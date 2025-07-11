“Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the ‘Fantastic Four’ London premiere” links

Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the London premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Does anyone else think this movie is going to bomb? [RCFA]
Is Vanessa pregnant? This dress is hideous, and if she’s not pregnant this um…garment makes it look like she is
Yes! She is pregnant. She announced a few months ago that she was expecting her first child 🙂
If she wasn’t pregnant, I would agree that the dress is not great. But knowing she is, I think it’s kind of awesome. And I love the light blue against the darker blue and Pedro’s matched scarf.
VK is too gorgeous to be wearing the pelt of a Muppet.
I think the aqua colour looks amazing on Vanessa – she doesn’t usually take a big swing, fashion-wise, so I’m all for it.
I hope FF does well – I like all of the actors involved, it’s the same director as Wandavision, and I think it looks fun and stylish. I’m all for superhero movies leaning in to bright colours and escapism, we need it. Now, why Disney saw fit to release THREE Marvel movies in the space of seven months and also schedule this one up against Superman (which seems to have a similar feelgood vibe) is beyond me.
At first glance, that dress made me think of Sam the Eagle from The Muppets.
I’ve taught in middle school for the past 2+ decades and have witnessed the deleterious effect of social media (and technology in general) on my students. It’s hard enough for adults with fully developed prefrontal cortices to navigate the quagmire of social media and the internet. It’s great that some countries are at least starting the conversation and recognizing there is a problem.
I am in complete agreement.
I don’t think it’s going to tank unless it’s really, really bad. I think a lot of people (myself included) are excited to see the Fantastic Four — one of the seminal super-teams from Marvel Comics — finally join the MCU. I think Vanessa Kirby is PERFECT casting for Susan Storm, I’m really excited to see her in the role on screen.
That dress is so terrible. Why would she wear that?
Sigh. I will always love Charlie Hunnam. He’s not for everyone, which is fine. Increases my odds.
He looks like an old timey steam train engineer in that outfit.
She’s an amazing actress and had a unique look. Hardly recognized her, sad.
Vanessa looks amazing and that dress is so cool on her. Love the dynamic between this cast — they’re having so much fun together.
YES to what KC said. Generalizing about boomers, 55 year olds, or any other generation is erroneous and lazy.
Jeez, I certainly hope armpits are NOT the next new thing! Ugh! Ricky is a fine man, but some parts I don’t need to see! (Just my opinion, armpit fans.)
I think Fantastic Four will bomb, and in unrelated news, there is so much Superman promo going on that I think it will bomb, too (or not make back its 700 million dollar budget, at the very least!)