Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage

Of all the long-term celebrity marriages, I never really got a sense that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were in any trouble. Now, I never believed that they were lovey-dovey 24-7, which is how they like to portray themselves. I think they both love to work and Keith has been on the road a lot throughout their marriage, just as Nicole has a jet-setting career as an actress and producer. Still, I thought they figured out how to make those schedules work for them. I guess not, because Keith apparently left Nicole in the early summer, and they are fully separated now.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated … TMZ has learned. Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the couple has been living apart “since the beginning of summer.” We’re told Nicole has been taking care of their 2 children and, “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.” As for why, we’re told it’s one-sided … Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage. One source said, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” which is also in Nashville. As for whether the couple will divorce … to be determined. Keith and Nicole married in 2006. Their kids are 14 and 17.

[From TMZ]

People Mag confirmed TMZ’s report, and a source told People exclusively: “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another. She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.” What’s your vibe? I’m shocked that HE left HER. I’m getting an “affair” vibe, especially because the split seems so sudden. Like, Keith just decided he was done in June. It’s really surprising – there are like a dozen other celeb couples which I would have pegged for separation before Nicole and Keith.