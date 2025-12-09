Donald ‘Quiet, Piggy’ Trump ranted at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott

Donald Trump is a disgusting, senile misogynist. In recent months, he’s been especially rude and insulting to women, particularly female reporters within the White House press corps. On Air Force One last month, Trump pointed his little baby-carrot finger at a female Bloomberg reporter and told her “quiet, piggy” when she asked about Jeffrey Epstein. Well, the press corps has been trying to get answers on the boat strikes, all of which qualify as war crimes. Yesterday, ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, a Black woman, tried to press Trump on whether the White House or Pentagon would release the videos from one particular strike. Trump responded by denigrating her personally.

President Donald Trump’s attacks on female journalists in the White House press corps continued on Monday, Dec. 8. The president held a roundtable in the Cabinet Room to begin the week, sharing an update on a long-awaited farm aid package. At the end of the planned remarks, he took questions from the press, including from ABC News’ Rachel Scott.

Inquiring about the controversial recent military strike on a Venezuelan boat that was said to be carrying illegal drugs, Scott asked if the Trump administration planned to release the full video of the attack. For the past several days, Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have faced criticism over allegations that a second strike aimed at killing two survivors while they floated in the ocean could be classified as a war crime if it was ordered with the sole purpose of killing defenseless men.

“Are you committed to releasing the full video?” Scott, 32, asked. Trump, 79, grew irritated by her question. “Didn’t I just tell you that?” he fired back.

“You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place,” the president continued. “Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you. I told you.”

Trump’s latest in-person attack on a female journalist came shortly after he slammed one of his favorite targets, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, in a weekend Truth Social rant. Misspelling her name as “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN,” Trump said that the 33-year-old, who worked for the right-wing Daily Caller during Trump’s first term, is “always Stupid and Nasty,”

“FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business,” he added. “Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!”