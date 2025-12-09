Dr. Oz: People should eat less over the holidays & practice portion control

The American economy is in the toilet right now. Millions of jobs have been lost this year, Trump’s tariffs have crippled trade, destroyed small businesses and increased inflation. Grocery prices are sky-high. I’ve seen online that a lot of people have decided to opt out of a lot of Christmas stuff this year – fewer gifts, no lavish holiday parties, doing Christmas on a limited budget overall. With the high cost of food, people are already making different choices this year. But trust the Trump administration to promote eating less during the holidays. We’ve gone from “America, the land of plenty” to “it’s wrong to eat more than one Christmas cookie.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), is offering “strategies” for federal employees to have a healthy holiday season. Oz has been emailing a weekly bulletin, “From the Administrator’s Desk,” to employees and recently offered tips about the holiday season’s snacks in a “Crushing Cubicle Cravings” email, WIRED reported on Monday, Dec. 8.
“We all love a fun cookie swap and potluck this time of year. With several teams across CMS hosting holiday gatherings this month, I am sharing some strategies to help you make healthier choices—while still indulging in festive treats,” Oz wrote, according to the outlet.
He advised the 6,000 employees to “set your intentions,” and “decide in advance how many treats” to have, and “try to stick to that number.”
“You don’t have to try every cookie on the cookie table,” he wrote. The former daytime talk show host, 65, also told agency employees to “practice portion control” and “be mindful.” His tips included getting smaller plates and taking “small portions.”
He also advised people to eat more slowly, by placing their forks “down between bites, and pay attention to [their] body’s cues.” He added that no one should “double fist,” and to keep one hand free in order to “[shake] hands with colleagues and friends during this festive period,” according to WIRED.
Oz apparently offered the tips because he “knows it’s not easy balancing a healthy lifestyle and a demanding job,” CMS spokesperson Christopher Krepich said in a statement to WIRED. Krepich added Oz was offered “encouragement to help the hardworking CMS team stay healthy while they work hard to ensure millions of Americans access quality health care.”
President Donald Trump selected Oz to oversee federal health insurance programs as Administrator of CMS. The federal agency provides health coverage to over 160 million Americans via Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Health Insurance Market. Oz reports to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Granted, if these recommendations were coming from someone other than a Trump administration official, they would sound somewhat reasonable. There’s nothing really controversial in and of itself from saying “you don’t have to gorge yourself at Christmas parties, be conscious of how much you’re consuming at holiday gatherings.” Because it’s coming from Oz, that’s what makes it feel like a government official is mandating “put down the cookie, fatty.” As Wired also points out, Dr. Oz has been credibly accused of shilling fad weight-loss programs AND he also promoted those horse drugs to treat covid. Anyway, this holiday season really feels like a Dickensian nightmare. I’m half-expecting Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost to wander the halls of the West Wing like Jacob Marley.
Thanks Captain Obvious (Dr. Obvious?)
We are truly living in the worst timeline.
If Oz wants to lecture people on healthy eating he should start with his boss whose diet is notoriously unhealthy.
May he crawl under the rock that Oprah dug him out of!!
Dr. Oz should get bent. Please pass the cheesecake.
The trick is to put down that cookie on the other 364 days of the year.
I agree. Because pie is for thanksgiving, cake is for birthdays, cupcakes are for Easter, ice cream for Fourth of July.
I don’t even like sweets but I make exceptions for holidays.
Christmas is one of the few times where we all probably will eat a little bit too much — willingly, voluntarily.
We’ll be 10 people from age 6 to 74 for 16 days under one large roof, and one dog — and we’ll have fun planning, cooking, and eating meals together, as we’ve done before.
Inspiring each other to try new things, encouraging even the little ones to help with the meal prep. Some things will be healthy, others decidedly not, but that’s ok.
That sounds incredibly lovely, @Nanea. I sometimes think of the holidays as an oasis for people nurture things that are hard to readily nourish in the every day. Sustaining points, reminders. I wish you and your celebration a wonderful season and beyond.
Thank you, how lovely of you to say — write — that.
Wishing you a wonderful time time too!
Ok, who is going to tell Santa that he can only have one cookie this year??? 🤣 Because you won’t be getting any presents this year!
DAE remember the tantrum the right had when Michelle Obama suggested maybe school meals should include more vegetables?
I remember! It was a long protracted tantrum because she DARED suggest that eating more vitamin and mineral rich foods might be good for us!
I would make a “Pepperidge Farm remembers” quip, but I’m afraid that I’d get scolded by Dr. Oz for invoking even the idea of cookies.
“Let them eat crudites”
Common sense advice from this shit stain but it’s also completely subjective: some people like to gorge a bit this time of year and then come January 1st do a complete re-set by cutting out alcohol and adhering to a strict diet or a cleanse. Others practice portion control and a balance of healthy meals, indulgences and maybe some intermittent fasting. I don’t believe there’s a hard and fast rule for holiday eating–it’s whatever works for you.
I have two holiday lunches this week so this morning I ran 10 miles (in 10 degree weather lol). I had a small bowl of egg whites and tabbouleh for breakfast. I’ll eat whatever I want at lunch and then skip dinner and do the same again on Thursday for my other lunch.
As someone who’s struggled in the past with an ED, this time of year always gives me severe anxiety. Planning ahead helps me feel a sense of control instead of relying on a pattern of complete food depravation like I used to.
I almost skipped this post. I haven’t yet gotten to a point where I am not anxious and flinchy when people start talking about food or eating, especially when it’s about anti-fat rhetoric disguised as “choose health or else! every bad thing that you experience is just a reflection of your own disgusting failure and lack of control!”. +1 re: managing ED struggles around holidays. Planning is also my strategy.
It’s really reassuring to hear your thoughts. I am grateful. I don’t go to group support at this time but when I see someone in the wild making it work, being transparent and unapologetic, just *living* and doing so under their own choices and toward their own design, it feels good. Thank you for always being so authentic and thoughtful in your comments. I wish you the holiday you need and desire.
*hugs* I feel everything you said here in my BONES. Hope you have happy holidays and never forget how many of us understand your struggle.
I see you, friend. ♥
I cannot express how insulted I felt when I received the email from Medicare w/Dr. Oz’s slimy face on it. The message was how to take care of my mental health and included surprising, earth-shaking suggestions like: mindfulness, exercise, get enough sleep. I tried to respond w/my suggestions of where the good Doctor could put HIS suggestions but, unsurprisingly, the email was a No-Reply type… America has fallen, truly, into some scary alternative universe times when Dr. Oz is allowed to advise anything more sentient than a dust mite…
Stuff it Oz. If it were only that simple. Maybe you should be telling your dear leader what he should do with his body/eating habits. He definitely needs some guidance. Instead of lecturing the American people who are already stressed by food prices/availability.
Here is another ridiculous man who was raised up by Oprah.
He should choose Turkey and do us all a favor and go there since he was dual US/Turkey citizenship.
From Dr. Oz telling people to “eat less” to Fox News pundits saying folks should “buy fewer gifts,” the goal is obvious.
They’re reframing an affordability crisis as a personal discipline issue — using language about health, restraint, and self-control to dodge the fact that people can’t afford basic things.
It’s not overconsumption. It’s not a willpower problem. It’s an affordability problem.
When politicians start moralizing your grocery bill, holiday cookie consumption and gift giving it’s because they don’t want to talk about why everything costs so much.
All the upvotes.
All of this!
So, while many are struggling for the cheeriness of a few traditional Christmas carbs — Trump is bulldozing the People’s White House to build a ballroom and holding lavish events at Mar a Lago. I guess this is the, um, icing on the cake so to speak.
Meanwhile, Trump is spending OUR tax dollars like a drunken sailor. What’s the end goal here? Serfdom? Ill-educated debt-ridden flunkies? Does Trump understand that he’s not likely to live long enough to revel in his destructiveness? On the one hand, the parallels to Nazi Germany are shatteringly clear. On the other, there are lessons to be learned from both the French and the Russian Revolutions. Maybe by Flag Day there will be more to celebrate than cookies.🗽
To add: I’m guessing that the next step, when Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and ACA funding all get cut, will be Dr Oz blaming chronic illnesses on too many cookies.
Meanwhile, I’m actually having a cup of gruel for lunch — albeit with a spoonful of raisins and a dollop of peanut butter.
There’s something about this post that really gets to me. I’m not looking forward to MAGA Christmas. Sigh.
Exactly! 👏
LOL no sh@t Sherlock!
As someone who works for the public service (in Canada, not America), if I got an email like this from a higher up executive, I would contact HR as it is so outside the realm of acceptable. Food can be really triggering for some people, and it is just on that list of ‘things to never bring up at work’. It’s not his or anyones place to tell grown adults about how they should or shouldn’t eat.
Second, to try and police events that employees are taking time out of their day to organize so that they can have a sense of community in an ongoing time of difficult is just… ARGH!!! People are actively trying to make the workplace better and this is what he does!!!
Well-said, all of it. Those are both just such good points.
Also, if you would not mind telling Canada since you are there that she is awesome and gorgeous and what the world needs to heal is Celebrini and Bedard at the Olympics together.
I have spent enough time in BC working (as a non-resident) that I have incredible affection for Canada and respect for the efforts people put in to make the system work. I admit I am also endlessly delighted over the government-maintained trail cams – I use them as ambience, so cheerful and soothing. Thank you for your time and effort in public service, and for your comments today. I hope all your office parties are unhinged, delicious, and amazing, and your time off even better.
Oh, and meant to say, at any holiday party I absolutely have to try one each of every kind of cookie, that way I’ll know which kind to have seconds of. 😉
Thanks, Oprah/s