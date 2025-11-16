Olivia Nuzzi wrote her dumb RFK Jr-affair memoir ‘American Canto’ on her phone

In September 2024, a particularly crazy story broke. “Journalist” Olivia Nuzzi was put on leave from New York Magazine after it was confirmed that she had been carrying on some kind of months-long affair with Robert Kennedy Jr. Nuzzi was engaged, at the time, to Ryan Lizza, a major Politico journalist and editor. Kennedy was and is married to Cheryl Hines. For weeks, there was a steady drip of scandal – Nuzzi had sent “demure nudes” to Kennedy, Kennedy had told her that he loved her and wanted a baby with her, Lizza and Kennedy spoke on the phone angrily, and Nuzzi told a convoluted story about Lizza stalking her or harassing her (when he broke off their engagement and encouraged her to stop screwing around with a married man who is clearly insane). One year later, we learned that Nuzzi wrote a book about her “affair” with Kennedy, a book eyerollingly called American Canto. Well, the New York Times has now published an exclusive summary/puff piece on Nuzzi and the book. You can read the devastatingly stupid piece here. Some highlights:
Her affair with Kennedy: Olivia Nuzzi loved him. She loved the politician, even though she was a political reporter and he was then a presidential candidate she had written about. She loved his eyes, “blue as the flame.” She loved that “the sight of something as trivial as a rose” could move him to tears. She loved his insatiable appetites and his “particular complications and particular darkness.” But she said “I love you” only after he said it first. He called her “Livvy” and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her. This is what Nuzzi writes in her book, “American Canto,” never naming the politician who readers will deduce is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
She swears she & Kennedy didn’t consummate anything: Nuzzi disappeared for a year, in self-imposed exile in Los Angeles where she wrote “American Canto” in secret. The book, which comes out Dec. 2 and is described here for the first time, paints a picture of a nation and a personal life on fire. She describes the mutual infatuation that consumed her, even if it was never consummated. (She is ambiguous in the book, but said in one of many interviews, “We were not sleeping together.”) But “American Canto” is far more about bearing witness to Trumpworld and about how she believes that warped her, just as it warped the country.
A vaccine joke: Sitting under a pine tree in Los Angeles one night last month, Nuzzi gave up the pretense of trying to explain the unexplainable and reached for a joke for the people who simply could not fathom what came over her. “Maybe it was the vaccines.”
I despise this woman: Nuzzi, 32, lives in a tiny house in the heart of Malibu where lizards crawl into her kitchen and the King James Bible and “The Divine Comedy” — two books she was reading while she was writing “American Canto” — sit on her dining room table. She drives around in a white Mustang convertible, like a Lana Del Rey song come to life. She fled to the West Coast a year ago when the nation seemed to be “up my skirt,” as she puts it, aided by paparazzi who were determined to keep her in the news. Here she can hike in peace, though she feels hunted. Drones fly overhead; she wonders if it’s merely a coincidence.
She wrote the book on her phone: The book — most of which she punched into her phone while hiking — is not exactly a memoir, though much of it is about her decade in journalism before she met Kennedy and her early years growing up on the Navesink River in New Jersey. Her father was a union man with the Department of Sanitation and her mother was a former catalog model who drank way too much and had what Nuzzi describes in the book as a “borderline personality gaze.”
That’s where I tapped out – she wrote this sh-t on her phone? She wrote a BOOK on her phone? And the “just a blonde in Malibu, hiding from the drones and the paparazzi because the world is looking up my skirt” shtick is f–king gross. Nuzzi is very much the archetype of a certain kind of white woman who expects to be infantilized at every turn. People were “up my skirt!” Because you sent nudes to ROBERT KENNEDY JR, you f–king dumbass. She was a political journalist who gave favorable coverage to Kennedy and MAGA world because she was stupid enough to fall in love with a man whose brain has been half-eaten by a WORM. Her unethical behavior should make her persona non grata across ALL media. She didn’t need a book deal and a cushy job with Vanity Fair – she needed to be blacklisted by every TV show, cable channel and print-media outlet. “But ‘American Canto’ is far more about bearing witness to Trumpworld and about how she believes that warped her, just as it warped the country.” F–king spare me. Olivia Nuzzi enabled these monsters because she thought it was funny and it would help her career. She believed that whatever hell they unleashed wouldn’t affect her in the slightest.
A shame it didn’t work out with Kennedy. It sounds like Nuzzi and Kennedy are soulmates – assuming they do have souls, that is.
She sounds unhinged to me. How could Vanity Fair hire her and did they know she was writing a book about the affair?
She is unhinged, but so is he. They have being unhinged nutjobs in common. But. What does Cheryl Hines gets out of this sh!tshow? The assh#les destroying the country are just so ignorant, immature and uncultured. Ick.
Yeah, f*ck Vanity Fair. I thought they would know better than to hire MAGA villains.
When I first read that opening paragraph on Friday I assumed this was going to be satire because it sure sounds like it. Then I realized these people are absolutely serious. And they are serious about rehabilitating this person who clearly needs years of intensive therapy. All I can say about the NYT article is, “Carl Bernstein, come and collect your son because he has NO talent and makes nepo babies look bad.”
As for the drones flying over Malibu, someone tell this brat that they are not looking up her skirt. There is an assault against immigrants in southern California by the Department of Homeland Security, and they use drones to flush out targets. Among other things, Nuzzi needs to come out of her bubble.
It’s … so gross that this was written by Carl Bernstein’s son. Too many layers of privilege and dysfunction to count here.
That she has the absolutely EGO to say she “feels hunted” when ICE is actually targeting people is really, really sick. NO ONE IS THINKING ABOUT YOU, gurl! Vanity Fair has some explaining to do.
“Drones fly overhead; she wonders if it’s merely a coincidence.” I promise you it is, sweetie. Nobody is asking for paparazzi footage of *you.*
Right? Those are SoCal Edison drones mapping the rebuild of the electric grid that was destroyed by the fires. The writng is just awful as well. Malibu is 21 miles long and barely a mile wide. There is no ‘heart’ of Malibu. No one knows who she is, and her white Mustang is likely stuck in PCH traffic along with everyone else headed to or living at the beach.
And how do you ‘hide out’ in Malibu? It’s so dang small! Yet highly visited. She should have chosen the middle of Nebraska or maybe north North Dakota. Trust me, chica, nobody would have followed you there.
And lizards in the kitchen? Well, yeah, it’s Southern California. 🙄. Get out of your little NYC bubble & see the world, buddy boy.
Also: she doesn’t name Kennedy? Seriously? She’s too old to play coy.
And one final thing: it just occurred to me. Y’all know how worms move through dirt–or in this case, a brain? They eat what’s in front of them & poop it out the back end. So Kennedy is literally a sh*thead. 😁
Carl Bernstein’s *and* Nora Ephron’s son! There’s no way he doesn’t know better. Is everyone in his family, going back generations, better at writing?
Disgusting that she claims she feels hunted with all the horrors going on in the world that she cheerleaded. Also weird that she can afford Malibu. How she failed upward is mind-numbingly awful.
Nuzzi is giving off the Alex Forest vibe, ala Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction. She’s batshit crazy, which makes her a perfect match with RFK Jr.
She needs serious therapy and muzzle.
That NYT piece sure is a tongue bath. Poor little lost (blonde) white woman! She’s doing enough self-aggrandizing, I have no idea why other journalists are helping.
This country is in the grip of brain damaged abusers.
Neither of them were on love with the other, they were just using each other to gain influence and access. They’re both self centered grifters with no ethics .
Not only is she that type of white woman who expects to be infantilized, she’s also the type whose entire personality is “blond, white and pretty” yet thinks she has depth and intellect and something interesting to share with the world.
Alas, the poor thing lost everything and is now forced into exile in MALIBU. There aren’t enough eyerolls…
If I was dumb and desperate enough to have an affair with that disgusting man I would deny it until my dying day. Gross.
I save my vitriol for Cheryl Hines who had an easy out when this surfaced and decided to stay with the second grossest person in the universe…only second because Trump exists. I hope she has lost all of her sane friends. I firmly believe that MAGA cannot co-exist in the world with regular non-hate filled people who like to help prevent the spread of Victorian-era diseases.
This whole cluster f*ck says a lot about the state of journalism in this country today.
Wonkette had a really funny take on it, helped counter the ick — as much as that’s possible here
Does the NYT do any fact-checking at all these days??? The drone thing would have been an easy place to start.
Nuzzi is a disgrace and has made the job of women journalists even harder. She should indeed be exiled, not exalted in this gross puff piece.