“Kirsten Dunst wore an odd Valentino to the ‘Roofman’ premiere” links

Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino to the Roofman premiere. This dress seems like five bad ideas thrown together for no real reason? [RCFA]
Oh I actually like her dress a lot. It fits her well and the patterns are like night flowers and night sky… I don’t know, I think it’s a nice look.
Agree with all of this — it’s a super pretty dress. I think she styled it really well too.
Not “odd” at all. Young and different and pretty.. She looks nice.
I really like it too. it’s an example of how to mix patterns – same color family, big polka dots contrasted with the little ones and then the doves. The color works for her and the cut is great.
Just wanted to say, I also loved the dress. I would wear the same!
Agree – what’s weird about it?? It is lovely.
I also like the gown and styling, good choice for the season. I think Kristen Dunst elevates the look. I often enjoy her fashion choices and styling.
I agree. I find it pretty and rather refreshing.
Yeah the bow or whatever on the side is weird, but the color is lovely on her and the silhouette is nice.
I like it too!
The Lainey article about Bad Bunny at the superbowl was an excellent explanation. I couldn’t name one song by the guy but I have really come to respect him for standing up for his values and for others.
Roc Nation chooses the performers. The NFL gets no credit from me for this pick.
The song DtMF is one of my favorites!
IDK if I’d like that dress on anyone else but on Kiki, it works.
I agree! She looks great and her complexion is amazing. She’s glowing!
And that’s what matters. We’re not discussing that dress on me. 😉
I can’t wait to see all the whiny snowflake maga meltdowns about the superbowl. they are such morons.
This is exactly the right response. I’m not the target audience for the superbowl or the halftime show, but mygawd I love when the NFL gets it right in terms of understanding that the majority of their fans are not conservative, white men. The most vocal fans, maybe, but not the majority.
I think KD’s dress is beautiful. Even more so when you compare it to what passes as fashion nowaways. It’s not see-through? Check. It’s well-fitted? Check. It suits her? Check. It isn’t massively revealing? Check. It’s a win from me.
I think she looks lovely…very elegant and understated