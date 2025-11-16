Princess Kate finally released her ‘Autumn’ video in her Mother Nature series

Well, we finally got the third video in the Princess of Wales’s “Mother Nature” quartet. Kate’s office finally released the “Autumn” video on November 15th, with only about five weeks of “autumn” left in the season at a technical level. Here in America, we tend to think that everything after Thanksgiving is “winter” – just as “spring” begins “after Valentine’s Day.” But I’m sure British people have different markers for when seasons begin and end. Anyway, Kate’s Autumn video actually features Kate herself, making a special appearance as well as doing the voiceover.
Can we just talk for a second about the voiceover? I sometimes have trouble understanding British accents, and I’ve always had trouble with Kate’s. I think it’s because she’s trying so hard to sound posh and aristocratic but on certain words, it’s just incomprehensible. Those words: withdraws, learn, impermanence, whilst, blossoms, endure.
Anyway, this looks very much like a commercial for a GLP-1 or some kind of medication to fix a wonky vagine. But I’m glad that Kate at least included herself in the video – she did not do that for the summer video. According to the Times, Kate hosted a bonfire “near her home in Windsor Great Park, alongside the chef Gill Meller and pupils from Farley Junior Academy in Luton.” I thought for a moment that she was using B-roll from out of her rare Scouts events, but no. She organized this cookout for the kids, seemingly for this video. The kids are part of the charity Go Beyond, which helps children “living in difficult circumstances” have access to nature. A good charity, honestly – why doesn’t Kate sign on to be royal patron of Go Beyond?
As for the message… the Times story made sure to make prominent mentions of Kate’s “remission from cancer,” and I guess we’re supposed to understand that Kate has a newfound love of nature after her health struggles. But these videos just emphasize, to me, how the bar is set in hell for Kate. THIS is what counts as work for her – these fruity Mother Nature videos where she’s talking absolutely nonsense in an impenetrable accent.
This is the UK’s choice to support such nonsense and nonsense it is.
Not all of us support this waste of space – this video is patronising rubbish and for the record storms have caused havoc this week across the country.
She talks about the change of the seasons into Autumn as if it’s September. Autumn has almost been and gone. The video feels late based on the narrative. She has clearly procrastinated over it.
That’s something I don’t understand. A third tier TikToker can turn out a better quality video than this with a smartphone, a video editing app and 24 hours. Why is this video coming so late?
I find that aspect the most annoying. I’ve started putting up Xmas decorations. We are wearing winter coats. These keep appearing a month too late.
It’s been annoying me that it came out late rather than early in the season but then I realized that they must have wanted the leaves to turn before filming. Maybe that’s why it was later? And maybe it had to be filmed after the October vacay so….
They had to wait for their Forest Lodge takeover of the nature center and 150 acres to be completed, before inviting these children over for them to enjoy nature and she could get work credit for it.
All these initiatives are just commercials for Kate. They don’t seem to lead anywhere or do much to help anyone.
There’s a massive difference between her vague posturings and the work done by the King’s Trust or Invictus for example.
Kate, and William too, could look at what other royal charitable organisations do and copy the successful things, but they don’t. They just do weird busy work. It’s bewildering, (and frustrating when I think of all the good they could do).
Hmmm.. invited a chef for this video. “Autumn a time for reflection”. If only she would and become a better person but no this is all for show.
Perhaps a time for her and her husband to reflect on their broken relationships, their part in it and how they could help repair it. While I’m of course speaking about H&M, I also believe that WandK have fractured relationships with most of his family due to their boorish and hyper-entitled behavior.
So I mentioned a few weeks ago when I noticed the video hadn’t come out that I was confused about the intention of these videos. Are they to recap all the fun stuff that has been done over that season? Or are they meant to provide directions of what you can do to enjoy those seasons? In either case they should probably show more then.
Are there links that are tied to support in one particular charity or a group of charities during a season? Like a garden club during the spring, or a group that supports camping during the summer? Do they tell you how you can donate to organization so that everyone can enjoy these seasons? What are the point of these??
I think these videos are meant to promote Kate’s personal brand, which apparently is “nature”.
@ARTHISTORIAN, and to promote Kate as Mother Nature.
Or as Kate says it “naycha”
What is the point of these videos? I don’t understand what Kate is trying to accomplish? It seems like so much sugary schmaltz. Doesn’t she have anything else to do?
I honestly think at the start of the year with the “cancer free” announcement, she or her team thought up this project literally as a celebration of her “recovery” as a way for people to see her periodically while she very much planned to still not be working- and genuinely thought everyone would love to see/hear from her! Embarrassing!
I tend to think differently. Meghan returned to social media. She draw 2025 in the sand. KP, Kate and her team thought we need to copy that. No we can make it better. Brainstorming…..seasons! Ah! And Kate thought it was brilliant, she could pretend to work while not working. The videos would be released while she’s on vacation.
@moondust didn’t Meghan have a cookout in WLM2? 😂👀
How much does it cost the creation of such video? Who pays for it? What’s the point of it? I guess that we should be thankful that she appears on this one and that at least some pupils benefit from it.
So she took a childrens group to a park in Windsor whilst shutting down access for a children’s goup in a park in Windsor?
Feeling a bit guilty probably.
No they are too entitled to feel guilty. This was her rubbing it, to those who no longer can use the park, up their noses.
I get so annoyed that money is spent on this banal nonsense. Why can’t money spent on these silly videos be used by the royal foundation to improve access to outdoor spaces especially for undeserved communities if nature is the theme. Or go towards baby banks or any of the causes Kate claims to care about
Okay, I watched it and I will ask what I am sure everyone does every time she releases these things, wtf is the point in any of this? Like why can’t she use her videos as commercials for the uk , like every season, advertiser what are the best places and things to do that season, like let’s say in December, the Christmas markets or where is a nice affordable convenient place for you to in the holiday spirit or in the summer , different fairs and beaches to go to . Why can’t she just advertise the heck out of the uk instead of showing me this crap and not even highlighting where the places are. These videos are as useless and lazy as she is.
Someone posted under one of the stories about this video that they could get this stuff from Instagram for free.
Kate is also hinting at resting for winter.
At what point with the British public be fed up of this nonsense. She is the most useless royal ever.
What animal would she be ? Resting in the fall then winter makes her seem like she needs to hibernate. Like , you get way too much money to do f all all year. Her entire life is a hibernation cycle.
About time! Weather forecast for Munich says snow tomorrow! On a positive note, we now finally know why the Walses needed 150 acres of public land. For PR bonfires. Already waiting for the winter version in three months…
Do we know for that this bonfire was hosted in their new 150 acres land grab space? I just feel like they wouldn’t invite people into their space and this was probably hosted somewhere in the public part of Windsor.
Just looked back at the article and it said near their home so I’m guessing it is not in their newly appropriated space.
Why does this video feel so melancholy? The optics of picking fruit and a chef appearance seems awfully familiar for some reason… Can we expect holiday candle making or outdoor crafts for winter?
I’m surprised she hasn’t commissioned a portrait series of herself as the Seasons, a la Alphonse Mucha. Though of course she’s too thin for him.
Pretty, but random. People already know the seasons change, they don’t need her “Rahflechuns on Naycha,” an empty collection of words with no overall meaning.
And it’s a bit rich for her to be touting the pleasures of the outdoors after having taken over 150 acres of public park land for her own personal use.
Yeah, that’s the galling part.
And the quiet release of this video suggests that someone at least recognizes the hypocrisy. Not Kate, though. It wouldn’t occur to her.
What even are these ambiguous mumblings! Let’s just put the laziness aside. Kate’s insistence of not to portray herself in proximity to negativity, societal problems, environmental issues, wealth inequality, real issues concerning kids, real ugly side of health issues mental and physical is the real problem with her having no impact. She is offering a vague solution to an array of invisible and unidentifiable problems here. That’s is the reason this video is so empty.
Change, impermanence, letting go, let love be our root. Wut??
“Let love be our root” is where I suppressed the urge to throw up.
Better to turn it off.
Is nay cha film going to be an annual tradition for keen
It’s funny that being sick is what causes her to discover nature. Bc umm nature was always there. I can see her continuing to reference nature but I cannot imagine she will keep doing these 4 season videos.
It never fails to amaze and amuse me that Kate, mother of three, and early years expert, looks so awkward and uncomfortable around children. Hasn’t she unlocked the key to elementary aged prattle during the blessed school run?
Wow, it’s almost unbelievable that Kate speaks these words of “ letting go”, “harmony”, etc but her and William are holding on to their hatred for Harry and especially Meghan, so firmly. If only the words that she speaks could somehow penetrate her and Willam’s heads and hearts, they would be much happier for it.
Will also prefers pre recorded short videos/TV appearances to actual, regular daily bread and butter engagements. They prefer arms length, highly curated, dub the talent on later videos to real life support for their charities!
Those children were invited to a video shoot not a barbecue. Children with the right “look” were cast. Then after spending a day surrounded by cameras and being told where to stand and how to act, they got a free lunch. Honestly these people.
Kate wastes money. Everything she does leads to nothing. I think she’s imitating Meghan’s videos not realizing that Meghan uses her videos as a call to action for either her businesses or charity. Kate isn’t an evolved thinker. Everything about her is infantile.
The BM carries her around on a satin pillow.
These videos are a waste of time. The point of them isn’t clear – is it celebrating seasons in the UK, like mini tourism videos? Is that every season is a time for reflection? Is it just to make Kate seem like a deep person who spends her days wandering the woods?
She has to post these near the end of the seasons so
They can get video of the seasons. I expect we’ll get winter in March.
Such a waste of resources.
Yeah, I finally realized that they need the season to change before taking the vids.
What is the point of this video? Apart from showing that Kate can do voice overs, just like Meghan… she can tick this one off her Meghan Mood Board, right?
I actually like this one better than the summer one, which just seemed like AI generated prattle with a lot of WLM keywords thrown in. This one seems to be about growing old, losing your looks and the superficial relationships attached to that, but embracing a new chapter of life. Of course her new chapter involves tens of millions in passive income but for once it like she is speaking from the heart and not like she is doing a Calm audio.
I dont get the accent thing either? So do Royalty have their own accent ,and aristocrat have their own and posh people have their own or I it all just mangled up?I suppose she should have taken classes from the York Princes or Zara Phillips.
What does Kate aim to achieve with these promos?
“The kids are part of the charity Go Beyond, which helps children “living in difficult circumstances” have access to nature.”
They still went with this even though she just closed a children’s nature center bc she wanted better views? My god, why can’t I fail up like this?
Meghan’s New Year’s Day beach video and all her subsequent IG posts – not to mention her delightful WLM series – have obviously effed KKKhate up. Bet Princess SickNote is wishing they’d kept control of H&M by granting their half-in, half-out request. Had the Firm agreed, none of Meghan’s current projects would’ve happened and Kate wouldn’t look like she’s desperately trying to catch up.
Poor KKKhate knows she’ll never be half the woman Meghan is.
Not even a small fraction.
I actually kind of like this one, I’m a sucker for a bonfire and I like the idea of making & enjoying food by the fire. BUT! She & her family took 150 acres of public parkland away. So, families (including poor families) are supposed to enjoy nature – but you took 150 acres away from the general public – for yourself. I will never get over that. The guilt would make me physically sick. Then, to release this after RECENTLY taking the parkland. If it was Meghan, the tabloids would be shrieking about Meghan out in her “stolen” woods. But anyway, if this video had come out a few years ago, I wouldn’t have a problem with it at all.
Not watching it, or any of her videos, so all I have to say is that title font (‘AUTUMN’) is cursed.
Then luckily you’ll have missed the end title, “MOTHER NATURE”, which looks even worse.
There might not be what most of us would think of as an “intention”. I’m imagining all of the things that Kate might be “too busy” to do — while she’s working on her video. Scouting locations alone could easily take up weeks, especially if waiting for the leaves to change is part of it. With quarterly videos, the annual Christmas concert, and the school run…. That, used creatively, could cover up a lot of “busy”.
As others have said about this — and previous videos — there are so many things that she could be calling attention to with a video series. Most of us would love to be able to show off the special nooks and crannies of Great Britain, or local foods and other products, or local traditions, or highlight nonprofits.
I haven’t been keeping track. Is this it? What happens when she runs out of seasons?
Perhaps for Xmas KP can get Special K a calendar so she’ll know exactly when the seasons change, instead of just guessing. But since the lazy Wales rarely do anything, and when they do bother, its half-@ssed, it probably wouldn’t make a difference. Apparently, quality and empathy aren’t in anything they deign to do, nor in their vocabulary. If H&M didn’t have successful ventures, who would the Wales copy??
Either they are incapable of realizing the hypocrisy of it all, or they realize and don’t give a damn.
These people get away with everything. Even with this arrogant, presumptuous, know-it-all nonsense. As long as you let them get away with it, no one contradicts this mockery of the people and no one rebels against this ridicule of the citizens.
And yes, I think they don’t care, because they’ll be king anyway. There’s no need for authenticity, good performance or effort.
Waity’s mediocrity is undefeated.
Kate needs to put as much effort in actually working instead of making videos. Honestly all I get from this is that she really wanted to be in the entertainment industry and didn’t have any talent.
She’ll settle for being a stay at home influencer. Apart from chasing William around, she didn’t have the hustle to do anything else 🙂
One word: Laughable.
So what’s it gonna be after this is over? We’ll get to learn the importance of Earth, Water, Air, Fire?
We will see the Wanks on a Mega Yacht (water) flying in their helicopter (Air) All of their homes (earth), and perhaps Peggy incandescent with rage hearing Harry news (fire)?
Does she believe anything she says? Or is it all just a script and a set for her?
Her sister in law lives her life.. Kate .. ????
The script is so painfully ChatGPT blather.
Is it autumn? I wouldn’t have known until that video came out. These darker days and colder mornings and pumpkins displayed everywhere just didn’t make sense until now, lol.
Don’t forget “reflection”. Who am I, what do I want, how can I improve myself?
“Me – myself – not necessary”.
Maybe hunky chef Gil is her latest crush!