‘We Ain’t Buying It’ campaign plans boycott of Target, Amazon and Home Depot

Last week, we talked about how Target is currently panicking because their stock value, profits, and foot traffic are all down this year. This is a direct result of a nationwide boycott that’s in response to their caving to the president’s demands that American businesses get rid of their DEI initiatives. While Target is the most prominent example, there have also been softer boycotts of other companies like Amazon, Walmart, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, all for the same reason.
Black Friday is one of the biggest retail days of the year, which gives consumers a huge opportunity to let certain companies know just how they plan on spending their money. A new boycott is being organized ahead of Black Friday. It’s called “We Ain’t Buying It,” and it’s asking people not to shop at Amazon, Target, and Home Depot from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Organizers are asking consumers to shop at local “Black-, minority-, and immigrant-owned businesses” instead.
The “We Ain’t Buying it” economic pressure campaign, led by Black Voters Matter, Until Freedom, and Indivisible, calls on consumers to boycott Target, Amazon, and Home Depot from Black Friday, Nov. 28, through Cyber Monday, Dec. 1.
“From cravenly abandoning their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to enabling the terrorizing of our communities, corporate collaboration must stop,” the groups said in a press release.
They urged the boycott “until these major retailers cease collaborating with and enabling this administration’s harmful policies.” Instead, the advocacy groups, joined by the Working Families Party and the grassroots movement 50501, said they and consumers who join them will “invest our collective dollars in Black-, minority-, and immigrant-owned businesses, small and local shops and retailers that have stood firm for the rights and freedom of the American people. “
The coalition notes Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, with sales expected to reach $80 billion. U.S. online sales are expected to reach $253.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.
“From the day he stepped foot into office, Donald Trump has done everything he can to tear apart the fabric of our communities and strip us of our power and the necessary tools to help us resist his fascist agenda. Instead of fighting back and supporting the very people who put money in their pockets, corporations and retailers have bowed at Trump’s feet. But we ain’t buying it,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter.
“We ain’t buying that the wealthiest country in the world will punish the poor during the holiday season by withholding SNAP benefits. We ain’t buying that families can be torn apart and people kidnapped off the streets by masked ICE agents. We ain’t buying that DEI and racial justice commitments can be tossed aside at the whims of political convenience. And we ain’t buying that corporations are powerless in all of this.”
Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, said, “These corporations can’t keep cashing in on working people and pretending their hands are tied.”
“They get billions in tax breaks while their executives pocket record paychecks and bonuses, but when it’s time to stand up against fascism and racism, they go silent. We see it, and we ain’t buying it,” she added.
The “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign follows the successful “Target Fast” boycott over its rollback of DEI initiatives, which resulted in Target losing significant store foot traffic, stagnant sales revenue, and, eventually, laying off more than 1,800 employees.
“We’re gonna make it a real blackout,” LaTosha Brown told theGrio of the holiday economic pressure campaign. “You can’t sit over there and we continue to give you our money and not hold them to account. And so I’m hoping that people start looking out for how we use our economic power.”
Instead of spending dollars at the targeted companies, the “We Ain’t Buying It” campaign is asking consumers to “shop small, local, or with businesses affirming our humanity.” The campaign is also asking the public to sign its pledge to be a “conscious consumer” and amplify its mission by spreading the word in their communities and online.
At this point, grabbing these big companies by the profit margin is one of the biggest ways that the rest of us can fight back. You want billions of dollars in tax exemptions? Then the people paying the taxes and living through the terrible financial consequences of the administration that you supported are going to spend their money on companies that align with their values. As evidenced by Target’s recent scrambling, it is working, even if none of them are willing to admit the real cause of their troubles yet. (They absolutely know, though.) I fully support and will be participating in the “We Ain’t Buying It” boycott. I hope it’s so successful that it we can hit these big companies so hard that they can’t ignore how badly they’ve f-cked up and begin to right what they did wrong.
In the meantime, here is a list of companies that did not capitulate to the president’s and his administration’s awful demands. It’s a little bit farther for us to travel, but we do most of our shopping at Costco and Wegmans now. Thankfully, they are close enough to one another to make it worth going there in one big trip. You can also always check the Goods Unite Us app, which keeps track of political donations that each company makes.
I canceled Amazon in Oct 2024 and haven’t missed it at all. If I need to find something, I go to Amazon to find/research the real manufacturer — not the cheapo cheater brands Amazon promotes — and then buy direct from the vendor. Most will offer free shipping and discounts that make it comparable to what Amazon discounts (to skim that business away from the actual producers!) And despite a Target being two stoplights away from my house, I haven’t shopped there since summer 2024 either. I’ve spent less over the last year and got all my Christmas shopping done last weekend at a local Christmas Mart.
It can be done!! Until Nov 2026, vote with your wallet.
Yep! It can be done! I’m in, all in. Target used to be one of my go-tos, but no more. Amazon less so, because I prefer in-person shopping, but I did like streaming various things. Eh, plenty of other companies for that & I don’t miss it. Home Depot, it’s never going to see me.
Now let’s abolish ICE & DHS, and vote MAGA the hell out of our government.
Count me in! And I appreciate the links to find business that are doing the right thing. It’s so hard to divest fully from all the amazon-connected shopping (whole foods, Prime, etc) but I’m doing my best and slowly finding alternatives. I haven’t shopped at Target since they capitulated and haven’t been to a Home Depot in years, even before the horror of this administration.
This is long overdue:
I noticed that this site doesn’t play with Amazon anymore. I know it cost you. I respect and appreciate you practicing what you preach.
For many reasons I will not shop at Amazon including prime audible (that hurt) again.
Yes @Jan! Kudos. I wish sites like Buzzfeed quit the Amazon recommendations and links. But, I don’t want to diminish my thanks by comparing. I quit all of these stores awhile back too and I miss some shows on Prime still 🤷🏽♀️ I’ll do the research to shop local. Always good to do more.
Check out the free app Libby for books and audiobooks! You just need a library card.
There’s a website called little blue cart that can help find stuff from small businesses
But what I really need is a basics store.
How am I so dumb I didn’t notice there’s no local store that sells towels and showers curtains
Do you have a Costco within an easy commute? I just got a Costco membership–and I cannot tell you how much it hurt to PAY to shop in a store, but I did it–and I am just agog at all the stuff they carry! Towels, TVs, toilet paper, toner–you name it. They also have online shopping & deliver very quickly.
I’ve been boycotting Amazon and anything else owned by Bezos (miss you Zappos!) since I saw him at Trump’s inauguration, and learned he’s been behind efforts to dismantle the National Labor Relations Board. Billionaires hate workers’ rights.
https://prospect.org/2025/02/05/2025-02-05-musk-bezos-war-collective-bargaining/
This is great, although the Starbucks and McDonald’s boycotts are because of their support of the IDF, not DEI but the more folk boycotting whatever their reason the better. Boycott was the name of an Irish man who started the first boycott and the act was named after him!
I did not know the origin of the term. Thanks.
Thank you for posting this on Celebitchy, hadn’t heard about it on other platforms.
Money is power and withholding money works. Simple.
Thank you so much for covering this! I am already not purchasing from these companies (and cancelled my Washington Post subscription). Get the word out!
We’ve cut Disney/ Hulu and Paramount. I love Target but I don’t buy from them unless it’s an extreme emergency. I haven’t had one yet. I walk through the Target in my area to get to other places in the mall. It’s like a ghost town in there. It always used to be packed, now it’s pick a register. I don’t buy from Home Depot because they were always in the Trump bag, I buy from Lowes. I closed out my Amazon subscription for Toilet paper and will buy from Boxed or BJ’s.
I own a tiny business and sell at pop up markets in my area, those are a great place to find better quality alternatives to even the smaller stores. And you often have the added bonus of talking directly to the person who makes what you’re buying. It’s sometimes more expensive but the quality is unmatched.
My Amazon subscription ended yesterday (it auto renewed last year after the election), but I’ve barely used it this year because I’m not giving Bezos anything if I can help it.
I went into target once this year, needed birthday candles in a pinch.
We cancelled Amazon and all its products and services (and The Washington Post) in October 2024 after Jeff Bezos forbid WP’s editorial department from endorsing Harris. I haven’t had a single regret, and it’s not hard to live without it.
I did not know Home Depot was a problem! Welp, it’s a right turn down the parkway now to Lowe’s, instead of a left to HD!
I buy all my home furnishings from Wayfair instead of Amazon. Hope they’re ok!
But the occasional item is hard to find anywhere but Amazon. Maybe I’ll try Walmart online.
Home Depot’s co-founder is a huge Trump supporter, so we haven’t shopped there in years.
Plus, Home Depot has allowed ICE to set up operations in their parking lots for months. Please don’t shop there.
I love this new campaign. Now I’m waiting for a nationwide strike.
Didn’t Wayfair make money selling beds, mattresses to Trump during round 1 of his being awful, unlawfully detaining people, keeping them in cages, disappearing them?
I told a friend earlier this year that it was time to vote with our wallets. I thought at the time, but didn’t say out loud, that it may be the only vote they let us keep.
On a tangential note – who do these billionaires think buy their sh*t? If you raise prices, cut quality, charge more for less product, give lousy customer service, treat your employees like crap and pay them even worse – pretty soon no one will be ABLE to buy your merchandise let alone even WANT to. They have been so busy looking at the bottom line, they forgot the top line.
*cackles in Canadian*
I’ve been boycotting all American companies as much as possible since The Orange Menace was elected.
Already doing much of this. I stopped shopping at Amazon and Whole Foods last year after Bezos stopped the WaPo editorial page from endorsing Harris. I stopped shopping at Target this year after they bent the knee to the Trump administration and got rid of their DEI policies. My WaPo subscription came to an end this summer and the Disney+ subscription ended last month. For my groceries, it’s a combination of Harris Teeter and Wegman’s so I need to look up Kroger.
I cancelled amazon last year and avoid the retailers supporting this mess. So I’m already boycotting.
I have not used Target Amazon or Hulu/Disney etc all year…I get Britbox or Acorn thru their apps once in a while for one momth and also made a donation to PBS so I can watch shows thru their app. Not doing anything via Amazon …ever again. I find it is possible. But Im old…not sure if younger folks can avoid it forever if they end up taking over the entire world as per their plan.
Thanks, Rosie!