Duchess Meghan’s spox confirmed that Meghan ‘reached out’ to her father

Thomas Markle, Samantha Markle and their British media handlers have a long history of stunts and lies about Thomas’s health. Just a few months ago, the entire tawdry ecosystem around Toxic Tom was severely frayed as they piled on various lies about an earthquake in the Philippines and whether Tom Senior was “trapped” and whether his Daily Mail handler Caroline Graham had purposefully misled Samantha and/or the tabloids. Well, the same group spent the past week telling everyone that Thomas had emergency surgery, that he was in critical condition, no, stable condition, no, he was in really bad shape! Then on Friday, we heard that the surgery was to amputate Thomas Markle’s left leg. Throughout this whole fiasco, every single story comes down to “surely, the Duchess of Sussex MUST contact her father now!” Almost as if that was the whole point? Well, good news. Meghan has tried to get in touch, although it sounds like she’s justifiably skeptical of the amputation story.

The Duchess of Sussex has “reached out” to her estranged father, following reports that he has had emergency surgery. Meghan has been estranged from Thomas Markle, who is said to be seriously unwell in a hospital in the Philippines, since 2018. A spokesperson for the Duchess said: “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.” The spokesperson said earlier that she had instructed aides to find out if her father is unwell. Markle, 81, was said on Friday to be in a stable condition after undergoing a three-hour operation. Markle’s son, Thomas Jr, said that the surgery was as a result of “a life-threatening emergency”. Markle was taken to hospital earlier this week and is understood to have undergone emergency surgery, which was followed by a second procedure to remove a blood clot. Reports, which have not been independently verified by The Times, said the surgery involved a leg amputation. It is understood that the duchess had not been informed before it appeared in news reports. She then instructed aides to verify the claims of her father’s ill health.

[From The Times]

“It is understood that the duchess had not been informed before it appeared in news reports.” Of course, because the Mail’s Caroline Graham lives with him or by him, so she’s the one getting all of the exclusives. She’s pretty much Thomas’s emergency contact. I also don’t believe that any of the white-trash Markles have any contact information for Meghan, so I have no idea how they were supposed to inform her, but whatever, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that Meghan “reached out.” I pray that it was a simple email: “Hope you’re feeling better, LMK!” It’s interesting to see the volte-face of the British tabloids too, because they were screeching about how Meghan is horrible for not getting in touch with her garbage father. Now they’re mad that she got in touch, but not in the right way!