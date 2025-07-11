Invictus Birmingham CEO: We’d be ‘delighted’ if the Sussexes came for the games

The host-city shortlist for the 2027 Invictus Games was between Washington DC and Birmingham, England. While I’m glad the games are not going to be held in MAGAland, I think hosting the games in England is a huge mistake. Mostly because Invictus gave the games to Birmingham without any guarantees of safety and security for their founder and their founder’s family. Something I learned from watching Netflix’s Heart of Invictus series is that everyone organizing Invictus is hyper-aware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s draw. Harry and Meghan give Invictus legitimacy and cultural power – they are the ones making Invictus into a globally-recognized brand. I feel strongly that England wanted to host the games just to set up years of bullsh-t around the Sussexes and whether the Windsors would “allow” Meghan to come, and whether Harry would be “given” security. Well, we’re two years away from the games and obviously, it’s already starting.
Prince Harry’s creation of the Invictus Games is heading back to where it all began — and Harry and other members of the royal family will be there to see it. That’s the hope of the woman tasked with organizing the next iteration of the Duke of Sussex’s adaptive sports contest for wounded, injured and sick armed forces members and veterans. Two years to the day before the games are held in Birmingham, U.K., work is well underway and more than $5.5 million in commercial help has been secured. The Duke of Sussex, 40, the creator of the event that started in 2014, will likely be among the crowds.
“We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games,” Helen Helliwell, CEO of the Invictus Games in Birmingham, tells PEOPLE. “We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come.”
She adds, “I’ve seen the impact. His passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well. He founded it and put on the first Games in 2014. That was his vision that’s been realized, and it’s just grown and grown and grown,” Helliwell continues. “So to have it back in the U.K. for this eighth iteration, I think, is really special. I think it’s going to be a really special moment for the whole country. But particularly, I think a real sense of pride for him in seeing just how far that movement has come.”
Last month, reports said that Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, will be invited. Asked if she hopes the King, as head of the armed forces in the U.K. will be there, Helliwell tells PEOPLE the royal family members are “supporters of the Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014.”
“Again, we’re two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who’s going to be there. But obviously, we’d be delighted if members of the royal family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years’ time.”
“We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games.” Oh I’m sure. But where is the security, HELEN? “Oh, we can’t know this far in advance” – as CEO of the Birmingham games, you can’t come out and say that of course Harry and Meghan will have top-notch security guaranteed if they do choose to come, Helen? And Harry is the founder of Invictus, WHY WOULDN’T HE COME? It’s going to be two full years of the most contemptible shenanigans ever over there. These nasty people already ran a long-con on Sentebale, you think Peggington and his merry band of enablers aren’t looking to do something similar with Invictus?
And so the shit begins. It’s going to be a long two years full of shit and shenanigans by you know who. Yes I’m sure Peg is working overtime to see what mud he can fling at Invictus and Harry. I wish the best for Harry to get through this and that he is protected. I don’t know if Meg will go but for sure Harry will!
I imagine the security will be the same as if the IG were held in some other country.
I hope the UK Defense Ministry or Nr 10 will make sure gets to attend with proper security.
I don’t mind if Harry misses the Birmingham games. But I’m sure others will feel let down. At this stage, it’s been five years already and the bile hasn’t stopped. It will only worsen for Harry in the lead-up so I won’t be surprised if he misses this iteration, but I think he’ll turn up only to support the strong IG community that protects him.
That being said, I’d be worried about their vetting process for the volunteers. I’m sure the rats and the Palaces have every intention of appearing there and spoiling things for him. They are relentless. And if IG Birmingham can’t guarantee security, I’d skip it.
Who is “they” that Helen is talking about here? She went on to state the Duke but initially spoke about “they”. Am I missing something here?
Is it possible that Birmingham—or any city—can be in the running to host only if it can pledge adequate security for the Sussexes? Maybe security is a given.
I’ve always assumed security was part of the deal. It’s bizarre how casually she talks about Harry coming, oh sure we’d like him to! Wtf? He’s the founder you toady
Right?? Like it was her company’s event that she invited Harry to attend but thinks it’s a long shot. Maybe she’s been instructed not to confirm attandance for security reasons?
I live in Birmingham, UK. The City Council is broke due to lawsuits, mismanagement etc. We are currently having a huge garbage collectors’ strike (over 6 months), closing libraries, etc.. So the City itself will not be in a great financial position to contribute tons to this, I suspect. The UK government will be better equipped for a financial contribution. But the Birmingham infrastructure for the games is here from the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
And of course Harry will attend! But his very real security concerns about the family make me think Meghan and the kids will stay home.
I will also plan to attend to support this great event!
Sentebale was a tiny organisation. Invictus is a massive global organisation. Pegs can’t do shit. He can twist arms of the UK board members but to what avail? it’s too big. I never get the people saying pegs is going to steal invictus, watch out Harry! Look behind you! It’s weird
Don’t do it Meghan!!!!!!!
Birmingham is currently a hole!!!
The strikes and unemployment rate has relegated B-ham to beyond bankruptcy.
Meghan’s presence is only to be a stick to beat her with and also reward the rota rats who are desperately shilling on TikTok and Cameo to pay their rent.
The BM (bowel movement media) will run article after article if Megan “dares” to wear anything priced over 10 bucks in such a distressed city. I can write the articles now, eye roll.
As a Birmingham UK resident, let me say this city is not a “hole”. Folks like to criticize as we are a traditionally working class, super racially diverse city. But don’t get it twisted — this is the UK’s second biggest city, and a fabulous city at that! Rich in history and culture, with its share of problems, like any other. Yes, the trash strikes suck, but the city council is broke. Anyhow, Birmingham is lovely and folks should come visit us and be delighted!
My prediction is that Harry will attend and Meghan will attend virtually. If they are smart and can pull it off, she could organize some receptions for families in a few different countries ahead of the games so that she still has a personal touch.
Firstly, Meghan is in her Entrepreneurial Era as founder and CEO of As Ever. Her calendar 🗓 will likely not be flexible as it was in the past.
Secondly, considering the security constraints, it is highly unlikely that Meghan will attend in Birmingham.
Thirdly, with regards to virtual attendance, the time differences between UK and California will make that a challenge so that is also highly unlikely.
I think the media shenanigans can effectively be centered around Harry and his family possibly reuniting at the games.
That’s where my brain went, too. Harry attend, and he and Meg do some receptions.
Harry will definitely come. Meghan and the children won’t. There’s way tools much hatred for them and they won’t be given extra security.
Why oh why did they give the games to Birmingham?
Although I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to look forward to the possibility of local Harry and Meghan sightings, I think they were wise to forego planning to have the Invictus games in DC — at least in the near future. Sigh. Given the final short list, Birmingham is likely the safer and more predictable choice for everyone involved.
“we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come”.
Why wouldn’t the Duke of Sussex, the founder of IG not be able to come? Since its inception the Duke of Sussex has always attended the Invictus Games. Is it possible that this lady is pleading with the powers to be? I do not recall hearing a similar statement from the organizers of the IG Whistler Vancouver in 2023.
I think she was attempting to be evasive knowing how the media twists anything regarding the royals. There’s still 2 years of planning and execution to be done. The focus should be on the participants and benefits of the games and not the royals. However, she does want to keep the media interested in the event to promote so it’s a delicate balance this far out from the event date. 😞
Why would he not – who knows? Anything can happen in the next 2 years. This is the most she can say right now. Whether Harry and Meghan attend is not up to the organizers.
Of course Harry is coming. He’s not going to let the BM or his family of origin stop him from serving his military community. The real question is if Meg comes with him. I’m sure that’s a tough decision for them and scenarios are being considered. Her attendance probably won’t be announced in advance for security purposes. But judging by pictures and videos of past Invictus Games, they’ll have security from every single athlete there! Those athletes and fans adore them. Particularly the Nigerian fans – they’ll provide security for Meg themselves!
In July 2026 it will be “one year to go.” They are already speculating … of course. They don’t have nothing else to report about.
The Sussex family is still getting some very real threats from derangers /🥜jobs.
https://feminegra.com/real-threats-to-harry-and-meghan-get-less-coverage-than-old-royal-grudges/
Helliwell tells PEOPLE the royal family members are “supporters of the Armed Forces. They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014.” Ummmm. They haven’t said a word about the IG for years and years.
I wish Harry well and he continues to support the games he foundered. Hope the Spencer’s are able to come to support him
I am not sure about the present government but the IG coming to Birmingham was strongly supported by the previous Conservative government therefore this is imo an official event and I believe that part of the deal is security.
however the BM definitely will not shut up the next two years talking about “do they come or don’t they come.”.
I mean, it is probably corporate speak. This person can’t speak for Harry or Meghan for their attendance. There was a clip in their doc where people organizing the event asked about H&M’s attendance in a meeting. I am sure Harry is gonna go, he went to UK for anniversary event too. But, still, nobody can answer yes to that until Harry himself approves of it. It was said that UK allocated a lot of money for the games. Harry created the games for the veterans at the end of the day. The board is supposed to choose the best offer. I don’t see why choosing UK was a mistake. Especially when there are so many uncertainties in USA, border agents harassing people, looking at their social media activity to reject entry to USA, etc, the Invictus foundation made the best choice between the two.
Yeah, I get the impression Helliwell was asked about Harry, Meghan and Charles. Not that she issued a press release to stir the pot.
I’m so confused. Who is the “we” in “we will be delighted”? Isn’t Harry still very much involved in Invictus? I thought he a board member at least if not involved in operations or strategic direction?
Harry probably needs to go, if only to prevent Peg from trying to claim ownership of Invictus. Didn’t Peg claim he was a “cofounder” of Invictus? With no Harry around, Peg could pull all sorts of stunts, like worming his way into spectator boxes with Invictus officials or even getting himself invited to important events and ceremonies. Or Peg could pull the sort of stunt he pulls around COP meetings, i.e., renting a meeting room in a hotel near the official COP hotels and taking a selfie in front of the COP signage. I wouldn’t put anything past Peg.
That said, I hope Invictus’ management is in sane hands (unlike Sentebale) and its finances are locked up, far away from Peg’s greedy fingers.
Meg should stay far, far away. Mainly because of security (going to read the Feminegra blog next) and because the hateful rats will pick on every last scarf or pair of earrings she wears. Also because the rats will predictably throw a fit about who’s paying for Harry’s security, and bringing Meghan means more security, so don’t give that to them in return for hateful coverage.
Also, it looks like People asked this Helliwell person about Harry and Charles, not that she issued a press release. So she probably doesn’t know yet.
I would also like to know who the “we” refers to. It sounds patronizing, as if Harry were not the founder, and a huge energy that has been responsible for making it what it is. Perhaps she should have said she hoped the whole family would come, but then that would be acknowledging that Harry’s home country is the only country that doesn’t want to keep him safe.