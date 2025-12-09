Duchess Meghan ‘hopes to get a note to her father in the next 24 hours’

Yesterday, the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham reported that some people from the American consulate in the Philippines had found Thomas Markle in the Cebu hospital where his leg/foot was “amputated.” The consulate officials informed Toxic Tom of his medical privacy rights and tried to set up a system where he could inform his family about his situation through them, through the American consulate/embassy. Basically, it sounds like the Duchess of Sussex contacted American officials in the Philippines and found a work-around to check on her father’s ever-changing stories of leg amputations, foot amputations, ICUs and physical therapy. Obviously, Meghan is also avoiding going through the Daily Mail to communicate with her father as well, since Caroline Graham continues to be “embedded” within the Markle clan. According to Graham’s own story, Thomas Markle contacted her about his amputation before anyone else. Well, in any case, Meghan is still looking to “reach out” to her garbage father. No, she’s not flying to the Philippines, nor will she call that rotten old man. But she will send him a note. It will probably be delivered via the consulate, don’t you think?

The Duchess of Sussex hopes to get a note to her father in the next 24 hours after identifying the hospital where he is recovering from having his leg amputated. Thomas Markle, 81, was moved from intensive care to a regular hospital ward on Monday after his surgeon labelled the operation, conducted on Wednesday, “a success”. In an interview published on Sunday he claimed his daughter had not called him or the hospital in the Philippines, begging her to see him “one more time before I die”. Meghan is understood to have lost her father’s number and so emailed him instead on Friday, but the address was said to be out of use. A source claimed she had personally called hospitals in the Philippines in a search for her estranged father, who needed the “life-saving” surgery after suffering a massive blood clot in his thigh. The source said it was now her intention to have a handwritten note delivered to him in his hospital in Cebu, where he was expected to spend the next week. At lunchtime on Monday a source close to the duchess said: “There’s been progress, but she hasn’t made contact [yet] … It’s hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours.”

[From The Times]

If I was in Meghan’s shoes? I would forward my previous email to the consulate, ask them to print it out and deliver it to Thomas and leave it at that. Just exit out of this psychodrama. The one plus of Meghan engaging with this fiasco from a distance is that she’s completely exposing her trash relatives though.