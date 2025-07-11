Mail: Losing Natasha Archer must feel like a ‘divorce’ for Princess Kate

Earlier this week, we learned that the Princess of Wales’s longtime executive assistant and “stylist” Natasha Archer was leaving royal employment. After fifteen years of terrible pay, endless buttons and taking orders from a bewigleted gopher, Natasha is apparently setting off on her own. She’s opening her own stylist/fashion-consultancy business. Which might explain why we’ve been hearing so much keen propaganda about the “Kate Effect” in recent weeks too – some completely fictional buzz about how Kate’s clothes sell out constantly, even if Kate has been wandering around in repeats in recent years. Well, all of the conversations around Archer’s departure are… interesting, to say the least. The Daily Mail’s Liz Jones wrote this: “Kate’s bodyblow at her most vulnerable time: Eye-opening departure is like a divorce… every woman will understand.” It’s a choice to put “divorce” and “Kate” in the same headline. Some highlights from this Liz Jones column:
Archer’s departure: It must feel as though your closest friend, privy to all your secrets, who has seen you at your best and worst, stood in your undies in front of an unforgiving mirror, is suddenly ghosting you. A body blow, just when you need every ounce of strength, every inch of confidence to step out onto the world stage. A friend who talks you down, shores you up and, most importantly, tells you honestly what she thinks. I imagine the news that the Princess of Wales’s personal stylist, Natasha Archer, is leaving her side after 15 years to set up her own business feels a little like a divorce. Who will hold my hand now?
Kate isn’t edgy: Tash has honed Catherine’s signature style, which isn’t remotely edgy. You never see the princess in a short, sexy shift, a la Diana. There is nothing too revealing. Of course, wearing a hat requires hair to be up or back, but Kate knows we all want to see her hair flowing. Can I kneel in it? Can people see my face under this hat?…Will the fabric crease, will the skirt be easily lifted by a strong breeze, is it culturally appropriate, does the bodice work with a sash, so many brooches and, most important of all, is it comfy? Hundreds of micro decisions go into every public appearance that, if you get it wrong, social media will dissect and magnify.
Kate leaned on Archer last year: Catherine will have been nervous on so many occasions, not least appearing in public for the first time after her treatment for cancer. Natasha will have acted as a counsellor, someone to lean on, as well as being able to adapt to the princess’s shape and mood.
Kate’s slip-ups: While Kate depends on and trusts Natasha, she has never been a pushover when it comes to getting dressed. When she posed for British Vogue in 2016, even the magazine’s super bossy stylist, Lucinda Chambers, was unable to persuade her into anything too princessy. There have been very few slip ups. Only the green Vampire’s Wife dress worn for the first official portrait with William springs to mind – too Quality Street wrapper, too droopy. A few too many brown, scratchy tweed coats. But over the past year, when she must have had an inkling Natasha was leaving, Kate has come into her own. The choice of a pastel Victoria Beckham trouser suit for a British Fashion council event in May was inspired.
Always a bridesmaid? Natasha is married to Chris Jackson, who photographed the King and Queen for their 20th wedding anniversary portrait and was given access behind the scenes at the Coronation. They have two children. Perhaps tired of always being the bridesmaid, she plans to open her own consultancy. My guess is that Catherine will see this as a scary-at-first opportunity to spread her wings even wider, moving away from the safe and the Sloaney and towards wearing more couture.
Queen Kate will need a real personal dresser: Once you have worn Dior, it’s hard to settle for anything less: the fit, the fabric, the colour. Once Kate becomes queen, the role of her personal dresser becomes all-consuming, with no time for a personal life. The late Queen Elizabeth of course had the devoted Angela Kelly, and relied heavily upon Scottish couturier Stewart Parvin, who told me the Queen would stand in her underwear in front of a full-length mirror, completely without vanity. It was her job to always look her best, to be reassuring, cheery and constant. Kate is now making that shift, from real woman to fantastical icon. To lose Natasha now is tough, but I think it will be the making of Kate as she shifts gear and evolves a stateswoman. All eyes will be on what she wears at Wimbledon on Saturday, and of course whom she hires next. The arm bands are well and truly off.
Yikes, they’re making it sound like Archer was Kate’s only friend and confidante. It really does raise some questions though. Why now, when the biggest prize – “Queen Kate” – is so close? Why now, less than a year after Kate’s cancer-free announcement? Was Archer involved with Kate’s weird hissy fit earlier this year about not wanting people to be focused on her clothes? Why has Kate been wearing so many repeats in recent years? Has her clothing budget been dramatically slashed? Did Archer have nothing to do when Kate was being shadow-banned from tiara-wearing events? And why did the Mail put “divorce” in the headline?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
They’re not subtle at all.
Wonder if Carole had a hand in this decision.
It’s the Mail’s way of keeping Pegs and KKKate in line. A subtle, public reminder that they know everything going on in their marriage.
cough William hiring notable famous divorce lawyers firm that his mother used cough
also “privy to all your secrets”…could they spell it out more plainly? All the bits about Kate and her “moods”, this is only from Archer
“the privy to all your secrets” was another little dig. Acknowledgment of all the many secrets. It’s like code-reading. But also still kind of obvious.
LOL! Calling Kate a “stateswoman” is really a reach!
Not going to happen as long as she keeps going on holidays and doesn’t improve her public-facing self. Too late now after two decades.
Yep, a stateswoman who is incapable of memorizing two sentences while on her way to christen a ship.
The whole article is a reach. She is not an icon, what she wears is barely passable most of the time and always forgettable (unless designed to let her flash her panties).
Huh. I would not have called that green VB suit pastel. But the rest, jeez, it’s shady. Divorce references but also referring to her “flowing hair” and easily lifted skirts. And asking who’s going to hold Kate’s hand now. It makes Kate sound really alone.
And it’s a good question from Kaiser. Why split right before Kate becomes Queen? Is Kate going to get a real stylist now and so she bumped off Archer. Or did Archer just choose to leave so she could do more outside work and make more money. Maybe William refused to give Kate more of a budget and so she couldn’t pay Archer enough. Who knows.
“Edgy style”? Is that short for copied lots of people but mostly Meg? Natasha probably was her only friend and a paid friend at that. Can’t will just have to find someone willing to troll the Meg sites for her mood boards.
Oops I read that wrong”edgy style” wrong. Natasha honed Cants style that ISNT EDGY. She did however help her copy Meg at every opportunity.
Man, that first paragraph is a doozy. Totally overwrought, drama queen language. You can almost imagine them drooped across a fainting couch, fanning themselves.
Is Kate looking for her Angela Kelly? Is she gulp, looking for someone to take her to the next level as FQ? She could really do with a professional trusted confidante on the clothes front and public presentation side because she could actually be QC in the next 2 to 5 years.
Liz Jones is obviously reading Celebitchy because all of these points about Natasha and Kate were discussed on yesterday’s thread up to and including the AK 47 references…
(waves) Hi Liz! Enjoy that cigarette over whatever hotel balcony your all-in Turkish holiday is offering you!
So is this why Kate pulled out of Ascot at the last minute? Did Natasha quit that day due to a falling out with Kate? Did Kate say something rude to Natasha that crossed a line for Natasha? I have so many questions…🤔
With Natasha gone, maybe Kate will stop copying Meghan’s style and aesthetics going forward. 🤷🏽♀️ I hope so.🤞
Straw that broke Tash’s back? Be funny if it did. 😂
“It must feel as though your closest friend, ………… is suddenly ghosting you.” What an interesting use of language. What happened between Kat and Natasha Archer? Who is ghosting who?
Gulp did Tasha make Kate 😭?
Omg 😱 that makes so much sense now…..why else would go above and beyond to keep her “closest friend” especially during such a difficult time? 🤔 So on brand …
*…why would she not…
😂😂😂 and it was over tights!
That can’t be. She is a white, blonde woman. Only black women can make Kate cry with their uppitiness 😢
Maybe Natasha became the person who “tells you honestly what she thinks “. I could imagine that being a relationship-ending issue on either side — or both sides. I’m assuming she signed an NDA. It will be interesting to see what Kate’s next set of Chris Jackson pics look like.
Maybe she couldn’t handle the honesty from Natasha now which caused her to cry😢 and destroyed their ‘close friendship’ ….considering she is so delicate and precious now after a year of extreme suffering. She needs ‘balance’ in her life and maybe Natasha was too harsh with her honesty. 🤷🏽♀️
The choice of a pastel Victoria Beckham trouser suit for a British Fashion council event in May was inspired. …
It was inspired all right — by Meghan wearing trouser suits.
And this column truly makes Kate seem pathetic and friendless (which she is).
No one should have to stop being a real woman and become a fantastical icon.
here’s another theory: Tash helped Kate offload her barely used collection of couture coat dresses to generate cash to keep her parents in the style to which they have become accustomed. This pissed off the palace, hence Tash had to go. But having brokered discreetly such a raft of luxury sales merely through word of mouth, in the right circles, Tash now has the kind of aura and panache that can be parlayed into real income streams and reputational capital, with a very select clientele. Hence, she was likely pushed, but also quite happily jumped. That’s my theory anyway. But also — I doubt Kate is going to hire anyone else. This really seems like the last sputtering gasp of the effort to staff Kate properly, which leaves me wondering, what on earth do all those 60+ people on the Wales’ payroll do all day? They just don’t maintain the kind of diary that would justify those numbers. Really.
“will the skirt be easily lifted by a strong breeze”
Kate: OMG I NEED that!!! In as many colors as you can get, like yesterday!