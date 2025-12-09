Kitson features the Duchess of Sussex in their ‘holiday hypocrites’ display

Kitson was/is a popular store in Los Angeles. Back in the day, starlets were regularly pap’d outside of Kitson, and paparazzi staked out a lot of those shops on Robertson. It’s been years since that was a regular thing though. I have no idea if Kitson is still considered a popular store. Probably not, because they’re doing some bizarre stunts to get attention from the British and American tabloid press. In recent years, Kitson has apparently done a wall of shame around the holidays, where they “call out” celebrities for various real or imagined transgressions. This year’s holiday wall of shame includes the Duchess of Sussex. Her transgressions, according to Kitson’s display, include “wearing jewelry” and “mass-producing jam.”
Awards season is fast approaching in Hollywood – but Meghan Markle has already been given a gong that she may not be too keen on. The Duchess of Sussex has been named as a ‘villain of the year’ by a LA boutique whose owners have also branded her a ‘Montecito diva’, the Daily Mail can reveal today.
Meghan is featured in a rogues’ gallery of ‘holiday hypocrites’ as part of a scathing Christmas window display at high-end department store Kitson. The trendy shop in Robertson Blvd, located between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, has named Meghan as one of 2025’s villains along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, George Clooney and Katy Perry.
Kitson’s so-called ‘Holiday hypocrisy window display’ has become famous in Los Angeles since in began in 2020. This year Meghan makes the list and she is featured in a mocked-up magazine cover where she and other public figures are made to look silly in Santa hats. The Duchess’ hat has ‘Montecito diva’ on it.
Meghan’s cover features headlines where she and Harry were branded the ‘most unpopular kids in school’ because they are ‘disliked by Americans’. Another is about how Meghan’s As Ever jam is made in a factory 2,000 miles from her home in California, and another claiming she flouted a ‘no dogs rule’ at a Montecito farmer’s market by bringing a pet. There was also a nod to a recent Harper’s Bazaar feature revealing how she was announced like royalty to a room with one person in it. Most recently her decision to wear $82,000 of jewellery on her Netflix holiday special is also cited. And there is a disparaging headline claiming Meghan is a hypocrite because she ‘won’t let go of her royal status’.
Alongside her in the shop’s windows are Meghan’s near-neighbour Katy Perry, whose cover is mainly about her new partner Justin Trudeau. One disparaging headline criticises her decision to date ‘the man who made a whole country hate him’ – a nod to the end of his premiership in Canada this year.
Okay. I’m not sure what anyone is supposed to do with this. An LA store created a display using tabloid headlines to justify their hate of a random woman… and? Sure, it’s not great news for Meghan. It’s not great news for Kitson either, in my opinion. Incidentally, I looked at some of the other displays, which you can see at that Mail link if you’re so inclined. Clooney’s inclusion onto the wall of shame doesn’t even mention the real reason why so many people are disgusted with him: his tone-deaf, out-of-touch political comments in the past two years. What is Kitson really doing here?
The things people or stores will do to try and eck out a quick burst of fame/notoriety. This definitely says much more about the Kitson brand than it says about Meghan.
Yeah, it’s very look at us, we want attention so, as many have “oh so originally” done before, we’re gonna use and abuse Meghan. So yeah, come buy our expensive clothes while we make fun of a woman for wearing and buying expensive things with her own money. Okay? It’s weird marketing but sure?
They’re replies online are very combative. They clearly do not gaf, and apparently are on the side of the orange buffoon.
Kitson had deals in the early 2000s with paparazzi and people like Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. They were staged paparazzi photos of these stars at the store. Eventually there was a lawsuit because either the stars or the paparazzi didn’t get the pictures that Kitson had agreed too.
I don’t think they’re popular now. It’s kind of a tourist destination that sells “gifts” to people taking tours that drive past celebrity homes.
So many yelp reviews mention that the owner has a firm, “no photos inside the store” policy, and he regularly harasses and berates people in the store.
I think it’s just a silly joke roasting celebrities and not to be taken seriously.
That said, the last time I heard of Kitson, they had a window advertising Beverly Beach, a failed bikini line by mega-grifter Dorit Kelmsley of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Team Garcelle!).
This is as disposable as the Darwin Awards or the Razzies. No one should take it seriously.
I haven’t heard Kitson’s name since back in the Hilton sisters’ paparazzi heyday. I think Nikki in particular shopped there a lot. I also think they had Team Aniston and Team Jolie shirts, so that was 20 years ago.
Well we’re talking about them now aren’t we?
Who? 🙄
I don’t think I would ever shop at a store that celebrates hating others during the holiday season? Especially one that seems to be very anti Left personalities. Makes you wonder about the owners quite honestly.
Agree. This was my very first thought, why the hate this time of year. Sad. Displays should be about hope, peace, love…I don’t get it.
Yeah, what kind of holiday attitude is that? I guess they are trying to be edgy with the shallow low tier hollywood wannabes as target audience who now shop at their store.
Yeah – I am pretty sure the owner is TRAAAASH. This is an old quote from his Beverly Grove headline-making mask-banning incident of 2022:
“The 58-year-old owner, who admits that he uses political social media posts and store displays to stir controversy and publicity, said the mask ban is different.”
“I was sick of people coming into this store, and we can’t get them from a lineup,” he said. “They wear bucket hats, hoodies, and you can only see their eyes. You can’t say that’s the right person.”
Coded language, wrapped in “concern about shoplifting,” used to imply a specific demographic without naming it. Who could he be talking about?
They are looking for 15 minutes of fame by using Meg. They don’t care what kind of attention they get just as long as it’s attention. Come on Sussex Squad let em have it!!!
What are the words I’m looking for? Clout chasing, that’s it!
I left a message on their IG. Would never buy in that store. Bullying should not be celebrated.
Notice how most of the people up there are democrats. I’m guessing the store owner is MAGA.
Yeah, it looks like right-wing tabloid propaganda. Tabloids exist to make money, of course, but their aim is to attack left-leaning public figures, imv.
Spot on! Out of all of the atrocities that have happened this year….let alone this MONTH….Meghan’s jam is clearly a danger to society.
What a clown show. I hope people boycott this store. The owner seems worthless.
I live in LA county (granted I’m not and can’t afford Beverly Hills), but honestly it’s a choice to pick on the Sussex family. LA has been hit really hard with 47 cutting off funding, and the entertainment business cratering here. So, I get why they are trying to court eyeballs and traffic on to Beverly Blvd. While much of Beverly Hills is Republican and MAGA, I don’t think even they care about this. The Ivy and Kitson hasn’t been a thing since the Paris and Lindsey days.
Sounds like another sell out to the fail, if they pay off random people who have had contact with Meghan I have no doubt whatsoever that they paid a business in her backyard to do this to her especially with the lawsuit coming up. I’ve never heard of this company/store hopefully they won’t be in business much longer this is pure evil imo.
Who the hell has even heard of bloody Kitson, and even among those who have, who the hell cares about them???
Every week some Z-list non-entity pops their head up to try to ride on Meg’s coattails by lobbing some pathetic diss her way. Soooo creative! So brave!!
Way to go Kitson, you get 15 minutes of fame before sinking back into the gutter of irrelevance where you belong!
Seems a strange publicity tactic, to criticise people who have done no harm. Who have tried to help the needy. I wouldn’t shop there. Trust the DM to come up with this.
When trash like this nonentity and the #fail and every other snow cockroach riding M’s coat tails pursue the narrative that the only black-biracial member of the british royal family should “give up” her royal titles and say she hasn’t “earned” it and that she’s “clinging” to the titles…….I’m curious thst they wd then turn around and lash out at folks who tell them who they are: nasty stinking racists.
Is the owner friends with Camilla? Looking for a knighthood?
what are they doing? Hoping for relevance is my guess
What a weird and very random marketing stunt. Whatever.
Says more about them than Meghan This too will backfire. Love Meghan’s jam
Kitten hasn’t been relevant since 2005.
I freakin’ LOVE this (presumed) typo! Kittens are ALWAYS relevant. Kitson never was, and definitely currently is, not relevant. 😂
Kitson isn’t a high-end store – it sells friendship bracelets and baseball caps that say “Malibu” on them.
Okay, I may be wrong, but isn’t this window set to MAGA appeal. I’m looking at the villains and and the reasoning, Katy Perry for who she dates and he isn’t on the E-list, so many women, so few men, most of the villains are liberal identified. Seems like they are after the MAGA money.
#ivebeenwrongbefore
Whatever. In the grand scheme of things this is a nothingburger.
Which makes the Fail sad and desperate for reporting on it. As someone said above, the Fail probably paid Kitsons (whoever this non-entity is) to include Meghan. Just like they tried to pay Rex Simon to pretend he had ex-boyfriend-type secrets, and just like the Fail is no doubt are paying the Markles.
The desperation … I can smell it from the East Coast.
I thought they went out of business long ago. 🤷♀️. And as folks said above, who wants to shop at a store with such a mean-spirited Christmas display?
So, this is what some people are turning Christmas into, a time to spread hate? Unbelievable.
Kitson. Yawn.