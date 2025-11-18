Lisa Vanderpump on Prince Harry: ‘Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right?’

Lisa Vanderpump is a British woman who has lived in Beverly Hills for many years. She was sort of an It Girl in London back in the day, then she and her husband moved to LA and became restaurateurs. Her reality stardom came in her 50s, through the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and several spinoffs. People find her very camp and a lot of fun. But she still considers herself a “loyal Brit,” especially compared to another British expat… Prince Harry.

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t mince words while unexpectedly discussing Prince Harry during her appearance at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Noted Bravo fan Jerry O’Connell kicked off the Saturday, November 15, panel by sharing that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, recently flew on a plane with Harry, 41. “My wife said, ‘Yeah, it was exciting, [but] not as exciting [as] when Lisa Vanderpump sat two rows back,’” O’Connell, 51, quipped. Lisa, 65, had a succinct response, chiming in, “Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right? Come on, you know, I’m telling the truth.” Lisa grew up in merry ole England before settling stateside and opening a slew of successful restaurants with her husband, Ken Todd. “I think Beverly Hills is really my home, but I work here [in Las Vegas] so much, so it’s much easier for me to have my little Villa and Rosa [restaurants] here,” she said on Saturday. “I love Vegas. I think it’s the playground of the world, and growing up in London, in a suburb, when you’d come to Vegas, you’d never see anything like it. I still think it’s like that. It’s innovative, it’s moving forward, I feel safe here [and] it’s got this incredible energy.”

I know we’re supposed to feel like “oooh, what a slam!” But am I the only one noticing what a bizarre non-sequitur it is? “My American wife was more excited to meet Lisa Vanderpump than Prince Harry” – “well, I’M A LOYAL BRIT AND HE ISN’T.” Who said anything about loyalty to Britain?? Why would loyalty to Britain matter to Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn? Man, Harry and Meghan’s mere existence really has British people in a chokehold.