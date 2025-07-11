Invictus Birmingham CEO: We’d be ‘delighted’ if the Sussexes came for the games

The host-city shortlist for the 2027 Invictus Games was between Washington DC and Birmingham, England. While I’m glad the games are not going to be held in MAGAland, I think hosting the games in England is a huge mistake. Mostly because Invictus gave the games to Birmingham without any guarantees of safety and security for their founder and their founder’s family. Something I learned from watching Netflix’s Heart of Invictus series is that everyone organizing Invictus is hyper-aware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s draw. Harry and Meghan give Invictus legitimacy and cultural power – they are the ones making Invictus into a globally-recognized brand. I feel strongly that England wanted to host the games just to set up years of bullsh-t around the Sussexes and whether the Windsors would “allow” Meghan to come, and whether Harry would be “given” security. Well, we’re two years away from the games and obviously, it’s already starting.

Prince Harry’s creation of the Invictus Games is heading back to where it all began — and Harry and other members of the royal family will be there to see it. That’s the hope of the woman tasked with organizing the next iteration of the Duke of Sussex’s adaptive sports contest for wounded, injured and sick armed forces members and veterans. Two years to the day before the games are held in Birmingham, U.K., work is well underway and more than $5.5 million in commercial help has been secured. The Duke of Sussex, 40, the creator of the event that started in 2014, will likely be among the crowds.

“We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, tells PEOPLE. “We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come.”

She adds, “I’ve seen the impact. His passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well. He founded it and put on the first Games in 2014. That was his vision that’s been realized, and it’s just grown and grown and grown,” Helliwell continues. “So to have it back in the U.K. for this eighth iteration, I think, is really special. I think it’s going to be a really special moment for the whole country. But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come.”

Last month, reports said that Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, will be invited. Asked if she hopes the King, as head of the armed forces in the U.K. will be there, Helliwell tells PEOPLE the royal family members are “supporters of the Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014.”

“Again, we’re two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who’s going to be there. But obviously, we’d be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time.”