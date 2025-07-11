“Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the ‘Fantastic Four’ London premiere” links

Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the London premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Does anyone else think this movie is going to bomb? [RCFA]

Is Megan Thee Stallion dating Klay Thompson? [Just Jared]

Ricky Martin’s thirst-traps are a million times better than most men’s thirst-traps. This armpit shot is actually doing something for me. [OMG Blog]

Lainey correctly points out that Brad Pitt is using his F1 box office “capital” to… once again attack his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. [LaineyGossip]

Charlie Hunnam was out & about this week. [Socialite Life]

Josh Duhamel is fine with The Studio mispronouncing his name. [Pajiba]

Chanel’s latest collection is (brace yourself) tweedy. [Go Fug Yourself]

Mattel honors Clueless’s 30th anniversary. As if! [Seriously OMG]

Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]

All about Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova! [Hollywood Life]

Emmanuel Macron wants to ban social media for kids under 15. [Buzzfeed]