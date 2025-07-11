“Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the ‘Fantastic Four’ London premiere” links
  July 11, 2025

  By Kaiser
Vanessa Kirby wore Loewe to the London premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Does anyone else think this movie is going to bomb? [RCFA]
Is Megan Thee Stallion dating Klay Thompson? [Just Jared]
Ricky Martin’s thirst-traps are a million times better than most men’s thirst-traps. This armpit shot is actually doing something for me. [OMG Blog]
Lainey correctly points out that Brad Pitt is using his F1 box office “capital” to… once again attack his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. [LaineyGossip]
Charlie Hunnam was out & about this week. [Socialite Life]
Josh Duhamel is fine with The Studio mispronouncing his name. [Pajiba]
Chanel’s latest collection is (brace yourself) tweedy. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mattel honors Clueless’s 30th anniversary. As if! [Seriously OMG]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
All about Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova! [Hollywood Life]
Emmanuel Macron wants to ban social media for kids under 15. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Sara says:
    July 11, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    Is Vanessa pregnant? This dress is hideous, and if she’s not pregnant this um…garment makes it look like she is

    Reply
    • NikkiK says:
      July 11, 2025 at 3:24 pm

      Yes! She is pregnant. She announced a few months ago that she was expecting her first child 🙂

      Reply
    • Schmootc says:
      July 11, 2025 at 4:50 pm

      If she wasn’t pregnant, I would agree that the dress is not great. But knowing she is, I think it’s kind of awesome. And I love the light blue against the darker blue and Pedro’s matched scarf.

      Reply
  2. Kiki says:
    July 11, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    VK is too gorgeous to be wearing the pelt of a Muppet.

    Reply
  3. Jay says:
    July 11, 2025 at 1:06 pm

    I think the aqua colour looks amazing on Vanessa – she doesn’t usually take a big swing, fashion-wise, so I’m all for it.

    I hope FF does well – I like all of the actors involved, it’s the same director as Wandavision, and I think it looks fun and stylish. I’m all for superhero movies leaning in to bright colours and escapism, we need it. Now, why Disney saw fit to release THREE Marvel movies in the space of seven months and also schedule this one up against Superman (which seems to have a similar feelgood vibe) is beyond me.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    July 11, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    At first glance, that dress made me think of Sam the Eagle from The Muppets.

    Reply
  5. Dazed and Confused says:
    July 11, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    I’ve taught in middle school for the past 2+ decades and have witnessed the deleterious effect of social media (and technology in general) on my students. It’s hard enough for adults with fully developed prefrontal cortices to navigate the quagmire of social media and the internet. It’s great that some countries are at least starting the conversation and recognizing there is a problem.

    Reply
  6. Grant says:
    July 11, 2025 at 1:30 pm

    I don’t think it’s going to tank unless it’s really, really bad. I think a lot of people (myself included) are excited to see the Fantastic Four — one of the seminal super-teams from Marvel Comics — finally join the MCU. I think Vanessa Kirby is PERFECT casting for Susan Storm, I’m really excited to see her in the role on screen.

    Reply
  7. KC says:
    July 11, 2025 at 1:40 pm

    That dress is so terrible. Why would she wear that?

    Reply
  8. mightymolly says:
    July 11, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    Sigh. I will always love Charlie Hunnam. He’s not for everyone, which is fine. Increases my odds.

    Reply
  9. Monica says:
    July 11, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    She’s an amazing actress and had a unique look. Hardly recognized her, sad.

    Reply
  10. Kirsten says:
    July 11, 2025 at 3:01 pm

    Vanessa looks amazing and that dress is so cool on her. Love the dynamic between this cast — they’re having so much fun together.

    Reply
  11. Peanut Butter says:
    July 11, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    YES to what KC said. Generalizing about boomers, 55 year olds, or any other generation is erroneous and lazy.

    Reply
  12. mycatlovestv says:
    July 11, 2025 at 6:12 pm

    Jeez, I certainly hope armpits are NOT the next new thing! Ugh! Ricky is a fine man, but some parts I don’t need to see! (Just my opinion, armpit fans.)

    Reply
  13. Sherry says:
    July 11, 2025 at 9:20 pm

    I think Fantastic Four will bomb, and in unrelated news, there is so much Superman promo going on that I think it will bomb, too (or not make back its 700 million dollar budget, at the very least!)

    Reply

