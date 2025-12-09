Kitson features the Duchess of Sussex in their ‘holiday hypocrites’ display

Kitson was/is a popular store in Los Angeles. Back in the day, starlets were regularly pap’d outside of Kitson, and paparazzi staked out a lot of those shops on Robertson. It’s been years since that was a regular thing though. I have no idea if Kitson is still considered a popular store. Probably not, because they’re doing some bizarre stunts to get attention from the British and American tabloid press. In recent years, Kitson has apparently done a wall of shame around the holidays, where they “call out” celebrities for various real or imagined transgressions. This year’s holiday wall of shame includes the Duchess of Sussex. Her transgressions, according to Kitson’s display, include “wearing jewelry” and “mass-producing jam.”

Awards season is fast approaching in Hollywood – but Meghan Markle has already been given a gong that she may not be too keen on. The Duchess of Sussex has been named as a ‘villain of the year’ by a LA boutique whose owners have also branded her a ‘Montecito diva’, the Daily Mail can reveal today.

Meghan is featured in a rogues’ gallery of ‘holiday hypocrites’ as part of a scathing Christmas window display at high-end department store Kitson. The trendy shop in Robertson Blvd, located between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, has named Meghan as one of 2025’s villains along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, George Clooney and Katy Perry.

Kitson’s so-called ‘Holiday hypocrisy window display’ has become famous in Los Angeles since in began in 2020. This year Meghan makes the list and she is featured in a mocked-up magazine cover where she and other public figures are made to look silly in Santa hats. The Duchess’ hat has ‘Montecito diva’ on it.

Meghan’s cover features headlines where she and Harry were branded the ‘most unpopular kids in school’ because they are ‘disliked by Americans’. Another is about how Meghan’s As Ever jam is made in a factory 2,000 miles from her home in California, and another claiming she flouted a ‘no dogs rule’ at a Montecito farmer’s market by bringing a pet. There was also a nod to a recent Harper’s Bazaar feature revealing how she was announced like royalty to a room with one person in it. Most recently her decision to wear $82,000 of jewellery on her Netflix holiday special is also cited. And there is a disparaging headline claiming Meghan is a hypocrite because she ‘won’t let go of her royal status’.

Alongside her in the shop’s windows are Meghan’s near-neighbour Katy Perry, whose cover is mainly about her new partner Justin Trudeau. One disparaging headline criticises her decision to date ‘the man who made a whole country hate him’ – a nod to the end of his premiership in Canada this year.