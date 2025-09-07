Princess Kate’s former stylist Natasha Archer split from her husband recently

Well well well, add this piece of news to the larger mystery involving Natasha Archer. Natasha Archer abruptly left her Kensington Palace job back in early July. That alone is still a mystery – Archer was the Princess of Wales’s executive assistant and stylist, largely in charge of all of Kate’s wardrobe. One could argue that Kate is very close to being queen consort, and given her affection for Archer, it seems bizarre that Archer would quit working for the Wig Who Will Be Queen. Adding to the mystery, when Archer left her royal job, she made her Instagram public, and people soon discovered that she was stalking the IG accounts of ALL of Meghan’s friends, associates and designers working with Meghan. Archer was even following style accounts devoted to Meghan’s fashion. Well, I don’t know where this piece of news fits in, but Archer left her husband, photographer Chris Jackson.
When it was disclosed in July that Natasha Archer was leaving Kensington Palace after a decade and a half, royal watchers noted that the Princess of Wales would deeply miss her ‘invaluable’ aide and confidante. Now, I hear that Catherine is not the only one whom Natasha is leaving. Friends say she has separated from her husband, the royal photographer Chris Jackson.
‘They haven’t been together for some time,’ claims one pal. ‘Chris has attended a string of social events on his own.’
Neither Chris, 45, nor Natasha, 37, wish to comment, but she was conspicuous by her absence from holiday snaps that the photographer shared on social media from a trip to Greece with his mother and two sons this summer. Also missing was the wedding ring that Chris previously wore. He was last pictured with Natasha at Easter.
The couple, who married in France in 2017 and have two young sons, are hugely popular in royal circles. Queen Camilla is particularly fond of Chris, whom she and King Charles chose to take their portrait on their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy this year. He was also granted behind-the-scenes access on the day of the Coronation in 2023.
Natasha, or Tash as she’s known to chums, has left the palace to set up a private consultancy firm. She was credited with overhauling the princess’s image by encouraging her to show more leg, ditch wedges for heels and wear more High Street outfits. She has been seen by the princess’s side on social occasions and has accompanied her on official overseas trips, including to Canada, Pakistan, Norway and Bhutan, often pictured stepping off aeroplanes laden with luggage and shopping bags full of clothes.
She started working as a personal assistant, or ‘Girl Friday’, for Catherine and Prince William in 2010, the year of their engagement. She soon took on the role of unofficial stylist to the princess. Awarded the Royal Victorian Order for services to the Royal Family in 2019, Natasha was seen as Catherine’s right-hand woman and was promoted to senior private executive assistant three years later. Last year, she was seen visiting the princess at The London Clinic during her 14-day stay following her planned abdominal surgery – a reflection of the closeness of their relationship.
Hm. Perhaps even “huh.” Perhaps even “lmao.” Seriously, though, Chris Jackson has become deeply embedded within Windsor World – he’s always being called upon to take portraits for Charles and Camilla these days. Meanwhile, Kate has been inviting different photographers to photograph her and her children in the past year. Now, can I sit here and spin a good theory about whether everything is all connected? Perhaps. Perhaps it even started with the Kate Missington fiasco last year, and Archer being called upon to “visit the hospital.” All I’m saying is that Natasha and Chris have both had a lot of access to a lot of royal secrets in recent years. They both need to watch their backs too – I still find it wild that Natasha outed her former employer as a Meghan-stalker the second Natasha left royal service.
Hey, do you think this is the shade of blonde which Kate was aiming for? Just wondering!
I guess they were already separated when she left her job. Maybe, she wanted to change her working life since her personal life was also changing. That still doesn’t explain why she disclosed their stalking of everything about Meghan, which would anger KP. I thought since her husband is still getting royal jobs, she left with Kate’s blessings and that social media move was the consequence of her incompetency. I guess not?
Well i do think their divorce is connected to her leaving her function. Which is a bit strange no? As a PA and personal stylist she is firmly part of the royal household. Chris is not, even if he is a favorite photographer. So would it not be easier to just not ask him for his services anymore?
Wow she’s really unencumbered herself from that group this year hasn’t she? I wonder if that’s why Kate and William continue to look so bedraggled and stressed out after a combined 5 months of vacation this year. Worried about what she may say or divulge? Or him, since he seems to be working with Charles and Camilla more.
They better hope that NDA is airtight, because 15 years with them? And if it was acrimonious at the split? Good luck! She’s going to be on every Royal reporter, commentator, historians DM list in 5 seconds. KP hasn’t exactly endeared themselves to the BM in the past few years with their secrecy, they have to be chomping at the bit for a new source for stories. Even they realize their reheated what happened at Wimbledon in 2019 between Kate and Meghan stories aren’t hitting.
It strikes me that Natasha is just William’s type.
I was wondering this! Is that the shade of blonde Kate was aiming for? The plot thickens!
So N outed K with her instagram reveal and now K is outing N/W by wearing a blonde wig?
or is Chris having tea with Kate?
She doesn’t have a beard.
That was my thought. I don’t think there was actually an affair but I can imagine the gossip if this was another couple.
It’s funny that she’s wearing wedges in one of the photos.
This is all very interesting.
So Natasha is leaving her husband and now needs a job that actually pays. And she can’t have been doing much for Kate since Kate was barely seen in public. So Kate was not going to offer any payoff in the way of future employment.
Further complexity with her soon to be ex working closely with Charles and Camilla.
I still can’t make up my mind about the Meghan cyber stalking reveal. I mean the henchmen for the Wales are not overly competent but if the leak was purposeful by Natasha then bravo. A very stealthy way to throw Kate under the bus if it was a planned disclosure. Plausible deniability but a brutal takedown.
I have the feeling that this is a story that will keep giving. I’m looking forward to future developments.
My guess is she wasn’t the only KP staff member who had the task of following Meghan and Harry.
I went the other direction – interesting that Chris was in Greece. Maybe she does have a side piece? Yeah, the other is more obvious. Willy much more likely.
I don’t understand your reference to Greece. Was Chris on yacht with Kate for the cruise?
I’m just surprised that her stalking Meghan and her friends wasn’t a bigger story.
That would mean criticising Kate, the BM’s angel on earth.
Oh goody another episode of “As the Ex-Staff Turns”. What shall be revealed next and how shall it be revealed? Fun times at the separate homes.
This might make the bones of a juicy royal novel!
Maybe she was done dirty in some way, either over the long-term or through a sudden event, didn’t get any support from family and decided to extricate herself from the situation. The IG leak was a subtle notice that she knows things and she should be left alone unless those things also start to be leaked.
I still wonder if it had something to do with the criticism that Kate got last year when it was said she didn’t want to be known for her clothes and give the press info about her clothes. An anonymous staffer was thrown under the bus for that. Was it Archer? Did Archer say, you know what, I’m done with this clown show. And then you’ve got a divorce added in. I’m sure there’s so much story bts but I don’t know what exactly it is.
My money is on Kate as the side piece to Jackson. Natasha finds out, outs Kate’s stalking of Meghan, leaves the husband. William maybe found out, he and Kate had a row. She ends up injured badly, hence the disappearing act. Now she has leverage to negotiate a better deal for her separation, which was going to happen anyway. William doesn’t want her, but he doesn’t want anyone else to want her either (Just like daddy). But they can’t afford the public to see just how dysfunctional they really are. Chuck and Cams love having the leverage over Will & and Kate. Jackson has probably moved on from Kate and her bad wig was an attempt to cosplay Natasha.
This is total speculation, but it fits the ongoing scenario.