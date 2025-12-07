Thomas Markle is still talking to the Mail & claims he never received Meghan’s email

Thomas Markle cannot be trusted. He’s spent the last eight years ensuring that the Duchess of Sussex cannot trust him and that she has every right to ignore his abusive existence. The biggest problem is that the British media still believes that Thomas is Meghan’s weak link. They use his pitiful life as a cudgel against Meghan, they filter his lies and manipulate Thomas, and he, in turn, attempts to manipulate Meghan. Currently, Thomas is in a hospital in the Philippines, allegedly recovering in the ICU after one of his legs was amputated. That was the story at first, although the story seems to be changing – now the Daily Mail’s Caroline Graham says Thomas’s foot was amputated, not his leg. Not only that, but Thomas called Graham, a literal Daily Mail reporter, first when he needed to get his leg – no, his foot! – amputated. Graham wrote in the Mail:

I was at home in Los Angeles when the Duchess of Sussex’s father sent me a message at 6.30am on Wednesday his time saying: ‘Going to lose the leg today.’ I immediately rang his son Tom Jr – his father’s primary carer who lives with him in the Philippines – and his other daughter Samantha, who lives in Florida, to tell them of the shocking text. Both were flabbergasted. He had chosen to break the news of the amputation to me before his own family. Including, as it happens, his youngest daughter Meghan. She and Harry live in Montecito, two hours from me in LA, where she has been busy promoting the Christmas special of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which focuses on her love of family. There have been reports that Meghan only learned of her father’s health crisis through news coverage after the Daily Mail broke the story last week. There have also been reports that the Duchess has ‘reached out’ to him. However, Mr Markle last night said he has not heard from Meghan ‘but would love to speak to her’. He said: ‘Of course I want to speak to her but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances. I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don’t want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too.’ We have often spoken of the fact he has never met Prince Harry or Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, in the years since we first became friends, shortly after the Sussexes’ wedding. Tom and I met initially through work, but instantly hit it off. He can be cantankerous at times but I admire his honesty. We speak most days and I consider him something of a father figure. He is a rock-solid friend who helped me through the deaths of my mother and brother. Yesterday, as I sat by his bed in the hospital, he smiled and said: ‘This is so surreal. We have been through a lot, you and I. What a crazy journey it has been.’

Graham claims she was in LA on Wednesday, but she’s been reporting from the Philippines since the surgery? Did she teleport there? Why did he contact her before Tom Jr., who is literally in the Philippines with his father? Why did this amputation come as news to Tom Jr.? Why is no one asking these questions? And why is the doctor telling the Mail that Toxic Tom had his foot, not his leg amputated?

Meghan Markle’s desperately ill father has sent a heartfelt message to his daughter, pleading: ‘I don’t want to die estranged.’ Thomas Markle, 81, appealed to the Duchess of Sussex to see him ‘one more time before I die’ as he lay in his hospital bed following the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Mr Markle underwent the drastic, but life-saving surgery in a Philippines hospital on Wednesday. One of his doctors told this newspaper – with his patient’s express permission – that the surgery was a matter of ‘life or death’. The surgeon said: ‘We had to remove the foot. There was a massive blood clot in his thigh and that had stopped circulation to his foot and lower leg. It was life-or-death surgery. Had the infection in the foot moved to his heart, it would most likely have been fatal. He is doing well but he is not out of the woods yet.’ Mr Markle told this newspaper that he was ‘confused’ by widespread reports that his daughter had ‘reached out’ to contact him following his serious health scare. The ailing pensioner said he purposely did not change his number after their rift ‘so she could always get in touch with me’ but said he did not receive any messages from her last week. With Mr Markle’s permission, this newspaper independently confirmed with the hospital that neither their administration office, reception, intensive care unit nor the nurses and doctors attending to Mr Markle had heard from Meghan or her representatives, to the best of their knowledge. A hospital source told the MoS: ‘Mr Markle is a VIP patient. Of course we all know who he is. If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here we would have known. It is a big hospital by Filipino standards but we all know each other and we all talk. We were all confused when we saw the story that the duchess had reached out to her dad. As far as we are aware it didn’t happen. We would love to see the duchess here in the Philippines!’ Last night a spokesman for the Sussexes said Meghan sent her father an email on Friday – but the MoS understands that it was to an address that hasn’t been active for at least five years.

Meghan sending an email to an old address is the perfect solution. That’s exactly the kind of energy she should give to this situation. Something brief: “Hope you’re doing okay, merry Christmas” and leave it at that. The Mail’s behavior and the British media’s behavior around this situation is absolutely psychotic. “Will she fly to the Philippines??” No. None of this is her responsibility or her problem. “But she has a Christmas special!” These people have lost their ever-loving minds.

A truly hilarious postscript… the Telegraph reports that Meghan emailed Thomas on Friday, to this address he claims he hasn’t used in five years. The Telegraph wrote: “It was claimed that the email was sent to an address he had not used for five years, but sources said it appeared to have been delivered and did not bounce back. Meghan’s aides have made clear that if he is willing to share a different address, it will be forwarded on.” LMAO. “We’ll be happy to forward the brief email, for sure.” Exactly.