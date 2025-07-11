Prince William apparently refused to wear the ‘Windsor uniform’ at the state banquet

I don’t spend much time or effort on men’s fashion. I can see when a man is well-dressed or snazzy, and I can see when a man is uncomfortable and/or doesn’t give a sh-t about clothes. King Charles is someone who enjoys clothes and, even with all of his many moral failings, I often think he looks quite snazzy. Charles’s heir didn’t inherit that quality. William doesn’t give a sh-t. He turns up in wrinkled jackets and robes. His pants are never tailored properly and I’m disgusted every time I see that man’s moose knuckle. His awkward body language and bad posture ruin most of his outfits too. Well, it turns out that William does care about one thing: he cares about not adhering to any of the monarchy’s dress codes.
Princes William and Harry attracted much attention that evening in May 2016 because, like their grandfather Prince Philip, they were wearing their striking ‘Windsor uniforms’. Designed to demonstrate loyalty, the matching navy and red coats are a historic piece of regalia introduced by ‘mad’ King George III more than 200 years ago which are still worn by senior Royals at Windsor Castle today. Created in 1777, the original version featured heavy gold braiding and a bicorne hat trimmed with ostrich feathers, which George III demanded all of his courtiers and ministers wear. The version that exists today is markedly simpler: a plain navy tailcoat with red facings.
This week, the Windsor uniform made another appearance for the state banquet in honour of French president Emmanuel Macron. King Charles, Prince Edward and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne, all wore the uniform with pride.
William, however, chose a different outfit. Instead of co-ordinating with his father, the heir to the throne chose to wear white tie. This was, I am told, no accident.
‘His Royal Highness dressed appropriately, but does not need to match his father on all occasions,’ a courtier told me. ‘It’s no secret that William does not feel hidebound by tradition. He respects tradition, but does not believe that we always have to follow it.’
Given that William was prepared to wear the uniform for his beloved grandmother, it could be seen as an act of rebellion that he chose not to put it on now his father is on the throne. But it is not the first time William has demonstrated his unease with some of the more antiquated sartorial traditions maintained by the King. For example, when His Majesty hosted a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace last November, he wore white tie with traditional knee breeches and buckled shoes. William, however, chose modern trousers and shoes. The fact that this seemed to be a sensitive subject may have been emphasised by the Palace’s decision to release photographs of the event that showed William mainly from the waist up.
And that’s not the only sartorial sore point for the Prince of Wales. As a sign of their deep affection for Scotland – where they own several properties including Balmoral – male members of the Royal Family traditionally wear kilts when north of the border. Yet William – who holds the Scottish titles of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew and Lord of the Isles, and is of course the heir to the Scottish throne – has not been seen in a kilt since he was a little boy. And there is no sign that will change.
My sources tell me William’s willingness to break royal wardrobe tradition is in keeping with his attitude to the monarchy in general.
‘William is determined to be a different type of monarch,’ a courtier tells me.
They point to his refusal to have any investiture ceremony to mark his becoming Prince of Wales in 2022. The absence of red cloth on William’s collars at the Windsor banquet this week may seem a trivial detail, but it is a highly significant sign of what to expect from the next royal reign.
It’s just too funny that a 42-year-old heir-to-the-throne’s big rebellion is “not wearing a certain coat.” William really throws full-on tantrums about wearing pants, right? “I don’t want to wear knickerbockers, I’M GOING TO BE KING!” The Rebel Heir’s big cause is not really environmentalism or football, but the right to wear wrinkled clothes and avoid all sartorial traditions. I also wonder if some of these pants-tantrums are really about Prince Harry’s glow-up. I mean, even when Harry shopped in bargain bins, he still wore clothes well, in that effortless way common to charismatic, attractive people. But Harry definitely started to take more care with his appearance, wearing good-quality suits and great sportswear. I do feel like that factors into whatever is going on with Willy’s clothing tantrums.
I think William just likes saying “no.” Every conversation with him must be so tiring:
Random person: I propose A
William: NOT A (never proposes B. Just NOT A)
Cue the video of Diana saying to W, “Alright, H will have all the fun then,” to which W yells back, “no….no….NO..NO..NO!”
Yes, he’s a contrarian and hates his father deeply.
He needs therapy badly.
There is literally a DSM-5 classification, “Oppositional Defiant Disorder.” Have a look at the diagnostics and it’s William to a tee
I kind of side with William on this. The traditional outfits are ugly and sometimes just silly. When they are all dressed alike it gives me Christmas pajama photos.
@Megan
Problem is, they supposedly exist to uphold and continue ‘British tradition’. At this rate, I think they might as well abolish the monarchy. Why are taxpayers funding their lavish lifestyle if they are not going to continue the traditions and costumes? Their funding should be drastically reduced as a modern monarchy, which William seems to be ushering in, will not need the exorbitant funding and elaborate costumes. I think a rebellious William is probably good for the republic group’s calls to abolish the monarchy. 💪
I’m hate-reading about William at this point. The more I learn, the more I dislike this petulant lazy man-child. And there has to be so much more that we don’t even know.
He threw a pantrum.
Ha! So in Scotland is he throwing a kiltrum?
Literally all he has to do is show up in an outfit and make small talk! Seems like he’s kinda terrible at both. Going to get interesting when he is top dog!
Maybe he knew Kate was wearing red and didn’t want to match.
These people and their weirdo traditions.
10 out of 10. No notes.
Perfect.
Good one a pantrum 😂😂. Peg just wants to do and wear whatever he wants protocol means nothing to him just to others.
Outstanding work. 10/10 for making us smile at the end of the week.
He is so dour. If they don’t get wear the whimsical stuff and carry on the harmless traditions, what is the point?
This.
My view is it’s a bit of “you can’t make me so ner ner ner” in the style of a small child and also the fact that he is so deeply uncomfortable in his own body (only highlighted by the contrast to his brother who cares deeply about things but has the confidence to not take himself too seriously) that he can’t stand the thought of having to wear any of these costumes.
This is part of the uniform for his ‘job’.
Idk he didn’t look dressed that much different from them, still covered in fake medals and ribbons and starburst pins just like his dad, he’s just not got the red lapels. Big whoop!
While William states that he’ll “modernize” the monarchy what he’ll really do is strip it of all the traditions that bind it to the people. I predict that William’s reign will be the last for the House of Windsor. Lastly I’m loving how William refuses to treat his father, the king, with even a modicum of respect, something he would never have done to the late queen. It’s rather wonderful to see Charles get exactly what he deserves from his eldest son and heir.
I am very much enjoying watching all of this from the cheap seats. I hesitate to hope it will happen in my lifetime but I’m confident this is the end.
#abolishthemonarchy
The Windsor family is a very dysfunctional family. 🤷🏽♀️
Generation after generation of gripes and snubs telegraphed for public consumption.
Parents vs Children
Siblings vs Siblings
Cousins vs Cousins
Spouse vs Spouse
Yep, this adversarial relationship between father and soon is very on brand for the BRF
“William is determined to be a different type of monarch.”
Yup, the Zoom Monarch and Attendee of AV football matches.
I note his refusal to wear the kilt. Another reason for Scotland to declare independence. QE the QM was Scottish and he went to a Scottish university (admittedly the most English), so his refusal to wear Scotland’s national costume makes me wonder why he expects he is going to be King of Scotland.
For real though, he can change it up sartorially when he’s king. But refusing to wear something, which is seen as a sign of loyalty, for his dad when he’s sick, seems like a pretty big snub. For the Windsors anyways. Charles is a sh-t dad though so clearly William does not give a f-ck. It’s just the lack of outrage over William clearly defying the hierarchy that gets me.
I see that photo 2 was picked to show the rumpled back of Williams’s jacket. And it does look like it had been balled up and left lying on the floor.
But what first caught my eye was Kate’s hand. (Clearly the photoshopping ended with the face.) It looked like the hand of a much older woman. There is something wrong with her. I’m not a fan but it is painful to see her looking so gaunt.
Huh, what I noticed about her hand was placement. Re-watched M & H doc yesterday and noticed when M places her hand on H’s back, it is always higher. More like btwn his shoulders vs at or below his waist. I don’t know why I find that interesting, but I do.
Kate has zero subcutaneous fat and it shows up in places like her hands. There was a photo where they were greeting the Macrons at the airport, she was in the Dior outfit, she and William were sorta holding hands, and her hand looked blueish or purplish. His hand, right above and below hers, was a normal color. At first I thought it was shadow or something about lighting, but the underside of his thumb, also in the shadow, looked perfectly normal.
I would give him a pass if he didn’t have people to help him dress and prepare his clothes, which I assume he does? Some people struggle with clothes. My son always did. He would prefer to be a in a tee shirt and shorts all the time if it were up to him, and even when he’s trying his best his clothes don’t always look perfect on him. I don’t consider it a moral failing. But like I said, he doesn’t have people to help him the way William does. And he’s not going to be King.
I have the same son
I remember a big deal being made about William stepping things up and getting a valet. And then not much changed. Maybe that guy left and that’s why we’re subject to awful moose knuckle photos.
I mentioned above that these outfits are also part of the uniform for his job. If you wan’t to dress a certain way then don’t stay in a job that has very different expectations!
The Power of No as exercised by Will and Kate will be the downfall of the Firm when they should be front and centre. Both will just nope out of anything no matter how trivial, that doesn’t suit them !
This is so interesting. Harry was able to rebel by getting out; William is stuck inside.
@Eurydice acute observation as always. FK “doing” things his way eg not even memorising his oath of alliance to dad at Coronation. Turning up late, keeping hacked off King waiting in the Golden carriage. Reciting oath from a card, sounding bored, instead of hissing straight at dad, “Can’t make me do anything that I don’t wanna!”
The Republic of the UK is maybe not far off 🤷🏽♀️… I think the republic group may appreciate William’s rebellion if it helps with their mission…. 😜
The current crop of Windsors are a gift to Republic.
William is STILL salty about the diplomatic reception in 2006 where he had to wear the pants, pose for pictures, and looked ridiculous.
I mean, Charles and Philip kind of looked silly in those “I stuffed my dress pants into wellies” pants too, but at least they wore them with confidence. That’s what the money’s for, WILL.
The traditional clothing doesn’t photograph well and often looks cheap/silly. He isn’t wrong to buck some of the traditional clothes. But. He looks poorly groomed and tailored. Moisturize, Cassandra, Moisturize! There is no excuse for him not to look clean and put together with the amount of money he sponges of the taxpayers.
So that makes both of them ignoring protocol/tradition. Kate didn’t wear white like the other royal women, instead she wore tons of gathered red fabric.