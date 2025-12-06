Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker for her 2025 ‘Together at Christmas’ concert

Here are photos from Friday evening’s Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. The vibe has been off for years, and I genuinely wonder if we’ll eventually be told that the Princess of Wales simply has too much on her plate, and the concert is cancelled forever. I certainly doubt the Wales kids are going to want to attend for many more years, and that seems to be one of the big points of this.

Fashion-wise, it was an okay night for Kate. She repeated a Catherine Walker coat in dark green with faux-fur trimming. Her boots are Ralph Lauren, and her custom earrings were made by Robinson Pelham, called Tsar Stars. They would retail for £11,195. What’s one of their favorite criticisms about Kate’s sister-in-law? Something about wearing nice jewelry is bad because it proves her inauthenticity and elitism. The kids and Prince William were all coordinated in navy, and then George wore a green tie to “match” his mom.

Something I found interesting was how many people skipped this year’s concert. Kate apparently invited Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, but both skipped citing previous commitments (lmao). King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped. The only other royals there were the Gloucesters and the Duchess of Edinburgh. Carole Middleton, Mike Middleton, James Middleton and James’s wife Alizee all attended… but Pippa and terribly moderately wealthy husband skipped. In lieu of family support, Kate tried to fill out the event with celebrities like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and… Eugene Levy, who recently “interviewed” the Scooter King.