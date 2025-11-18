Keith Urban performed ‘Pink Pony Club’ for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

We haven’t heard much about Keith Urban since the flurry of reporting in late September and early October, all around his separation and divorce from Nicole Kidman. I tend to believe the stories that Keith and Nicole signed some kind of agreement not to disparage each other publicly or privately as they finalize their divorce, and that’s why the gossip around them has largely dried up in the past six weeks or so. But Keith is still making news for reasons other than “leaving Nicole Kidman.” Keith recently performed at Mar-a-Lago, in front of der führer himself.
Keith Urban performed a Chappell Roan song at an event President Donald Trump attended at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, Nov. 15. Urban, 58, and Trump, 79, both attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party.
The president was seen sitting next to Pratt, 65, an Australian businessman donated $10 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign. In April, Pratt also pledged $5 billion to support Trump’s call to reindustrialize the U.S., according to Axios.
The Australian country singer performed Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” and Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” according to an Instagram post from user @tali.florida.
PEOPLE reached out to Urban’s representatives for comment.
“Pink Pony Club” notably chronicles the story of a young woman leaving her small Southern town and religious upbringing behind to embrace her true self in California. Roan has revealed that she was inspired to write the song after going to a famous gay bar, The Abbey, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Urban has performed “Pink Pony Club” during his recent concerts. He previously said on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive that he “almost cried” when he heard the song, according to Them. “Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there,” Urban said. “God, that speaks to me.”
Given Chappell Roan’s comments last year, I’m sure she’s happy her songs are being performed for authoritarian fascists. Those are her people, that’s her family. While I understand how Keith Urban booked this gig – the Australian connection, and Keith was probably thrilled to pick up a paycheck – it’s not like he can argue that he had no idea what the gig was. He was booked at Mar-a-Lago!! To perform at a Trumpy billionaire’s party, in front of Trump himself! Damn, I guess Keith is MAGA.
Was his gf there? I mean, Mar-a-Lago is just another name for Cheaters Club right?
And Keith finally realized it was where he belonged. A safe space for folks just like him. Roan’s words speak to everybody.
It’s kind of disgusting to make your (huge) living off of communities you then fail to defend or protect.
💯
Who doesn’t love a man in his late 50s who highlights and flat irons his hair
I have so many questions his hair. My main question is WHY?
Peter Pan syndrome: I won’t grow up, I will always dye my hair, I will never be a man…..okay, I’m paraphrasing the song…LOL all day long.
Never was, never have been a fan. But am now truly disgusted.
Because what @HennyPenny says is so freaking true!!!!
Man he is working very hard at making himself so very unliked. May his concerts be empty and may he fade quickly into obscurity!!
the irony of those lyrics
sometimes I’m like am I nuts for thinking it’s nuts to perform for these ghouls—but then I’m like they know about the ICE raids and SNAP cut-off and so much more and still choose to take blood money
Wow, he COULD sink even lower
Nah, I think he’s hit rock bottom. His kids must be mortified.
Gross. He is spiraling huh? I hope for his sake, and especially for his children’s, that he hasn’t relapsed.
grossssssssssssssssss so gross
The agreement btw Nicole and this douche to not talk bad each other was a huge waste of paper — this pathetic dude is really disparaging himself all on his own.
YUCK
Wait, is Chappell Road pro-fascist? Or was that sarcasm? She said, “F— Trump for f—ing real. No, I’m not voting for Trump.” — as far as I know. Right?
In the article that’s being referenced here, she said she loves her Republican family members and made a comment that if she spoke out against the Biden administration’s pro-Isreal stance, she feared her security wouldn’t be the same. She isn’t out there touting the current administration’s literal fascist policies as far as I know. *ducks*
The details are hazy – I’ve decided I don’t like her or her music, so I’m not going to keep track of her or details – but she absolutely played footsie with fascism before the 2024 election. I believe there was a hefty helping of both sides-ism, but I’m pretty sure there was more. She had to clarify several times because she sure seemed like she was pro Trump and she couldn’t form a declarative sentence about the GOP being bad.
She did say both sides were essentially the same if iirc. Which was a bizarre thing to say if you support the LGBTQIA+ community. When called out, she made another video and iirc rather huffily said of course I’m voting for Kamala and proceeded to mispronounce Kamala’s name. Take that as you will. Kamala Harris would have supported that community better than any president before her.
When I hear about these gigs (JLo, Beyoncé, Kanye to name a very few) I ask myself: how much money is enough for these people? SMH.
this — I believe it is more a chase for the $$ than some statement of ideology — having said that, it is the privilege of already having money that allows these artists to ignore the optics.
Maybe he didn’t know that Trump was going to be there. The bigger question is how is a foreigner allowed to give money to a presidential campaign and to the US government?
@Amy Bee I’m also very curious why an australian businessman (other than Murdoch) would give money to trump.
Like Murdoch, he’s an American citizen.
Rightwing Aussies are infatuated with MAGA.
I mean, I know he wasn’t hired by Trump, but I don’t get it. Keith, if you see him in concert, is more of a rock-like concert because he is so amazing on his guitar and loves performing. I watched an interview with a man on YouTube who covers a lot of rock songs or bands. He’s a guitarist, and it’s really a YouTube channel that gets into actual instruments. Keith came on and his passion for all types of music was on full display. He talked about all the recent concerts he had been to, and they were all heavier rock bands, even metal. He adores Pink and has worked with her, and they want to collaborate again. He worked with Pitbull and Nile Rodgers. Rollingstones. He’s included EDM influences in one of his albums. He admires The Weeknd’s music.
He was raised in Australia, born in New Zealand, married to Nicole. I just don’t believe he has a MAGA bone in his body.
He once said:
“I’m often amazed that people don’t look to artists’ work — they’re pretty clear on who they are and their views, and I’m no different,” he said. “[Look at] all the artists I’ve collaborated with…the kind of music I make. I play to extremely diverse audiences in every way, politically and pronoun, age groups, ethnicity.”
I mean, I have admired the fact that he has consistently sung the queer song ‘Pink Pony Club” to his arena audiences, who are probably mostly Republicans in most states, and spoken about how much he loves the meaning of that song. That’s pretty ballsy. Although, I do know many rock guys that make an exception and go see him, because he is such a great performer and tremendous guitarist on stage and have had Democrat friends go to see him.
But going to perform at Mar-a-lago at a private event. Oh, Keith, you’ve broken my heart. I only listen to a fraction of your songs, but I do love to watch you perform and love your passion for music. I hate that he did this.
I’m guessing you are talking about Rick Beato’s channel.
Keith Urban is so talented. Since he’s Australian he isn’t the typical MAGA type of country artist that’s born and bred on those values. This is really disappointing.
I don’t like to think he’s MAGA.
He’s just being greedy + willfully blindfolded.
“A gigs a gig + I got two households to support + I’m already rich + there’s never enough dough-re-mi”
He’s a fantastic musician and this makes me sick.
Ewwwww – had no idea he was MAGA-friendly! That is even grosser than his ridiculous hairdon’t and now I really don’t like him.
Double- cancelled.