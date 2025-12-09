Duchess Meghan ‘hopes to get a note to her father in the next 24 hours’

Yesterday, the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham reported that some people from the American consulate in the Philippines had found Thomas Markle in the Cebu hospital where his leg/foot was “amputated.” The consulate officials informed Toxic Tom of his medical privacy rights and tried to set up a system where he could inform his family about his situation through them, through the American consulate/embassy. Basically, it sounds like the Duchess of Sussex contacted American officials in the Philippines and found a work-around to check on her father’s ever-changing stories of leg amputations, foot amputations, ICUs and physical therapy. Obviously, Meghan is also avoiding going through the Daily Mail to communicate with her father as well, since Caroline Graham continues to be “embedded” within the Markle clan. According to Graham’s own story, Thomas Markle contacted her about his amputation before anyone else. Well, in any case, Meghan is still looking to “reach out” to her garbage father. No, she’s not flying to the Philippines, nor will she call that rotten old man. But she will send him a note. It will probably be delivered via the consulate, don’t you think?
The Duchess of Sussex hopes to get a note to her father in the next 24 hours after identifying the hospital where he is recovering from having his leg amputated.
Thomas Markle, 81, was moved from intensive care to a regular hospital ward on Monday after his surgeon labelled the operation, conducted on Wednesday, “a success”.
In an interview published on Sunday he claimed his daughter had not called him or the hospital in the Philippines, begging her to see him “one more time before I die”.
Meghan is understood to have lost her father’s number and so emailed him instead on Friday, but the address was said to be out of use.
A source claimed she had personally called hospitals in the Philippines in a search for her estranged father, who needed the “life-saving” surgery after suffering a massive blood clot in his thigh.
The source said it was now her intention to have a handwritten note delivered to him in his hospital in Cebu, where he was expected to spend the next week.
At lunchtime on Monday a source close to the duchess said: “There’s been progress, but she hasn’t made contact [yet] … It’s hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours.”
[From The Times]
If I was in Meghan’s shoes? I would forward my previous email to the consulate, ask them to print it out and deliver it to Thomas and leave it at that. Just exit out of this psychodrama. The one plus of Meghan engaging with this fiasco from a distance is that she’s completely exposing her trash relatives though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap courtesy of GB News.
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted arriving at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, wearing an elegant white oversized cape paired with black pointed-toe heels. Her graceful look added to the chic atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Yes send someone from the consulate to read the note to him and take said note back so it doesn’t get into the wrong hands (sperm donor, jr, gutter rats ) and is used against her!
Interesting that the Times doesn’t seem to have mentioned the US Consulate involvement.
A lot of outlets, I’d say almost all of the usual suspects, haven’t picked up on the story. Are they backing away from just blindly copying whatever the DM comes up with?
@Eurydice this Omnishambles has quickly unravelled and has been so unedifying and exposed the venal conduct and complicity of TM and DM that the usual suspects are giving this a wide berth. TM and DM have overplayed their hand and as the DM are due in court next month this is very risky conduct which will blow up in their faces. It exposes their nasty obsession with Meghan and the extreme lengths they go to for a tabloid sting. Just plain dirty and it needs to stop!
I bet he’s going to try to squeeze her for money, next.
Definitely wants tabloid cash as he’s on the Fail payroll and medical bills paid for by Meghan, a new home and endless cash plus a starring role in all of Meghan ‘s projects. He did tell the Fail that he paid for her education and that she’d be nothing without him and that he MADE her a duchess and that the RF OWED him!!
@Susan Collins,
I say give him his note and if it’s used against her it’s just further proof of his worthless behavior. It’s simple enough to write a note that offers “get well” messages and doesn’t say anything remotely usable. It isn’t like her private letters which she had no idea he’d use. This time she knows what is in front of her. Also, if the message was read to him and taken away that would be an even bigger mess.
Ugh. And 3-2-1 bingo the note she sends him will be the next headline in the Fail complete with photos of Tom holding it up with a sad face and the Brit reporters will send the next 3.5 years writing screeds analyzing and reanalyzing all two sentences of it and will mention it in every story about the Sussexes.
Well, whatever happens, Caroline Graham will be sure to tell us. And Thomas Markle will be sure to tell us how it’s not good enough as he disparages Meghan. Sending well wishes to Meghan and the whole Sussex family.
Evil really does live long is all i got .it must be pure demonic energy that fuels this waste of oxygen
Really want to understand what is the journalistic justification for posting this story? I understand posting stories about celebs family members as part of larger interest, but several new stories every single day in multiple newspapers? For two people that doesn’t live in the country, aren’t UK citizens, and for what is a private family matter?
I know why they’re doing this, it’s because they’re obsessed with Meghan. But how do they try to launder their obsession to make it seem like this is reasonable for them to be involved at all and reporting on this story continuously? And to be so openly desperate to have evidence or reporting on a phone call between two people, where you constantly say you dislike and find one irrelevant?
Nothing should be given to Tom that he can run to the media with. I wonder when his first “talk show” appearance after surgery will be where he will complain about Meghan.
It has been awesome to see the press turn on the DM about this mess. Shocked it happened, but it’s obvious they are trying to set her up and it’s crazy they are like she needs to call him.
One of the Squaddies posted a clip from 2 blokes on GB News discussing TM’s stupidity in involving The Fail after the estrangement was exacerbated by that very tabloid printing her private letter to him. Even they are acknowledging his stupidity or insanity in making it impossible for Meghan to speak to him!! Quite a spectacular own goal from idiotic and venal dad.
I don’t read or even look for the articles outside of this site anymore so hearing that other publications are not buying the bs the fail is making up with the markles makes me 😊 smile.
Applaud Meghan for protecting her peace by working through the US Consulate without and by passing that gutter thrash. I also agree the note should be read to him and taken away after it is read. She owes this man nothing, this is purely her humanity driving her actions but she is wise to proceed with caution. The Daily Fail has over played their hands and the condemnation they will continue to experience from this historic meddling will out last their publications.
If Meghan wants to send undeserving scumbag Thomas Markle a note she should definitely send it via the US Embassy.
And they should take him ALONE to a different room which the Daily Fail haven’t bugged, read the note out to him ALONE, then take it away from him never to be seen by anyone including him.
Then if the note gets out we know who leaked it. Let the Tom the money-grabbing useful idiot bury himself even further.
I would love to have the real history of TM’s life story and how he treated all his children. He probably didn’t just get corrupted by tabloid cash in 2018. No one with any integrity or genuine love for their child would betray her for cash. Kirsty McColl pushed her son out of the way when a speed boat was racing towards them, in doing so she was killed. Parents bar the wolf from their door to protect their children not invite them in and feed their children to said wolf.
I cannot believe that this has made national news.
Agreed @Bean this is not news at all just a private matter despite the outrageous efforts of a disloyal estranged father and a nasty tabloid trying to stir things up again. TM isn’t famous and he is definitely not the Pope so why is the Fail issuing daily medical updates on an obscure retired man?
It’s likely that the note will be delivered by the US consulate. The DM know that they can’t publish it so it will be interesting to see how they handle this. It’s good that Meghan is protecting herself and not giving into Toxic Tom and the DM’s demands.
Does the Note say Get Caroline to read out slowly my 5 page letter to you to re explain why we are estranged and how disgusted I was then in 2018. Your non stop BS since and nauseating pose of victimhood whilst twisting the knife via every means possible has completely ended any regard I ever had for you as my dad. I feel sorry for how low you have sunk and forfeited any right to be part of my life and know my wonderful husband and children. Your endless repetitive lies have no power to hurt me now and I certainly will never allow your malign shadow to fall across my children and disturb their peace and innocence.You and the Fail deserve each other.
Are we even sure he has had an amputation? Foot? Leg? Or is this just more nonsense? No one has said exactly what the procedure was.
This situation literally nauseates me so I can imagine how Meghan must be feeling. I’m sure it’s very upsetting for the children and Harry too. Right before Christmas too. I know her dad didn’t choose a time to need an amputation but he certainly chose to involve the Fail. He is intentionally making a very difficult situation infinitely worse. To inform a reporter from the Fail before his own family? His actions show he is emotionally manipulating Meghan for money and that is not love. It’s definitely a positive that the US Consulate stepped in and can get health updates to Meghan without involving the Fail. That must be such a relief to Meghan and her family.
@Elly my heart sank when I heard that he was at deaths door and Meg reaching out seemed to confirm that. Once MoS published THAT exclusive, photos of him looking chipper and Caroline Graham smugly telling us that HE called her before ANYONE else confirmed that they’d been attempting to con us again. It screamed set up to cause maximum stress to Meg and Harry on the eve of the trial that the Fail are dreading and trying to derail by any means. Just revolting and wrong but also obvious to Meg and Harry that is was another set up.
We have many Cbers with painful lived experience of dealing with narc relatives perhaps they could comment on whether going no contact for years gives so much relief and perspective that batshit retaliatory antics like TM and DM going Gonzo here, can be just greeted with indifference?
@LadyDigby I think it depends on the people involved. When it’s a close family member like a father, I think going no contact is definitely needed for some people but it can be very difficult and painful. Having tabloids involved makes the situation much more complicated. I worked in the Behavior healthcare field myself and there are a lot of different personality disorders that people can have. I think Meghan is very strong and she does have support from Harry, her mother and friends. I think it’s likely she also consults with a therapist. I’m sure Meghan is doing the best she can to protect her children from trauma.
There’s no way the children know anything about this situation, not from their parents anyway.
I’d say Meghan is good at compartmentalizing and her father is in a box that doesn’t get opened very often. There’s too much joy and activity in her life to allow herself to be distracted by him. I’m delighted with her workaround and I’m glad the consulate is cooperating with her
I saw a ridiculous video clip this AM from Tom Jr. talking about how wonderful a friend Caroline has been and she’s been there for them for 7 years, “from the beginning…” And what beginning was that, Tom Jr.? The beginning of the relentless racist, misogynistic tabloid attacks on your half sister? The beginning when you and your dad sold out Meghan for cash? THAT beginning? He also stated that the only “legitimate” information about the situation would be coming from Caroline or him. Because that’s totally normal – having a tabloid reporter be your “source of truth.” Jesus, that family. (The Markle side, to be clear).
He definitely should not be allowed to keep any paper from her. She can stamp legal and copyright warnings all over it and he will still sell it to the Daily Mail. Someone should read it to him, wait for a response ,preferably a lawyer, and then put it away or burn it in front of him.
???? Cutting off his foot, or his lower leg, doesn’t solve the blood clot in the thigh problem. 🤨