and plastic faces. And someone’s buying into it, because they’ve been famous for WAY too long.

      Reply
      • Cosmo says:
        December 10, 2025 at 12:31 am

        Disappointed someone as talented and intuitive as Timothee wanst this… how do I even describe her? Piece of plastic?

  3. Theresa says:
    December 9, 2025 at 7:47 am

    Does anyone not know how to dress her without her boobs almost spilling out of everything?

    Reply
    • Alicky says:
      December 9, 2025 at 7:53 am

      It’s the Kardashian way.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        December 9, 2025 at 8:20 am

        I just commented above about how cheap she looks, but I’ve been thinking… maybe the studio/production company wants her to dress the Kardashian way to attract more attantion. Using her to get more press. Gwyneth and her Angelina inspired tent dress will not set the press coverage on fire for sure.

      • WaterDragon says:
        December 9, 2025 at 4:16 pm

        She definitely has the Kardashian “caboose”, but maybe that came from Kris’ side, since she is a Jenner, right?

    • alexc says:
      December 9, 2025 at 2:51 pm

      You don’t buy that size to hide them. It’s part of the brand.

      Reply
  4. Smices says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:00 am

    Areola is showing.

    Reply
  5. SIde Eye says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:19 am

    I love Gwyneth’s look here! I love that dress. She looks happy. It’s so strange when your kid starts towering over you I am still mentally adjusting to that lol

    Reply
  6. CatGotMyTongue says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:23 am

    What I want to know is what is in his purse!

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Gwyneth’s dress is awful! It looks like one of those uncomfortable spa towels that have the snaps around the top to hold it in place.

    Reply
  8. NikkiK says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:39 am

    Kylie looks so off. Aged, plastic, tacky and trashy. Gwyneth looks great though.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      December 9, 2025 at 12:21 pm

      She looks a solid 15 years older than him — I think that when I see the line up of MAGA women who all have the Mar-a-lago face.

      She had the freshest, cutest face of them all and probably would have grown into being quite beautiful had she not started so soon.

      Reply
  9. Deedee says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:40 am

    A rule of thumb is that your boob implant shouldnt be bigger than your head.

    Reply
  10. Turtledove says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:42 am

    I got confused by the first pic and thought they had matching stilletto orange manicures. lol

    Reply
  11. MaisiesMom says:
    December 9, 2025 at 8:52 am

    How old is this woman? Like 27? Why is she always trying so hard? I don’t need to see that much breast on the red carpet. No one does. And she needs to slow it down with the procedures.

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    December 9, 2025 at 9:05 am

    They’ll always look weird and mismatched to me. I’m sure she paid a fortune for that tacky, ill-fitting dress. She really needs a new stylist..
    Something nice: Timothee looks happy and proud to show her off.

    Gwyneth looks lovely IMO.

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    December 9, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Trying to do a Britney and Justin matching tacky outfits thing.

    Reply
  14. Normades says:
    December 9, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I’ll post unpopular opinion here and say I think the matching outfits are cute. Sure her boobs look like they’d pop if a needle got too close to them but that’s nothing new.

    Moses is a handsome young man who I don’t think looks like either parent. Square full jaw line. Apple I can see Chris/Goop, Moses not so much

    Reply
  15. LaurenAPMT says:
    December 9, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Timothee may be a good actor but I’ve lost all respect for him as a person- for someone who has tried so hard to set himself apart from his peers as being intelligent, artsy, etc., his choice of partner shows that he is truly BASIC and a bro; so disappointing

    Reply
  16. February Pisces says:
    December 9, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Just like when Britney and Justin did it years ago, Timmy and Kylie know the optics and how this will go viral and every tiktoker will have an opinion etc.
    I think fans should stop assuming Kylie brings Timmy’s credibility down, when he’s just as thirsty for attention as she is, if not more so. He knows how new Hollywood works and that social media propels his star power.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      December 9, 2025 at 10:19 am

      Truth. I think Timmy is probably the only movie star under 40 at this point and he didn’t get there just by prestige projects. He knows how to operate and market himself in a new industry landscape

      Reply
  17. L4Frimaire says:
    December 9, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Wearing orange top to toe is really hard to pull off and doesn’t look great. It’s giving prison uniform and making them look sallow. Just a weird color for the season and a bit overkill.

    Reply
  18. Yup, Me says:
    December 9, 2025 at 10:32 am

    They look good. The orange nails are overkill, but I like Kylie’s outfit and the fact that they are matching.

    Also, it always fascinates me to see how quick women are to call another woman tacky, trashy or classless based on her clothing choice and body shape. It’s very “patriarchy for me but not for thee, darling.”

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      December 9, 2025 at 10:53 am

      Patriarchy is a societal system in which men hold the majority of power and women are excluded. It has nothing to do with one woman saying another woman’s dress is ugly and/or unflattering on a celeb gossip blog post specifically about said outfit.

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      December 9, 2025 at 11:49 am

      I’d agree with you on body shape comments – if her body shape was natural. But it is not. She specifically chose those exaggerated proportions.

      Reply
    • NikkiK says:
      December 9, 2025 at 11:51 am

      Every Kardashian is tacky. That’s not patriarchy that’s just a fact. Did anyone say Gwyneth looks tacky or trashy or cheap? No, they did not because she doesn’t – at least big at this premiere.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      December 9, 2025 at 12:04 pm

      I don’t think she looks any trashier than the majority of young actresses with their tacky see through clothes, talon nails and horrible tattoos (especially Ariana Grande’s horrible hand tats). Trash is in.

      Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      December 9, 2025 at 11:31 pm

      I said what I said.

      Reply
  19. Sharon says:
    December 9, 2025 at 11:37 am

    Only thing I find weird is all the hands in the first pic.. I was like wait, which is Timmy’s hand?!

    Reply
  20. Rulca says:
    December 9, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    I never realized how much Timothee Chalamet looks like a trailer park dude.

    In that top picture he looks like the guys from my small town who were kind of sketchy. Some of them were really sweet though! They just looked sort of underfed and with dead eyes and like maybe they were hung over when they woke up at noon.

    His previous fluffy hair was hiding his red neck looks!

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      December 9, 2025 at 12:25 pm

      this made me laugh because I grew up in Oklahoma and that is 50% of the population…kinda scrawny with that underfed look and a girlfriend named Methany.

      I agree, short hair and trimmed facial hair are not his friends – also with the artsy, dead eye pose — it isn’t working for him.

      Reply
      • Jeannine says:
        December 10, 2025 at 2:02 am

        OMG! You have totally nailed it for me! The magical hair was the talisman to his hotness Then the acting! Plus, the mustache makes him look rodent like and that Pains me to Death!

  21. Mel says:
    December 9, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    This is par the course for her so I have nothing to say, he is being roundly and soundly mocked all over IG and I’m here for it. His cosplay, is pathetic.

    Reply
  22. therese says:
    December 9, 2025 at 4:45 pm

    I have liked them together and hoped they were real. I do like that they are matching, but I bemoan, as well as Kylie, that she had to get those balloons. I think they would have looked adorable if they both were in Timmy’s outfit. That would have worked and everyone would have thought they were adorable. I do think it is sweet that she matched his color. But damn, I hate the outfit.

    Reply
  23. Kirsten says:
    December 9, 2025 at 6:10 pm

    Gwyneth looks happy and fantastic.

    Reply
  24. Eliza says:
    December 9, 2025 at 6:34 pm

    The “Hollywood outfit of the day” is to look like a stripper whore. Kylie nailed it.

    Reply

