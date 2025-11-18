Lisa Vanderpump on Prince Harry: ‘Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right?’

Lisa Vanderpump is a British woman who has lived in Beverly Hills for many years. She was sort of an It Girl in London back in the day, then she and her husband moved to LA and became restaurateurs. Her reality stardom came in her 50s, through the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and several spinoffs. People find her very camp and a lot of fun. But she still considers herself a “loyal Brit,” especially compared to another British expat… Prince Harry.
Lisa Vanderpump didn’t mince words while unexpectedly discussing Prince Harry during her appearance at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Noted Bravo fan Jerry O’Connell kicked off the Saturday, November 15, panel by sharing that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, recently flew on a plane with Harry, 41.
“My wife said, ‘Yeah, it was exciting, [but] not as exciting [as] when Lisa Vanderpump sat two rows back,’” O’Connell, 51, quipped. Lisa, 65, had a succinct response, chiming in, “Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right? Come on, you know, I’m telling the truth.”
Lisa grew up in merry ole England before settling stateside and opening a slew of successful restaurants with her husband, Ken Todd. “I think Beverly Hills is really my home, but I work here [in Las Vegas] so much, so it’s much easier for me to have my little Villa and Rosa [restaurants] here,” she said on Saturday. “I love Vegas. I think it’s the playground of the world, and growing up in London, in a suburb, when you’d come to Vegas, you’d never see anything like it. I still think it’s like that. It’s innovative, it’s moving forward, I feel safe here [and] it’s got this incredible energy.”
I know we’re supposed to feel like “oooh, what a slam!” But am I the only one noticing what a bizarre non-sequitur it is? “My American wife was more excited to meet Lisa Vanderpump than Prince Harry” – “well, I’M A LOYAL BRIT AND HE ISN’T.” Who said anything about loyalty to Britain?? Why would loyalty to Britain matter to Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn? Man, Harry and Meghan’s mere existence really has British people in a chokehold.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
How is she loyal to Britain when she lives in LA? These people are unhinged.
Justamente mis pensamientos
If she was a loyal Brit why wasn’t her show Real housewives of London? This makes me glad I never watched her trashy show.
If she was loyal Brit, they’d be serving “New British” rather than “New American” food at SUR Restaurant and Lounge in West Hollywood. She is also apparently majority stockholder in TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, where according to a Google reviewer, “the drinks are delicious albeit overpriced.” Fortunately, avoiding ducklipped Vanderpump restaurants in Vegas and Tahoe seems fairly easy since they appear to be eponymously named vanderpumpxxxxx something or other, even inside Caesars.
Harry is an immigrant, stop whitewashing it with expat, please
Brits abroad are sadly only ever expats, never immigrants.
But they’re quick to point out that there are too many immigrants in the UK. Especially these Reforma-Cons who’ve moved to Dubai or the UAE for the time being.
Oh, the irony.
It’s sad to see Lisa Vanderpump needs to use Prince Harry’s status to stay relevant.
I’m kind of amazed at the amount of time a lot of British celebrities apparently spend just thinking about Harry and/or Meghan. It’s weird that they all have such strong opinions, right? Like the moment Harry’s name is mentioned, they HAVE to say something, and it’s usually nasty. They can’t ALL be whoring themselves for knighthoods, can they?
What is disloyal about Harry? It can’t be living in the US, because she does. Is it telling you the truth about a group of people that he actually knows that you only observe? I think what kills me is not necessarily the chokehold that some of these British people seem to be in about Meghan and Harry, but how they attach such reverence to a group of people that anything that challenges it makes you the enemy.
Like these people literally view him as the enemy now, because he wouldn’t keep secret about his mistreatment and allow them to keep their fantasy. There’s so much of a sense of superiority that’s tied into that family for these people, that it really bothers them that they aren’t seen as aspirational worldwide. Tied into their racism and xenophobia about Meghan, people like that seem to have some sort of sense of superiority about the royal family as if they really are the most important one on the planet, and how that makes them inherently more important too.
I also think it’s cultural too (stiff upper lip, etc). His marriage exposed them for what they were and the fact that he chose her over the BRF really upsets people. Him writing that exposing the dysfunctional relationship he had with his family and the neglect he suffered really made people mad because it destroys the fantasy. I guess “loyall” means keeping your mouth shut about the abuse you and your wife suffered. This tells me that she is probably a toxic person.
Yes, she is strait-up saying he isn’t loyal to Britain. Which is wild. Bc he chose to move his family away from the mistreatment of the press and the lack of protection from the RF. So staying silent and continuing to let himself and his wife and his baby be mistreated is how he could have stayed loyal. That’s wildly f-cked up.
Harry has done 2 tours of Afghanistan what has she done for the UK? I’m British and my mother and I are rooting for Harry and Meghan and have been since 2017. We even got As Ever products shipped from the US. We’re not monarchists though so have no loyalty to the crown.
Is Rebecca Romijn British? why would being a loyal brit matter to her as an American?
And yes, Lisa Vanderpump is a loyal brit…..so loyal she lives (full time?) in the US now.
I mean technically one might consider Andrew a loyal Brit, or at least loyal to the British monarchy, so it’s not some sort of moral arbiter.
“Why would loyalty to Britain matter to Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn?” Also, we lose sight of the fact that not everybody is as dialed in to the adventures of the British royal family as readers of this site tend to be. I would even guess the vast majority of Americans never think of them at all, especially next to a “real” celebrity like one of the Housewives.
Scooter is not loyal to Britain he is lazy and does little work and grabs for perks like mansions and vacations. I think some celebrities buy into propaganda
truly shows how much the monarchy’s existence has warped people’s minds and needs to go. as people have said, she also moved. and he has tried everything he can to go back to england and honor his charities and the military etc. but clearly for some, criticising his family! for harms they did to him, his wife, and children! is unforgivable.
wild that he is actually a part of the monarchy and yet everyone else seems to know the monarchy better than him.
Scooter was out to separate harry from his wife and children and return to the UK to be a scapegoat. Saint Kate was allowed to lie to media about Meghan and show hostility to her on front of cameras. Why would the sussexes want to return and embrace the toxicity of the Windsor family and a brother with anger issues
I guess this woman does like Vegas and California, just look at her face, it is pumped full of something from the city and state known for fillers. She has to be about 70 yo has lived according to this piece in California for roughly 20 and she is a loyal Brit. Harry has lived here 5 years and he is disloyal? Seems like this cow just had to say something nasty and this is the best she could come up with. Another petty Betty.
So being a loyal Brit means she openly supports the abuse of the Spare for entertainment and blatant racism.
Thirsty much Lisa? And I can see why her name would be vanderpump, cause those lips look like she fills them up at the gas station
More nonsense from the woman who spends wayyyy too much time consistently making excuses for the abusive manchild behaviour on her fading show….
This is the attitude monarchists have about Harry. Monarchy = Britain. Therefore, criticism and moving away from the monarchy is treason against Britain. It doesn’t matter that Harry has served the UK in the military, the Queen as a royal and now the country philanthropically, his criticism of the monarchy is the only thing that counts in their mind, and that won’t change.
I thought she had American citizenship, paid taxes in the US and that her career was also based in the US. Her husband is American, and she is not interested in British issues. To whom is she loyal, and in what way?
As a Native “loyal” Californian, I’d rather have Harry in my home state than this bitter hag.
😆
Vanderpunk is mad she didn’t get an invite to Kris Jenner’s birthday party and she is not important enough to be on Jeff Bezos’ radar.
One of these people flew helicopters in combat for his country and the other one opened restaurants in the United States.
But sure, go on.
Same comment as above. D list celebrity, clout chasing.