Donald ‘Quiet, Piggy’ Trump ranted at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott

Donald Trump is a disgusting, senile misogynist. In recent months, he’s been especially rude and insulting to women, particularly female reporters within the White House press corps. On Air Force One last month, Trump pointed his little baby-carrot finger at a female Bloomberg reporter and told her “quiet, piggy” when she asked about Jeffrey Epstein. Well, the press corps has been trying to get answers on the boat strikes, all of which qualify as war crimes. Yesterday, ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, a Black woman, tried to press Trump on whether the White House or Pentagon would release the videos from one particular strike. Trump responded by denigrating her personally.
President Donald Trump’s attacks on female journalists in the White House press corps continued on Monday, Dec. 8. The president held a roundtable in the Cabinet Room to begin the week, sharing an update on a long-awaited farm aid package. At the end of the planned remarks, he took questions from the press, including from ABC News’ Rachel Scott.
Inquiring about the controversial recent military strike on a Venezuelan boat that was said to be carrying illegal drugs, Scott asked if the Trump administration planned to release the full video of the attack. For the past several days, Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have faced criticism over allegations that a second strike aimed at killing two survivors while they floated in the ocean could be classified as a war crime if it was ordered with the sole purpose of killing defenseless men.
“Are you committed to releasing the full video?” Scott, 32, asked. Trump, 79, grew irritated by her question. “Didn’t I just tell you that?” he fired back.
“You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place,” the president continued. “Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you. I told you.”
Trump’s latest in-person attack on a female journalist came shortly after he slammed one of his favorite targets, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, in a weekend Truth Social rant. Misspelling her name as “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN,” Trump said that the 33-year-old, who worked for the right-wing Daily Caller during Trump’s first term, is “always Stupid and Nasty,”
“FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business,” he added. “Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!”
People are like: why is Trump attacking women in particular? It’s because he’s a violent misogynist. It’s that simple. Even in his demented state, he will always remember that he despises women. He especially hates it when women are “impertinent” or challenge him directly in any way. Like all wannabe strongmen, he’s incredibly weak and his masculinity is fragile, like a baby bird.
Trump to ABC's Rachel Scott: "You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you — you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it's always the same thing with you. I told you." pic.twitter.com/3GcH2FaKB3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025
I asked President Trump if he would release the full video from the second strike on Sept 2nd. Just days ago the president said he would have 'no problem' doing that. But now, he denies saying that. And is not committing to releasing it.
RACHEL >> Mr. President, you said you…
— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) December 8, 2025
He is a misogynist and a racist. He takes particular delight in insulting the Black female reporters. The WH press corps is not to be taken seriously. This keeps happening because no one stands up to him. If you all can’t push back when he insults a colleague, then you should at least have the decency to turn on your heels and LEAVE.
It’s deeply unsettling to watch the leader of our nation unravel to his most base instincts as his dementia becomes more and more apparent.
Most of the press are right-wing propaganda outfits, podcasters and bloggers. They likely enjoy it. It’s pathetic that no one challenges this behaviour. Bad enough if it takes place with no witnesses but the blatant nature of it, in plain sight… Imagine the impact on any boys or young men of watching this.
Just as with the “piggy” remarks, it really tells you a lot that the other reporters in the pool are just sitting back and hoping that nobody singles them out, too. Cowards. They are complicit with their silence.
So, the contestants in the Miss Universe pageant recently supported Miss Mexico when she was verbally abused by a pageant official — but actual professional journalists are complicit with their silence. We have fallen so far as a country.
Miss Mexico later won the pageant, so maybe there’s hope to be seen in her victory.
My father in law had dementia in the 2 years before he died. He was also an unrepentent misogynist and bully all his life. When dementia progressed he gradually lost the ability to mask it in social situations in which he had known to play nice before. It’s what we are seeing here, I believe.
I agree!
He is talking about himself
Oh absolutely it is..
This 100%. He is unable to filter his misogynistic and racist comments anymore.
Completely agree. And yet, so far, all the corporate news outlets & these whatever you’d call right-wing outlets are just going along with whatever he says. Nobody is challenging him, nobody is sticking up for their colleagues, nobody is calling him out. I keep waiting for the comment that goes too far and yet…is there one for this group?
The more this continues, the more I’m disgusted with all the male reporters sitting back and doing nothing. Does NO ONE have a backbone?
The CEOs of Ford and GM stood behind Trump while he attacked Somali migrants. If the most powerful men in the nation won’t stand up to him, what can a pool reporter hope to accomplish by standing up, other than getting fired? This is one of those rare occasions where change needs to come from the top down. The network heads should be calling out this behavior.
So none of the male “reporters” stand up to him, nor defend their female colleagues. At least I haven’t heard one of them ask a hard hitting question. And if they did, would trump react the same way? Or is his hatred of women coming to the top of his evilness?
None of the women are standing up for their colleagues, either. It’s truly reprehensible.
Words I haven’t heard publicly in a while, “impertinent“ “presumptuous” “insolent” as they are all about not knowing “your place” and therefore acting outside of it. Those words are back.
‘Uppity’ is next for a comeback.
While I do agree that he has dementia and certainly other health issues, I’m not sure that’s what’s going on here. He is getting a kick out of degrading and humiliating these women and facing zero consequences. I think he’s going to get worse and more disgusting to test how far he can go. He’s like a little kid seeing how far they can push their parents before they snap.
You’re so right, unfortunately.
I agree with this take — it would be nice if the next journalist called on just kept repeating the same question every time he has one of these meltdowns.
I hope he has a massive stroke on Live TV so we can replay that moment FOREVER.
(I don’t really like that I just wrote that about another human being but I can’t help it.)
Normally I would agree that this is a terrible thing to wish upon a fellow human, but in this case I’ll admit that reading your comment gave me a tiny little glimmer of glee. We’re living in insane times that are occasionally turning my own values upside down.
I want to him to live long enough to see him in an orange jumpsuit. He still hasn’t had his sentencing hearing for his felony conviction–which is why there’s all this talk of him not wanting to leave office. He’s got a judge to face. That’s before St Peter gets his hands on him, although I think St Peter will fob him off on a trainee & the trainee will send him straight on down to Beelzebub, no stopping for a McDonald’s & Diet Coke on the way.
One of my favorite recent memes is from Gavin Newsom’s office and has a pig’s face on Trump’s obese body with the caption, “Quiet, Piggy!”
And you see how, exactly, how people like that are allowed to get that way – because not a single person in any of those reporter circles on any occasion stood up for them. That’s really all you need to know at the end of the day. 🤷♀️