Donald Trump received the ‘FIFA Peace Prize,’ a completely made-up award

For the better part of a year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been playing Donald Trump like a fiddle. FIFA, probably more than any other sporting organization, is full of internal and external corruption. FIFA officials are always up for a bribe or willing to pay a bribe to get what they need. Infantino has seen men like Trump before, and I would assume that Infantino is surprised by how easily Trump can be bought off. FIFA needs Trump’s cooperation, you see. The World Cup will be partially hosted by America next June and July, and that means a lot of coordination between FIFA and the American federal government. Infantino has been wining and dining Trump and kissing (dinosaur) ass constantly. Then, on Friday, Infantino did something no other organization was willing to do: hand Trump a completely made-up “peace prize.” The “prize” was shiny and gold, naturally, and Trump was so f–king happy. We really do have a blathering moron as president.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino awarded his inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to “close friend” Donald Trump at Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C.

Around 30 minutes into a glitzy show here at the Kennedy Center, prior to the drawing of teams into World Cup groups, Infantino awarded Trump a new golden trophy, a golden medal and a certificate, and told the U.S. President: “This is your prize, this is your peace prize.”

Trump, in a relatively brief acceptance speech, then addressed the audience of around 2,000 people. “This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards,” he said, before referencing conflicts he helped end, “we saved millions and millions of lives.”

The prize — announced by FIFA last month without prior approval from its board, the FIFA Council — was introduced “to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world,” FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, said in a release.

The timing of the announcement, the opacity of the process and criteria, and Infantino’s strong relationship with Trump led many to assume that the award was created essentially as a consolation prize for Trump after the U.S. President was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, the world’s most prestigious award of its kind.

[From The NY Times]

“We saved millions and millions of lives” – ??? No, he hasn’t. This is like when Trump claims that he’s ended eight wars or maybe twelve wars or maybe twenty wars. The numbers keep changing. It’s very Orwellian to send federal troops and a secret police force into American cities, separate and destroy families and murder innocent fishermen in international waters and then somehow claim that you’ve ended wars and saved millions of lives. Anyway, this FIFA Peace Prize is embarrassing for everyone involved.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

5 Responses to “Donald Trump received the ‘FIFA Peace Prize,’ a completely made-up award”

  1. Aimee says:
    December 7, 2025 at 8:10 am

    For the 3,653rd time: Why isn’t this asshole dead yet???

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    December 7, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Infantino needs to go.

    Reply
  3. Visa Diva says:
    December 7, 2025 at 8:11 am

    When you give your toddler a toy to keep them from throwing a tantrum. Toddlers grow out of it, this idiot never will.

    I love soccer but am not looking forward to the Men’s World Cup. I don’t think its safe for people to travel to the US and the,Fox broadcast is going to be wall to wall jingoism.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    December 7, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Reminds me of those little toy trophies you could get in the gumball machines when you were a child. That’s were we are at with this narcissistic slime ball.

    Reply
  5. Amy G says:
    December 7, 2025 at 8:22 am

    I bought cards that say “Make Christmas Great Again. Put Trump in Prison.” I know it changes nothing in the world but it will bring me some joy at the holidays to send those out.

    Reply

