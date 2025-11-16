Times: Prince Harry didn’t actually inform the palace about his Toronto trip?

Two weeks ago, Prince William set off for what would be a whirlwind five-day trip to Brazil which was either ignored or scorned by the people paying attention to royal comings and goings. As William arrived in Rio and began his first public events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office announced the news that Prince Harry would spend two days in Toronto on the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, the major veterans-support foundation in Canada. In the days before Remembrance Sunday, Harry was invited to spend time with active servicemen and women, plus he visited elderly veterans at a home for seniors, and then he was the major speaker for the foundation’s fundraising dinner. While the two-day trip absolutely resembled a “royal tour,” it was not. Harry was there as the founder of Invictus and a veteran himself.
William was absolutely furious that Harry was out and about during his Earthflop week, and even more furious that Harry’s office seemed to indicate (off the record) that Harry had informed Buckingham Palace of his Toronto visit. This is something King Charles allegedly “got” from Harry when they met in September: Harry promised to share his general schedule with the palace, even though Harry is under zero obligation to do so. As these stories unfolded, I believed that Harry or his office simply gave the palace a heads up – perhaps just an email informing Buckingham Palace of his plan to go to Toronto for two days and that’s it. I also believed that William was freaking out about it because Buckingham Palace hadn’t shared that information with him or his people. Well, two weeks later, and it sounds like *someone* is still freaking out. From a very suspicious piece in the Times of London:
When the Prince of Wales set foot on Sugarloaf Mountain at the start of a five-day visit to Brazil, the phones of the assembled press pack started to ping. The messages were not updates on the prince’s itinerary, but an announcement from Prince Harry’s office that the Duke of Sussex had travel plans of his own. He would be travelling to Toronto, Canada, later that week to mark “remembrancetide”.
The duke’s office added that “the Palace” had been informed in advance “as a courtesy”. However, it appears no one at the Palace received the memo, leading to questions as to whether it was ever sent.
One source said it was “a bit rum” to claim the Palace had been informed when nobody at either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace appeared to have received any advance notice of the trip before it was released to the press. When the duke’s office was asked when they gave the “courtesy” warning and to whom, there came no reply.
The guidance that the Palace had been informed about the trip ahead of time appeared to give it a royal seal of approval. That was perhaps particularly important given the trip’s royal connotations before Armistice Day. During the trip, the duke met soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, of which his stepmother Camilla is Colonel in Chief. He then spoke to troops from the Royal Regiment of Canada, which has the King as Colonel in Chief, a role he has held since 1977. On Thursday, the duke met veterans who were taking part in a creative arts programme at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.
The duke also published an essay on his website in which he reflected on remembrance and honoured those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in war. In the piece entitled The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What it Means to be British, the duke said that remembrance “is not simply a minute’s silence”, but “a call to collective responsibility”. Yet on Sunday morning, as the royal family was preparing to mark the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, pictures emerged of the Sussexes partying with the Kardashians.
Pictures later emerged online of the couple posing with Jenner at the party, including one of Harry looking a little bleary-eyed. However, Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian, who had posted the images on social media, deleted them shortly afterwards. The Sussexes’ office has not responded directly to the case of the deleted images, however it is understood that their removal came at Meghan and Harry’s request.
While the mysterious case of the vanishing party pictures may provide a few moments of titillation for social media users, the disagreement over whether the duke informed the Palace of his royal-related military tour of a Commonwealth realm has more serious undertones, exasperating many at the Palace. To some royal sources, the late Queen’s statement in 2021 that “recollections may vary”, in response to the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, feels particularly salient.
It’s possible that Buckingham Palace’s courtiers are trying (once again) to make trouble for Harry and find some way to disturb whatever fragile truce he’s reached with his father. But it feels far more likely that this is just William throwing yet another tantrum that his big-boy Brazilian trip was such a flop, and he’s still raging about how his father and brother stole his thunder and “sabotaged” him. The reason why I think that Harry probably did inform Buckingham Palace is because they didn’t have anything to say about his visit at the time. Usually, the palace/Rota WhatsApp would have been full of talking points about how the king is mad about this or that regarding Harry, and those talking points would have appeared in every press report in real time. That didn’t happen – BP basically ignored Harry’s trip, and Charles busied himself with knighting David Beckham (lmao). William faced, in my opinion, the double-betrayal of “Harry getting attention” and “Charles not informing William of Harry’s plans.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and True Patriot Love via Sussex.com.
The problem is that Harry was just being Harry; sincere, caring, responsive to the veterans that he met. Meanwhile, the once and future Scooter King was in Brazil doing his best “try hard” impersonation of someone who cares. People aren’t stupid, and it flopped. He can rage and blame Harry all day long, but it’s his own fault. No one wants a future king who can’t fake sincerity for an hour or two.
I think it also makes William look bad because Harry carried out the trip that he should have. Doing events and meeting with Veterans close to remembrance day is what he should have been doing as future king, not these absurd volleyball photos.
I think it’s much more likely that the feeling around KP is no one was informed, because William wasn’t informed. Which Harry doesn’t have to inform anyone, but if it makes things easier for him to let his dad know, go for it. This reaction though shows you why Harry would never in a million years come back, despite what people even some Sussex supporters seem to think about him trying to reconcile with his father. This is what William behaves like now, because he didn’t know that Harry was going to be doing something on another continent. Why would he give him more control over him?
All of this outrage is coming from William. Their attendance at Kris Jenner’s party, Harry going to canada, Meghan’s movie cameo popping up, and her announcing her holiday special. All these things overshadowed (eye roll) him, which is why he’s having a sustained tantrum. Never mind the fact that when his speech did get attention it was ripped apart, his photos of volleyball playing were mocked, his non attendance and the attendance of his preteen son at a major event was noted with disapproval, it’s all about how he would have had more attention if people weren’t working against him.
We can only guess which palace is behind this article, though it’s too “mild” for Kensington Palace and Scooter. Perhaps Charles’ courtiers are attempting to defuse the conflict between Scooter and his dad.
A little off subject, but these pictures of Scooter! If I were Willy, I would have done anything to erase them from the public domain. 😂
Sure. That’s why it took like 10 days after the reports about the palace being given a heads up about the trip for this denial to come out. I see William is sore about his earthshot awards being a complete non entity &he & possibly Harry’s other palace enemies are trying to jump on a certain press cycle to push out negativity towards Harry
When will William realise that maybe just maybe doing the work sincerely may help him with the public. He can’t rely on negative contrast of press against Harry for the rest of his life
Why should Harry inform them in the first place?
Exactly. He no doubt mentioned it to dad or an assistant. Given that Baldo goes out of his way to tell anyone who listens that he won’t give Harry the time of day, it should be obvious that Harry feels no need to communicate to Scooter as well.
It’s always Harry’s fault, perhaps he told his dad and his dad simply forgot, he’s old and sick, easy enough, perhaps he told the men in grey and they didn’t pass the message on, perhaps the king knew and didn’t pass it on, perhaps KP was informed and they didn’t bother to tell William, William might have shouted at one of the staff and they were fed up with him. So many possibilities, perhaps William knew and is just saying he wasn’t informed, perhaps this whole story is untrue after all The Times is part of the Murdoch press.
This! I mean when I moved out of my parent’s house I no longer had to tell them where I was going, when, or with whom. When I left a job I no longer had to check in with my former employer about what I was doing on any given day. Harry is a private individual now and owes them nothing, I thought that’s what the King wanted.
Harry may have let Chuckles know what he was doing in a casual way when they had their visit. I thinks it’s funny that someone leaked it to the Jealous scooter king in waiting and he had a royal fit lol!! Also it wasn’t a royal military tour. Harry no longer is under the thumb of the British monarchy and what he does or where he goes or who he visits is him a private citizen Harry and for goodness sake get over the damn party pictures!
Harry was invited because of Invictus.
William – when narcissism meets incompetence.
Perfect description 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
It must be so exhausting to be Scooter.
I for one, don’t believe Harry share any information with his father or his courtiers by reason of distrust. The timing with the Brazil tour coincide with the Veterans week. As Harry always do something at that time it’s an educated guess that 2025 will be the same. If willie and his team didn’t see it, the problem is not Harry.
This article is another chance to repeat “recollections may vary” so that any truth that comes from the Sussexes is not to be believed. Rinse, repeat.
I think Harry is in contact with a small group of people in Chuck’s camp on a need to know basis as it was the case with QE2and on the condition that the info is not to be shared with rota. So when the rest of Chuck’s courtiers along with KP and their rota contacts become aware of Harry’s actions after the fact, they cry “recollections may vary!”
When the Queen said RMV we don’t actually know who she was talking about, she might have been calling anyone an untruth teller. She might have known that Meghan was being bullied and she was too tired/ill to do anything about it.
So let me get this straight. You told Harry and Meghan.no half in half out. But yet you think you are entitled to know where he is going and when. You were sure to scream loud and proud that Harry is forbidden from laying a wreath for remembrance at the cenotaph but you still crying he went to a party after doing more in two days to honor veterans than Willy has done in 5 years. Gtfo with this bs. And I know he told them because if he didn’t, they would have been crying about it from the moment it happened
The Palace and press should have really thought about Harry’s half in proposal before rejecting it out of hand. They were so arrogant thinking that Harry would come crawling back to them within a year that they didn’t think they would lose control of him. In my opinion Harry shouldn’t be informing the Palace of his schedule but it’s his choice. The Palace wants to have to plausible deniability by pretending that they weren’t informed about Harry’s trip to Canada so they wouldn’t feel William’s wrath.
Since the Oprah interview, the palace and the British press need to find ways to portray Harry & Meghan as people who play around with the truth. The photo gate this week was a gift to them and blood was in the water, so then this story adds to the narrative.
It’s not “photogate” because none of this matters. Charles/William don’t want H&M back and H&M don’t want to go back. H&M won’t stop doing their work and seeing their friends, no matter what William says or threatens. The real problem for the royals is the ever-expanding Andrew story – it’s not going to go away.
This article is ridiculous – I wish William’s people would put half as much effort into their own work rather than moaning and muttering on background to the rota about Harry. The framing is very KP – centering William and how sad he is that his brother won’t just disappear. Why on earth would Harry have to inform KP of his movements?
They can’t even decide what they are mad about – is it that Harry visited Toronto? Is it that he doesn’t have to follow royal protocol anymore? Or is it that the Sussexes attended a huge party with power players? It’s very down the rabbit hole.
Personally, I think Charles is/was more than happy with the narrative that Harry informed his father about the Toronto trip but not KP. Otherwise, I think we would have heard more from BP about how disappointed the king was at the time. If Charles wasn’t informed, he was at least happy to pretend that he was and just didn’t tell William, which is very on brand. He loves to set his sons against each other.
I love the photo of Harry and the Oldster. Bet it was great for all those folks to meet Harry.
Props to the Canadians who kept this on lockdown. Someone posted here that these events were known for months prior but they didn’t hit the road with it.
Also, Canadian news covered Harry’s visit on national news. There was nothing about William in Brazil because he is irrelevant.
Canada does not belong to William and there are not many royalists here. Harry was invited because he has a record of helping veterans. William does nothing for Canadians.
And even Charles got to give his throne speech in Canada only because there was an existential threat by the orange idiot. The previous time was in the 70s. That’s how much the royals don’t matter to Canadians.
What’s that you say? Canada doesn’t belong to Scooter? Has William heard this news bulletin? Is he aware what century this is? Does he think that because his long-ago ancestors laid claim to countries and entire continents that he can? Poor Scooter, born too late.
“Poor Scooter, born too late.”
.
And thus is born in my head a new nickname: Miniver Cheevy, Prince of Wales. (https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/44978/miniver-cheevy)
When you don’t speak to your brother you can’t expect him to share his schedule with you. Pick up the phone a little more often Scooter.
Peggy is still S P A C E.
I agree that I think it’s clear someone at BP knew bc we didn’t hear this criticism 10 days ago. BP seemed to just shrug at the Toronto events. If they hadn’t known I think we would have gotten a much stronger response.
It’s clear KP definitely did not know though, which means BP didn’t tell William.
I agree with this. Why would Harry say he informed the palace if he didn’t? It’s more likely Charles or the courtiers didn’t inform william. Charles knighted Beckham that same week. He’s fed up with William and his big ego and his performative hard work.
And now Harry is not commenting because it’s really not on him what they do with the information.
William is still trying to use Harry as his scapegoat. W won’t even speak to Harry but expects H to give him his schedule? Ludicrous!
The monarchy is choking itself into a embarrassingly slow death. They are gasping for some relevance which is impossible when the four most senior royals use old, tired, medieval antics to remain pick-mes. I wouldn’t be surprised if they still refer to the citizens as peasants in private. Elizabeth and Phillip predicted this but are they turning in their graves or laughing their butts off? The royal family is worse than a bad reality show and MAGA meltdown rolled into one.
All that needs to be said is that Harry participated in his veterans’ events BEFORE the Windsors started their annual Remembrance Day performances(events) thus leaving the full stage to them. Harry did not determine the dates of the events in Canada, and William I assume decided on the dates of the EarthShot awards (without consulting anyone, I assume). William should have been well aware of how close to Remembrance Day obligations his jaunt was and factored in the fact that his delicate little self needed a long time to cope with Jet lag. UK does not have a monopoly on Remembrance Day. In fact, this pissy attitude of theirs regarding RD events and how they alone have the right to remembrance rites is really disrespectful of the contributions of the rest of the world in both World Wars. They may manage to gaslight some of the UK but the rest of the world is not in the dark.
For the press and apparently also for the palaces, it does not matter whether Harry discloses information about his travels or not. He will always be subjected to stalking and harassment, no matter what he does.
Prince Harry has always behaved fairly. The press and the palace apparently do not and probably never had such values.
I’m just curious to see what the eventual dates for next year’s Earthshot will be. Is William going to stubbornly do the same dates, the lead up to remembrance week, and then complain about overshadowing when Harry of course does something around that time period for veterans? Or is he going to get a clue and do it in late October or late November after remembrance?
If William had an ounce of sense, or perspective, he’d shut down this petty whining instead of inflaming it because it makes the monarchy look awful, complaining about Harry spending time with VETERANS.
Bur he doesn’t and as someone who loathes the monarchy, I’m glad.
This definitely reeks of William’s team and the way he can’t just move on. He just has grievance after grievance to blame someone for his mediocrity. Harry doesn’t have to tell him sh*t, all he does is leak about it anyway and then cry to Tom Sykes how much he hates the Sussexes and will strip their titles. This is such typical palace MO. Wait for an event to happen, then drop some nasty piece of contradictory info about it weeks, months or years later to hopefully create some conflict or back and forth in the press to keep the Sussexes on the defensive. The event is over, it went well and the Sussexes have moved on. Obviously someone is still stewing about it at KP.