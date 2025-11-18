Donald Trump told a female reporter ‘quiet, piggy’ when she asked about Epstein

Yesterday, Donald Trump changed course on the Epstein Files. For months, Trump whined, cried and sh-t his pants over the Epstein Files, using whatever tools at his disposal to blackmail and threaten Republicans from ever releasing the files. Then, last week, the government shutdown finally ended and the House finally had enough votes to secure the release of the Epstein Files to the floor. Trump once again tried to stop the release, even bringing Lauren Boebart into the Situation Room to threaten her about her vote to release the files. Well, once the release became inevitable, Trump now says that he’s all for it and he’s even encouraging Republicans to vote for it. This is Trump trying to save face because a handful of Republicans are standing up to him. Well, he’s still not happy about the way this has gone down, and when a Bloomberg reporter asked him about the files, Trump said “quiet, piggy.”

President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows during several tense exchanges with members of the press over the weekend. During a Nov. 14 press gaggle on Air Force One as he flew from D.C. to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend, Trump was, of course, asked about the Epstein files, amid a continued congressional push to release the remainder of the evidence against the late billionaire and convicted sex offender.

On Nov. 12, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three new pieces of email correspondence from Epstein, allegedly obtained by his estate.

In one exchange, between Epstein and his personal confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein calls Trump “that dog that hasn’t barked.”

“[Redacted victim’s name] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned,” he added. Maxwell replied, “I have been thinking about that…”

Speaking with reporters days after the emails’ release, Trump insisted. “I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago.”

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years,” he added.

When an off-camera female reporter — later identified as a Bloomberg reporter — began to ask if there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump pointed a finger in her face.

“Quiet. Quiet, Piggy,” he said menacingly.

“Piggy” has reportedly been a favored insult of the president’s in the past. During his 2016 presidential campaign, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who won the title at age 19 while Trump was a co-owner of the organization, claimed that Trump threatened to take away her title after she gained weight.