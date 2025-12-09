Gen Z are embracing retro technology like digital cameras and DVDs

Gen Z has tried to cancel concealer, skinny jeans, side parts, ankle socks, top sheets, and making large purchases on computers. Now, they’re making some retro technology relevant again. Gen Z has discovered vinyl records, DVDs, Tamagotchis, radios, alarm clocks, instant (Polaroid) cameras, and more. Ironically, these types of old school items were big sellers during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. We’ve officially come full circle. The kids have discovered life without Internet integration.
Gen Z are going retro. People in their teens and early 20s are increasingly turning to old school tech in a bid to unplug from the online world. Amazon UK told BBC Scotland News that retro-themed products surged in popularity during its Black Friday event, with portable vinyl turntables, Tamagotchis and disposable cameras among their best sellers. Retailers Currys and John Lewis also said they had seen retro gadgets making a comeback with sales of radios, instant cameras and alarm clocks showing big jumps.
While some people scroll endlessly through Netflix in search of their next watch, 17-year-old Declan prefers the more traditional approach of having a DVD in his hands. He grew up surrounded by his gran’s collection and later bought his own after visiting a shop with a friend.
“The main selling point for me is the cases,” he says. “There’s something about really clean cases that I love.”
Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ dominate the market but Declan says he values ownership.
“It’s nice to have something you own instead of paying for subscriptions all the time,” he says. “If I lost access to streaming tomorrow, I’d still have my favourite movies ready to watch.”
Saul, 20, has been collecting vinyl records since 2016. With new vinyl albums costing about £35 on average, it might seem expensive compared to streaming but Saul feels it’s worth it.
“It’s a more authentic sound,” he says. “The grooves on the record make it feel real, you can hear the difference. It’s about having something physical you can look at instead of just scrolling through your phone mindlessly.”
For Saul, the appeal goes beyond sound quality.
“You’ve got the actual cover art, and you put the disc down yourself, it’s a hands-on experience.” he says. Saul admits that vinyl’s popularity might not last forever. “For a lot of people, I think vinyl is just a trend. It’s the same way things come and go, like different trends on social media. Once it becomes too expensive, people will click off it. I’ll still collect because I like to have them. I like having that option to listen.”
While most people instinctively reach for their phones to take photos, 21-year-old Aoibheann prefers the deliberate artistry of traditional cameras.
“There’s something about the quality of them and the style of photo you get, it’s unmatched compared to your phone.” she says. “There’s more pressure with film because you’re not going to see the photo straight away, you have to wait. But that’s the novelty of it. I’ll take my camera to birthdays, holidays, even walks.”
Aoibheann believes the appeal of traditional cameras runs deeper than aesthetics. It is rooted in nostalgia, she says.
“Many people are curious about the experience of using physical cameras because they grew up seeing their parents use them,” she says. “Gen Z enjoys the novelty of something we don’t usually have. It’s a break from phones and instant gratification. Physical cameras are timeless. They’ll never go out of fashion because past generations relied on them.”
Kyle, 21 got a PSP to relive his childhood and enjoy the nostalgic simplicity of gaming without modern hassles like updates or downloads.
“It was the first game console that I grew up with, it’s a weird feeling, it’s like a home comfort, you know? It feels retro,” he says. “Obviously the screen isn’t as good, the buttons aren’t as good, it’s a lot more unreliable, but that’s not the point. When you play a modern PlayStation or Xbox, you can’t just play, you need to download updates. With a PSP, you put a game in and play. Since I got it, I’ve used it almost every day. I’ve been playing Need for Speed on my PSP, it’s more addictive than any game I’ve got on my PS5.”
Embodying the streamlined look of early-2000s technology, the PSP resurgence could be seen as just another passing trend.
“I feel like there’s definitely a performative aspect to it, almost like an accessory for some people.” he says. “For the majority, it’s just a fad, a trend. But for people like me, I’ll be playing this until it breaks.”
While I do think part of it is performative, I absolutely get the allure behind old school tech, especially in an age where technology is already overstepping its boundaries in so many ways. While there are certainly some good aspects to it, especially in the scientific and medical fields, the more negative ones are disrupting our lives. Companies are selling our data for nefarious means and AI is replacing jobs. Everything is cyclic, so it was only a matter of time before younger generations discovered and leaned into the more analog ways.
It’s funny that they’re buying these things on Amazon. It’s not just Gen Z doing this. About a year ago, my millennial husband got tired of the streaming services that we subscribed to constantly adding and removing their content. He also saw the post-election writing on the wall and started slowly weaning us all off of as much digital media as possible. He started scouring our local Buy Nothing Facebook group, Marketplace, the flea market, and local garage sales and has been buying DVDs, CDs, cassettes, gaming consoles, and the like. My kids now play the old Super Nintendo system more than they play the Nintendo Switch, which I find to be absolutely trippy. Some of those games really bring me back.
Photos credit Jorge Fakhouri Filho, Andrea Piacquadio, Cottonbro studio on Pexels
Can confirm.
My 18 year old has a Polaroid camera, a digital camera, and is on the hunt for a small film camera. She’s a keen photographer and likes the changes in picture quality.
We also have dvds and cds and a boom box.
It’s not performative I don’t think, in my daughter’s case anyway. DVDs and cds and gazillions of books have been in our house for her entire life and they make sense to her.
Our house is the same! We never got rid of our dvds/cds/my digital cameras so even my pre teen kids have figured out ownership is better than streaming. One of their favourite things to do is to go to the local used media store and search for cds/dvds! I bought them mp3 players this fall and all the talk of wanting a phone stopped too.
I’m old. I started with vhs tapes and cassette tapes before moving on to cds.
The majority of the 2 weeks worth of music in my iTunes was uploaded manually from my cds years ago
(And therefore the all powerful cloud will not back it up/ only good for the songs I bought on iTunes).
I still buy dvds of older shows and movies I like.
Trusting streamers in insane.
And paying to listen to the same music you listen to over and over/ is a full on scan.
I don’t need a Spotify wrapped.
Though I still buy cds I do mostly listen to music I “bought” on iTunes in my playlists I made.
Me, too! We have a book barn at my town transfer station where not only can I scoop up a book to read, but there are dvds and CDs as well. I also like checking out local flea markets for some stuff. We have an RV that we like to vacation in, so DVDs are a great way to chill on a rainy night. I love having lots of CDs for my base model Jeep Wrangler because I refuse to get Sirius Radio.
I was truly bummed out that my iPod died. I have so many CDs uploaded.
I still have an iPod (whatever the small rectangular one was) with all my music from the CD’s I uploaded when things became digital. My phone plays the stuff I’ve ‘bought’ from iTunes but it’s a fraction of the overall collection and the actual CDs are still in the loft. It’s plugged in to the speaker in the kitchen and gets used regularly! I’m not looking forward to the day when it switches off permanently.
My boyfriend moved in at the start of covid and immediately bought a bigger tv so my old one with the built in DVD player went into the loft with the CDs but I bought a new DVD player as we have a cupboard full of discs and I’ve recently started buying films on DVD again because I got fed up waiting for them to come on streaming and I refuse to pay to rent anything.
Same! I still have a few hundred CDs, a few DVDs, and an old iPod. Many years ago, 2 things happened that convinced me to keep my CDs: Apple pushed that U2 song onto my device without asking, and Apple removed a live concert from my device that had been saved in my iTunes — once Apple was able to sell their own recording of the concert on iTunes. That kind of heavy handed control of what I had thought were “my” files was a turn off. Also, a lot of the music that I listen to is often not available on streaming services. I want to come as close as I can to owning the copies of the music that I’ve purchased.
At this point, it seems like anything that involves software is going to become a rental at some point.
Same here !
I got a Spotify account, then deleted it. I don’t like streaming services too much.
People mocked me for a while, then one day a musician friend stated in front of everyone “but she actually pays the artists” and no one said anything anymore.
For the camera with film not convinced but let’s see where it goes.
I have one of the blu-ray/dvd binders ( I chucked the original holders). What is great is no commercials! No wifi needed either.
I was at friend’s 60th birthday party, and one of the guests brought her Gen Z daughter with her. She was taking pictures with an old school camera with film. She asked me to take a pic for her with her family, and wanted to explain to me how to use the camera. I had to laugh. Yes, I remember those. She was like “it has actual film in it!” I hadn’t seen one of those in ages. I miss them. I didn’t even think places existed where you could develop film anymore, but I guess they’re out there!
Fun fact: Kodak used to hire blind people to work developing film, because they weren’t going to turn on the light and ruin it! They still may. I would have to look. But, yes you can get film developed, and if you’re really hardcore you can order the chems and do it yourself in your bathroom in the dark, like I did in art school! Better control that way and if you’re using film to have better control…
I’m actually a fairly good photographer because I understand light, background, and framing. I got great photos on my iphone 7!
I’m sure Gen Z is doing this but it’s not just them. I know fellow Gen-Xers who got rid of their vinyl and CD collections in their 20s and then started collecting them again when they hit their 40s. We do a White Elephant gift exchange with a group of friends every December. A few years back I brought a vintage-style record player and it got stolen about five times.
No one will be able to take my CDs and DVDs from my millennial hands, unless I’ve keeled over.
And I still prefer reading actual books, unless it’s work-related — then eBooks are perfectly ok.
Never used Alexa, Siri, or anything. Our fridge is not online, neither are other household gadgets.
Our house’s security system is state of the art though, and will alert us to anything, no matter where we are.
I never stopped purchasing CD’s, DVD’s etc. — no one is going to take my music from me. Our nearby Salvation Army is a goldmine for someone looking for CD or DVD players. The library has a quarterly book sale that includes all formats of media and music. It’s out there if you have the time to look.
In the early 80s, I was a college student majoring in music therapy – I bought a LOT of vinyl albums. Then I bought a LOT of CDs. I still have them all (plus all the ones I’ve bought since!) and despite the inconvenience, they will all be moving to our new home next year once my husband is retired. He actually had a larger classical music CD library than I did, and we are not getting rid of ANY. A lot of older classical and jazz albums are simply irreplaceable now, as they are out of print and not available for download. We’ve been joking recently about stockpiling inexpensive CD and DVD players for the future. I think the millennials have the right idea here!
A bit is definitely performative as in TikTok is driving the fad of having old things but the youngs honestly like the old stuff too. I was talking to a young guy 18-19 who recently got really into collecting vinyl and he seemed less interested in the music than of collecting them as objects. Which I totally understand. You can listen to music anywhere but a record is also the cover art and the rarity/value of any edition. As humans we still crave tangible objects that we can actually touch and collect.
I’m a CD DVD lover and have a large collection. Based on another article here, (Angelina in Sunny) I have just purchased ‘Salt’!! I buy movies based on other’s recommendations. I buy CDs based on reviews and recommendations.
I have a land line, a 20 yo fridge and stove that still work so why replace them. My security system is my dog. I’m not sure where my Canon is, though….
A brand new store just opened up a block away from me. It’s a record player repair shop! A physical shop. With records and players. I hope they do well.
P.S. I’m a late Boomer….
I personally need Gen Z to also embrace the Beanie Baby trend, as my mom finally forced me to retrieve all of the ones I’ve kept in her house since I left for college 25 years ago, and I was told I’d be able to retire on the sale of them one day.
The problem with streaming is that you don’t own your music. I am 100% CD’s and Vinyl.
Whether intentional or not, sometimes young people don’t drive technological changers but disrupt potentially regressive ones. Back in the early 2010s, e-books and e-readers were on the rise and were expected to replace books because companies like Amazon expected Millennials to embrace them. Except it didn’t pan out that way. Millennials instead preferred buying regular books, saw large book collections as flexes of wealth and prestige, and small book stores started flourishing again — a trend that carried into covid and the 2020s, with Gen Z collecting books thanks to the influence of TikTok. Boomers ended up being the generation who bought e-books because they were downsizing their collections as they began to retire and wanted something easy to carry around with them while traveling. People absolutely buy e-books and audio books today, but they never became the next frontier they were expected to be.
In the age of streaming and the rise of AI, buying DVDS, CDS, and other physical media are a form of protest and resisting these technological changes. Just like Millennials with books, I am not surprised Gen Z is doing something similar.
The real thing that clicked with me is that this was all bought on amazon… That is the real thing here. It’s just another way for Jeff to make money. All the things their buying is stuff that Bezos doesn’t have a full gift on yet (apart from the DVDs replacing streaming, he only has a chunk on that) but the rest of it… Music, cameras, video games. All things Amazon doesn’t have a steak in if its digital but they do if it needs next day delivery