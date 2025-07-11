The rosé reviews are in: Duchess Meghan’s wine is ‘lively, dry, light & refreshing’

This week has been pretty quiet for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal gossip has been centered on the Macrons’ state visit to the UK and the Windsors’ charm-offense, including the Princess of Wales saving the day by dominating headlines. Well, one thing did happen this week involving Meghan: people began receiving their As Ever rosé. Several media outlets ordered the wine – what a write-off – and “reviews” of the wine have already been published. InStyle published their review yesterday, writing in part:
The bottle describes the pour as “A delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish.” Beyond the marketing speak, in layman’s terms, the rosé is good. My experience with it? It is smooth—almost dangerously smooth, as we finished the whole bottle in one night without even trying. (And no, I’m not hungover this morning.) It goes down easy and is dry and light; to hear my husband describe it, his three adjectives were lively, refreshing, and pleasant. Mine? Flavorful, sweet, and enjoyable.
…With every As Ever product Meghan releases, the pressure is on. Unfortunately, people want to see the Duchess of Sussex fail. So you can safely bet that As Ever isn’t going to release a product unless it’s good—and this rosé is good. Really good, actually. Made in small batches, the bespoke blend is the first of a collection of wines joining As Ever’s lineup—according to the company, a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine is planned for the near future (with other wines to follow thereafter).
I believe this – I think Meghan literally has “good taste” in wine and she wouldn’t put As Ever’s name on anything she didn’t fully support. The wine sounds great and it’s nice to hear that it’s smooth. Unfortunately, the hacks at the Daily Mail also bought three bottles and had the wine sent to their New York office. The Mail’s New York employees got to taste-test the rosé and would you believe it, they HATED it! I wouldn’t normally recommend clicking on a Mail link, but their review was hilariously overwrought and they literally photographed every single part of the As Ever packaging and the wine bottles, as well as photographing themselves POURING THE WINE. From the Mail’s “review”:
Upon opening the package, we discovered our three bottles of wine nestled in between two egg crate cartons that were shaped like bottles. We’ll give it to the Duchess – nothing broke on its way from California to New York, but for nearly $30 per bottle, we would hope that wouldn’t be the case. Each bottle was wrapped in a piece of thin white tissue paper, which, frankly, felt a little cheap, and sealed with a gold-and-white sticker with the As Ever logo stamped on it. The bottle featured a white sticker on the front which read ‘As Ever’ in the brand’s signature gold script, the logo once again, and gold wrapping at the neck of the bottle – chic.
Her As Ever rosé is described on the bottle as a ‘delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish.’ It also has a 14.5 per cent alcohol by volume for the 750ML bottle.
Our first sip left a lot to be desired, as it honestly didn’t taste like much. The wine was smooth, but we couldn’t easily detect the notes of stone fruit. It also managed to taste quite bland, and almost water-y. Despite the lack of flavor, the rosé managed to taste quite acidic, and like a really strong, alcoholic wine.
Many sippers on the FEMAIL team agreed, and we noticed that it left a somewhat uncomfortable sensation at the back of our throats after swallowing. The wine didn’t taste like you bought it at a fancy vineyard, where it’s supposed to be made. Instead, it tasted affordable and ordinary. It’s not bad, but it’s not great. Overall, it was pretty commonplace, like a wine you would be served at a work happy hour.
Considering this is the same outlet which has devoted no fewer than a hundred articles to Meghan’s flower sprinkles, I’m surprised by the distinct lack of commentary about the wine? “It didn’t taste like much, oh no wait, it was too strong, yet it was bland!” I was expecting a live blog devoted to every sip. I kind of hope the Times of London does another “blind taste-test” and Times journalists accidentally reveal that they love Meghan’s wine, just like they loved her jam.
Hey Fail, no one’s forcing you to buy and drink her wine. Just go and buy Chateau Chuck. Those three bottles you’ve bought could have gone to someone who really wanted them.
“bottle describes the pour as “A delicately balanced rosé with soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”
I know that’s right Duchess Meghan
🫰🏾🫰🏾
I might have to grab some the next go round.
OK Winebitchies, there’s nothing more I love than geeking out on tiaras and wine, especially on a Friday…Those of you who were lucky enough to receive Meghan’s rose, what’s your review?
(and I hope Wine Spectator, aka my house Bible reviews it!)
That review is hilarious. Like any wine connoisseur is going to rely on the Mail’s opinion.
It’s funny to me that the Mail and BM has to buy product to review or make things up because they’ve screwed themselves over. You know they would very much like to have this free like James Middleton and the dog biscuits, lol. They have to pay Meghan to hate on her and contribute to her success. They’re heated.
“We’ll give it to the Duchess – nothing broke on its way from California to New York, but for nearly $30 per bottle, we would hope that wouldn’t be the case.”
Are they saying that they consider $30 for a bottle of wine to be pricey?
Exactly. And then they complain that it tastes like work-party wine lol.
I wish these British publications would stop pretending that they’re going to give her a fair review for anything. It’s just silly at this point. You’re telling me that this woman releases tea,cookies, jam, wine, children’s books, TV shows, podcasts, and every single thing is awful? That every interview, every outfit worn, every organization supported, is bad?
My wine comes in Monday and I’m estatic to finally be able to sit out on the deck and try it because for the first time in 3 weeks the temperature won’t be at 90°. It sounds like it’ll be light, but that ABV sounds like it’s going to pack a punch so some nibbles will be had. Maybe I’ll make a crudite board in her honor lol.
As if anyone could trust a review of Meghan’s wine from the Daily Mail, a tabloid she sued and won against, and a tabloid that Harry is currently suing. There can be no objectivity, please. People have pretty varying tastes for wines anyways. I’m not a huge wine drinker but I know I prefer something dry and not too sweet. And I also agree that Meghan would not put her name on something that wasn’t up to par, which is a good point made in the Instyle article. When people are hoping and hoping that you fail, you’re not putting out anything that isn’t just right.
I am so sorry for people whose job it is to write these hateful articles for the daily fail. It can’t be good for their mental health, happiness and positive growth.
They should just call it a day and put it through an AI Meghan hate filter if they don’t already. Soooo much easier and cheaper.
They didn’t like the quality of the tissue paper?
Should’ve been wrapped in a mink stole. I mean they spent thirty whole dollars for a bottle.
To be fair, the hacks at the Daily Mail don’t normally use tissue paper. They have the Royal family lick their taint clean in exchange for positive coverage.
“…we noticed that it left a somewhat uncomfortable sensation at the back of our throats after swallowing”
Those “review” comments in the Daily Mail sound like the kind I would expect to see from the sort or people who don’t regularly brush their teeth or who go to restaurants with months of old food coating their tongues yet vociferously criticise well-prepared, tasty meals.
I told my first boyfriend that I would NEVER kiss anyone who did not brush their tongues when I realised that this was a foreign concept to him. The first time he did so and then tasted a meal he was blown away. For the first time in his life he could actually taste and distinguish between subtle flavours.
Good wine is wasted on many people. But not all wine is for everyone. In any event, the Daily Mail was never going to be fair. And it’s clear that they are trying to depress the sales of the NEXT release. That’s why they’re emphasising “ordinary” and after work, etc.
My question is, did they chill it before tasting it? The article describes unboxing it and then testing it. Rose is supposed to be served chilled. It sounds like they might not have done that, in which case I wouldn’t expect them to have the best tasting experience.
@MAISIES MOM, 🎯
That’s the whole point. They wanted to have a not good tasting. And I bet the staffers fought over who got the other two bottles to take home!
Sorry, international Sussex Squad, but I still really love that she doesn’t ship to Britain. The Fail had to get their NY staffers to try it. Guess they were too cheap to reship it over!
I’m sure they didn’t chill it. But I bet whoever got the other two bottles will! It’s the perfect season for rosé in NY. Take it to the Hamptons! If they’ll let you in.
Bad review or not they are gonna keep giving her money.
You can tell it was going to be a bad review considering they devoted a whole paragraph to the packaging. Why do they care so much about the tissue paper?
Wow, a new activity for DM – hate-tasting! I cannot believe they bought the wine just to group-hate-taste it, taking bottles out of the hands of actual customers who want to support Meghan’s businesses. That uncomfortable sensation at the back of their throats was their own bile.
People are receiving their orders already? I haven’t even received a shipping confirmation)have others?). I know it’s coming via fedex and I will have to sign so I was hoping for a heads up as to when it’ll come so I can plan to be home.
My shipping confirmation came from both As Ever and FedEx, plus a text from them that someone over 21 will need to sign, and you get a delivery time window through FedEx. Regular, not expedited. Got the notification on Wednesday, being delivered today, based in California. You can check your order status to see if it’s processed?
Thank you, I’m in California also. The website says my order is confirmed and prompts me to go to “Shopify” to confirm tracking but I don’t have a Shopify acct and it won’t allow me to crate an account without putting in my cc. I didn’t record an email from either as ever or fed ex. I’m getting g a little nervous. I sent them an email so hopefully I’ll hear back. Working from home today so should fed ex deliver, I should be home.
I got an email from asever with the tracking number. It’s supposed to arrive on July 15th. I’m in GA. I’m going to be out of town so I’m going to keep checking anyways in case it changes bc I’m gonna have to get the petsitter to sign for it. As of now though, it says the date and estimated arrival time.
Thanks for your reply. I’m in CA. Didn’t receive any emails from as ever , aside from the initial order confirmation or from fed ex. I’ll have to follow up(my cc was charged though and order says confirmed).
They did not dare to do a blind tasting in case somebody might have liked it. Somebody from the Mail liking a product from As Ever, what a disaster this would have been.
Is anyone else all of a sudden getting a deluge of anti Meghan content on their IG feeds? I don’t follow any royal accounts or search for any royals on there and it’s been insane the past couple of days. I’ve never seen this before. Very weird.
And it’s a bunch of nobody “content creators” complaining about her doing well. It’s pathetic.
I’m getting it on FB.
Funny that. That would be like American newspapers reviewing articles that are available in the U.K. but not in the U.S.A. The height of stupidity.
Ah, but it is an excuse to criticise Meghan. The Wail needs no other reason.
Of course the Wail isn’t going to praise the wine, there readers wouldn’t like that.