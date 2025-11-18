Patricia Altschul: Duchess Meghan is ‘just West Coast psychobabble’

Patricia Altschul is a self-styled Southern grand dame. She got a jolt of modern fame by appearing in Bravo’s Southern Charm, but before that, she was a well-connected and well-married hostess and socialite. She’s written a book called Eat, Drink and Remarry: Memories from a Lifetime of Art, Class and Southern Charm. To promote the book, she spoke to the Times of London, and of course, the Sussex Tax must be paid. As we’ve seen endlessly, as soon as any British reporter speaks to any American, the Brit asks the American about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and “what Americans think” about Harry and Meghan. Altschul is well-connected enough to have met several royals but not the Sussexes. She still has sh-t to say about them though. Some highlights from her Times interview:
Her life at 84: She does not cook, does not drive and rises at 11am, once her butler has brought breakfast in bed. She gets Botox “everywhere”, only drinks martinis (gin with a twist) and has been married three times (“there could have been more”).
She was the inspo for Parker Posey’s character in The White Lotus: “I love White Lotus. I was disappointed that Victoria [in The White Lotus] wasn’t more villainous,” Altschul says with a cackle. Could she see similarities? “I did, but not for all the better qualities that one could have. I think ‘boat people’ says it all,” referring to Victoria’s snobby reference to fellow rich Americans. “It’s saying, ‘They’re not our kind,’” Altschul says. “It’s snobby. People think I’m like that, but I’m not.”
On modern interior design: “There are a lot of hideous things nowadays. They’re not pretty, they’re not colourful, or if they’re colourful, they’re garish.” On modern fashion? “When I was in Manhattan [in the 1990s], people dressed beautifully. Women didn’t wear clothes that were split down to here, or crop tops. It’s vulgar.” And on modern dating? “I just don’t think that young women today are closers. They’re too obvious, too acquiescent, too accessible.”
Crossing paths with Sarah Ferguson: Her path also crossed with the royals but “thankfully” never Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. “I saw Fergie [Sarah Ferguson] at a cocktail party and she was clearly looking for financial investors for something or other,” says Altschul. “I was also on the board of the New York Historical society and somebody brought her to one of our events and there she was, talking to the director about whether they could do a book party for her. She’s somebody’s guest and here she is trying to hog her book! I just have always found her most vulgar.”
On Meghan: The Duchess of Sussex, Altschul says, is “just West Coast psychobabble … When she named their daughter Lilibet I had to have a martini.”
On Charles & Camilla: Luckily Charles and Camilla get better reviews, Altschul has dined with them at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove since being introduced by mutual friends. “He has become much more handsome as he has gotten older,” she says. “And she is great fun.” Altschul has a slice of their wedding cake in her freezer.
“When she named their daughter Lilibet…” Please, Harry was the one who named their children. That’s HIS grandmother, and “Archie” was reportedly a name important to him for some reason. And what is her beef with the name Lilibet anyway? She considered it ghastly that Meghan especially would name her mixed-race daughter after QEII? I think that’s what it is. As for the rest of it… she absolutely sounds like someone who would get along well with Charles and Camilla. And Sarah IS vulgar. She always has been.
Re: “I just don’t think that young women today are closers. They’re too obvious, too acquiescent, too accessible.” Eh… I think some of it is just the death of real courtship which is a product of dating-by-app. Plus, I think most of the issues with modern dating should be blamed on young men, not women.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
And Chuck is “much MORE handsome”? Pathetic little suck-up.
Chuck looks like a Gringott’s goblin, truly.
Why is the hell is this nasty white women belittling a black woman while cosplaying an Asian woman?
You had to have a drink because a stranger named their kid after their grandmother? Okay.
A lot of these people seem particularly put out that Meghan is succeeding in areas that they thought that they controlled. That’s probably why she gets along with Charles and Camilla. These people see life and all of this stuff as a game to be played, and someone pushing back from the table it’s just so mind-boggling to them.
Who is this woman and why is her opinion important?
Another unknown soul trying to sell her book by bashing Meghan.
Shes just an very old sassy woman. And you’re right with dating. The issue is men. But this woman comes from a time where women were always to be blamed. That’s also why she doesn’t see Harry in giving his daughter the name Lilibet. So im not surprised the least. nobody cares about her.
One woman’s “too obvious, too acquiescent, too accessible” might be another woman’s “living her own values with integrity”. Especially if that other woman believes that personal integrity is more important than racking up multiple husbands (“closers”?!?!?!???).
Yeah this old hag really bought into that free milk and a cow story.
At this point it’s just an obsession for some WW determined to put BW “in their place” I have no idea who this bitter hag is but I’m assuming she is just another old racist.
What a horrible woman.. maybe she should just stay in her martini glass. I’m sick of the Sussex tax but it certainly does show us just who the vulgar racist are. There is nothing charming about being racist.
Anyone who subscribes to the lifestyle brand, Class and Southern Charm, is racist; all that “good life in the South” nonsense comes from the legacy of slavery.
Exactly
Never heard of her.
At 84, she should be a wise, cheerful and interesting woman. She is none of those things. I am sure that Meghan will be a wonderful, interesting and cheerful woman at 84, who will attract many young women. Meghan will always be a role model for young women who want to develop themselves further. This woman is certainly not. She can practise her southern manners at home.
The tacky thing is to target a small child who is named Lilibet . Harry asked his grandmother permission to use her nickname. And got it
Another pathetic loser coming out and jumping on the hate Meg bandwagon. They are trying to find celebrities (the reality trash kind) to go after Meg and we see what they are doing and it is truly pathetic at best!
The optics of an older privileged white Southern woman saying something nasty about a biracial Californian really is something else. They really can’t stand seeing this woman with her royal husband. Even jam and empathy is hostile in their eyes. At a certain point this is just starting to become a bunch of bitter white women complaining about a woman of color in a space they don’t want her to be in. It totally makes sense that the majority of them voted for Trump because this territorial racist pettiness is starting to go from a few complaints to a really nasty pattern and pile on. They especially have it in for Meghan, Michelle snd Kamala.
🎯
Camilla was not great fun to Diana. And her not saying anything to condemn Clarkson article about Meghan shows she is hardly fun. And Charles is so not good looking
Hmm. Is it classy southern charm to need a martini over a child’s name? Sounds like some good ol’ southern psychobabble to me.
Bless her heart!! Lol
Ha! Yes, bless her little heart.
They really are going hard on the negative Sussex articles huh? Harry’s Canada trip and he and Meghan opened rubbing elbows with the wealthy and famous really ramped up the little prince’s tantrums. Willy’s Earthshit vanity tour was that bad of a flop they have to turn all kinds of stones to find people to talk about Meghan and Harry. It’s pretty funny and so damn obvious.
I’ve never heard of this (pathetically jealous) broad.
This gal had a home goods start on the shopping network…she’s salty that Meghan Sussex has a very successful line of products. In short ,”Harpo, who is dis woman ?”
I’m offended by her appropriating Asian style in this photo. She needs to stick to the hoop skirts of the antebellum period when people like her could revel in their racial hatred.
Who are these people? I don’t know her or her show or again . I never heard of this person, just another nobody trying to use Meghan name to become somebody
“trying to hog her book”? Is the Times illiterate now too? Surely this should have transcribed as “hawk her book”??
If you asked me she didn’t close the right doctor in her Botox because she just looks botched. Probably was two sheets to the wind on a dozen of those martinis when she gets it done . Now be gone you old hag
It’s like these people looking to advertise themselves and what ever project they have going on HAVE to insert the standard insults about certain approved members of the royal family that the palace/media use as villains and then the rest must be propped up.
It’s especially VILE the way they allow the bullying of Lilibet. Sometimes I really wish Harry would cut ties completely. These people will never respect his wife and kids. They will always go to the gutter. He gets a softer touch but they have no fondness for his wife or kids.
Who?
What do they mean by women being closers? What exactly does that mean? Getting a man to propose? It makes it seem calculated. I hate this whole discourse of putting the entire burden on relationships or lack thereof on women when so many young men are either low key sexist, ir downright misogynistic and influenced by people like Andrew Tate and incel culture.
Hee—I take it a “closer” is someone who marries three times? Okay…😈😂
I watched those show and she is the kind of white woman that Black women see right through. Starting with her Extremely weird failure to launch son and his equally infantile rich male friends it is a study on medicore white men failing up and the woman that try to love them. Spoiler it doesn’t work. Women don’t need men in the same way. Once they learned to take care of themselves they realize they will have to raise these men because their mothers didn’t. That way of life is ending and they are at a complete loss. I say about time. This woman, will be on the down elevator when it’s time.
So now every D list celeb chasing clout by hating on an innocent woman.
Colour match that foundation, grandma looks undead..