Donald Trump told a female reporter ‘quiet, piggy’ when she asked about Epstein

Yesterday, Donald Trump changed course on the Epstein Files. For months, Trump whined, cried and sh-t his pants over the Epstein Files, using whatever tools at his disposal to blackmail and threaten Republicans from ever releasing the files. Then, last week, the government shutdown finally ended and the House finally had enough votes to secure the release of the Epstein Files to the floor. Trump once again tried to stop the release, even bringing Lauren Boebart into the Situation Room to threaten her about her vote to release the files. Well, once the release became inevitable, Trump now says that he’s all for it and he’s even encouraging Republicans to vote for it. This is Trump trying to save face because a handful of Republicans are standing up to him. Well, he’s still not happy about the way this has gone down, and when a Bloomberg reporter asked him about the files, Trump said “quiet, piggy.”
President Donald Trump raised some eyebrows during several tense exchanges with members of the press over the weekend. During a Nov. 14 press gaggle on Air Force One as he flew from D.C. to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for the weekend, Trump was, of course, asked about the Epstein files, amid a continued congressional push to release the remainder of the evidence against the late billionaire and convicted sex offender.
On Nov. 12, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three new pieces of email correspondence from Epstein, allegedly obtained by his estate.
In one exchange, between Epstein and his personal confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein calls Trump “that dog that hasn’t barked.”
“[Redacted victim’s name] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned,” he added. Maxwell replied, “I have been thinking about that…”
Speaking with reporters days after the emails’ release, Trump insisted. “I know nothing about that. They would have announced that a long time ago.”
“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years,” he added.
When an off-camera female reporter — later identified as a Bloomberg reporter — began to ask if there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump pointed a finger in her face.
“Quiet. Quiet, Piggy,” he said menacingly.
“Piggy” has reportedly been a favored insult of the president’s in the past. During his 2016 presidential campaign, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who won the title at age 19 while Trump was a co-owner of the organization, claimed that Trump threatened to take away her title after she gained weight.
This is what people voted for three times across eight years. A rapist con man calling a female reporter a “piggy” because she asked him about his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted human trafficker who abused children. At a superficial level, Ol’ Dinosaur Butt has no business calling anyone “piggy”- that man looks like a spit-roasted hog.
BLOOMBERG REPORTER: “If there’s nothing incriminating in the Epstein files why not…?”
TRUMP: “Quiet. Quiet, Piggy.” 😕 pic.twitter.com/AZ1IwNuTqD
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 18, 2025
And why they all didn’t turn their backs to him?
This is what I find frustrating. Why didn’t the next reporter ask the exact same question, or say “why do you think its appropriate to talk to someone like that?” And so on down the line. I’m so tired of these journalists asking a question, getting a BS answer from Trump or Bondi or Leavitt and then they just stop asking.
I do think there has been an improvement on the actual news shows, with some pushback, but not near as much as there needs to be.
Media compliance is essential to fascism. Trump has threaten news organizations in so many ways and so many times they now report on his actions as if they are completely normal and not the ravings of a demented lunatic.
Because we have a captured media! They are, and have been for as long as I can remember, pro GOP. Since the GOP has officially slid into fascism, they’re okay with that now, too. The owners are all billionaires or mega corporations. Even PBS/NPR have tried to walk a centrist line. Form a declarative sentence. “Fascism is bad” shouldn’t be an opinion, it is an objective truth.
The media uses GOP framing for EVERYYYYYTHING.
Don’t they understand that the vast majority of Americans disapprove of Trump (even many MAGAs right now), and that if they all grew a spine and just walked out when they do these egregious, horrible things, that most people would *applaud* that?
Maybe even pay for subscriptions again?
They all seem to think Trump is the answer to their finances, but as Target is learning, there’s more power in the purses of the people.
Someone on Insta described him as a lump of chicken fat thrown in the freezer and then thawed out again. I wish the next reporter had asked him about blowing Bubba.
Even Jeffrey Epstein said he didn’t have a decent cell in his body. You can’t get much lower than him.
I feel so sorry for all the female journalists, and attorneys, and judges, and soldiers, and scientists who are just trying to do their jobs in this political and societal climate right now.
Ooh, sick burn! 🙄🙄 Is the woman supposed to be devastated that a senile honey-baked rapist in Depends doesn’t want to fuck her?
People voted for this. Never forget that. Millions of Americans thought that this was presidential.
The way I woulda popped of at that deplorable depraved disgusting piece of fecal matter woulda got me banned & jailed🤬😠😡
Same! The string of expletives that I would have shouted back would have made all of Scotland blush.
This Jabba the Hut looking bag of Syphilis infected limp dicks. Triffling ass moron. F**k him and his entire grifting cult of pedophiles.
Why is anyone surprised by this? This is just another day that ends in y. And I can’t have sympathy for anyone in the media who he insults. They got us here by enabling and platforming him while doing their both sides schtick. The media is as responsible for our current catastrophe as Trump and MAGA. Never forget that part of the reason so many people voted for him was because the media worked very hard to normalize him.
And that’s why we won’t get rid of him anytime soon. Unless Mother Nature and Father Time finally do their thing. We can’t count on anyone else.
I am particularly enraged today. How is this still going on? How could millions of people vote for and support this man? Why isn’t he dead yet? I’m going to have to close my office door and meditate. WHEN WILL THIS END???!!
I have been putting energy towards natural causes (because I don’t want him to be a martyr) like him stroking out on his gold toilet after an especially greasy meal. And I’m thinking Christmas Eve is a great day for that. Definitely going into 2026 without him dominating the airwaves would be a dream come true. And I say this from Canada. We are SO SICK OF HIM!
I sense the WH [& Walter Reed] doctors are under orders to pump him w/ anything & everything to ensure he doesn’t end up slumped in a wheelchair, attempting to sip a DietCoke through a plastic straw, only to have it dribble out the other side of his mouth.
They’re opening up investigations into “Democrats who are in the Epstein files” so that when it comes time for Piggy to veto he can say that he can’t jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigations by releasing the files. They should have thought of this plan before Piggy made a big show of begging Republican women like Boebert and Mace to not sign the Khanna-Massey petition to force a vote on Epstein. It’s coming across as another desperate ploy that will only work with his most rabid supporters.
Nailed it! I’ve been scratching my head wondering why he suddenly relented. This makes sense.
This man has no respect for anyone or anything…including the American flag that was on the GROUND in front of the white house as he is walking by. NOBODY should be able to defend this. Veterans should be screaming about this
He will certainly not release all the files, as he has commissioned an investigation against the democrats and the files can therefore no longer be released. Furthermore, he still believes that his supporters will overlook everything. He is mistaken.
And for the other reporters not to stand up against him makes them complicit.
United we stand, divided we fall. One reporter gets nasty pushback, does media unite against Trump? No, those cowards have done nothing. The journalists could have said something in that moment, the editors could have published a condemning letter, a journalist organization could have posted something supporting her. Is there anyone in the media with power pushing back?
How I would have been escorted off that plane in handcuffs after making him eat my microphone.
How did this happen last week and not instantly become the biggest news…it is so despicable and present the USA as the gross slobs people from elsewhere think we are. And we are. We somehow put this absolute bottom of my shoe scrapings in charge twice.
AND NONE OF HER COLLEAGUES ON THAT PLANE OBJECTED.
People magazine has become a go-to for truth-telling.
Legacy journalism still does admirable investigative work, but they really have not learned anything about how to cover day-to-day Trump with any kind of journalistic integrity.
If this was my old high school (teacher here), I would have called the dean and he/she would have removed Piggy Man, called his parents and suspended him. What a pig of a man he is. Infuriating!