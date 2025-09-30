“Kirsten Dunst wore an odd Valentino to the ‘Roofman’ premiere” links
Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino to the Roofman premiere. This dress seems like five bad ideas thrown together for no real reason? [RCFA]
Why the NFL chose Bad Bunny as the Halftime headliner. [LaineyGossip]
They’re making another Simpsons movie! [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump posted about the ‘medbed’ conspiracy. [Jezebel]
Marc Maron detailed his second falling out with Louis CK. [Pajiba]
Harris Dickinson calls out inappropriate fans. [Socialite Life]
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t remember anything about a Marvel role. [JustJared]
All about Nicole Kidman’s marriages. [Hollywood Life]
We’ve all been mispronouncing “Marriott.”[Seriously OMG]
Donald Trump brags about his gold decor. [Buzzfeed]

19 Responses to ""Kirsten Dunst wore an odd Valentino to the 'Roofman' premiere" links"

  1. Rosie says:
    September 30, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Oh I actually like her dress a lot. It fits her well and the patterns are like night flowers and night sky… I don’t know, I think it’s a nice look.

    Reply
  2. Emmy Rae says:
    September 30, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    Yeah the bow or whatever on the side is weird, but the color is lovely on her and the silhouette is nice.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 30, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    I like it too!

    The Lainey article about Bad Bunny at the superbowl was an excellent explanation. I couldn’t name one song by the guy but I have really come to respect him for standing up for his values and for others.

    Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    September 30, 2025 at 1:01 pm

    IDK if I’d like that dress on anyone else but on Kiki, it works.

    Reply
  5. Colleen says:
    September 30, 2025 at 6:05 pm

    I can’t wait to see all the whiny snowflake maga meltdowns about the superbowl. they are such morons.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      September 30, 2025 at 8:13 pm

      This is exactly the right response. I’m not the target audience for the superbowl or the halftime show, but mygawd I love when the NFL gets it right in terms of understanding that the majority of their fans are not conservative, white men. The most vocal fans, maybe, but not the majority.

      Reply
  6. Mei says:
    October 1, 2025 at 3:18 am

    I think KD’s dress is beautiful. Even more so when you compare it to what passes as fashion nowaways. It’s not see-through? Check. It’s well-fitted? Check. It suits her? Check. It isn’t massively revealing? Check. It’s a win from me.

    Reply
  7. Scamuppet says:
    October 1, 2025 at 4:11 am

    I think she looks lovely…very elegant and understated

    Reply

