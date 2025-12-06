Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker for her 2025 ‘Together at Christmas’ concert

Here are photos from Friday evening’s Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The vibe has been off for years, and I genuinely wonder if we’ll eventually be told that the Princess of Wales simply has too much on her plate, and the concert is cancelled forever. I certainly doubt the Wales kids are going to want to attend for many more years, and that seems to be one of the big points of this.
Fashion-wise, it was an okay night for Kate. She repeated a Catherine Walker coat in dark green with faux-fur trimming. Her boots are Ralph Lauren, and her custom earrings were made by Robinson Pelham, called Tsar Stars. They would retail for £11,195. What’s one of their favorite criticisms about Kate’s sister-in-law? Something about wearing nice jewelry is bad because it proves her inauthenticity and elitism. The kids and Prince William were all coordinated in navy, and then George wore a green tie to “match” his mom.
Something I found interesting was how many people skipped this year’s concert. Kate apparently invited Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, but both skipped citing previous commitments (lmao). King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped. The only other royals there were the Gloucesters and the Duchess of Edinburgh. Carole Middleton, Mike Middleton, James Middleton and James’s wife Alizee all attended… but Pippa and terribly moderately wealthy husband skipped. In lieu of family support, Kate tried to fill out the event with celebrities like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and… Eugene Levy, who recently “interviewed” the Scooter King.
I actually think Kate looks beautiful here – really luminous. Her hair has the perfect shades of caramel, chocolate combo, and she always looks fantastic in jewel tones, especially green. And her outfit is chic, simple tailoring – none of the over embellished, over- patterned, little girl-like outfits she tends to gravitate to. It’s a shame the rest of the family looks absolutely miserable. I honestly feel really bad for her – in a relationship w an abusive husband, clearly battling w some sort of eating disorder, smiling amidst all the misery for the cameras.
I was coming to say that Carol looks amazing and I love her coat!
I love Carole’s coat too! But how short is the skirt or dress she’s wearing underneath?!
I liked the Tsar Star earrings. Maybe they will lay off the cost of all of Meg’s jewelry now. Nah.
The earrings are amazing!
Her hair is a mess.
They’re gorgeous earrings, but do you want to wear something called the Tsar Star, knowing what happened to that family? And knowing you’re married in to that very same family?
@Beaniebean – when discussing the BRF, one does not mention the slaughter of oppressive regimes, the military over throw of oppressive regimes, or the many and varied tragic deaths associated with the BRF, all of which call into question the modern day value of a royal family.
The front of her hair looks better than we’ve seen in a while. the back though is a hot mess and the wiglet is super super obvious.
This is a nice coat for her though. Much better than the outfit she wore last year.
Praise be the absence of big bows.
yes, I actually really like this look. the coat and earrings are great
Kate does look lovely. She looks great in jewel tones, and I love the faux fur collar. It’s not buttony (or lacy or embellished) – very sleek. Her hair is a bit long for my taste, but other posters are correct – I feel like they’ve finally arrived at the correct caramel/bronde shade. Also, her makeup is nice – a taupe eye is always elegant. I wish I had the means $ because those earrings are gorgeous. I may try to find a cheaper substitute! Carole, coat is awesome. I don’t care for plaids usually, but the deep blues and greens are beautiful this time of year. I think the kids are uncomfortable in public (I don’t think they are so much “miserable” to be there – I think MOST kids would not want to attend such an event – I am sure at their ages, it’s boring (and they have to dress up and behave). If I was that age and was going to be photographer and looked at, I’d have a puss on, too!
Check out the buttons in the second photo–on the cuffs & front of her coat. Bling city. I loved going to church at Christmas time as a kid, getting to wear my velvet dress & black patent leather shoes, listening to all the great music! Granted, I didn’t have photographers all around, I can see how that would put anyone off.
The men folk are all wearing jackets and Kate has a winter coat on but Charlotte is only wearing a dress, I wonder if she is cold.
Luminous = photoshop. The colours and even the makeup(!) isn’t from 1985 and looks good. But she looks very different when pics aren’t touched up. Chris Jackson did these and he’s her personal photoshop guy.
Often when kate is photographied with her children, I get the impression that she is posing to project a special moment. Her picture with Louis is exemplary. Her smile seem forced and Louis looks slightly unsure. Beside them, Charlotte is in another world.
Wonder what happened to Charlotte’s lighter blonde streaks. Weren’t they ALL on those sun-filled vacations?
Looks like mom & dad, or maybe just mom, went on some extra vacations.
Every photo of William and George, shows them both unsmiling and looking rather glum and uncomfortable. While it seems to be William’s default setting now, at least around his wife, it’s kinda sad to see that the kids are picking up on it and are now exhibiting the same.
The entire affair seemed very low energy and subdued. That does not appear to be a happy family – I hope someone is looking out for the kids.
Totally this! I also think Kate looks great and her hair is lovely. The rest of the family is another story. Those poor kids look miserable.
I’m very sad to say that I have some childhood photos where me and my siblings all look so sad because right before the gathering/ photo, my parents were fighting. Maybe I’m projecting myself, but I feel so bad for these kids. And William as always looks angry, at this point I don’t have any sympathy for him. It’s your wife’s one personal event a year, plaster on a smile for her sake!!
Well, a lot of us predicted the color green. And shockingly, she’s in green. It looks nice and festive. The Christmas tree decorations were lovely and dare I say very grand and sentimental, lol. I actually think William’s tie was the odd one out. A blue check that didn’t go. Louis had a blue and green tartan plaid that matched charlottes blue and his mom’s green and George’s green tie. The tartan also matched Carole’s blue and green tartan coat. So they all matched, even Carole, except for William’s tie. He’s the sartorial outlier despite the blue suit imo. The kids were cute. I’m trying to remember but did the other cousins used to come to this, like the Phillips or Tindall kids?
I thought green too and she of course complied lol. Peg looked anything but happy to be there as per his usual when he has events with her. Seems like lots of Pegs side of the family decided nope not this year. Even her own sister decided not to attend.
Yeah, no Pippa and no other kids except for the Wales kids. The Gloucester kids but they don’t really get photographed except for in the church. It’s just interesting bc it’s been in the calendar for a while and we’re not so close to Christmas that it would get in the way of plans. Maybe the families have decided we already get photographed during the Sandringham Christmas walk so why have to do this twice? Although that doesn’t explain Pippa’s absence. Zara and Mike were there sans kids.
No other children have ever attended.
that’s not true, Beatrice & Edo brought Wolfie once or twice.
The Phillips girls attended in 2023. I mostly just can’t remember what kids attended what years.
The Duchess of Gloucester grandchildren were there and Frederick Windsor with children, who is married to the other actress. So there were some children.
Yeah, I noted the gloucesters and the Frederick’s. Mostly I was just thinking of the queen’s great grandchildren.
They’ll never stop the concert. Kate does next to nothing for it, gets the credit, and I truly believe it’s part of their bargain with the media for them to have this big event that’s designed for photo ops in which all the Wales are paraded.
True. This concert was hosted by another organization until Kate took it from them. Everyone else does all the work and Kate shows up early to nod and smile and then gets all the credit for hosting it. One of the easiest things she does all year.
I wonder if at some point it will just become the Carol concert without necessarily televising it later?
I feel like the televised aspect of this is what makes it so embarrassing IMO. That’s why they try to pull in celebrities, in the hopes that gets people watching since the royals aren’t a big enough draw. The ratings are so poor its pathetic. People aren’t so desperate for a glimpse of Kate in an expensive coat that they’re going to go out of their way to watch this on christmas eve. Just have the service without airing it.
Yeah, that’s what I’d say. Just do the service. The BM just want the pictures anyways. I’m not sure what itv would want to do with that time spot but maybe they don’t mind the low ratings? I feel like some sort of special with Allison Hammond would do better really. Although maybe the kids and charities invited get a kick out of being on tv.
I think that they wanted something televised so that they could position it a surface level direct contrast to whatever the Sussexes were doing with their media deals. The issue is that it’s not really that interesting. From everything that I’ve heard, people prefer the BBC’s concert. It’s why ratings are never mentioned as well.
I do think her interest in this will taper off once her kids are fully out of the cute as a button stage and into the teen years. Because it’s going to be difficult to sell the constantly pointing and crouching down to explain overly expressive perfect mom when she’s dealing with 14-17 year olds.
Wow I just noticed that Charlotte is wearing the same kind of collar dress that Can’t wore to a concert last week . Who is copying who lol.
I saw more articles explaining why people didn’t come then anything else. I think the best turnout was in 2022, but that obviously was directly after the docu series came out and they were trying to project the ” close family” image.
There are some people that I don’t recall ever coming like Anne or Edward, although I may be wrong. However this year it did seem particularly light. I’m not exactly shocked that neither of those York sisters came, but Pippa and Peter and the Windsor that looks like skeletor ( I can’t remember his name sorry), thought a lot of them would be there given how close they all supposedly were after his brother-in-law suicide last year.
The transactional nature of this family is always so interesting to observe. It’s really silly to believe that the Princess of Wales is such an integral and well-loved member of the family, and she has one major event each year and it’s not bursting to the seams with Windsors.
The top family photo is very glum. No one looks happy to be there and Waity is either snapping at everyone to smile for the cameras, or getting ready to plaster on her own big fake happy gurn. Charlotte must hate not getting to dress in more comfortable modern clothing.
And the photo of them coming down the steps, George has the same mouth expression as when he accompanied Kate to the Remembrance Day event when Will was too lazy/hungover/couldn’t be bothered to go to. It’s sad
Kate looks really nice here. She’s trying so hard to project happy family vibes, but William is giving her nothing to work with. I wonder what it takes to get him to dry out for a night out with his family. And the children, as always, look like hostage victims to me.
But now I’m unsure about the “right” way to celebrate Christmas. I know I shouldn’t be sentimental or do any grand gestures towards others, because Christmas is NOT the time for that. BUT apparently I CAN wear my expensive custom diamond earrings, so that’s a relief.
Maybe Kate and Melania could get together–they both certainly seemed to enjoy each other’s company very much–and write a book about the holidays entitled: Who cares about F@cking Chreesmas?
Holy cow there’s so much photoshop on Kate’s face. I see Scoot avoided her as much as possible.
I’ll admit when I first saw the photo of them standing side by side in the church it looked very grim and I was afraid that she was trying to infuse a Thanksgiving theme with Christmas by having Charlotte wear that ugly pilgrim themed dress that Kate wore the other day. I was happy that it wasn’t the theme for this year but still sad that she bought two dresses like that and decided to dress her daughter in one like she’s part of the schools Thanksgiving play. The article talking about her being confident in styling herself came too close to her showing that she’s horrible at styling for herself and her family. The boys are okay for this occasion, although it’s sad that we rarely see them just being kids and not future statesmen of the UK. Charlotte’s a cute girl but I fear that her mom might trap her in the Middleton cycle of not forming her own style and independence from mom and grandma Middleton. I fear ringlets, gigantic bows, ruffled collars and dressing like a Victorian doll might carry her into her elder years. I like that they all (except for William) at least tried to coordinate, although I think Ma Middletons plaid worked better with the Wales ensemble than Kate’s. I also have never understood why they wear coats over dresses and never take the coat off when they go inside. Charlotte is the only one without a coat so was Kate’s faux fur trimmed coat necessary or was Charlotte’s coat forgotten?
It would be nice if Charlotte was allowed to wear a dress from this century. Instead, she looks like an American Girl doll.
That was my thought exactly: “Charlotte looks like a doll.” A beautiful doll, not a hair out of place. If I had a daughter, I might want her to dress exactly like this for a formal event or special church service. But I truly hope she’s allowed to show more of her individual style and personality as she grows up.
I agree, Dee. That dress is terrible. Poor kid.
Charlotte’s dress looks like the little girl version of the dress Kate wore to the festival of Remembrance. My mom used to make us (her, my sister and me) dress in matching dresses for xmas eve and i hated it lol (okay I think it was twice).
Kate’s wiglet again looks like its trying to escape. Its so obvious in these photos.
Hannah Waddingham pulled out at the last minute I think. No Pippa feels very very….well, noticeable.
What was noticeable to me is that in the first post that KP posted about this (not a story), Kate is centered in all the pictures. Its all about Kate, not the Abbey (the pictures of the abbey actually weren’t good in this post and I think it takes a lot of effort to take bad pictures of that place), the guests etc. she’s the focus which is very telling.
Hannah still attended but she just couldn’t sing bc her voice was strained. Joe Locke was there with Kate Winslet which surprised me bc I dont think he was announced. A cutie though.
And Tom Hiddleston was at a Save the Children Carol concert at St Paul’s Cathedral, reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Zawe and their son were there too.
Love this for them. So glad he’s working with actual charities and not toadying up to the Windsors.
The royals were thin on the ground this year. AFAIK Charles and Camilla have attended only one of these concerts so their absence isn’t remarkable. This year’s notable royal attenders were Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with their elder daughter and her husband and two children , Prince Michael of Kent with his son, daughter-in-law and their two daughters. The Tindalls showed up of course but I don’t think Peter Phillips was there.
I agree that Kate looks good. The coat is beautiful and the cut and color is flattering on her. The earrings are perfect. They are a good looking family. I think they are a family of introverts except Louis who is the only one who looks happy to be there. Kate’s smile looks forced her face must hurt from all the smiling.
I don’t think the keens the parents are introverts.
Keen also had those pics with kids in the audience at eye level with them. More st Kate spin. Louis is again stereo typed as being the cheeky one. Keen needs a haircut. Charlotte should get her own look instead of the Victorian outfits
I don’t think Kate’s going to do this concert forever. I wouldn’t be surprised if next year is the last year for this event.
All I notice is the complete disconnect between the parents which makes the kids even more uncomfortable. George is woefully unprepared for the life he’s going to be living once he’s in his late teens; his parents will be King and Queen by then and the media intrusion will be off the charts and I dread to think how they’ll pit the siblings against each other.
I suspect the parents had a big fight before they got there. Strained and stressed kids usually look like this after emotional tension. George is as stressed as always, and Charlotte looks like she is the only one capable of picking up the slack.
If someone wants to see a family walk in with kids and not look miserable I would recommend checking out the photos of Freddy Windsor and Sophie winkleman. Their daughters are roughly the same age as George and Charlotte and they were even wearing coats when they arrived and neither kid looked glum.
I groaned when I saw the blue business suits. Why always the blue suits?? Looks like they’re attending a corporate meeting. Not festive at all! And there would be so many beautiful dress choices for Charlotte. Why this black plain one?? Why?? How about a pretty plaid or gold dress or red?
It’s navy blue to match the kids. And I agree there were so many nice options for Charlotte including red or green or even a tartan dress. But that would pull focus away from kate.
It was navy actually. To me, the navy green and tartan tells me that Carole and Kate planned a united front with the kids and their clothes. They all vibed in a Middleton brigade. And then William showed up with a blue tie that didn’t match. Either he wasn’t included in the memo or the getting dressed together or he actively said I’m wearing this blue check tie that doesn’t coordinate.
I don’t mind what Charlotte is wearing despite the American doll vibes. But maybe that’s bc my mom dressed my sister and I exactly like this in the 80s, lol.
I’m afraid whoever dressed the children picked up William’s bad habit of wearing the extremely unflattering trousers by dressing the boys in cheap-looking costumes with too-short trousers.
Kate’s looked so fresh that I suspect it’s massive Photoshop. The coat and earrings are OK, though.
It’s curious, Kate almost always dresses herself in a different color from the rest of the family. I can recall twice when she and Charlotte “twinned” in similar shades. But usually, she’s dressed in a manner that makes her the focal point.
I do wish Charlotte’s style could be more modern and less somber. An open coat, revealing her dress, could’ve been both warm and stylish.
Willy is ignoring her in that top picture like always. I really came here to know why pippa didn’t go . Question for anyone, what about Zara and her oaf husband and sophie run you over Wessex , did they go ? Charlotte is wearing the child version of her mother’s American girl ,prairie dress. That dress is hideous no matter what age wears it.
There are videos of William and the kids arriving and watching them head to a Christmas tree to put something on, you could write space between those two in how much they obviously avoid being near each other or looking in the same direction.
Zara, Mike and Sophie were there sans kids. The Gloucesters and their kid and grandkids were there and Freddy, son of racist brooch lady, and his actress wife and their kids were there. Peter, Bea, Eugenie and pippa were no there.
Zara looked terrific. Short bob and long black coat. Sophie was wearing a burgundy coat like the Duchess of Gloucester. Whatever work Sophie is doing on her face is great. She and Carole Middleton have the right doctors/dermatologists.
Our local lawyers put on a Christmas Carol every year, and my holiday season doesn’t begin until I’ve seen the play. I think a lot of people love these types of Christmas concerts and what not. It feels festive. How boring is Kate’s thing if even family members are finding excuses to not attend? I feel bad for her. At least she looks beautiful here.
Based on photos alone, nobody looks like they enjoyed a family evening out except Kate, and Kate was smiling for the cameras. Other random thoughts: Louis with his little fat cheeks is a cutie, George is getting so tall!, love Alizee’s (sp?) suit & DGAF attitude, no Pippa?? So, is it cold or not? Kate’s in a coat, as are Carole & both Middleton men, but Alizee, the Wales kids & William are not.
Kate looks beautiful, but I will never stop yelling about my distaste for her Inside Coats. If the weather makes sense for Charlotte to be wearing a single layer with no coat outside, it’s so strange for her to be sitting next to Kate inside wearing full wool and fur.
And yes, “she’s probably cold because she’s skinny and post-cancer, blah blah” but she’s been wearing Inside Coats in winter since the jump, and it drives me nuts every single time! Take your coat off and stay awhile!
It looks like a perfectly nice event. Not high glamour or a barn burner, but the peaceful, solid, low drama things people expect from the royals.
Except – is there a point to it? Royals are meant to work for the people. This is a look at me event for Kate. Oh and inviting community members to Kate’s look at me event. She doesn’t even address them or thank them. Seems pointless.