Princess Kate is ‘so confident,’ she has no plans to replace stylist Natasha Archer

One of the unsolved royal mysteries of 2025 is “why did the Princess of Wales’s longtime stylist suddenly quit in July?” We heard some interesting explanations for why Natasha Archer left, everything from “it was the right time for Archer to start her own business” to “Archer had a lot of personal drama because she’s getting a divorce.” Two things stand out to me. One, Kate is going to be queen consort sooner rather than later, and it’s extremely weird that her longtime stylist didn’t want to wait it out to become part of the new queen’s inner circle. Two, the breakup was messy, because within days of Archer’s resignation, she made her Instagram public and the world could plainly see that she was cyber-stalking the Duchess of Sussex and all of Meghan’s close friends and associates. Archer’s exit exposed Kate even further as Meghan’s biggest “fan.” Odder still, Kate has not replaced Archer in the past five months. Kate still does not have any kind of stylist or dresser, which might explain some of Kate’s recent styling disasters. Still, according to People’s source, Kate is doing just fine and she has no plans to replace Natasha.
Kate Middleton certainly knows how to make an impact when it comes to her style. Despite her longtime personal assistant and stylist Natasha Archer leaving the palace earlier this year, multiple sources say the Princess of Wales, 43, has no plans to hire a stylist.
“Kate has always been very involved in choosing her outfits for royal engagements, but now she is so confident, she knows exactly what suits her and what doesn’t,” a source tells PEOPLE.
According to multiple sources, Kate is very hands-on when it comes to her styling and does most of it herself, with logistical assistance from her staff, who coordinate the looks she chooses (a full-time job during a royal tour, as she has been known to wear 24 outfits during one trip!).
In July, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Archer, known affectionately as “Tash” who had been PA to both Prince William and Princess Kate since their engagement, had exited her role to start up her own fashion consultancy. The departure of Archer, unofficially known as Princess Kate’s stylist as she regularly acted as a go-between of sorts between the royal and designers, could have meant a huge shift in Kate’s style. However, it’s mostly been business as usual, says one fashion insider.
“I do think we are seeing a delineation between day-to-day, less remarkable outfits with these big wow moments — like the gold Phillipa Lepley dress she wore to the state dinner with Trump,” Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, tells PEOPLE. “I think she is trying to balance both of those aspects of her job. New influences will undoubtedly come in and that will be very interesting to see how it changes over time, now that Natasha has left,” she adds.
“Kate has always loved shopping online and spends a lot of time researching brands that are meaningful. She chooses looks and often keeps them until just the right moment before she wears them. She’s not interested in trends; it’s about what she feels comfortable in and the messaging,” adds the source.
While Princess Kate might be keeping her style secrets in-house for now, things could change in the future. “One day, when she does become queen, then there might be a need to hire someone with a more formal dresser role. But for now, I’m not sure she will want that,” adds Holt. “And even then, I’m not sure there will be a splashy announcement. I’m sure that she consults people in her friendship circle, people who are very fashion literate or in the fashion industry, because she knows she needs to look relevant and she also wants to keep delivering surprises, but she knows what works for her too. It’s a fine balance.”
“I’m sure that she consults people in her friendship circle, people who are very fashion literate or in the fashion industry…” Does she consult anyone like that? I’m really asking, because I don’t think she does. The only truth in this piece is that Kate loves to shop, especially online, and she prefers her DIY style to what should be a much more polished and professional look for a 40-something future queen. I’d also like to point out that Kate seems to be in a near-constant state of understaffing. She was without a private secretary for a year and a half (2022-2024), she’s been without Archer, her right-hand gal, for months. None of Kate’s half-assed projects, letters or appearances seem like they’ve been thought out by a team of seasoned pros. Who are Kate’s dedicated staffers at this point? Just a couple of interns and the palace gopher wearing that discarded blonde wig?
🤣🤣 Yes she is doing a great job styling herself with wigs that don’t fit and are too big. With clothes that don’t fit and seem too big and hang off her. When she is not copying Diana or Meg it’s those coat dress things with buttons galore. Yes she is confidently making a poor fashion decisions.
Kate has clearly been copying other women in her orbit for most of her life instead of cultivating opinions or her own sense of style. Having opinions is dangerous when suffering under varying degrees of narcissistic abuse, which she very clearly seems to be dealing with. (The institution itself, is nothing else, is extremely abusive.)
She’s been nitpicked down to the point of being skeletal and lacking any confidence to engage anyone on any level – she doesn’t even make small talk when paired with someone not her husband during large gatherings and dinner processions.
She’s been so deeply horrible to so many people. But dear god. Enough is enough. She’s unwell and needs help.
I totally agree. There is something very very wrong.
100%, this. Why doesn’t she have proper number of staff? And good god, why is she so thin? Her clothes are wearing her. I really felt that with the recent tiara. It looked so big on her. What’s happening in that family?!
Also did anyone else notice that William looks displeased or angry or something in those state dinner photos?
From what I’ve read, Carole picks out a lot of her clothes because they tend to “share”(Carole helps herself to the good stuff), so that’s why Kate runs around looking a little “mature” for her age. I have no explanations for the Haystack Hair.
I have a hard time believing Carole would fit into any of Kate’s clothes now, given how emaciated Kate is.
Yeah, the photo earlier this year that showed that her waist is smaller than Charlotte’s proves she can’t even share clothes with her pre-teen daughter.
I can believe Carole is still picking out her clothes, even though she’s no longer able to share.
Those wigs should be discarded
Keen has access to the best stylists
She probably believes all the fawning articles about her
I mean that might be the case. The BM have written endlessly about how she never puts a foot wrong. She may very well read it and believe it. Why would she need a stylist then? Everything she wears and does is perfect.
I think this is it, she believes her own PR.
Wondering if part of the budget slashing she went through also included staff. She barely works so it’s not like she needs anyone full time. Someone already on her team probably sources dresses for her when it comes to things like state dinners but otherwise, she can just pull something from her closet.
I suspect she does not want someone in such close proximity to know what is really happening with her and her marriage. Both of them are so obsessed with privacy more than normal.
Also I had to laugh at this “According to multiple sources, Kate is very hands-on when it comes to her styling and does most of it herself, with logistical assistance from her staff, who coordinate the looks she chooses (a full-time job during a royal tour, as she has been known to wear 24 outfits during one trip!”
When do you think Kate will ever work enough for 24 outfits in on trip?
It’s exactly that- they can barely disguise their contempt for each other so the fewer outsiders around at any time, the better.
She probably did that once on one of their longer trips early on.
But when traveling, Kate is like she is in the UK – she wears an outfit to get off the plane, an outfit or two for day events, an outfit for the evening – she can go through 3-5 outfits in a day, because she thinks it gives the impression of working more.
That’s the crux of it. Kate doesn’t want “the servants” to know what is going on with her health and her marriage. That’s why she has moved to Forest Lodge to be well away from prying eyes. One wonders what Natasha Archer said or did to leave so abruptly?
And Natasha wasn’t even an actual stylist! She started out as an assistant (I think), and then at some point, they started referring to her as Kate’s stylist as well. I have no idea what type of training one undergoes in order to be considered a professional stylist, but “Tash” isn’t and never was one. Kate’s style has been a mess for years and years; it’s all on her.
@Lorelei: exactly! Natasha was just an assistant who got the clothes coordinator job by default. She’s not a stylist & Kate’s outfits showed that! Kate’s one of those ‘I know better’ people, where she doesn’t think she needs a stylist, makeup artist, personal secretary, etc., because she herself can do all that so much better than anyone else. 🙄 A true professional knows you hire the right people for the right job and the right people have the proper credentials.
It’s incredible to me how often Kate gets it wrong. Instead of having a Meghan mood board, she should have a Queen Mary or Queen Letizia mood board. I was looking at more of the photos from the German State Dinner, and there was one where her tiara was absolutely lopsided. It’s ridiculous that after 14 years of marriage, she still doesn’t know how to wear a tiara properly.
I agree.
But the issue is that both women – while always looking polished and tending towards classic pieces – also dress for their body types and they express their own personal style in how they dress.
I do not think Kate knows what flatters her build, her coloring nor is suitable for various situations required by her role.
It’s moved from a flaw into her clearly lacking support in an area that requires it.
Again – if a royal has trouble with public speaking, they should take lessons. If a royal isn’t a businessman, or know how to properly look after tenant housing, they need to hire someone who does so to a truly elevated degree. Not someone who furthers their slum lord agenda.
And if they can’t present a cohesive public image, then they need help to be able to do so. It’s literally her job. It’s the only part of her job she is known for.
I wonder if she wears awful clothes to appease William in some way. Lots of women’s clothing choices become constrained by their possibly controlling or possibly abusive partners reactions to various situations and what they were wearing at the time. Women’s appearance is definitely something men seem to think that they can dictate.
I don’t think that she wears awful clothing to appease William because if she did she would always look awful with him and she definitely wouldn’t standout so much that he’s forgotten in her presence. William would never want her to draw attention from him when he’s trying to look like a real statesman.
Yes, Mary or Letizia should be her go-tos. ‘
I don’t think every public facing woman needs a personal stylist, but most are going to need someone to make sure their clothes are clean and pressed, that they have the right accessories, that enough shoes are packed on trips, etc. Maybe a PA would do that if the outfits are already selected.
But I also think Kate is on a different level where she does not know how to dress, does not know what is event appropriate, and so she need an extra level of help that someone like Meghan or Mary or Letizia is not going to need.
I really wonder why Archer left. It wasnt bc of personal issues bc Kate barely works so I cant imagine its a super taxing job. I wonder if she said something about Kate’s health.
I added a comment further down that touches on this. Given her ‘job’ it should be an absolute necessity to have someone attending to all of this and there are so many reasons why they’re trying to sell this as a positive when we all have eyes and can see it’s amateur hour on steroids.
Yeah I was trying to be careful in my wording lol but I agree with you. Part of her role is to look the part. Lets face it, she doesn’t bring anything else to the table. So she should look impeccable. not with a crooked tiara.
I also wonder why Archer left, especially since it was so abruptly and without any notice like they did with Knauf when he was pretend leaving KP after Meghan’s court case victory over the Fail. With Knauf we were told that he was leaving and we were at least given a month or more notice of when he would no longer be working at KP. I also wonder about nanny Maria who we were hearing rumors about returning to her home country and was never seen from again. They purchased a new “forever home” as well as evicted people from nearby cottages to house their staff, well who exactly is this staff that is suddenly required to be so nearby them that they were okay with the distance from them the whole time they lived at AC? And what are their jobs that they have to relocate their lives and move to Windsor full time for the messily pay?
That tiara is so stunning. Worn with an updo and a much simpler dress, she could have looked elegant, instead of a wonky, fussy mess.
Kate should definitely follow Mary’s example and hire a professional stylist and hairdresser.
Strange. The isolation this family continues to crave. One million acres of no neighbours (except animals. If only they can talk) No live in staff, no known close friends, the guant appearance of the husband and his wife, the mysterious illness of the wife that necessitated the publishing of a fake family picture, the tightly controlled reporting about master’s rage and madam giving back as good as she gets.
There is a deep reason Prince Harry included the physical assault story in SPARE and also why wk never invited him for visits.
1+1 always equal 2
This is a great summary of the overall situation!
WandK are truly privacy obsessed to a disturbing degree and have been for over a decade, now they have the entire British press machine behind them. I have been thinking more and more recently, that there’s a very dark secret(s) about William that if it saw the light of day, there would be no way that William would be king.
It definitely feels like there is something nefarious going on in that family. they had privacy at Adelaide. they had privacy at Anmer. This is a demand for MORE privacy, more isolation, while also insisting they will work less and people better be happy with kate’s nature videos.
Something is not right there.
I *need* to know whatever it is about William that that one journalist said would “make our eyes bleed.” I’m so curious about what that could possibly be! Eyes bleed?? I mean?
Reading your comment I think the poor children…
Her budget probably doesn’t allow her to hire a new stylist. Tie that in with the fact that W&K are increasingly isolating themselves from everybody like a pair of misfits. Those skeletons must be deep inside the closet.
I could see William not allowing her to spend much money even though they have duchy money now. He seems like he’s the one calling the shots on what she wears. That might explain the Diana cosplay. As to when she tries to go more modern, that’s her “close circle of friends” AKA Pippa and Carole.
When my in-laws came up for Thanksgiving, my MIL brought my stepdaughter, who has recently taken up my vintage obsession, a big stack of old Sears catalogs from the ’50s-’70s. After homework last night, we sat down and looked over some of the fashions of the 1970s for a good several hours (I guess we’re easily entertained). Those were often dark years for style, and there were some unflattering silhouettes and distressing color combinations I shall never unsee. But there were a number of times where I thought, “that’s very Kate”. And that ain’t a compliment. That blue plaid/check dress in the photo above? I swear I saw that exact one!
(That said, I would actually have some grudging respect if Kate was actually hunting down and wearing pieces from 1970s American department stores. Unfortunately, she’s paying hundreds, if not thousands of pounds for some toff designer’s copies.)
I love old S&R catalogs! I used the earliest ones I could get my hands on for work (historical archaeology), but always found myself just flipping through the pages & marveling at what was for sale. The pharmaceutical pages were always a hoot.
If she is confident that she doesn’t need a stylist someone needs to tell her the truth.. Natasha wasn’t a great stylist but at least she had some one to blame when she was around.
Yeah, if Kate is super confident about her ability to style herself…that’s some misplaced confidence!
And yet, the lopsided tiara/crown/circlet thing would suggest she could use some help. Having competent people working with you is a sign of strength. All of this Kate does it all on her own pr is not great when we can all see the evidence of a lopsided tiara. That means she alone owns that misstep. Not that the Bm would ever call it a misstep but hello we have eyes.
Welp. I guess this means we’ll see more of her styled by Carole, unfortunately.
Exactly what I was thinking. Her hideous, tacky mother is dressing kitty from her own fantasies of how a kween in waiting should look.
For years I’ve thought that Carole was her stylist. Wouldn’t be surprised that she gets paid for the job.
Ditto
This makes the most sense, to me. The Middletons have bills to pay and no more Party Pieces to pretend they are wealthy business owners anymore.
I vaguely recall reading that Carole went along with W&K on that first trip to Australia. She may have been along to help with the baby but helping Kate with her clothes is likely as well.
I thought we weren’t supposed to talk or care about her clothes? That it was taking away from her “work.”
Hahahahahaha
There is no work to talk about…. so they are back to talking about her hair and clothes! Meghan’s beauty and intelligence really did something to this woman and the royal machinery
I feel like her clothes are not great but they are acceptable. The hair, however, is horrible. I think if she got someone to deal with the hair she would instantly look way more polished.
My hair is cut into a bob these days and the one thing I make sure I do is keep it washed and styled nicely, even if minimal to no effort goes into anything else some days! You automatically look more put together (unless you can do that effortless looking loose/messy look but my hair has never allowed for that).
What I’m finding so funny now is that her hair is basically a totally different color every time we see her and we’re supposed to just ignore this?
That brown outfit is one of the ugliest baggiest things I’ve ever seen. And thank you for including the “mouse peeping out of a haystack” wig photo!
LOL! That skirt looks like she found it in a dumpster! WTH was she thinking?
The skirt is hideous, and the entire outfit overall is so drab.
Before clicking on the article, I bet myself $100 that Kaiser would put that photo on the top. I won
“Look, the pwetty pwincess picks out her own cwoths!” Perhaps she doesn’t need a stylist because “Tash” sewed Garanimals labels into everything before she left. But maybe she does need a dresser to make sure the wigs and tiaras are on straight.
Garanimals!
😂😂😂
The wigs were crooked for a long time while Natasha was still there!
Isnt the real reason that Eggsy doesnt think she deserves staff?
I have to think so.
We know she’s dressing herself by the wigs alone. And they constantly insist she has friends, but who are they? She’s never seen hanging out with anyone. That woman is as isolated as they come. Abuse or her choice, who knows?
I think it’s choice! Carole is her only friend IMO. Her only confidante/ handler I’d bet. I find it odd that she’s even distanced from her sister. When was the last time we saw Kate with Pippa, never mind anyone not related to her. I guess living this life, with a distainful husband, no friends/allies is worth it to her. No wonder she’s wasting away….
She has one friend that we know of, the one who often joins her on the walk to church around her birthday. But I do not think she has a “circle” of friends. Kate is not a “girl’s girl.” I wonder if she’s even still close to Pippa? It seems like Pippa is one person who would be honest with her about how bad the wig situation has become.
She seems to be increasingly isolated, and that should be a concern. I do wonder if it’s because William won’t give her the budget, or she has so many secrets she’s afraid to let new people in.
The fact that she has been famous for almost twenty years and has no known close friends is one of the weirdest aspects of this. Even if she and William are still together (I don’t think so) you really need friendships in life. Once the kids start going off to boarding school she is going to be even more isolated and alone.
I feel like at this point, her mother and Rose are the only women she socializes with? And I totally agree with you that it’s beyond bizarre that this woman seemingly has no girlfriends, and that the isolation is only going to worsen. I *almost* feel sorry for her, but from what we’ve read, she’s always treated other women horribly, so I guess it’s no surprise that she has no friends.
All Kitty does is copy Meghan so I agree she doesn’t need a stylist anymore. But lets be real Willy and Kitty have always had a lot of staff they really didn’t need. This is more about hiding the fact that Willy cut her budget then it is about her “growing in confidence”.
I don’t understand the budget-cutting excuses (this isn’t directed at you, @B! It comes up a lot). As soon as Liz died, William immediately had more money than he could spend in ten lifetimes. Why on earth would he start cutting his wife’s budget? We know that he sees Kate as a reflection of him, so you’d think he’d want her to look her best.
Natasha spent over a decade working intimately with Kate; she knows where the bodies are buried but always stayed loyal. I doubt she would burn all that down over a budgeting matter.
Maybe she mistakenly thought herself Kate’s friend and made a concerned comment about Kate’s current appearance and Kate dismissed her outright for speaking above her station.
@kateeeee I tend to think this might be the case – that she expressed concern about her health and weight loss.
Remember how uptight and prissy Kate got when Meghan made the baby brain joke. “We are not close enough to talk about my hormones!”
Honestly when I read that quote it told me all I needed to know about her…
I think it’s more likely that Natasha just wasn’t being paid enough, and once she knew she was getting divorced, that’s when she decided she had to get a job that would enable her to make more money. The palace famously underpays everyone. You’d think that W&K would have privately paid her enough to be able to stay, but William is such a tightwad.
So I can kind of see that. The divorce was announced soon after and she was like yeah I’m going to need more money. And the Wales said no and she walked. No idea if that’s really what happened but William is cheap right? The prestige of working for the future queen doesn’t mean much if the pay is insulting.
Kaiser you’re so funny! Now I’m picturing a gopher running around the palace wearing a raggedy blonde wig!
Why is she never seen or connected to anyone in a group or with a female friend? Is the whole campaign that Meghan Sussex has no friends a projection of Prince Kate’s own position?
Ding ding ding! Yes. And if she had real friends, we wouldn’t have to hear made up things about them from newspaper articles.
It would just be sightings on social media, or mentions that she was out at this’s pub with her long time friend, or seen with anyone in public who wasn’t staff. When she’s papped she’s always alone or it’s staff around.
Yes, along with the she abandons people once she has no need for them any longer narrative. They can’t pretend that Meghan doesn’t have friends anymore, because you see her with her friends all the time now. It was a little easier to run with that in the UK, when Meghan was asking her friends not to speak out so that she could keep the peace, and then during the pandemic.
Kate does not appear to have any friends, and they pretend that it’s normal that you never see her or William hanging out with their peers together. But, I said this before you knew who Prince Phillip’s friends were, you knew who Princess Margaret’s friends were, you knew who the Queen’s friends were, you knew who were friends with Charles, Diane, Anne, etc. It’s how they wink, wink, nudge, nudged Camilla so long in the 80s.
I don’t think she ever cultivated any friends that were friends for her sake alone and not in an effort to get in with the right crowd. And her and her sister probably see each other or saw each other as competitors more than anything. She hates megan, she hates the York sisters, the only person in the family she seems to routinely get along with is Zara. Sophie is just a suck up. So, I don’t think she has anyone other than her mom.
Cut her budget? What sort of deal has Kate negotiated where she hasn’t got a stylist or dresser or hair stylist? Is Will just a tightwad who keeps her on a short string? The Forest Lodge land grab is paid for by the tax payer so no expense spared but her husband won’t pay for his wife’s presentation as a working royal? What is going on with these two behind the scenes in the run up to them taking over as King and Queen consort. Where is her Angela Kelly?
No way. Someone has to sew on all that hair.
Wonder if she’s not hiring a new stylist because she doesn’t want to answer questions about her skeletal frame, or she’s afraid of leaks.
This monarchy is in trouble on so many levels.
The state of her hair and the tiara fiasco this week suggests the disappearance of Amanda Cook Tucker, the on-call personal hairdresser that Kate even took up a mountain in Bhutan while she and William refused to allow the press to walk with them. Then they allowed the press to meet them halfway for a photo op and she had Amanda there to freshen her hair. There is no doubt she’s competent, so where is she?
If she was doing the job she’s funded to do she would absolutely need a full time stylist, the fact that she doesn’t tells you everything you need to know about her ‘work’.
Kate doesn’t have a “friendship circle.” It’s one of the tragic things about her, but it’s also a circumstance she created for herself.
She’s too jealous to have female friends, especially ones who are stylish, and I’m guessing she wouldn’t want them around because of William anyway.
Sadly no otherwise we would have seen them. Kate is a classic pick me girl who prioritized all other things before female friendships.
I am so tired of these people imposing the past on an entire nation with their authoritarianism and misanthropic hierarchy, yet they themselves are not prepared to play their appropriate role in this medieval cosplay. They are deeply not credible. As the future queen and wife of the head of the church, she should be less self-confident and more modest and humble.
Just me but I think she’s actually making better style choices since her stylist left??? Her stylist was not very stylish and was probably stalking M & co for inspiration. That said Kate still couldn’t accessorize for sh&t (Heathers reference there) as imo the shoes/bags often ruin the vibe. Kate should just hire some young newbie from St. Martins. Great opportunity for the newbie, cheap for them and good press for both.
Again just me but I love having cool female friends because I feel that’s a reflection on moi. I’m now 50 but I love having both younger and older female friends who are confident and open to the world/others. If they’re super stylish as well, well that’s an added inspiration. Style isn’t about following the trends, sure that helps, but it’s so much more than that.
Here’s my question. Does she even have any friends? Friends that could give her fashion advice? Nobody ever has any stories about her lunching with girlfriends or talking about how close girlfriends helped her get through her cancer scare. It’s just weird.
I really don’t get it. I don’t see how anyone with any fashion sense could think that getup Kate wore to the state dinner was anything but gaudy and tacky. Someone who I think Kate should emulate is Princess Charlene of Monaco. They’re both tall and have similar body types. Charlene always has gorgeous style. I’m not saying Kate should cut her hair as short as Charlene’s but Kate’s hair needs to be less distracting from her overall look.
Confident? She can barely face an audience and needs cue card to thank people and to welcome them. This is hilarious.
She practically needs a cue card to remind her what her own name is.
I think Kate would benefit from having a stylist so she could figure out her own style instead of cosplaying Diana and Meghan. But then again when she had one that’s all she did.
It’s not about ‘confidence’! These people do her no favors with the constant patronizing! She’s not a teenager in her first job, she’s–for better or worse–wife of the future king & should comport herself accordingly. And that means, in part, dressing for the occasion. If she has any staff left, I bet they’re taking on more & more work that is way outside their job description & at no pay increase.
Does this make a lick of sense to anyone? Why would anyone in the public eye like Kate not want professional assistance with her hair, make-up, and wardrobe? It legitimately makes zero sense to me. I understand why William hates the spotlight, but Kate does not hate it. She glistens when the attention falls on her. She loves it. So why in the world would a woman this vain and self-centered, who was raised specifically for this role that would entail personal servants by her own social climbing mother, decline an assistant unless there’s something about her body, her children, or her marriage that she (or quite possibly William) doesn’t want anyone else seeing up-close.
@Henny Penny, completely agree! If I had the money, I’d be getting so many things done professionally. Blowouts every day! And not only does Kate act proud that she does everything herself, the palace has actually put out statements denying she wears extensions, and Kate herself claimed that the sun lightened her hair, so she’s kind of denying even using any sort of hair color. It’s bizarre! Most women I know are totally open about talking about the procedures they get done (even minor things like Keratin treatments) and the ones they would if they could afford it, but Kate insists that everything about her is natural and DIY. So strange.
Before worrying about hiring a stylist she needs to hire and listen to a qualified professional who is well-versed on eating disorders. How she looks on the outside is a manifestation of what’s going on inside.
Speaking of her former assistant/“stylist” anyone know if Natasha has started that “business” that was supposedly the very important reason for leaving/being pushed out of her job with Kate? 😉
Absolutely ridiculous. She *should* have a stylist. Anyone who is photographed as much as she is should have a stylist pulling looks!
Did they cut her funding??