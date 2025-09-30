Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage

Of all the long-term celebrity marriages, I never really got a sense that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were in any trouble. Now, I never believed that they were lovey-dovey 24-7, which is how they like to portray themselves. I think they both love to work and Keith has been on the road a lot throughout their marriage, just as Nicole has a jet-setting career as an actress and producer. Still, I thought they figured out how to make those schedules work for them. I guess not, because Keith apparently left Nicole in the early summer, and they are fully separated now.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated … TMZ has learned. Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the couple has been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”
We’re told Nicole has been taking care of their 2 children and, “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”
As for why, we’re told it’s one-sided … Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage. One source said, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” which is also in Nashville.
As for whether the couple will divorce … to be determined. Keith and Nicole married in 2006. Their kids are 14 and 17.
[From TMZ]
People Mag confirmed TMZ’s report, and a source told People exclusively: “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another. She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.” What’s your vibe? I’m shocked that HE left HER. I’m getting an “affair” vibe, especially because the split seems so sudden. Like, Keith just decided he was done in June. It’s really surprising – there are like a dozen other celeb couples which I would have pegged for separation before Nicole and Keith.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman and husband/Australian-American musician Keith Urban arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features’ ‘The Northman’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 684175049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Tennis : Us Open 2023 – Novak Djokovic Us open 2023 Winner – and 24 Grand Chelem – Nicole Kidman dans les loges – Australie,Image: 804468509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
The 2023 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Featuring: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Where: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
When: 08 Nov 2023
Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images
-
-
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Nicole Kidman at The Dolby Theater.
Featuring: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 27 Apr 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Nicole Kidman at The Dolby Theater.
Featuring: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 27 Apr 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: DNphotography/Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
-
-
60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star
Featuring: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Where: Frisco, Texas, United States
When: 08 May 2025
Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
-
-
60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star
Featuring: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Where: Frisco, Texas, United States
When: 08 May 2025
Credit: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
It does sound a bit affairish but maybe I’m jaded.
He’s cheated before. Apparently he was sleeping around on her just before their marriage. And he went to rehab just after they got married. So I don’t think it’s a leap to think he might be cheating.
I’m sure Nicole is broken hearted but she deserves someone with better hair.
I’m kind of surprised the more details come out. He’s struggled with drug addiction in the past, including right after their wedding so I assumed he had relapsed again and she was done. That he just up and left? Yeah it sounds like he has a jump off.
As soon as I saw this I thought cheating on his part. It smells a little bit like Ben Affleck-ish. I never really trusted him or his highlights and fake country singing twang.
I hope Nicole heals and moves on doing great work.
I know this is superficial but I *never* understood those highlights. Just WHY! He must have maintained them religiously for years. I ask again whyyyyyyyyyyyy.
@Sasha, I know! I was just thinking, how does everyone let him walk around with that ridiculous flat-ironed highlighted hair?
I know Nicole gets crap for all the work she’s had done but she looks so much better than Keith. With his dumb highlights, flat ironed hair and horrible skin, he’s aged like spoiled milk.
I don’t think anyone’s break up shocks me anymore, especially after it was reported in the news earlier this Summer that he had bought that house in Nashville and they were very clear that it was ” odd” that he was changing his residency and everything.
Not sure why people presume that it has to be an affair, and that he had to be the one that cheated. Especially given the fact that she didn’t want the marriage to end and was trying to keep it together. Sounds more like he was fed up, than he found someone new. But who knows could have had problems for years and he was just sick of being in a holding pattern. Hopefully it’s not too much of a transition for their kids.
I wish I had a better memory of this but several years ago they were featured in a magazine, maybe the focus was on her but he was around. They seemed ill at ease to my mind. He came across as being a bit grumpy. Though I don’t know him at all and maybe he’s always like that but he seemed annoyed with HER. And she seemed fake happy.
I don’t see her as someone who would want to stay with a cheater. This feels more like mid-life crisis to me.
Really? I feel like she’s the type to be perfectly happy looking the other way as long as he didn’t publicly embarrass her.
I felt like she made herself small for him. I never understood his appeal.
I agree with this completely.
Her choice of partners has been tragic (Cruise most of all). She is so talented and smart — she deserves so much better.
They were always so over the top “in love” on red carpets that it always felt fake and performative. I am shocked to hear that he left her however. I expect that if they don’t reconcile, she’ll find someone new fast. Nicole doesn’t come across as someone who is comfortable without a man on standby.
I was going to say maybe she got tired of his awful haircut and terrible guy-lights. But I see that *he* left her. Who gets custody of the hair straightener?
I’m getting an affair vibe, or he’s back on drugs and/or alcohol. Which I believe he had a problem with at some point.
I was wondering who might get custody of their plastic surgeon.
Their plastic surgeon is no prize. She needs to ask JLo, Demi, or even Mama Chris for an intro to theirs.
“Who gets custody of the hair straightener?”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Him, and that’s why he had already a flat with a huge bathroom ready to accommodate all his hair accessories 🤣
My first guess was that he’s back on drugs/alcohol, she tried to help him, and he doesn’t want the help. She tried to save the marriage and has custody of the girls. That sounds like substance abuse to me. Sadly, you can’t save an addict, they have to save themselves.
That’s exactly what I thought too. If so I hope he gets helps soon. She got him sober the first year of their marriage.
95% of men leave their wives because they already have someone else.
So painfully true.
Came here to say something like that. Although, being apart so often is not healthy for any marriage.
I remember when I was first dating, an older woman telling me “women leave when they’ve had enough, men leave when they’ve another woman “. I have seen that turn out to be true more often than not.
Truer words never spoken
He gives me Billy Ray Cyrus vibes.
There it is — thank you. They both have always given me the ick.
I always thought she must be an exhausting person to be married to. She’s very dramatic, nothing is ordinary, everything is extraordinary. And she’s so performative on the red carpet – as she was with Tom too. I didn’t think much of him until I saw him as a judge on Australian Idol. He’s very sweet, very genuine. These early reports sound like she’s been in charge of the story coming out. Nicole fought to save the marriage, while caring fir the children – oh and filming Practical Magic 2.
I think she comes off incredibly charming in interviews. But bad picker.
Yes she does. But if you think about how she describes things everything is extra. A friend is always a deep friend she’d do anything for. Her marriage, her relationships with her family, nothing is ever less than extraordinary.
They always felt mismatched to me. I have my suspicions about Keith that I will keep to myself.
Same! I’ve always shared your suspicions and that was my first thought when I read the news.
I feel like Nicole’s career has had a resurgence in the past 5 years – I know she has always worked, but I feel like between the TV series and movies she probably isn’t home a lot and that might not have been the case when they first got married. So maybe that wasn’t what he signed up for and he peaced out. But I feel like he’s busy too with touring and appearances and such so who knows.
Anyway I was surprised when I heard this but it doesn’t sound super messy so far. i am not getting an affair vibe at this point bc I think we would be hearing something different from Nicole’s camp if he had the affair. (maybe she had one?)
I am so sorry to hear this 🥺
That’s all I have too. I don’t know either of these people or know anyone who does, and famous or not it has to be difficult when an almost 20 year marriage breaks apart.
They both come across as very performative, difficult people. He has dealt with addiction throughout their marriage, so imo this is either him having another substance abuse crisis or feeling that he needed to end the relationship to avoid one. That being said, now that it’s been established they’re split, watch him get papped with a thirty something country music hanger-on real quick.
You obviously never know what goes on behind closed doors, but this split surprises me.
I remember the first year of their marriage he was in rehab. And I thought she would drop him then. And here we are almost 20 years later and he dumps her? I’m getting Hugh Jackman vibes.
Am I the only one who doesn’t think she’s performative when she’s being herself? She seems quite shy to me, and acting is her outlet.
Maybe I’m the only one who thinks they seemed relatively normal, but they both gave high profile careers. That seems like enough stress to end things…
No I completely agree with you. If you’ve ever seen her in an interview she’s really low-key and TBH pretty boring. Not dramatic, attention-seeking or performative AT ALL.
BIG fan of her acting though–she’s one of the best actresses with the most diverse body of work out there.
No I like Nicole. She seems like a fun person and a good friend. See her girl ship with Naomi Watts
I’ve never seen her as super dramatic or look at me. Does she get glam for the red carpets? Well, yeah. And?
This is a bummer! I liked them together. I believe they spend lots of time apart and that’s gotta be hard. Plus Nicole’s mother passed somewhat recently, the kids are getting close to leaving for college. Lots of life’s big changes happening and he leaves?
Maybe he wanted to be together more and she had signed on to several projects? He tours a lot. Not saying this is the reason, but band life is real. Maybe he got too close to someone on the tour?
FWIW, I’ve met him on a few occasions. I don’t know him, but by all accounts he is very kind and loves to work. Super nice guy. I’ve seen her once, but she was also very nice. I hope they can figure it out!
Frankly, she finally deserves someone taller than her so she doesn’t have to slouch all the time.
For years now, I have thought that Nicole never stops working. That usually an actress takes some down time and has more of a balance. I couldn’t get over that she is always interviewing and promoting something new. I am a huge Nicole fan so I follow what she’s up to. If she’s not off away on a set, she’s out promoting another project about to come out. I mean, she literally never goes away.
Keith is a musician. His bread and butter is literally touring for half the year and working on making music. The guy is just as passionate about writing and performing as Nicole is about acting and producing new projects. And his window as a top touring act is getting smaller because the new crop of music acts takes over. Blake Shelton talked about that when you hit 50. So two driven people in their professions that takes them away from one another A LOT.
Then you put two children in the mix over the last four years and before the pandemic, which shut everything down for a year.
I know Nicole said one person is always with the children when the other is away or taken with her and schooled elsewhere, which she admitted is harder now that the kids are teens and don’t necessarily want that. BUT I remember thinking multiple times: When do Keith and Nicole really see each other, except in little spurts, and what kind of strain does that put on a marriage?
I believe they handled it for a long time and had a good marriage, not the performative marriage they put on, but a solid, loving marriage nonetheless, but it felt like it all ramped up after the pandemic was over when it was work, work, work.
Neither one has to be the bad guy that fans might want to make it out to be. His addiction issues were 20 years ago. So I don’t get why some throw that out there. Maybe they will work it out down the road. Maybe not.
I was shocked to see that. But people can change a lot over two decades. Plus both of them away for months on concert tours & film sets. He probably couldn’t connect with her Hollywood friends nor she with his music friends. I also think he ended an interview not that long ago when they discussed her sex scenes with younger costars & asked him how he felt about it. Even though it’s acting, maybe it bothered him. Her career seems to be at an all time high right now, maybe he felt eclipsed by her success. The reason for him leaving may end up on one of his songs.
ummmm. If you’re “fighting to save your marriage,” you are — in essence — just fighting. Some might mistake this for tough love, or personal growth. All it means, is that you are on two totally different pages, of the same book, or, indeed, two totally different books. Best to let it be. Be bewildered, be disaffected, be all you can be, short of needy / micromanaging, hyper critical, clingy…. Be a person. Respect that that person is an individual with separate agency and autonomy. And it might not be meant to be. Be friends, if you can be.
I’m surprised they are separated, but there was a recent interview where Keith was asked something about how he feels about Nicole and her sex scenes in movies, and he just flipped at the question and left. So that was a trigger to me. So although I am surprised they are separated, I felt something wasn’t right. And also, Nicole’s mom passed this year, so it probably was a difficult time for her. I hope this separation is not going to mean a divorce for them.
I am surprised. I follow her, not him, so I did notice she has been working a lot — feels like nonstop for several years now — which feels like maybe she was avoiding home? But HE is the one who left! And the way this got released, not ” We will always be friends and co-parents, we will always have love for each other…” but a report that he moved out, she doesn’t want the split, she is fighting to stay together…? And releases on a Monday not a Friday? Sounds messy and dramatic. Waiting to learn more….
Timing wise, I think she wanted to get her girls out of MAGAmerica and Keith didn’t have the same opinion. That’s why she is getting that place and visa in Portugal.