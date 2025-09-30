“Kirsten Dunst wore an odd Valentino to the ‘Roofman’ premiere” links

Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino to the Roofman premiere. This dress seems like five bad ideas thrown together for no real reason? [RCFA]

Why the NFL chose Bad Bunny as the Halftime headliner. [LaineyGossip]

They’re making another Simpsons movie! [OMG Blog]

Donald Trump posted about the ‘medbed’ conspiracy. [Jezebel]

Marc Maron detailed his second falling out with Louis CK. [Pajiba]

Harris Dickinson calls out inappropriate fans. [Socialite Life]

Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t remember anything about a Marvel role. [JustJared]

All about Nicole Kidman’s marriages. [Hollywood Life]

We’ve all been mispronouncing “Marriott.”[Seriously OMG]

Donald Trump brags about his gold decor. [Buzzfeed]