Keith Urban performed ‘Pink Pony Club’ for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

We haven’t heard much about Keith Urban since the flurry of reporting in late September and early October, all around his separation and divorce from Nicole Kidman. I tend to believe the stories that Keith and Nicole signed some kind of agreement not to disparage each other publicly or privately as they finalize their divorce, and that’s why the gossip around them has largely dried up in the past six weeks or so. But Keith is still making news for reasons other than “leaving Nicole Kidman.” Keith recently performed at Mar-a-Lago, in front of der führer himself.

Keith Urban performed a Chappell Roan song at an event President Donald Trump attended at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, Nov. 15. Urban, 58, and Trump, 79, both attended Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s private party.

The president was seen sitting next to Pratt, 65, an Australian businessman donated $10 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign. In April, Pratt also pledged $5 billion to support Trump’s call to reindustrialize the U.S., according to Axios.

The Australian country singer performed Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” and Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” according to an Instagram post from user @tali.florida.

PEOPLE reached out to Urban’s representatives for comment.

“Pink Pony Club” notably chronicles the story of a young woman leaving her small Southern town and religious upbringing behind to embrace her true self in California. Roan has revealed that she was inspired to write the song after going to a famous gay bar, The Abbey, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Urban has performed “Pink Pony Club” during his recent concerts. He previously said on the Canadian web series Intimate and Interactive that he “almost cried” when he heard the song, according to Them. “Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there,” Urban said. “God, that speaks to me.”