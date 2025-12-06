Duchess Meghan’s spox confirmed that Meghan ‘reached out’ to her father

Thomas Markle, Samantha Markle and their British media handlers have a long history of stunts and lies about Thomas’s health. Just a few months ago, the entire tawdry ecosystem around Toxic Tom was severely frayed as they piled on various lies about an earthquake in the Philippines and whether Tom Senior was “trapped” and whether his Daily Mail handler Caroline Graham had purposefully misled Samantha and/or the tabloids. Well, the same group spent the past week telling everyone that Thomas had emergency surgery, that he was in critical condition, no, stable condition, no, he was in really bad shape! Then on Friday, we heard that the surgery was to amputate Thomas Markle’s left leg. Throughout this whole fiasco, every single story comes down to “surely, the Duchess of Sussex MUST contact her father now!” Almost as if that was the whole point? Well, good news. Meghan has tried to get in touch, although it sounds like she’s justifiably skeptical of the amputation story.
The Duchess of Sussex has “reached out” to her estranged father, following reports that he has had emergency surgery. Meghan has been estranged from Thomas Markle, who is said to be seriously unwell in a hospital in the Philippines, since 2018.
A spokesperson for the Duchess said: “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.” The spokesperson said earlier that she had instructed aides to find out if her father is unwell.
Markle, 81, was said on Friday to be in a stable condition after undergoing a three-hour operation. Markle’s son, Thomas Jr, said that the surgery was as a result of “a life-threatening emergency”. Markle was taken to hospital earlier this week and is understood to have undergone emergency surgery, which was followed by a second procedure to remove a blood clot. Reports, which have not been independently verified by The Times, said the surgery involved a leg amputation.
It is understood that the duchess had not been informed before it appeared in news reports. She then instructed aides to verify the claims of her father’s ill health.
[From The Times]
“It is understood that the duchess had not been informed before it appeared in news reports.” Of course, because the Mail’s Caroline Graham lives with him or by him, so she’s the one getting all of the exclusives. She’s pretty much Thomas’s emergency contact. I also don’t believe that any of the white-trash Markles have any contact information for Meghan, so I have no idea how they were supposed to inform her, but whatever, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that Meghan “reached out.” I pray that it was a simple email: “Hope you’re feeling better, LMK!” It’s interesting to see the volte-face of the British tabloids too, because they were screeching about how Meghan is horrible for not getting in touch with her garbage father. Now they’re mad that she got in touch, but not in the right way!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Vancouver, CANADA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry's dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Vancouver, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Susse
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner's Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a 'Peer Support' scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her 'Oh hi hi hi' and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam's dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Former US President Barack Obama adjusts his headphones as he attends a panel discussion held in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the German Protestant Church Congress in Berlin, Germany, 25 May 2017.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Im glad. But she should stay away from her half brother. Hes literally insane, and Samantha too. The media trotted this out just as she rolled out her Netflix special. Meanwhile Will/Kate are not getting engagement, so much so that SkyNews turned off views on their instagram.
Dm is all aflutter with keen event. Louis is cheeky. Keen gets to eye level with little kids and is such a saint. And how Charlotte looks like mom. And all those celebrities. Tom markle took attention from keens.
Daily Mail is an echo chamber and not representative of the larger world. The world, compared to Harry/Meghan, ignore Will/Kate.
Interesting. Let’s hope this is not more heinous emotional blackmail by TM and the British media, and no more damage to Meghan.
To me this screams emotional blackmail.. I hope Meghan is prepared mentally, reopening any contact brings flood waters with people like the Markles.
She’s a better person than I am.
He doesn’t deserve anything from her after everything he has done to her but she reached out because she is a very kind and compassionate person even to her father who has done damage to her.
I’m just curious as to how her aides are going to figure out if he’s really sick. Pictures can’t be trusted. Their word can’t be trusted. Video call with an aide to verify?
Yes, Jais – agreed. Is the story even truthful? But i was thinking what can she say or how can she reach out? Everything she sends in writing (note or email) will be instantly given to the British press. I guess she could send something like a puzzle or flowers and write something neutral. (Whatever she said when reaching out WILL make it in the British press soon and it WILL be used to cudgel her. 🤷♀️
An amputation seems like something that couldn’t t be embellished or faked but again who knows. He said he had a heart attack and was then photographed a few days later at McDonald’s all while letting tabloid journalists have access to his phone and texting Meghan pretending to be him. So who knows. But fr, even for her aides, it’s gotta be difficult to figure out what’s going on while at the same time protecting her.
If I was them I would hire a professional investigative service to obtain all his medical records but that’s me 🤷🏻♀️.
They (royal family and daily mail and rest of British press) want to kill Meghan. This all set up just like before her wedding! Before her wedding her father faked heart attack, it was a set up to get her in Mexico and kidnap her and release after wedding day. That didn’t work, in New York with paparazzi chase it didn’t work, now they are doing this. Also, next month it’s Harry’s court case against daily mail!! They will do everything to make him surrender… ever as far as killing/kidnapping Meghan!!
I doubt that she will make a trip to see him. All she did was reach out to him. She will keep her boundaries up with him.
Agreed. This is a woman who asked for verification of her father’s condition first. She’s not going to put herself in harm’s way.
This story is profoundly creepy. And weird. Tom is living in the Philippines with a tabloid journalist while experiencing a series of catastrophic health issues, some of which are lies?
Per the comment above, the last thing Meghan should do is travel there.
Tom cooperated with deranger plans to stop the wedding. Go to your father derangers ranted. To Meghan So horrifying
Why does the Mail have a reporter living full time by/with Thomas? Are they afraid that he’ll spill the beans about how the BRF and the Mail colluded to stop the Sussex’s wedding? That’s the question I want answered.
This is the $10 million question because wtaf?!?
He’s already done that so her being there has to be for more than just that. She’s been with him since before the wedding and his interviews aren’t as frequent as they were the first couple of years so there has to be more to why she’s there and I’m curious to know why also?
I always thought it’s a bit of a honey pot. This man is clearly not loyal, and KP definitely had a hand in a lot of his shenanigans in early 2018. The Daily Mail obviously realizes this, and I’m sure so does Buckingham Palace considering the fact that they hired a former Daily Mail Editor to run their communications. She’s there I think simultaneously to do poor Tom stories occasionally, but also to make sure that he doesn’t go off script.
That’s my question. Is she there to make sure he doesn’t say anything? Remember how he mentioned Jason Knauf being his royal contact person in the lead-up to the wedding on that Australia program. That video got taken down in a matter of hours. And iirc he said something about there being a plan to derail the wedding. Bc he could get even bigger money if he told the whole truth to a media outlet. His credibility is shot though and unless he kept receipts I don’t know how much it would matter. He’d just be called a liar and the BM that once sympathized with him would turn on him in a second.
Maybe she’s going to write a book? Truly, it’s weird. Do they live across the hall from each other or in the same apartment????
I have two thoughts – Thomas is their only connection to Meghan at this point so I could see them hoping that there would eventually be a situation (like now) where he would be useful and now the DM is ready with all of the exclusives. So gross. And I do think they need to get him on script as well.
So this woman is living in a foreign country with no other purpose than waiting for a crisis that Meghan can’t ignore?
Mightymolly, that’s exactly what this feels like. They’re waiting for Meghan to spring the trap they have set, and it’s grotesque.
Meghan is a better person than I am and her reaching out to him after all he has done, condoned from his evil older kids and helped the racist media to abuse her, her mom, husband and kids is why she will forever be better than all of her haters. He contributed to his daughter contemplating suicide, losing a baby and her mom, husband and children being attacked by the very media that he’s in bed with. He deserves nothing from her, so for her to reach out to him shows how kind she is. This woman deserved a better father than she got, as did Harry. Their fortune was in the amazing mothers they were both blessed with. I hope that she protects herself and doesn’t go to him at all. He’s obviously still linked to the media that doesn’t care if she and her family are dead or alive and there isn’t anything they wouldn’t do to her or them. His two house mates are there with him and they are exactly who he deserves to be surrounded by.
Because Meghan is a decent person I’m sure she did reach out once the story escalated from he’s on death’s door, to specific details.
The media of course is going to continue to escalate. That’s what they do, it’s not like we’re aware of this stuff and Meghan isn’t for some reason. Of course it’s going to escalate to Meghan should come to see him, Meghan should give him a stipend, Meghan should bring the kids to see him, Meghan should fly him back to the US. All of that is nonsensical though and her reasons for cutting him off are still the same.
I’m not worried about Meghan’s judgment. She has not behaved in any way that makes me think that she will all of a sudden forget all of the things that her father has done. All her spokesperson has said is that she has reached out. We should take that at face value. She was well aware when she cut them off the first time that he was getting older and would eventually die one day. However we feel about it it’s really not up to us to tell her how much or when she should have contact with her father.
I completely agree Dee(2), Meghan knows how to handle this situation in a way that works for her and her family. Meghan is a compassionate person who has a strong sense of self and is able to set boundaries, so I don’t worry too much.
Right. She knows how to handle her birth family in a way that protects her mental health and her own family. She reached out knowing the tabloids would go insane with that but for all we know it was a 5 second phone call via a burner phone (so he doesn’t have her number.) Meghan’s not doing anything that would jeopardize her children in any way (meaning she’s not sending him pictures, she’s not sharing information with him – shes not giving him anything that he can run to the tabloids about.)
I hate this so much for her. You know they are going to record whatever interaction there is and then publish it. She owes him nothing. Send a note saying ‘hope you feel better soon and best of luck’.
I’d go with a simple phone call, something that can’t be turned over to the British press for payment .
Honestly, to have direct contact she’d have o have a representative on site to ensure no one else was in the room if she spoke to him and that it wasn’t being recorded.
If Meghan is such a terrible person why is everybody clamouring for her to contact her father? She wasn’t obligated to do this but it was her decision to make. I have some in the media complain that she didn’t in the right way or she took too long so I’m not sure what they wanted from this. I’m sure the MoS will have an exclusive from Caroline Graham about it in tomorrow’s paper. It will be interesting to see how Meghan reacts to this. My hope is she goes back to being no contact but I will respect any decision she makes about this situation.
The MoS already has that exclusive and it’s sickening.
I didn’t know about the DM reporter, Caroline Graham living with Meghan’s father in the Philippines. That is so sick and twisted. The reporter is obviously exploiting him. She apparently (according to AI) is “embedded “ with him to get exclusive stories. This is really a new low for the DM.
That is absolutely bananas … and yet more proof that H&M were so smart to get away from England.
Interesting choice of words – “reaching out”. In this context it doesn’t mean what people think it does. All Meghan seems to have done is instruct aides to find out if Tom snr. is really as ill as Tom jr. is maintaining. Meghan is very wise to be cautious given her past experiences with this man. I reached out to my own father on his deathbed after not speaking to him for years. After his passing I regretted it when he left me something which was extremely hurtful. Meghan, don’t make the same mistake I made. A leopard never changes its spots.
I always knew that Meghan is a better person than me because I was 💯 percent committed to letting him rot in his own bed of hate, lies and deceit.. I also feel the same way about chuck. If I were Harry I wouldn’t want anything to do with him either. So that’s how I know that Harry and Meghan are both better people than me. Hell would freeze over before I gave a flying monkey about Chucky or Tom.
They’re probably mad cause the “getting in contact” was probably one of Meghan’s staff verifying reports and nothing more. I highly doubt she’s made any direct contact with her father.
The Mail is mad because they thought by having Caroline Graham there they would get the scoop if Meghan made contact. Meghan’s team somehow managed to bypass Caroline and the Times, ITV and BBC got the scoop directly from Meghan’s spox
This was such a smart move by her team. A lot of people were pissed who wanted to flog the evil daughter narrative. Now they’re not happy and she meeds to go to the Philippines, which still wouldn’t satisfy these vultures.
I think they’re angry because they had clearly planned a week of stories around how Meghan can’t be a lifestyle guru because she has boundaries in her life. And how the only way that you can speak about family is if you allow everyone proximity to you. With I’m sure a front page exclusive for the Mail on Sunday for tomorrow.
Instead they get a TV show that’s in the top 10 in dozens of countries, a new release that sells out in an hour, and her reaching out to her crap sack father and confirming it on the record which means that they have to scramble for a new storyline. All while taking most of the headlines from the perfect princess and her concert last night.
Why would the reporter follow him to the Philippines though & actually live with him there instead of just visiting a few times a year? This doesn’t make any sense to me. God, he was such an idiot choosing the press & $$ over his daughter. He only has himself to blame.
Because you want to already be there, when a story breaks.
That ghastly Karl Larson was quoted in the final paragraph of The Times article: he self described as Tom’s business partner and they used to do an awful YT show together. He was slathering at the prospect of Meghan contacting him direct to speak to her father because “she has my number!” Dream on, bottom feeder!
Junior is already saying she’s lying. No good deed goes unpunished.
or, rather, Dan Wootton is claiming “the family” is saying this.
It’s a trap, really. Meghan can keep silent and there will be a slew of articles and interviews about how she’s a heartless liar. Or, she can show proof of her contact and then there’ll be a slew of articles and interviews about how it wasn’t enough, it wasn’t worded properly, blah, blah, blah. Either way, the tabloids and the horrible Markles make money from the situation.
Wasn’t worded properly. Exactly. Unless Meghan shares pics of her kids that tom can then share with the BM they ain’t gonna be happy. As u say Eurydice, blah blah blah.
Can someone please remind me why Markle moved to the Philippines in the first place?
Well, judging by the photos we saw a while back of Tom Jr. with a VERY young-looking girl…
Cheaper. Retirement money will stretch farther.
I’m glad her team confirmed she reached out and said nothing more. It put a dent in a lot of narratives. Unfortunately I think this will have to be managed like an unpleasant task that can’t fully be ignored. This will probably involve money. Meghan is definitely in a better headspace and has more support than previously, has more power so hopefully she can navigate this in a way that works best for her. This Caroline Graham person needs to be calked out and batted from her father. Until a medical team there confirms anything, I wouldn’t trust anything coming from the Markles.
The leading article in the MoS Online right now is – as you would expect – all about Thomas Markle pleading with Meghan to come and see him before he dies. There are photos of Markle in his hospital bed looking remarkably cheerful for somebody who’s just had their leg amputated. Caroline Graham is front and center too, with a photo of her and Toxic Tom together before this latest medical incident. The caption describes their relationship as close – hmmm. It’s sickening. I hope Meghan doesn’t fall for this sob story because I feel it’s a set-up.
Well, well, well, the MoS exclusive says Markle only had his foot removed, not the entire lower leg, so no wonder he’s looking reasonably cheerful lying in his hospital bed and being videoed talking to camera. They also say Meghan has not spoken to her father.
This could not be more obviously planned if they tried to- they waited for the week her show came out and esp as it was well reviewed, they wanted to ruin everything for her. Well – tough for them. This is so awful to have to deal with in the public eye and will just make me put her show on again in support
I read that Meghan emailed her father but the family says he doesn’t read his emails. Can’t someone read it to him?It’s so obviously manipulation. The fact that he’s in cahoots with Caroline Graham from the Daily Mail is a big red flag. If I were her, I would send him some flowers with a get well message and move on.