Timothee Chalamet & Kylie matched in orange Chrome Hearts for ‘Marty’ premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet walked a red carpet together last night, for the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. Kylie and Timmy have previously attended many events together, always for Timmy’s career, but they’ve only ever done one previous “red carpet” together, and that was back in May of this year, in Rome for an awards show. This is their first premiere and first red carpet in America. This also comes amid bizarrely widespread breakup rumors, which were (I believe) started by the Daily Mail.
Kylie and Timothee wore his-and-hers Chrome Hearts ensembles, both in orange. Orange is apparently a significant color for Marty Supreme, but this is also a reminder that Chalamet is a Knicks superfan and the Knicks’ colors are orange and blue. The fact that Kylie matched him is cute, in my opinion. People cast her as someone who masterminded this relationship or someone who clings to him, but I feel like she just loves him and she’ll do anything he asks of her, up to and including wearing Knicks-themed lingerie and wearing a matching orange dress for his premiere.
Gwyneth Paltrow also attended, because she’s in the movie. She brought her husband Brad and her son Moses, who has gotten so tall and grown-up! He has his mother’s slouch though. Paltrow is wearing a Gwyn dress.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
West Hollywod, CA Kylie Jenner turned every head at The Bird Streets Club, stepping out in a bold, body-hugging orange leather gown paired with matching heels and layered sparkle. Joined by friends for a night out, the beauty mogul lit up West Hollywood with her signature glam — proving once again she is the moment.
Pictured: Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: TheRealSPW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Oh there were rumours that they were over
She looks so so cheap. I’m sure that dress cost a fortune, and yet the bikini bra cup looks ill-fitting with the boob squisher padding visible through the fabric. I’m sure she is there because he wants her there, and they are both committed to the relationship. So why does she look like she is struggling through the event with her dead eyes.
Dead eyes are hereditary in the Kardashian family. Same with massive fake boobs and plastic faces. And someone’s buying into it, because they’ve been famous for WAY too long.
Disappointed someone as talented and intuitive as Timothee wanst this… how do I even describe her? Piece of plastic?
Does anyone not know how to dress her without her boobs almost spilling out of everything?
It’s the Kardashian way.
I just commented above about how cheap she looks, but I’ve been thinking… maybe the studio/production company wants her to dress the Kardashian way to attract more attantion. Using her to get more press. Gwyneth and her Angelina inspired tent dress will not set the press coverage on fire for sure.
She definitely has the Kardashian “caboose”, but maybe that came from Kris’ side, since she is a Jenner, right?
You don’t buy that size to hide them. It’s part of the brand.
Areola is showing.
I love Gwyneth’s look here! I love that dress. She looks happy. It’s so strange when your kid starts towering over you I am still mentally adjusting to that lol
She looks like such a proud mom!
What I want to know is what is in his purse!
That’s a ping pong paddle bag. His character in the movie plays ping pong.
Gwyneth’s dress is awful! It looks like one of those uncomfortable spa towels that have the snaps around the top to hold it in place.
Kylie looks so off. Aged, plastic, tacky and trashy. Gwyneth looks great though.
She looks a solid 15 years older than him — I think that when I see the line up of MAGA women who all have the Mar-a-lago face.
She had the freshest, cutest face of them all and probably would have grown into being quite beautiful had she not started so soon.
A rule of thumb is that your boob implant shouldnt be bigger than your head.
I got confused by the first pic and thought they had matching stilletto orange manicures. lol
How old is this woman? Like 27? Why is she always trying so hard? I don’t need to see that much breast on the red carpet. No one does. And she needs to slow it down with the procedures.
They’ll always look weird and mismatched to me. I’m sure she paid a fortune for that tacky, ill-fitting dress. She really needs a new stylist..
Something nice: Timothee looks happy and proud to show her off.
Gwyneth looks lovely IMO.
Trying to do a Britney and Justin matching tacky outfits thing.
I’ll post unpopular opinion here and say I think the matching outfits are cute. Sure her boobs look like they’d pop if a needle got too close to them but that’s nothing new.
Moses is a handsome young man who I don’t think looks like either parent. Square full jaw line. Apple I can see Chris/Goop, Moses not so much
Timothee may be a good actor but I’ve lost all respect for him as a person- for someone who has tried so hard to set himself apart from his peers as being intelligent, artsy, etc., his choice of partner shows that he is truly BASIC and a bro; so disappointing
Just like when Britney and Justin did it years ago, Timmy and Kylie know the optics and how this will go viral and every tiktoker will have an opinion etc.
I think fans should stop assuming Kylie brings Timmy’s credibility down, when he’s just as thirsty for attention as she is, if not more so. He knows how new Hollywood works and that social media propels his star power.
Truth. I think Timmy is probably the only movie star under 40 at this point and he didn’t get there just by prestige projects. He knows how to operate and market himself in a new industry landscape
Wearing orange top to toe is really hard to pull off and doesn’t look great. It’s giving prison uniform and making them look sallow. Just a weird color for the season and a bit overkill.
They look good. The orange nails are overkill, but I like Kylie’s outfit and the fact that they are matching.
Also, it always fascinates me to see how quick women are to call another woman tacky, trashy or classless based on her clothing choice and body shape. It’s very “patriarchy for me but not for thee, darling.”
Patriarchy is a societal system in which men hold the majority of power and women are excluded. It has nothing to do with one woman saying another woman’s dress is ugly and/or unflattering on a celeb gossip blog post specifically about said outfit.
I’d agree with you on body shape comments – if her body shape was natural. But it is not. She specifically chose those exaggerated proportions.
Every Kardashian is tacky. That’s not patriarchy that’s just a fact. Did anyone say Gwyneth looks tacky or trashy or cheap? No, they did not because she doesn’t – at least big at this premiere.
I don’t think she looks any trashier than the majority of young actresses with their tacky see through clothes, talon nails and horrible tattoos (especially Ariana Grande’s horrible hand tats). Trash is in.
I said what I said.
Only thing I find weird is all the hands in the first pic.. I was like wait, which is Timmy’s hand?!
I never realized how much Timothee Chalamet looks like a trailer park dude.
In that top picture he looks like the guys from my small town who were kind of sketchy. Some of them were really sweet though! They just looked sort of underfed and with dead eyes and like maybe they were hung over when they woke up at noon.
His previous fluffy hair was hiding his red neck looks!
this made me laugh because I grew up in Oklahoma and that is 50% of the population…kinda scrawny with that underfed look and a girlfriend named Methany.
I agree, short hair and trimmed facial hair are not his friends – also with the artsy, dead eye pose — it isn’t working for him.
OMG! You have totally nailed it for me! The magical hair was the talisman to his hotness Then the acting! Plus, the mustache makes him look rodent like and that Pains me to Death!
This is par the course for her so I have nothing to say, he is being roundly and soundly mocked all over IG and I’m here for it. His cosplay, is pathetic.
I have liked them together and hoped they were real. I do like that they are matching, but I bemoan, as well as Kylie, that she had to get those balloons. I think they would have looked adorable if they both were in Timmy’s outfit. That would have worked and everyone would have thought they were adorable. I do think it is sweet that she matched his color. But damn, I hate the outfit.
Gwyneth looks happy and fantastic.
The “Hollywood outfit of the day” is to look like a stripper whore. Kylie nailed it.