Mail: Thomas Markle is in ‘stable condition’ after a ‘leg amputation’

Some people on social media were reposting this 2022 Yahoo column written by Omid Scobie, where he discussed why the Duchess of Sussex does not owe her father a damn thing. Scobie correctly pointed out that the British media’s conversation about Thomas Markle is that “he did one bad thing in 2018 – staging paparazzi photos – and that’s why Meghan cut off contact, which is why Meghan is terrible!” Scobie listed all of the other reasons why Meghan ceased communications, and remember, this is solely stuff that happened in 2020-2022: Tom provided Meghan’s private letter to the Mail and then joined forces with the Mail to harass and defame Meghan in the middle of lawsuit; he called Meghan a liar for discussing her suicidal ideation in 2021; he praised the hate-accounts stalking Meghan; he worked with a British broadcaster to attend the Jubbly; he claimed that Meghan lied about the Windsors’ “concerns” about Archie’s skin color; and finally, he called Lili’s birthday “trashy.”

Well, Thomas has now been living in the Philippines for most of this year. It looks like he lives with his son, Tom Jr., and the Mail’s Caroline Graham. On Wednesday, Graham had a big exclusive for the Mail: Thomas was in intensive care after an emergency surgery, and more importantly, the Duchess of Sussex had not contacted him. Then, midday on Thursday, Graham – who is fully living in the Philippines – had another exclusive: Thomas is in stable condition, it will be a long recovery from whatever this was, and Meghan still hasn’t taken their bait. Now Graham has confirmed what the emergency surgery was in the first place: a leg amputation.

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas has had life-saving surgery to amputate his left leg below the knee, the Daily Mail can reveal today. Mr Markle, 81, underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday to remove his left foot and lower leg after a blood clot cut off circulation and the limb turned black. His son Thomas Jr confirmed the news last night saying: ‘My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.’ Retired Hollywood lighting director Mr Markle was rushed via ambulance to a bigger hospital in Cebu in the Philippines – the city he moved to earlier this year in a bid to create a ‘new life’ away from what he called the ‘constant pain’ of his estrangement from Meghan. Doctors immediately took him into surgery and removed the limb. Tom Jr said: ‘There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death.’ Mr Markle now faces another procedure to remove a blood clot in his left thigh. He has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry or grandchildren Archie, six and four-year-old Lilibet. His son Tom Jr, who has been his primary caregiver, said doctors remain ‘extremely concerned’ for his father’s welfare. Mr Markle remains in the intensive care unit in stable condition. Tom Jr said: ‘One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in – sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying. There was no option given. It was either ‘we have to operate now and remove the leg or he may die. It was a life-threatening situation.’

[From The Daily Mail]

To say that these people have serious credibility issues would be the understatement of the year. If this is true, it’s rough and I hope he has a good medical team and I’ll leave it at that. I hope the Sussexes are having a pleasant week and no, Meghan should not get in touch with any of these people. She said, in 2021, that she lost her father. That’s the healthiest mindset for her, in my opinion.