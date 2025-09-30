Prince William & Kate need 150 acres of land around Forest Lodge for ‘security’

On Monday, Prince William put on a big-boy suit and returned to big-boy statesman work! We know it was super-important because William’s office posted a breezy, wordless video about William’s meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah. The two heirs met at Windsor Castle. So I would assume that William probably returned from Scotland over the weekend. William wasn’t seen at church at Balmoral on Sunday, so his hunting trip had probably already ended. As for the meeting between the heirs… guess which one is older? Sheikh Sabah is actually 72 years old, only four years younger than King Charles. He honestly looks pretty good for his age, but that’s probably because of the side-by-side comparison with William, who has never touched a drop of moisturizer in his life.

Welcoming The Crown Prince of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor today 🇰🇼🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Y1LLmZ1U8T — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2025

They can post all of the wordless behind-the-scenes videos they want, it still doesn’t make Willy a statesman. It’s actually pretty sad, because William comes across as such a lightweight who can’t even be trusted in these kinds of meetings with friendly Arab royals. God knows what kinds of gaffes he made which will never be spoken about.

Anyway, I guess we can expect more of this kind of “work” – a meeting in Windsor Castle, a ten-second social media video, and they call it a day’s work. This will be William’s work life when he moves fulltime into his fifth forever home, Forest Lodge. As we learned, royal security apparently demands that a sizable chunk of Windsor Great Park is now off-limits to peasants because of the Waleses’ move to Forest Lodge. Those peasants paid an annual fee to be able to enter through the park’s gates to walk their dogs. So just how extensive is Will & Kate’s land grab? 150 acres is now Will and Kate’s “ring of steel” around Forest Lodge. What a huge f–king waste of money.

Work is underway on William and Kate’s new ‘ring of steel’ as they set about fencing off a 150-acre no-go zone around their forever home. The Prince and Princess of Wales have imposed a 2.3-mile personal exclusion area around Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park. It is understood those who venture past the ‘no trespassing’ signs – intended to keep William, Kate and their three children safe – will face immediate arrest. New images show the beginning of preparations aimed at keeping members of the public out of the area as cars and lorries arrive to erect a wooden fence. State-of-the art equipment is visible assisting workmen who hammer in the new measures. Meanwhile, pick-up trucks have also arrived on site transporting the necessary materials to ensure full protection. Home Office plans mean the estate will be getting the latest CCTV equipment. In addition, the area around Forest Lodge is set to become a designated property under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA) 2005. Security minister Dan Jarvis’s order, which came into force on Sunday, gives officers the power to arrest trespassers and is intended to act ‘as a deterrent for incursions’. But the new plans have not gone down well with some locals, many of whom will see substantial changes to their access arrangements. A car park has been permanently closed, while there will no longer be access to Windsor Great Park at Cranbourne Gate, which residents could use for an annual charge of £110 annually.

I’m mad on the dog-walkers and pedestrians’ behalf, but I’m also astonished by the collective shrug over this insane land-grab and these costly security measures. Did it seriously not occur to William, Kate or anyone in their office that turning Forest Lodge into their own sub-Windsor Estate was going to be an incredibly costly venture for British taxpayers. Will and Kate are paying out-of-Duchy-pocket for paint and furniture – taxpayers are paying to shut down part of the park and round-the-clock security to ensure that a dog-walker doesn’t step one foot on Will and Kate’s 150-acre royal estate.