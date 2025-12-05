“What does Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros mean for the industry?” links
  • December 05, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is an excellent breakdown of Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros, why it happened and what it all means for the industry. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lopez looks ah-mazing. [RCFA]
Did the big-boy war group chat ghost JD Vance?? [Buzzfeed]
Review of Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney & Adam Sandler. [LaineyGossip]
Chanel put Lupita Nyong’o in this?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Neil Patrick Harris isn’t happy about being yassified. [OMG Blog]
Charlie’s Angels are always going to show up for each other! [Just Jared]
Who are the new Drag Race contestants? [Socialite Life]
Jack Nicholson took a selfie with his kids. [Seriously OMG]
An Unexpected star stabbed someone (unexpectedly). [Starcasm]
Trailer for Camp Rock 3. [Hollywood Life]

8 Responses to ““What does Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros mean for the industry?” links”

  1. Meh says:
    December 5, 2025 at 1:42 pm

    No thank you to Jay Kelly. All I see is George Clooney’s pompous, self-indulgent worldview.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    December 5, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    Wow. The Netflix deal is huge and I’m just here waiting for all the takes. Right away I saw I could watch a lot of stuff I couldn’t before. Monopolies are bad but I don’t think Netflix is doing this to cut out theaters. Quite the opposite. But I’m probably totally wrong and my premium will go up.

    Reply
  3. Jill says:
    December 5, 2025 at 2:08 pm

    Better Netflix than Paramount. I’m pretty sure John Oliver would be safe at Netflix and that’s all I really care about since there’s not much that we can do about monopolies anymore.

    Reply
  4. Beverley says:
    December 5, 2025 at 2:42 pm

    Wow! Jack Nicholson cloned himself!!! I see a little of him in his daughter, but his som, wow!

    Reply
  5. NikkiK says:
    December 5, 2025 at 2:51 pm

    Discovery is spinning off. The two should not have been merged. I just hope Netflix keeps the HBO/Warner Brothers content as a separate hub so it’s easy to find and can they please get Westworld back!! Or at least the first two seasons.

    ETA: Jack’s kid Ray is actually a good actor.

    Reply
  6. Bqm says:
    December 5, 2025 at 3:29 pm

    It at least means that the awful MAGA Ellisons won’t own paramount/cbs AND WB.

    Reply
  NikkiK says:
    December 5, 2025 at 3:45 pm

    Discovery is spinning off. The two should not have been merged. I just hope Netflix keeps the HBO/Warner Brothers content as a separate hub so it's easy to find and can they please get Westworld back!! Or at least the first two seasons.

    Reply

