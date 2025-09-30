Prince William & Kate need 150 acres of land around Forest Lodge for ‘security’

On Monday, Prince William put on a big-boy suit and returned to big-boy statesman work! We know it was super-important because William’s office posted a breezy, wordless video about William’s meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah. The two heirs met at Windsor Castle. So I would assume that William probably returned from Scotland over the weekend. William wasn’t seen at church at Balmoral on Sunday, so his hunting trip had probably already ended. As for the meeting between the heirs… guess which one is older? Sheikh Sabah is actually 72 years old, only four years younger than King Charles. He honestly looks pretty good for his age, but that’s probably because of the side-by-side comparison with William, who has never touched a drop of moisturizer in his life.
Welcoming The Crown Prince of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor today 🇰🇼🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Y1LLmZ1U8T
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2025
They can post all of the wordless behind-the-scenes videos they want, it still doesn’t make Willy a statesman. It’s actually pretty sad, because William comes across as such a lightweight who can’t even be trusted in these kinds of meetings with friendly Arab royals. God knows what kinds of gaffes he made which will never be spoken about.
Anyway, I guess we can expect more of this kind of “work” – a meeting in Windsor Castle, a ten-second social media video, and they call it a day’s work. This will be William’s work life when he moves fulltime into his fifth forever home, Forest Lodge. As we learned, royal security apparently demands that a sizable chunk of Windsor Great Park is now off-limits to peasants because of the Waleses’ move to Forest Lodge. Those peasants paid an annual fee to be able to enter through the park’s gates to walk their dogs. So just how extensive is Will & Kate’s land grab? 150 acres is now Will and Kate’s “ring of steel” around Forest Lodge. What a huge f–king waste of money.
Work is underway on William and Kate’s new ‘ring of steel’ as they set about fencing off a 150-acre no-go zone around their forever home. The Prince and Princess of Wales have imposed a 2.3-mile personal exclusion area around Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park.
It is understood those who venture past the ‘no trespassing’ signs – intended to keep William, Kate and their three children safe – will face immediate arrest.
New images show the beginning of preparations aimed at keeping members of the public out of the area as cars and lorries arrive to erect a wooden fence. State-of-the art equipment is visible assisting workmen who hammer in the new measures. Meanwhile, pick-up trucks have also arrived on site transporting the necessary materials to ensure full protection.
Home Office plans mean the estate will be getting the latest CCTV equipment. In addition, the area around Forest Lodge is set to become a designated property under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005.
Security minister Dan Jarvis’s order, which came into force on Sunday, gives officers the power to arrest trespassers and is intended to act ‘as a deterrent for incursions’.
But the new plans have not gone down well with some locals, many of whom will see substantial changes to their access arrangements. A car park has been permanently closed, while there will no longer be access to Windsor Great Park at Cranbourne Gate, which residents could use for an annual charge of £110 annually.
I’m mad on the dog-walkers and pedestrians’ behalf, but I’m also astonished by the collective shrug over this insane land-grab and these costly security measures. Did it seriously not occur to William, Kate or anyone in their office that turning Forest Lodge into their own sub-Windsor Estate was going to be an incredibly costly venture for British taxpayers. Will and Kate are paying out-of-Duchy-pocket for paint and furniture – taxpayers are paying to shut down part of the park and round-the-clock security to ensure that a dog-walker doesn’t step one foot on Will and Kate’s 150-acre royal estate.
They only care about themselves, not working and having more land than Meg and Harry’s home. They have to be able to one up the Sussexes somehow.
Everything WanK does is for the audience in California it has been sickeningly obvious as the years go by.
A fact that’s especially sad when you consider that I don’t think the audience in California particularly cares. So it’s essentially just for Willy and Katie.
Do they now have more land than Harry? Is Wiggy going to plant lemon & Fig trees and start making jam to sell to the peasants banished from the Park? Final question has willy satisfied the big gapping hole in his psyche?
It sounds like it. Finally William has more than Harry, wonder if he’s happy now?
Harry still has the better climate, nothing that William can do about that.
Harry still has a passionate and happy marriage. Love trumps performative bullsh*t.
What about those school runs. I wonder how much time he will stay under same roof as Kate
While the press loves to bang on about how “privacy obsessed” the Sussex’s are, it’s WandK who are truly “privacy obsessed” and have been for decades. I’m assuming that William really doesn’t want people to see all his coming and goings by royal helicopter.
Why did the King allow this?
As I said yesterday they are going out of their way to piss the taxpayers, who fund their luxury lifestyle, off. They need all the security and fencing and privacy so you DON’T see who DOESNT live there.
I popped into the comments section really quick on the DM for this and they are getting destroyed. Even the people who are semi supportive are saying things like “well I understand they need security but this seems excessive” or “why did they move from Adelaide where there was security in place?” Again its both interesting that these articles are generating such outrage AND that the DM is letting the negative comments through.
also the DM article calls them the duke and duchess of cambridge throughout which cracked me up.
I had no idea was 150 acres was, and if anyone’s interested that’s 60 hectares. That’s huuuge.
Can you imagine the cost of all that? Honestly, if the republican movement in the UK doesn’t move heaven and earth to get the full taxpayer cost of this move, what are they even doing???
Who give william and kate permission to set home at Forest Lodge and incur new 24 hr security arrangement to be borne by taxpayers. Does the government have a say?.
The security is dictated by RAVEC, which is basically the royal courtiers running it and the government and taxpayers fund it.
Keen can have her woodland videos prancing through the forest
Is this 150-acres space really for security purpose? Historically, some members of the royal family have show signs of mental diseases. I’m starting to believe that willie might be seriously sick.
Interesting theory… 🤔 with Peggy’s very public psycho rage briefings who knows how unstable he is in private.
Tom Sucks slipped and alluded to that in his video. He mentioned William’s mental health issues but then covered it with “I mean Meghan’s”. The press knows something is wrong with William and that’s why he can’t work. Keeping him far away from the public and limiting his interactions is mandatory.
Pity they don’t use some of the profits from the Duchy to bring the houses they rent out up to national standards.
And we all know that, sooner or later, William will become King and they’ll move into Windsor Castle like they, or at least William, always wanted in the first place. All this will have been for nought.
Right? All this for a few years? Or are they going to refuse to move into WC and just use it as an office? Sure maybe just William will live at WC but what will be the reason for still maintaining FL to en? Bc with all new privacy created I don’t see them giving it up.
💯 agree with both comments. This is major expensive upheaval for the neighbourhood and for UK tax payers. Will is isolationist and zealously guards HIS privacy whilst soliciting Clive and Jason to brief and invade his brother’s privacy. Why are we pay over the odds for this guy to park his wife and kids here is their next move to WC is imminent??
They’re going to refuse to live at Windsor itself for the same reason they refused KP – the public can see too much, they’ll feel “overlooked” etc. I mean I would rather live in a country mansion surrounded by 150 acres of private land with a pool and tennis court than Windsor Castle to be honest. And if you’re not working then being at the office like that doesnt matter.
Yeah, when FL was first announced, the BM and even Becky English wrote about what it would mean for the King to not live in a castle. And all this security and land does seem to confirm that they won’t.
Well if this will be their “forever home” then I guess they wouldn’t be moving into Windsor Castle. To me it sounds like William is trying to run away from being king and royal life, without actually moving away. Like Harry did. Anything Harry has, William wants remember? William seems like he’s traumatized by the thought of being king, even if it does come with lots of loot.
He’s traumatized by the responsibility that’s waiting for him when he becomes King! He will be obliged to do the job whether he likes it or not because the government doesn’t run without his input! He’s been so used to just doing the bare minimum so going to the office every day will be traumatizing for the poor snowflake! And, of course it’s all Harry’s fault, don’t you know?
Winston Churchill insisted that the monarch needed to live in Buck House and I think he’s right. Yeah, yeah, he’s been dead for 60 years but the optics of a king and queen living in Forest Lodge rather than the palace is not very good for the survival of the monarchy.
I don’t know why William simply doesn’t understand that the monarch needs to be glamorous or what’s the point? Just some rich dingaling who lives in a mansion in Windsor? Who wants that?
I am a republican (small r) so if the British monarchy dies, I think it’s about time.
Absolutely effing ridiculous. THEY HAD A SECURE HOME AT WINDSOR. They have a secure home in London! They have a secure home in Norfolk!!!
This just reeks of entitlement and superiority – like they can’t bear to have the peasants (I’m sure they call them their subjects) catch a glimpse of them coming or going. Or they’re trying to hide who is coming and going.
and yes all of this is being paid for by the taxpayer.
honestly do people even care that much about W&K? I know there are always going to be threats and crazy stalkers and the like but are W&K bigger targets than Charles, or a bigger target than QEII was?
Also it really is galling to think that all of this is okay for W&K but when Harry asks for security for his family (who do receive horrible death threats as confirmed by several sources at this point) its brushed off as Harry being entitled and greedy.
Harry offered to pay for his own security for his kids and was called entitled. It’s hard to see how the safety of his kids is so devalued while it’s just fine for the Wales to kick out tenants and dog walkers and take over huge amounts of public land, creating huge security costs for the tax-payers.
Right….. a local person out walking their dog can’t be allowed to get a glimpse of Prince George but Harry’s kids are just SOL if they come to the UK (and were SOL in Canada when Charles yanked their security.)
also how does this go for the kids having such a normal upbringing? living on a 150 acre estate (which is now what this is) and having no contact with the unwashed masses isnt normal.
What they don’t want to admit is that this is Kate’s permanent home. William will end up at Windsor castle and Clarence House when the time comes. George will likely move into Clarence House once he finishes school.
But the level of security especially the 150 acres and closing off part of the great park suggests that a royal will be permanently there.
What’s crazy is that the people who bought passes could have a security check and be cleared to still use the park. Especially because we know they have multiple homes to live in.
yes! they could do this whole perimeter thing while not cutting off access to the locals who have apply and pay anyway. Its not random tourists wandering the park.
And yes you’re 100% right. This level of security and expense indicates that a royal is living here permanently. You don’t do all of this if you expect to move into the castle in a few years. Kate will be living there with the kids and her parents and they don’t want the public to know that.
I don’t know if this was Harry and Meghan doing this the outrage would have been huge. Will the press be demanding to see inside their new house?
The Fail should DEMAND to know how many toilets they have so that can be quoted in every article!
So the 24 seater dining table is not for coffee mornings with the neighbours or fellow dog walkers?!
Why so large? Kate has not been shown entertaining or hosting dinners or parties. For who then, are all these seats.?
Kate and the kids = 4
Carole and Mike = 2
James Alizee and Inigo = 3
Pippa and her family = 5 (if she is invited….)
so that gets us to 14.
And we know that don’t host any receptions or parties in their home so that’s probably the most it will ever be.
The purpose of that 24-seat table is so that if they are forced to have “family dinner” with the kids, BillyIdle can sit at one end, and BoneIdle at the other.
With a tall floral arrangement in a big enough gold epergne, they won’t even be able to see each other, let alone be forced to speak.
Any communication would be via note, delivered by liveried footman.
I suppose Kate wants all that “nature” to herself. We can’t have the great unwashed wandering about within a mile of her, can we.
This is such a bad look, really.
This home is for Kate and her family only, that’s why they need such extensive security measures to guard their privacy and their secrets…it’s Kate’s permanent home, no matter what happens in the future, even when William would be king..the children would probably live there for a while and soon they would go to boarding schools, and be there only for the weekends…Windsor? It’s just for William and the children (as it is already used )
The Middletons are stretched for cash to keep up the family home in Buckleberry. This is a bailout for them. I believe they will move in when Charles passes. You are spot on; this is for Kate and her parents and possibly James and Alizee as well. This is Kate uncharacteristically planning ahead.
Or Ma Middleton planning ahead and making demands after the negotiations in response to whatever happened December 2023…
100%. Kate is living there forever either as a divorcée or as queen in name only and this security is for her and the kids, who are the heirs.
Restricting all access means they don’t want the public to know this or just how often Carole will be there.
dollars to donuts, or pounds to pound cake, Kate will not move to Windsor Castle, or BP, or anywhere else, that’s official. This is it. It’s le Petit Trianon, which is not small at all as its name suggests. It’s her forever home. That, I do believe. I think this was a real bone of contention with the split between the Waleses and the Sussexes, from the beginning: Meghan always wanted to work, get out and do the job, hit the ground running, and Kate did Not. She didn’t mind Waity-ing for a decade because it changed nothing. I recall the media coverage throughout those years, it was always someone pleading on her behalf, she can’t work, don’t you know. It would tarnish the royals by proxy. To be seen working. It would just expose her to accusations she was trading on her royal connections. Which is probably what Will told her. Cue the late Queen wading in to ask, in fairness, perfectly blameless, “What does she do?” …that is, if you’re not working for commercial purposes, fine. But how do you fill your days? A lady of the Queen’s social class and era would have still been expected to *do* something, volunteer, circulate, socialise, patronise, mingle, fundraise, etc…. Will is freakishly a lot less modern than his grandmother was.
Are we going to see much of either of them at public events from now on or will it just be tweets and Clive explaining that, honest, both work hard behind the scenes? The relocation to Fort Knox,FL, seems to indicate more privacy and no inclination to eventually live over the shop at WC. Both of them are literally taking the money and running as in full duchy income but no actual work. Republic really need to ask how much all this is costing the tax payer compared with their lack of work.
Yeah, they need all of this privacy so no one knows William and Kate are living apart. I think it’s as simple as that.
And they don’t care about the costs or the little people who are affected by this. They’ve demonstrated, over and over again, how self-centered they are.
Peggs can be a cranky neighbor, yelling and telling people to get off his property. He already yelled at someone who was on a public path–a few years ago