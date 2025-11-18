Olivia Nuzzi: Robert Kennedy Jr. said ‘don’t worry’ about the worm eating his brain

Olivia Nuzzi had a digital affair with Robert Kennedy Jr. for many months last year, and in the wake of the affair, she lost her job at New York Magazine, her engagement to Ryan Lizza and her East Coast life. She bounced back though, because the American media is apparently always in need of unethical, self-infantilizing blonde a–holes. Nuzzi wrote a book – on her phone!! – about her affair with Kennedy, and wouldn’t you know, Nuzzi gave an exclusive excerpt to her new employer, Vanity Fair. You can read the American Canto excerpt here. She didn’t bury the lede – only a few paragraphs in, she’s already talking about Robert Kennedy’s brain worm.
“I would take a bullet for you,” the Politician said. He always said that. “Please don’t say that,” I said. I always said that. From his mouth the bullet theoretical launched the bullet possible. I did not like to think about it. About the armed man at his speech. Or the armed man who broke into his home. Or the armed men he paid to guard him from armed men who sought to harm him while the federal government denied his pleas for protection from the security agency whose modern protocols were carved by the same bullets that cut boughs from his family tree and cut the track of the American experiment.
I did not like to think about it just as later I would not like to think about the worm in his brain that other people found so funny. I loved his brain. I hated the idea of an intruder therein. Others thought he was a madman; he was not quite mad the way they thought, but I loved the private ways that he was mad. I loved that he was insatiable in all ways, as if he would swallow up the whole world just to know it better if he could. He made me laugh, but I winced when he joked about the worm. “Baby, don’t worry,” he said. “It’s not a worm.” A doctor he trusted had reviewed the scans of his brain obtained by The New York Times, he said, and concluded that the shadowy figure was likely not a parasite at all. He sighed. It was too late to interfere with what had already vaulted from the sphere of meme to the sphere of screwy legend, but at least I did not have to worry about the worm that was not a worm in his brain.
“Trust me, bro” – the worm eating Kennedy’s brain AND the snake-oil salesman masquerading as a doctor who “reviewed” the brain scans. “I loved his brain. I hated the idea of an intruder therein.” Do we want to discuss the possibility that Olivia Nuzzi is f–king stupid and that a worm possibly ate part of her brain as well? Can brain-worms be transferred via demure nudes? “I winced when he joked about the worm” – I’m dying to know what “jokes” he made about the worm, actually.
Incidentally, I’ve never believed that Nuzzi and Kennedy’s affair was purely digital and that there was never any physical assignations between them, but maybe that’s just me. She certainly doesn’t write about him like their affair never involved physical contact. This moron was getting hot and bothered over his worm-brained lunacy, after all.
Note: this VF excerpt was published before Nuzzi’s ex-fiance published his scathing Substack piece.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of New York Magazine and HBO/Real Time with Bill Maher.
She didn’t “write” that bullshit on her phone, AI created that insane drivel. The first paragraph about the bullets melted my brain and I’m not sure I’ll ever recover. Lol. Trying to match her level of drama.
“The bullets that cut boughs from his family tree” OMG! Her writing soars to the heights of mediocrity. Also, since he doesn’t seem to be bothered that he has a wife, I guess Nuzzi wasn’t either.
HAHAHAHAHAHA ‘bullet theoretical launched the bullet possible’ HAHAHAHAHAHA ‘the sphere of meme to the sphere of screwy legend.’
Regarding ‘the worm that was not a worm in his brain’ I think BeanieBean’s comment on the first Celebitchy post (11/16/25) about Nutsy’s book is the correct thinking on that subject. Actually ALL of the comments on that 11/16/25 post are absolutely pure gold, in regards to geographical and political accuracy, brainworm implications, nepotism, and wonkette’s hilarious thinking on the subject.
https://www.celebitchy.com/950376/olivia_nuzzi_wrote_her_dumb_rfk_jr-affair_memoir_american_canto_on_her_phone/
Same! 🤭🤢😝
Also, @kirk: thanks for the shoutout!
I don’t feel bad for Cheryl Hines at all but honestly, imagine reading all these details about how the Other Woman feels about your husband. She has absolutely ZERO shame and no, I have never believed that their affair wasn’t physical. *shivers* So gross.
I cannot believe Cheryl is still with him.
I love that Cheryl has to deal with this.
The total lack of shame to write this about another woman’s husband.
No pity for Cheryl. Cheryl knew he was a snake when she took him in.
Cheryl gleefully helped that worm-brained a$$hole drive his estranged wife to suicide, so she can EAD. There isn’t a character worthy of empathy among the whole sordid, stupid bunch. Maybe Ryan Lizza, just a bit, since he can actually string together two cogent sentences, but he should have taken out the trash the first time she slept with an older guy behind his back.
D-List actress marries a D-List Kennedy. She knew what she was getting into.
These people are so gross, but please read Ryan Lizza’s post all the way to the end for a crazy surprise
Sincerely, Lizza did a great job. This lady needs therapy and maybe celibacy for a while. I can’t believe she wrote this shit down for the public to read. It’s one thing to have a problematic crush, turning it into some grand romantic obsession you blow up your life for is another, and then writing down your fevered self aggrandizing rationalizations for other people to read is… I’m not even sure what. A personality disorder probably.
As an aside I don’t get the super confessional memoirs of insanity as a genre. Elizabeth Gilbert is another I don’t understand why anyone invests time into reading.
“From his mouth the bullet theoretical launched the bullet possible.”
WTF does that drivel even mean??? She is an embarrassingly terrible writer. Her prose reads like parody.
It’s really, really bad. So how is she West Coast Editor of Vanity Fair. Someone with that title writes a book on their phone? Seriously, how did she get that job and how much does she get paid?
She thinks it’s great writing. So edgy!
Sounds like something a brain worm would say…
I believe that the passage posted hurt my brain. I have to go now read good writing. Cleansing the palate.
Also love how she coyly refers to him as “The Politician” but then references his brain worm.
Who could it be?? 🤷♀️
She is a terrible writer, truly awful. And I don’t think her sugar daddy shtick is about daddy issues, she is just a social climber, pure and simple. Because it’s not like she was passively falling for any old man she happened to meet. She was gunning for men with power, influence and money. Lizza said she initiated contact with Keith Olbermann out of the blue. Keith was gross for taking her up on it, but she knew what she was doing and what he could do for her to get ahead. She’s much better at social climbing than she is at writing or being a decent human.
She is the Monica of her generation. I know many people who didn’t live through the Lewinsky mess think she was a victim of sexual harassment. But she was very much like Nuzzi in targeting powerful men. Clinton wasn’t the only one.
Some frogs are kissed with the intention of winning a kingdom.
In this case, it didn’t work. He remains a frog.
Yeah, I’m with Kaiser. I think their relationship was more than digital. The more I read about this more I believe she’s unhinged.
JFC, the “boughs on his family tree” were his father and his uncle.
Oh, dear god in heaven, that first paragraph! I cannot read anymore!!! 🤢
🫂🪶🦉