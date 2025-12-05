“What does Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros mean for the industry?” links

This is an excellent breakdown of Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros, why it happened and what it all means for the industry. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lopez looks ah-mazing. [RCFA]
Did the big-boy war group chat ghost JD Vance?? [Buzzfeed]
Review of Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney & Adam Sandler. [LaineyGossip]
Chanel put Lupita Nyong’o in this?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Neil Patrick Harris isn’t happy about being yassified. [OMG Blog]
Charlie’s Angels are always going to show up for each other! [Just Jared]
Who are the new Drag Race contestants? [Socialite Life]
Jack Nicholson took a selfie with his kids. [Seriously OMG]
An Unexpected star stabbed someone (unexpectedly). [Starcasm]
Trailer for Camp Rock 3. [Hollywood Life]
No thank you to Jay Kelly. All I see is George Clooney’s pompous, self-indulgent worldview.
Wow. The Netflix deal is huge and I’m just here waiting for all the takes. Right away I saw I could watch a lot of stuff I couldn’t before. Monopolies are bad but I don’t think Netflix is doing this to cut out theaters. Quite the opposite. But I’m probably totally wrong and my premium will go up.
Better Netflix than Paramount. I’m pretty sure John Oliver would be safe at Netflix and that’s all I really care about since there’s not much that we can do about monopolies anymore.
Yes.
Wow! Jack Nicholson cloned himself!!! I see a little of him in his daughter, but his som, wow!
Discovery is spinning off. The two should not have been merged. I just hope Netflix keeps the HBO/Warner Brothers content as a separate hub so it’s easy to find and can they please get Westworld back!! Or at least the first two seasons.
ETA: Jack’s kid Ray is actually a good actor.
It at least means that the awful MAGA Ellisons won’t own paramount/cbs AND WB.
