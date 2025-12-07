Donald Trump received the ‘FIFA Peace Prize,’ a completely made-up award

For the better part of a year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been playing Donald Trump like a fiddle. FIFA, probably more than any other sporting organization, is full of internal and external corruption. FIFA officials are always up for a bribe or willing to pay a bribe to get what they need. Infantino has seen men like Trump before, and I would assume that Infantino is surprised by how easily Trump can be bought off. FIFA needs Trump’s cooperation, you see. The World Cup will be partially hosted by America next June and July, and that means a lot of coordination between FIFA and the American federal government. Infantino has been wining and dining Trump and kissing (dinosaur) ass constantly. Then, on Friday, Infantino did something no other organization was willing to do: hand Trump a completely made-up “peace prize.” The “prize” was shiny and gold, naturally, and Trump was so f–king happy. We really do have a blathering moron as president.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino awarded his inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to “close friend” Donald Trump at Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C.
Around 30 minutes into a glitzy show here at the Kennedy Center, prior to the drawing of teams into World Cup groups, Infantino awarded Trump a new golden trophy, a golden medal and a certificate, and told the U.S. President: “This is your prize, this is your peace prize.”
Trump, in a relatively brief acceptance speech, then addressed the audience of around 2,000 people. “This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards,” he said, before referencing conflicts he helped end, “we saved millions and millions of lives.”
The prize — announced by FIFA last month without prior approval from its board, the FIFA Council — was introduced “to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world,” FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, said in a release.
The timing of the announcement, the opacity of the process and criteria, and Infantino’s strong relationship with Trump led many to assume that the award was created essentially as a consolation prize for Trump after the U.S. President was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, the world’s most prestigious award of its kind.
[From The NY Times]
“We saved millions and millions of lives” – ??? No, he hasn’t. This is like when Trump claims that he’s ended eight wars or maybe twelve wars or maybe twenty wars. The numbers keep changing. It’s very Orwellian to send federal troops and a secret police force into American cities, separate and destroy families and murder innocent fishermen in international waters and then somehow claim that you’ve ended wars and saved millions of lives. Anyway, this FIFA Peace Prize is embarrassing for everyone involved.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball U.S. President Donald Trump dances to the final performance of the Village People during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056800909, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
-
-
Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball U.S. President Donald Trump dances to the final performance of the Village People during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056800977, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
-
-
Pokal des neueingeführten FIFA Friedenspreis, der an US-Präsident Donald Trump geht und von FIFA Präsident Gianni Infantino übergeben wird. Trump nimmt sich bei der Zeremonie einfach die Medaille und hängt sie sich um – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** Trophy of the newly introduced FIFA Peace Prize, which goes to US President Donald Trump and is presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino Trump simply takes the medal at the ceremony and hangs it around his neck Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056804152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
-
-
US Präsident Donald Trump hat das Los der USA gezogen – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** US President Donald Trump has drawn the US lot Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056817293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
-
-
US Präsident Donald Trump mit seiner Frau Melania – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056818258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place between June 11 and July 19 featuring 48 teams with matches being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the first time the international sporting event will be hosted by three nations. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056828576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
For the 3,653rd time: Why isn’t this asshole dead yet???
Infantino needs to go.
When you give your toddler a toy to keep them from throwing a tantrum. Toddlers grow out of it, this idiot never will.
I love soccer but am not looking forward to the Men’s World Cup. I don’t think its safe for people to travel to the US and the,Fox broadcast is going to be wall to wall jingoism.
Reminds me of those little toy trophies you could get in the gumball machines when you were a child. That’s were we are at with this narcissistic slime ball.
I bought cards that say “Make Christmas Great Again. Put Trump in Prison.” I know it changes nothing in the world but it will bring me some joy at the holidays to send those out.