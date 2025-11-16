Princess Kate finally released her ‘Autumn’ video in her Mother Nature series

Well, we finally got the third video in the Princess of Wales’s “Mother Nature” quartet. Kate’s office finally released the “Autumn” video on November 15th, with only about five weeks of “autumn” left in the season at a technical level. Here in America, we tend to think that everything after Thanksgiving is “winter” – just as “spring” begins “after Valentine’s Day.” But I’m sure British people have different markers for when seasons begin and end. Anyway, Kate’s Autumn video actually features Kate herself, making a special appearance as well as doing the voiceover.

Can we just talk for a second about the voiceover? I sometimes have trouble understanding British accents, and I’ve always had trouble with Kate’s. I think it’s because she’s trying so hard to sound posh and aristocratic but on certain words, it’s just incomprehensible. Those words: withdraws, learn, impermanence, whilst, blossoms, endure.

Anyway, this looks very much like a commercial for a GLP-1 or some kind of medication to fix a wonky vagine. But I’m glad that Kate at least included herself in the video – she did not do that for the summer video. According to the Times, Kate hosted a bonfire “near her home in Windsor Great Park, alongside the chef Gill Meller and pupils from Farley Junior Academy in Luton.” I thought for a moment that she was using B-roll from out of her rare Scouts events, but no. She organized this cookout for the kids, seemingly for this video. The kids are part of the charity Go Beyond, which helps children “living in difficult circumstances” have access to nature. A good charity, honestly – why doesn’t Kate sign on to be royal patron of Go Beyond?

As for the message… the Times story made sure to make prominent mentions of Kate’s “remission from cancer,” and I guess we’re supposed to understand that Kate has a newfound love of nature after her health struggles. But these videos just emphasize, to me, how the bar is set in hell for Kate. THIS is what counts as work for her – these fruity Mother Nature videos where she’s talking absolutely nonsense in an impenetrable accent.