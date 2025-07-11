Princess Kate’s ‘stylist’ Natasha Archer was following a lot of Meghan’s friends on IG

One of my least favorite royalist “things” is when people willfully play dumb about how much the Princess of Wales copies her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex. You’d think, given Kate’s behavior towards Meghan and Kate’s reported hatred of everything Meghan represents, Kate would take at least take pains to avoid wearing Meghan-inspired outfits. You’d think Kate would make an effort to avoid the comparisons, rather than invite them and goad the royalist media to declare Kate the “winner” in the endless war against the Sussexes. You would be wrong on all counts – since 2017, Kate has been obsessed with Meghan.
We’ve always “joked” that Kate has some kind of Meghan mood-board which she references and updates constantly. Well… what if Kate actually does have a Meghan mood-board and Kate’s “unofficial stylist” Natasha Archer was the one who constantly updated it? Now that Natasha has quit working for Kate, Natasha turned her private Instagram back to public. People began creeping around her IG and checking which accounts she follows. It looks like Archer followed What Meghan Wore (which IDs all of Meghan’s outfits), Mandana Dayani (former president of Archewell), Delfina Blaquier (Nacho Figueras’ wife), Nacho Figueras, Jessica Mulroney (Meghan’s Canadian bestie and former stylist), Daniel Martin (Meghan’s bestie and makeup artist), Abigail Spencer (Meghan’s bestie), Highbrow Hippie (Meghan’s colorist), Clare Waight Keller (Meghan’s wedding dress designer), and several of Meghan’s non-famous friends. This is such creepy stalker behavior and I don’t want to ever hear another word about “Kate’s Meghan cosplay is just a coincidence.”
CB double-checked Archer’s account this morning and, according to CB, Archer “is now only following 363 accounts vs. 1,709 from the screenshots. She unfollowed incriminating accounts like whatmeghanwore, Delfina Blaquier, Jessica Mulroney and Daniel Martin. She’s still following Abigail Spencer and Highbrow Hippie.” Some of you are theorizing that Archer wanted her account “exposed” and that this was her way of confirming Kate’s obsession with Meghan. I don’t know! It’s messy AF.
Duchess MM Grace on insta peeped that Kitty’s ex stylist followed Meghan’s inner circle on insta. So we can now stop acting that we don’t know where kitty got her inspiration from. pic.twitter.com/aJYVPoEPtL
Meghan’s wedding dress designer
Meghan’s skincare specialist
Meghan’s hair colorist
Meghan’s best friends
Meghan’s husband’s best friend, the friend’s wife, and his foundation
Archewell’s former president
Meg, babe, they truly love you. pic.twitter.com/Sjl2Lw06jv
Yikes.
At least it’s a field day 😂 wonder what Willy makes all of this. It reflects badly on his wife, and therefore him.
Didn’t Kitty let the cat out of the bag, when she said they watched “Suits”, and Willie “liked” Meg’s character?? His obsession with Meg started before Harry went public dating Meg. That’s the source of the jealousy. His teeny pea brain can’t fathom that a woman like Meg could prefer Harry miles over him. Thereby, he has to sully her in every which way, including trying to destroy her, and Harry for being the chosen recipient of her love.
Will: Meghan is using Harry as a stepping stone!
Kate: *quietly starts copying Meghan*
Wow….just wow. No way to erase or come back from this, Kate and Natasha. None.
Apart from Natasha stalking Meghan and all of her friends and the IG foundation accounts as well as the ‘whatmeghanwore’, (she was also following the royalist fashion pages)
The thing that also sells the K (and Natasha because it was both of them) is obsessive with copying Meghan theory is that she was following a colour analyst (I have the crew shot lol just cuz I though I was going crazy) page that has made it clear on so many occasions that K is a true summer and that autumn colours (like Meghan’s ) washes her out and yet they still went out of their way, knowing it wouldn’t suit her, to copy Meghan
To the pioter below, yes!I keep thinking Kate is a dark summer cos playing as an autumn. Her artificial hair color is all wrong for her, the original must be neither chestnut nor honey blond. I have naturally chestnut hair and green eyes as an autumn, but my skin tone is different. Autumn’s usually don’t go grey early, but she has had whites at least since her 30s, which is early.
I don’t know where I saw this … but someone thought that maybe Peg’s jealousy of his brother was exacerbated because he had a crush on Meghan. I think Harry said that Peg was a fan of Suits and was shocked that he was dating a girl from the show. So, if Peg did/does have a crush on Meghan, it wouldn’t be a stretch that Kate wanted to emulate Meghan so that her husband would actually pay attention to her. Am I losing it? It’s friday and I’m tired lol
@Tracy I absolutely believe that part of William’s hatred of Harry has to do with his crush on Meghan. Having watched Suits myself, I can say that Meghan is very alluring and very beautiful on the show. It must have been a shock for Harry to show up with Rachel Zane on his arm. Then you have Kate who sees every woman as competition and it became a recipe for disaster.
I’ve always maintained that Wilburforce harboured not-so-secret feels for Meghan. There’s video of him looking her up and down at her wedding like she was a piece of meat. His lust for her was totally obvious. I also believe he did/said something to her that crossed a line and she shot him down instantly, and his attraction to her turned immediately into hate. Nobody puts Willy in the corner.
This doesn’t look good no matter how you look at it.
It comes across as unprofessional and incompetent if this was accidental. If not, Tash has opened the door wide to the nutcase that is Lazy. If this is revenge, I hope Tash has a back-up plan.
Also, are the rats pursuing this story with as much energy as they did over Bedell/Anson? Because there are so many angles here that reinforces all the negatives on Lazy – especially as stalker since the very beginning – and that Lazy has never matured past high school behaviour.
I googled it and found that the only story from the Mail about Natasha leaving was her being loyal. It was two days old so perhaps they didn’t know when they wrote it.
The highly visible contract at work!
This reminds me of the omertà over the pegging and Rose stories which went for days and days. It was a question of which publication would finally break from the mafia.
The more the MSM and the rats ignore this, the louder it will get. Their silence is deafening. Lazy is known as a clothes-horse and the one who dressed her has left. It’s a major loss of identity.
Bless all these posh people who surround the RF and have little sense or skill. Her quick deletions overnight say more about their obsession with Meghan than anything else. Sad little people.
Her deleting those accounts (that also included Meghan and her As Ever brand) prove she was following them for Kate. Now that she is gone she has no need to follow them. This once again proves Kate is creepy and a stalker. This could be why Harry got Meghan out of the UK.
It really is unhinged behavior. There’s no way of getting around it. The future queen is single-white femaling her sister-in-law after having spread racist lies about her.
“Some of you are theorizing that Archer wanted her account “exposed” and that this was her way of confirming Kate’s obsession with Meghan.”
No, I think she is just dumb like Kate.
That consultancy of hers is going to be very short of clients then.
I agree. I don’t think she believed anyone would be looking that closely.
But that would be pretty naive of her given her association with Kate. Could this have been released by her accidentally on purpose to expose Kate in some way? Hmmm…
Her account was private before. She could have unfollowed them while her account was private and then make it public.
Crissy, I like your reasoning.
Hard agree, I think she didn’t think anyone would know or notice.
If she’s been part of their team for this long then we can only assume she has contributed to the incompetence that comes out of there.
I do not think she had the foresight to delete these accounts before she made hers public. She’s probably been stalking Meghan for so long she couldn’t even see anything wrong with following these accounts until she started getting called out for it.
As an aside, I truly forgot how INSANE some of these outfits were from Kate. Omg. I always think of the blue coat and the white suit but that evening look with the black suit and cami underneath…it makes me shudder. She is not mentally well.
Removing the follows speaks more about it. If she wanted this, she would keep the follows.
Oh, honey is DUMB. She couldn’t set up a Finsta? If she had set up a fake account for the stalking part of her job no one would have known immediately after she left, maybe never. Ignoramous.
Wow the truth (which most of us knew) comes to light! Of course there will still be those who will poo poo that her following those accounts means Can’t is a Meg copycat and they will show up to defend that opinion but come on that’s some pretty good proof. Now that she is no longer “working” for Can’t she has deleted those sites hmmmm…
Messy insta behavior! That’s sloppy, which seems par for the course. I don’t think she was being Machiavellian, she forgot people can go through her follows.
But why did she feel the need to change her account from private to public then? To shill for clients?
@Blogger, probably the palace makes them keep private accounts. Since she is no longer an employee and setting up her business, she made it public to gain followers I assume.
Yes, I think that’s exactly what happened! And I think that gives us some real insight into the, er, high level inner workings in KP. The fact that she didn’t vet the account for embarrassing follows before she went public (or just make a new account with her new business name) speaks volumes, doesn’t it?
Revenge for something we know nothing about. Perhaps William poked his finger in her face.
Now that she’s not working with KP she can go public get more followers and monetize her platform 😎
But…but…. I thought Meghan was the one who was after Kate’s fashion contacts??
😂😂😂 shows how much of a fashionista Lazy thought she was. She’s a follower, not a leader.
When you see the photos side by side it is so creepy and obvious.
The side by side just emphasises that Kate & her assistant/stylist don’t really understand fashion because the outfits just lack the same finesse & pop as MM. even the all black, it’s like Megan’s jacket and top have different textures for depth… and then the copy is just flat. Like watered down soda.
This is Scary
Yep… These are so f*cked up people…
Like I wrote yesterday, I think this “resignation” is more because “Tash” was publicly outted to be stalking these accounts. While it was obvious to anyone with a functioning brain cell that these “coincidences” in wardrobe were far from coincidence, w/out the “proof”, it was all just supposition. Honestly, I think Kitty believes her press hype about “wearing it better”. Racists always think they’re better than… It’s her own one-sided completion.
Her resignation happened before she made her account public and before it was publicly realized that she was stalking Meghan and her inner circle. So the resignation doesn’t have anything to do with her being outed. She was outed after the resignation.
Don’t forget, she was following Meghan account and her As Ever account.
Her following Meghan’s new personal account and her new business account (As Ever) as well as Highbrow hippie and other personal friends who have no connection to Meghan’s style or personal aesthetic means that they can’t claim that this was an accident or that this is something that happened prior to Meghan leaving the UK. Most of those people she was following have nothing to do with what Meghan wears and others were after she left the UK. This was deliberate and sinister.
Wow. This is just sad. We all KNOW that they copy Meghan and stalk her but to just have it so in the open is bananas. Can’t even pretend that this isn’t incredibly weird. I could give you following Meghan. Even though they don’t speak to her she is still a member of the family and they may want to keep an eye on what’s going on.
Her hair colorist? Her friends, websites that list what clothes she wore? There’s no way to spin this as being anything other than obsessed with her. And unless Natasha plans to fall on her sword, all arrows are pointing towards Kate because she’s her executive assistant. She’s truly pathetic. I’ve had friends that have been a little too invested with exes after breakups and situations like that, but I can’t imagine what’s spending the day with Kate is like.
She must talk about Meghan and reference her constantly. It really puts into context the random stories here and there about how Kate rolls her eyes when they mention Suits, and she shivers when they say Meghan’s name. This makes me think that this is people’s reaction to Kate talking about Meghan or anything associated with her for the umpteenth time.
The theory that Natasha did this purposely is interesting to me though. Because that would lead me to believe that their split was acrimonious. Could be, but I think it’s just more evidence of the incompetence of the quality of people they hire to work for them. And how many aren’t really suited for their roles, they just end up being the last person standing and get into these high positions. But agreed intentional or not, super messy. And she probably kept following a few because everyone has screenshots like that would save her.
Even if the split is acrimonious, which may or may not be the case, I don’t think this was intentional. Mostly bc people like to keep their connections to the royals sweet, especially when they’re U.K.-based. Her husband is a royal photographer. I doubt they want to burn those bridges. So I lean towards incompetence. Which makes sense really considering the clown show that is KP.
Just saw the pic and emojis Chris Jackson posted of his photo of Macron winking at Lazy. It’s creepy to say the least and if this was an acrimonious departure by Tash, the knives are out for Lazy.
Wouldn’t that just be Macron being creepy? I think he knows where his bread is buttered.
@Jais he could have chosen many other photos as it doesn’t place Macron in a good light and what’s with the emojis? What is he implying? If Lazy decides to have an affair with Macron that may actually make her more interesting.
Ooooooh, Brigitte’s going to go apeshit.
The family, their associates and press have been stalking the Sussexes and anyone close to them for years. You still have reporters going to Montecito, with the clear purpose of running into them and you can’t convince me otherwise. It’s been clear for years that Kate has been trying to take Meghan’s persona and light and make it her own. When I realized this was happening was after Meghan wore that blue Victoria Beckham dress and we got the iconic rain photo. The next day Kate had a blue coat on, shopping and happened to be papped. Kate and William’s insecurity reeks and it’s obvious that whole family is jealous. I also think the press are pushing comparisons and the family have to keep their end of the bargain. Kate isn’t stepping back because she’s sick and recovering. Meghan has been out of the limelight and comes out rarely. Her and William are copying the Sussexes ethos and aesthetic. There was a story that she wanted to focus on her social media. Why? Because of Meghan’s Instagram. This woman has no personality or charm and everyone there knows it. It’s sad and pathetic really.
Not only that, but this year there was an expanded section in one of the palaces’ annual report bragging about their social media “impact” and how many “millions” they had reached. Someone said that the British people are paying millions of pounds to the royals for them to boast about being … influencers. And during a cost of living crisis, no less.
@Brit This is exactly how I see it, if Meghan was everywhere Kate would be everywhere 🤣🤣🤣. They are OBSESSED WITH THEM, they don’t even want to announce their appearances in advance anymore , just like the Sussexes 🤣🤣🤣
Yep, Bulliam is definitely jealous of Harry’s lifestyle as a wealthy private citizen who throws himself into his favorite charities. Bulliam probably wants to live in Britain not California, but he’s definitely over even pretending to like his “job.”
Wait…. what if KATE were the main user of that Natasha Archer Instagram account? Either way, it looks bad. Stalkery and creepy As Eff.
I remember how odd it was for Kate to have been photographed wearing an identical polka dot dress to one which M’s bestie and birthday twin Abigail had worn. Now we know.
And I think that she (and Kate) not only used those follows to look at M’s and M’s friends fashion, she also stalked them to get info about M’s activities which may only have been noted among her friends. So NOW we also know how some of those tabloids get wind of what M’s friends were doing and were planning to do (and which might involve M). Not that the tabloids weren’t also stalking M’s friends, but this is an added element.
YIKES on a bike.
P.S. Is she the one who was once overheard saying “Meg is going to be SO jealous” to Kate once, after styling Kate? Fashion contacts indeed. 😀
I think we may find that a LOT of other people in the palaces are doing the same thing: cyber-stalking Meghan.
Yes, that thought crossed my mind. How could Tash know all of Meghan’s friends especially the ones not in public? She’s a gopher, she’s actually working, and she also has kids! When does she have the time to cyberstalk Meghan unless Lazy uses her account?
The KP budget social media expenses are probably hires who stalk Meghan and her wide circle of friends. Chris Jackson doesn’t strike me as a rabid paparazzo but this looks like a security list of Meghan’s close friends. I hope Harry’s security – and Meghan’s friends – are watching this closely and starting to block KP bots and anonymous accounts.
The KP budget also includes a substantial amounts spent on hiring bot farms to swarm any positive posts about M on various social media platforms. Would not be surprised if KP also funded several of those YouTube hate channels.
In that year when the NYT(?) article revealed that KP’s KensingtonRoyal Instagram account had been using bots to outpace H+M’s new SussexRoyal account following and that the engagements on the KP insta were low and inauthentic and the posts and engagement and follower count were seemingly tied to posts made by the Sussexes (and not anything done by William and Kate), KP’s IT budget increased by a fair bit and has continued to do so, the more public H+M have become.
“I remember how odd it was for Kate to have been photographed wearing an identical polka dot dress to one which M’s bestie and birthday twin Abigail had worn. Now we know.”
I remember that! That was so creepy!!!
@kaiser’s side-by-sides are perfect for a new insta account: WhatKateWoreThatMeghanWoreFirst
Following Cressida Bonas is wild to me (unless Tash is posh?) The others aren’t exactly a shock. We already knew they are obsessed with everything Meg does. All they did was tell on themselves. Amateur hour once again.
Why Cressida and not Chelsy? 🤔
Unless Cressida is friends with Lazy.
Kate doesn’t have friends.
That one popped out to me as well!
I wonder if the account follows all of Harry’s ex- girlfriends (which would be creepy) or just the one with a half-sister that turned down William?
Good point. Lazy is still jealous of Cressida’s sister after all these years.
Lazy couldn’t GAF about Chelsy, being too South African, so I can see why she’d keep Cressida under her watch.
Isn’t Cressida in their circles of society? That might be unrelated to Harry.
None of the aristos like Kate, so unless Tash has a posh background, I don’t see how either she or Kate would be friends w Cressida. I think it’s being obsessed with all things Harry and Meghan.
@M, I mean, none of us knows these people. From what Harry said, both Kate and Will told him to get back with Cressida (before Meghan), because they liked her. Cressida also has relatives in british media. She isn’t just somebody Harry dated. They probably see her at some posh gatherings.
To me it’s an obsession with Harry as well. Kate clearly has a weird thing for Harry.
She is posh adjacent. She went to a very fancy school and began her royal career with the Duchess of Gloucester
Thank you Kaiser for covering this story. I know you normally provide commentary with links on articles by other publications, but I was hoping you would make a post about this as the tabloids will definitely ignore it. Hoping more outlets will cover it linking to Celebitchy.
I saw this story yesterday and commented that today’s post would be something. No way it wasn’t getting covered. 😆
Yeah, this is a whale that other outlets probably won’t touch.
I wonder who’ll get Kate’s favourite photoshopper in the split?
So it IS a full blown obsession. Just speculating, but based on CB’s update, it sure sounds like “Tash” went into cleanup mode once word was out about her public IG. I agree it seems like she didn’t expect the public scrutiny at first, then when it dawned on her that she and K were revealed to be unhinged stalkers, she frantically unfollowed like 1200 Meghan-friendly accounts?? But no matter, the cat is out of the bag at this point. The obsession, to me, is confirmed.
Could be the Meghan algorithm at play 😂
The girl has taste and a proper network.
The fact that Archer seems to have “unfollowed” these accounts now is the smoking gun IMO. If she had meant to expose the fact that her boss was obsessed with Meghan, she would have left it all up. If she thought it wasn’t a terrible look, she would have left it all up. If she thought she might have had a shot at plausible deniability (that she just happens to follow the same very stylish people, or even that her follows were all an effort to make sure Kate DIDN’T repeat a Meghan outfit during the same time period) then, again, she would have left it all up.
Frantically unfollowing every Meghan-connected account shows both awareness of the poor optics of her actions, but also how much energy she is still investing in protecting her (former) employer.
I’d have turned the account private, unfollowed all, then made it public again.
Stop giving the others ideas! 🙂 Let them continue to reveal themselves through incompetence.
@Magdalena I just can’t believe she’d be that stupid.
I mean I should but jeez…they really are dumb as dog shit if she was this incompetent.
Blogger, we KNOW they’re all that stupid! They’ve been that stupid since forever. Kate is a moron and surrounds herself with similar. Tash is not too clever!
Yep. It’s the cover-up that implicates them even more than the crime.
It always is with the Palaces 😂 Platinum standard employees.
I don’t know if I find it funnier that she openly stalked Meg and everyone associated with her or that she didn’t create a sock puppet account. Lazy & unprofessional
It’s the dumbed down version of Wagatha Christie.
Looking at those pictures side by side is wild! It’s not like Kate dressed that way before. She liked her slightly prim dresses, button-y coats, very “proper” and what she considered Royal. Suddenly she’s wearing pants and a beige blazer. She literally copied some of Meghan’s outfits, just ruined them with pussycat bow blouses and the like.
Following a style-related Meghan connection is one thing. Following her FRIENDS is just weird.
This reminds me of that movie about the nunnery in a rather unusual or remote location (was it in India?) called, I think, “Black Narcissus.” A new nun arrives and sort of unintentionally shakes things up or at least unsettles the others, and one of them goes mad about it and by the end is yelling her name “Clodagh! Clodagh! Clodagh!!!!”
I remember when William and Kate went to Greece(?) and the HUGE gasp (followed by superlatives from the usual UK media set) when Kate stepped off the little aircraft, not wearing her usual coatdress or doily dress but an “honest to goodness TROUSER SUIT” (not just a SUIT, which was in itself unusual, but a TROUSER suit! 🙂 ). This after literal reams of print and months of talking heads screeching about how unroyal it was that M wore so many trousers and them lying about how the queen NEVER wore trousers (despite photographs of her wearing trousers being available).
That’s when I knew what Kate was up to. Her “style” underwent a complete revolution. She was still badly styled, but she went all-out to co-opt every aspect of fashion that had been identified with Meghan. Remember that electric blue one-shoulder dress that she wore to randomly pretend to play the piano at the Eurovision Song Contest of all places (just because she wanted to have an INTERnational audience for her copycatting?). Soooo many instances of her single-white-female-ing and sooo many people still pretending that it was all just “coincidence”. Colonising at its finest – and still failing.
How many white trouser suits did she wear after Meghan was widely praised for the white suit she wore to the Dutch Invictus games? There is a reason why we began to play that game: we could predict what colours and styles (and shoes! and brands!) Kate would wear on her next few outings based just on what M wore to an event. Red dresses, anyone? 😀
Forgot to add that Kate wore that frothy electric blue copycat one-shoulder dress, complete with tie-dye feature after Meghan had worn an elegant electric blue one-shoulder dress with a tie-dye feature to receive an award with Harry for their work with Archewell.
That was SO very obvious, and yet people were still trying to deny the evidence of their own eyes.
The Queen only wore trousers like twice in an official capacity. But Anne and Sophie had been wearing them for years. Decades in Anne’s case. I think Margaret may have as well in later years. So the protocol narrative was always BS.
It’s so disgusting to have the British media slam Meghan for dressing that way and then Kate dresses identical to her and the same media praises her for it. Plus to say Kate’s fashion brings BILLIONS to the UK economy lol. Come on.
Meghan single-handedly brought attention to Strathberry and saved that Welsh jeans (?) place. Had they not chased her away, it’d have been Meghan that would have boosted local industries.
There’s no denying it now that Kate is cosplaying Meghan. I think this also throws doubt about Meghan being a bully because why would you be following her and anybody associated with her if she was one?
@amy bee so I checked through the following list (cuz I was curious) before she went on an unfollowing spree and a few things I noted was
– 1) along with Meghan and her friends, she was also following the IG foundation account and Sarah Rafferty (Meghan’s costar) 👀
– 2) even when she had the 1,000 following count there weren’t any private accounts (or if there were they weren’t followed) that could’ve been W or K’s (that was what I wanted to see)
3)there were some Kate fan accounts and royal style pages also being followed (which also document other royals ladies fashions (along with yep, whatmeghanwore))
Megha has include d the entire royal family and they are all obsessed with her. When Meghan took control of and Harry’s instagram prior to leaving the RF, then the Windsors because obsessed with social media, with W&K buying bots. Kate adopted Meghan’s style and mannerisms, William and now Charles are getting into streaming, Charles is trying to clout chase As ever with his own jam and wine. Charles even made a capsule collection just like Meghan did for Smartworks. Meghan has had a profound effect on this family and they absolutely hate her for it.
Always knew there was something to the notion of CopyKate creeping on Meghan’s style but wow to this extent can only be malevolent. It is for sure a horror movie twist, like when the guy finds his girlfriend’s photos of her past lovers in Get Out
I always thought Kate and their aides were following this type of accounts under anon profiles. I would never assume they did it with their own accounts, even private. Can’t these people know she followed them even if her account is private? Why would you do that if you don’t want to get caught? It is truly weird.
Look at Kate’s style before and after Meghan. She changed her whole wardrobe to colonize Meghan’s style. The disturbing part is, she did this before but she did it to Will’s ex (Diana nods are probably encouraged by the palace as Harry said). Knowing that they were big fans of Suits, it is really so creepy how obsessed Kate and Will are with Meghan.
I want Tom and Lorenzo to apologize to all of us.
lol, they would never. Despite the world having eyes.
Agreed. I wanted to love their site, for fashion. But, too much bias and, yeah, an acknowledgement would show insight I’ve never witnessed in their writing.
They’re a couple of thin-skinned mean girls — they would never admit they were wrong.
*They* were the ones (some of the ones, anyway) who argued it was just coincidence? That is bat crap crazy. I think I probably give Kate more leeway than many here (and I think her regular outfits are so bad they’re campy good fun sometimes/would be good on different people or styled better) but she was so. obviously. copying. Meghan. I used to read their Mad Men coverage but when they tried to pretend that Kate looked good, I have to say I was out.
Is this the woman that is married to that photographer who continued to be an official photographer for the Invictus Games even after Harry and Meghan left the Royal family. That photographer still seemed to get on well with Harry. If that is true while certainly suspicious when it comes to copying Meghan and there was definitely copying, it could also be true this could mostly be normal Instagram following of the the people around Meghan that she met around the wedding.
She didn’t meet Highbrow Hippie (Kadi Lee) or the former head of H&M’s foundation around the time of the wedding
We forget kate early years also copied Meghan’s Archetype’s colours and background.
And Meghan discussing her “era of joy” later became a KP talking point of how Kate only wants to do things that will bring her joy. Lol, that one might be a stretch, but it’s clear they are keeping track of every little thing about Meghan so who knows.
Why was she following Meghan’s style accounts? We know it isn’t to prevent from clashing with Meghan’s style, as per dozens of Kate’s photos copying Meghan.
That’s what always gets me. Wouldn’t she want to make sure Kate isn’t dressed like “evil” Meghan? Wouldn’t Kate not want to dress like Meghan? And yet she persists in copying her left and right. And despite what the tabloids say, Meghan always looks better in comparison bc it’s authentically her style.
@jais, yeah Kate’s stylist following Meghan’s style accounts prove that they were copying Meghan. We already knew that, but Kate’s fans were insisting it was all coincidence or Kate wouldn’t know what Meghan wore.
Someone also picked up that her username was changed 15 times since the account opened in September 2012.
Does it list her past handles?
I only saw a screencap of the total number but not the names.
At the end of the day, the main reason for obsessively style stalking Meghan is for SEO. Keeping K’s name in the media and the search engines (a la Aquazurra) because Meghan is the most popular so they need to attatched themselves to that
The British media here in the U.K. won’t be talking about this and that wouldn’t been the biggest implication that she and W are being thrown to the wolves
Kate Middleton’s loyal PA and stylist Natasha Archer leaves royal household after 15 years to set up her own company. (Daily Mail,)
Now was she following Meghan’s friends on Kate’s orders, or just doing it for her own amusement? So loyal, So much for H & M being irrelevant. I wonder if William is incandescent.
We’ve known for years that Kate was copying Meghan and this is irrefutable proof that it was intentional and not as an homage or out of kindness. We know it wasn’t from an homage because the unbelievable number of people they followed who are linked to Meghan even though they aren’t linked to her through beauty or fashion. We know that it wasn’t out of kindness also because of the unbelievable number of people or accounts she followed that had nothing to do with Meghan’s beauty or fashion and also because of how quickly she removed her following of Meghan’s actual account and her As Ever account. The thing is that if any of this wasn’t out of malice she wouldn’t have reacted so quickly and in the way that she did as if she had done something wrong. The reaction shows the evil or malicious intent.
This high level of stalking is so disturbing and sick. “Single White Female”! I wish HRH The Duchess of Sussex would make a video stirring some sour grapes preserve to Shake it Off(Taylor), Fighter (Christina) or What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger (Kelly)..
The keens deserve each other. What a disaster
Charles made such a mess letting the elder son run rampant and Kate allowed to mistreat Meghan
If social media was around during the dating years we would have seen more solid proof of her copying Jecca Craig’s style, which was obvious as well. This is a pattern with her.
But yes, this confirms what has been obvious to those who want to use their own eyes for years. Kate did not know what a professional trouser looked like until Meghan wore them. There are tons of posts on this site about people saying she needed to wear trousers instead of those god awful jeggings. Years of it.
And had she not made Meghan a media target for attacks, then it would have been seen as something different. But she wanted Meghan to take the media hits and then obtain praise herself from the change in her style.
I really don’t understand how Will didn’t get creeped out when he saw Kate trying to look like his ex-girlfriend. I would run so fast.
I can imagine Lazy doing her best to make Jecca jealous and Willy delighting in two women “fighting” over him. In this case, Lazy.
Willy has form in dating multiple women at the same time at St Andrew’s. Perhaps he had a different girl for each day of the week and Lazy was the constant.
There was that infamous game “Never had I” when they were students, where Willy’s first GF publicly humiliated him to admit that he was cheating on her with Lazy.
I doubt he gives her much thought. It seems like he sees her as a means to an end. She just needs to play a role. Other than that he entertains himself elsewhere
Now the Sussex Squad has found out that Natasha has changed her username 15 times. Why would anyone need to change their username that many times?
Once they’re revealed, the names should be cross-checked with the hate channels on YouTube etc.
I am laughing because Kate and natasha make glen close in that movie look tame . Like this is some straight up dark thriller.next Kate will be wearing Meghan skin. Maybe that’s why she is always so tanned
I’m alternating between disgust and amusement.
On the one hand, it’s hilarious that these imbeciles have outed themselves.
On the other, the stalking is extremely creepy.
I hope Meghan and her girlfriends can laugh about this over some As Ever rosé.
Yikes. Shudder. Hahaha. Ick. Ick. Ick.
We all knew K was obsessed with Meghan but there is something extra creepy about K’s assistant/stylist following highbrowhippie, M’s non famous friend and hair colorist. That’s what truly confirms the stocking for me. On brand for a KP crony to not be smart of enough to make a dummy account for their stalking activities or at least clean up her following list before going public loool
Honestly, I’m fine with Kate copying Meg’s looks. I’d hoped that when Meghan joined the RF it would be a fashion wake up call to dress less frump.
This is NOT about Kate “copying Meg’s looks”. This is about a white woman, Kate Middleton, who told a vicious lie about Black woman and let that lie and others fester and cause great mental harm to that heavily pregnant woman as well as subject her to vicious media attacks for YEARS and counting – while all the time blatantly co-opting/copying that woman’s looks, style, mannerisms, decor, buzz words – KNOWING that she (Kate) would be praised for these, even as the woman whose life she was attempting to claim was being vilified for the same.
It’s a LOT more sinister when you look at the big picture.
I’m betting Carole has an Insta account (she probably lurks but doesn’t post) and her follows list looks just like Tasha’s, with all the Meghan and Meghan-adjacent accounts. Or looked just like Tasha’s, because Carole may get wind of this and start deleting. There are some private Carole.middleton accounts, or she could have an account under a fake name, who knows.