Princess Kate’s ‘stylist’ Natasha Archer was following a lot of Meghan’s friends on IG

One of my least favorite royalist “things” is when people willfully play dumb about how much the Princess of Wales copies her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. You’d think, given Kate’s behavior towards Meghan and Kate’s reported hatred of everything Meghan represents, Kate would take at least take pains to avoid wearing Meghan-inspired outfits. You’d think Kate would make an effort to avoid the comparisons, rather than invite them and goad the royalist media to declare Kate the “winner” in the endless war against the Sussexes. You would be wrong on all counts – since 2017, Kate has been obsessed with Meghan.

We’ve always “joked” that Kate has some kind of Meghan mood-board which she references and updates constantly. Well… what if Kate actually does have a Meghan mood-board and Kate’s “unofficial stylist” Natasha Archer was the one who constantly updated it? Now that Natasha has quit working for Kate, Natasha turned her private Instagram back to public. People began creeping around her IG and checking which accounts she follows. It looks like Archer followed What Meghan Wore (which IDs all of Meghan’s outfits), Mandana Dayani (former president of Archewell), Delfina Blaquier (Nacho Figueras’ wife), Nacho Figueras, Jessica Mulroney (Meghan’s Canadian bestie and former stylist), Daniel Martin (Meghan’s bestie and makeup artist), Abigail Spencer (Meghan’s bestie), Highbrow Hippie (Meghan’s colorist), Clare Waight Keller (Meghan’s wedding dress designer), and several of Meghan’s non-famous friends. This is such creepy stalker behavior and I don’t want to ever hear another word about “Kate’s Meghan cosplay is just a coincidence.”

CB double-checked Archer’s account this morning and, according to CB, Archer “is now only following 363 accounts vs. 1,709 from the screenshots. She unfollowed incriminating accounts like whatmeghanwore, Delfina Blaquier, Jessica Mulroney and Daniel Martin. She’s still following Abigail Spencer and Highbrow Hippie.” Some of you are theorizing that Archer wanted her account “exposed” and that this was her way of confirming Kate’s obsession with Meghan. I don’t know! It’s messy AF.

Duchess MM Grace on insta peeped that Kitty’s ex stylist followed Meghan’s inner circle on insta. So we can now stop acting that we don’t know where kitty got her inspiration from. pic.twitter.com/aJYVPoEPtL — Gwen (@autonomy_6) July 10, 2025

Archewell’s former president Meg, babe, they truly love you. pic.twitter.com/Sjl2Lw06jv — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) July 10, 2025





