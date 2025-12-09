Timothee Chalamet & Kylie matched in orange Chrome Hearts for ‘Marty’ premiere

Embed from Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet walked a red carpet together last night, for the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. Kylie and Timmy have previously attended many events together, always for Timmy’s career, but they’ve only ever done one previous “red carpet” together, and that was back in May of this year, in Rome for an awards show. This is their first premiere and first red carpet in America. This also comes amid bizarrely widespread breakup rumors, which were (I believe) started by the Daily Mail.

Kylie and Timothee wore his-and-hers Chrome Hearts ensembles, both in orange. Orange is apparently a significant color for Marty Supreme, but this is also a reminder that Chalamet is a Knicks superfan and the Knicks’ colors are orange and blue. The fact that Kylie matched him is cute, in my opinion. People cast her as someone who masterminded this relationship or someone who clings to him, but I feel like she just loves him and she’ll do anything he asks of her, up to and including wearing Knicks-themed lingerie and wearing a matching orange dress for his premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow also attended, because she’s in the movie. She brought her husband Brad and her son Moses, who has gotten so tall and grown-up! He has his mother’s slouch though. Paltrow is wearing a Gwyn dress.

