Telegraph: Prince George is absolutely going to Marlborough, not Eton

It’s been three solid years of back-and-forth about Prince George’s education. The focus has been on where George will attend the British equivalent of high school – will he attend the all-boys Eton, which is Prince William’s alma mater, or will George attend a coed school like Marlborough, which is the Princess of Wales’s alma mater. The reason there’s been so much gossip reporting about George’s school options is because, in my opinion, William and Kate have not been in agreement. Kate was seemingly briefing the press constantly about how much she really does not want to send George to Eton, all while William acted like Eton was the only option. Back in June of this year, we heard that George will “definitely” head to Eton in 2026. But we also recently heard that Will and Kate will wait until the last minute to announce anything. Well, something’s shifted – according to the Telegraph’s sources, George will be headed to Marlborough next year. Some highlights from this interesting Telegraph piece:
It’s Marlborough: A well-connected friend called me last week. “He’s going to Marlborough,” she said authoritatively. “They’ve sent letters out to parents.” She meant Prince George. After many years of debate, Prince George will – reportedly – go to Marlborough College next September, like his mother, aunt and uncle before him, and those with children in the same house have quietly been alerted. She could be wrong, my friend. This rumour mill has been churning for some time now, after all, with Eton and various others thrown into the mix, but she isn’t often wrong and treats gossip as solemnly as Oscar Wilde. So, Marlborough it may well be.
Why not Eton? Perhaps Eton would have simply been too difficult. Too controversial after its reputation has been trashed by a generation of politicians, and there would have been inevitable photos of George in his tailcoat uniform. It’s a dapper look if you’re off to a smart wedding in Oxfordshire, but possibly not quite the thing for a teenager and future monarch. Especially for a monarchy going through a rocky patch, facing the sniping of republicans, desperately trying to highlight its modern credentials. In the past few weeks, Catherine has spoken out about issues including addiction and mental health, and William arrived for an Apple TV interview with a famous actor on an electric scooter and pronounced that “change” is on his agenda. Could the couple then declare that their son was off to a school viewed as such a bastion of elitism? Tricky.
Why coeducation is likely a priority: For one thing, the ability to talk to women may prove a useful skill. Marlborough is co-ed and may encourage this ability in our future king. I’m not (merely) being facetious; I went to a single-sex school and got very good exam results, but I’m now 40 and essentially married to my terrier. “I think the gender point is a bit of a red herring,” a teacher friend previously told me, while he and I were discussing the important subject of Prince George’s schooling. “He’ll be educated with girls up to the age of 13, single-sex schools exist in the state sector too, and boys and girls were educated separately for centuries. Who says we know better? It’d be great to see William and Kate not give in to every soft liberal stereotype.”
Why Marlborough might appeal to the Waleses: But one friend who does work in education sniffs that Marlborough now is “very monied”. This may sound an absurd accusation given that fees now hover around the £60,000-a-year mark for the top public schools in general. Except my pal insists that the monied tag applies more at Marlborough than plenty of other options. “It’s for very rich people who think they’re quite trad [traditional] and down to earth, but are completely delusional on that front,” he says. According to a mole, it’s also not very strong on phones and tech, “which is one of the things that William and Kate say they care about”. This mole says that Oundle – also rumoured at various stages, also co-ed – would have been more sensible. “It’s genuinely more grounded and properly strict on phones.”
If this is true, and who even knows at this point, then it’s a major coup for Kate and the Middleton family. Marlborough is a lot closer to the Middletons’ manor home, which makes Carole potentially even more hands-on with the Wales kids. I’m not trying to dismiss Kate’s genuine concerns, namely that George wouldn’t do well in single-sex boarding school, and that Kate wants all three kids to go to the same school. If it’s Marlborough, that also means that George doesn’t have to board, which seems to be one of Kate’s major concerns too – she seems to be very anti-boarding school across the board. If true, this also means that William and Charles likely had to give in to Kate’s demands, because Charles and William allegedly felt strongly about sending George to Eton. What is Kate getting in return for this coup? Or was this something she negotiated last year? It wouldn’t surprise me.
HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH Prince George of Wales in the Royal Box during the match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the final of the Gentlemen's Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2025. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 14 Sunday 13/07/2025.
Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, stand during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.
Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (right) during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Prince Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
Annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Nov 2025
If the family live in Windsor now full time won’t he have to board at Marlborough? It’s about a 1 and a half hour drive from Windsor. That’s a massive school run!
3 hours a day of a school run. Well, that would certainly hinder one’s ability to do work events wouldn’t it. Maybe he will still board at Marlborough then bc if I was a kid I would hate to be in a car for 3 hours a day.
Besides William is supposed to care about the environment, it would be better for the environment if George boarded. Mind you, if he goes to Eton he will board anyway, they don’t take day pupils.
I grew up in a school district where many of the students were on buses 🚌 for three hours a day so I don’t really have sympathy for George on the commute time. It isn’t like he’s traveling by public school bus.
I did too. It was more like 2h and some change though. And I hated it. So I do have sympathy for any kids having to travel far for education but understand that it happens. So if I was lucky enough to have a choice, it wouldn’t be mine.
That’s what personal helicopters are for!
Well, Willnot has access to private helicopter. I wouldn’t be surprised if George will be flown to and from school every day!
They’re just like us, don’t you know!
Just texted ChatGPT and they said – “A helicopter flight from Windsor to Marlborough, Wiltshire, is a short hop, likely taking around 20-30 minutes.” 🙂
Oh I am expecting them to get a “school run” helicopter 🚁 to shuttle Georgie back and forth.. I hope they paint it school bus yellow lol
I honestly wondered about a helicopter. But if you don’t want your kids to stand out, you don’t send them in a helicopter. Unless a lot of the kids are coming in by helicopter which might be the case. Maybe Marlborough already has a landing pad and that swayed the decision.
Honestly helicopter is my guess if he’s not boarding. If it’s close enough to the Midds’ manor, I can see them landing there and then doing the school run so as not to be quite so obvious.
I will say that single sex education is amazing for girls. Absolutely amazing -study after study has shown that girls gain a solid foundation during their teen years regarding who they are and who they want to be as well as being able to focus on their studies without the societal pressure to not upstage “the boys”. Much less emphasis on appearance due to wearing a uniform.
Doesn’t seem to be the same for boys.
I went to a co-ed public school myself and later visited an all girls school for a work thing 20 years later.
I could not stop thinking about how little those girls’ days revolved around boys. That was NOT my experience! My entire high school existence seemed to revolve around getting their attention, trying to impress them, trying to dress for them, gossiping about them, being annoyed that they were terrible group partners, etc. etc. etc.
I mean, I wouldn’t go back in time, but I certainly see the appeal.
I did read years ago that in a mixed class the boys get 60% of the teachers attention and the girls get 40%.
Totally agree!! Single-sex education really is amazing for girls and women. I went to an all girls’ high school and a women’s college, and both were incredibly experiences. My daughter decided to go to a an all girls’ high school this year, and I’m so happy. I didn’t pressure her, but I’m so glad she picked that. She’s developing such deep friendships with her classmates and cares deeply about school. I love that she sees girls in a full range of social roles.
And yet, they’ll likely not even give Charlotte the choice to go to an All-Girl school. She’ll be forced to go wherever George is (if not Eton) so that she can be his “steady, reliable sister.”
I went to a regular school and didn’t obsess over boys every single minute. If the teachers are treating the girls differently that’s one thing. But that said if you are good in school, you are good no matter what and so when you end up in university it’s not any different and you do not have the delayed obsession over boys if that’s the type of person you are. And there were many girls who were student counsel president along with other leadership roles which was no big deal. And this was a few decades ago.
The real world has a mix of genders and it is honestly better to learn how to adapt at an early age. It especially helps you understand how these guys end up behaving later on in the workplace.
Societal pressure can happen in an all girls environment as well. It is just a bit different.
Eh, all my friends who lived out in the country had to be on a school bus that long for high school. They’d use the phrase ‘going in to town’ if they came in on weekends. Their grade schools still had hitching posts. This was in Oregon.
They’ll probably just use their flying taxi 🚁. I’m sure William will have no problem with that, although he might want to get a second one just for himself. They’re just like us!
Do they need a new forever home when they decide on school.
It wouldn’t surprise me.
I do think that 13 is pretty young to live away from your parents, so I can understand not wanting to board. But, it also feels a little bit like she just doesn’t want her kids out of her sight in a little bit of an unhealthy manner. So while I agree that going to a school where he can come home each day is probably better emotionally, I wonder if her motivations are exactly for the same reasons.
“It’s for very rich people who think they’re quite trad [traditional] and down to earth, but are completely delusional on that front,”
I have to say though this quote cracked me up, given all of the normal Bill and Kathy stuff that they like to pull.
Personally i don’t think 13 is too young to go to boarding school and I don’t believe that Kate spends every spare moment with her kids either.
They are a convenient excuse for her so that people won’t criticize her for her lack of work. It is after all very easy to empathize with a mother.
Agree. And I wonder if George struggles with school like Harry. He is at an age group where he doesn’t need someone holding his hand walking him to school.
@chloe – 🎯
Hard disagree. Age 13-15 has been huge parenting ages with my son. I’d argue that middle and high school requires MORE active parenting than the early years. We’ve had conversations around the dinner table about relationships, budgeting, emotional intelligence, mental health, goal setting, hard work, social media, consent, body changes, etc.
I can’t imagine abdicating all that to a dorm full of equally dumb boys and a few paid adults.
I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if George already flexi boards and sleeps over periodically or regularly at Lambrook. These schools have tons of activities at night and on the weekends in part for the boarders and it is a big part of the school culture. Kate did it at her own elementary school, at her own request.
This does sound like how Kate was raised–all 3 kids going to the same school near their parents. We can all see how that turned out, with the Middleton kids’ strong work ethics, deep friend networks, and social confidence. /s
LOL 😂
Well, just send the little bugger to Gourdonston. That’s wee George’s education sorted! 😂
It seems to have worked for Pippa. She’s always been more popular with the toffs and more confident than Kate.
If this is true, they’re raising him to be mediocre and without a sense of duty, like the Middletons. Coasting on looks and privilege. Making sure he never has even a slight moment’s struggle, never has any adversity, and never develops any grit or coping skills.
If it’s Marlborough he will still have to board but it won’t be like at Eton where because the school houses are so integrated into the town, any weirdo could essentially see the kid walking around. Marlborough is a bit more campus-like than Eton. Also I think people are also ignoring the Carole Middleton factor. Before it was just Kate and her siblings and Eugenie that made Marlborough shiny for those who care about such things. If George goes it legitimises Carole’s choices even more. Also the idea that it is full of monied people who think they are down to earth describes the Wales’s perfectly. A lovely opportunity for them to cosplay being middle class which Eton would not provide. But anyway, in an age of phones and social media let’s hope he actually gets to go to school on piece and safety.
“Monied people” sounds like nouveau rich versus aristos. And honestly, the aristos are gonna be snobby towards Kate and the Midds whereas the monied people are going to mean future friends that can invite the Wales are on their yacht vacations.
Yes I’ve heard that Marlborough is incredibly nouveau riche – lots of people with holiday houses, private jets etc. That actually might explain why Kate wants her children there. It’s not old money,
If the FFK goes to Marlborough, it will very much demonstrate the Middleton (CarolE)’s influence on him, IMO. I think the push to Marlborough has her fingerprints all over it.
That is a hilarious and apt description. I also found the disdainful quote about them conforming to “every soft liberal stereotype” pretty illuminating. To see them as soft and liberal means they’re looking from a place of real old colonizer energy, let’s say.
I hate the way this is framed. It’s being said that they’re sending George to Marlborough bc the Wales are worried about looking too elite. Shouldn’t it be framed as them wanting to find the best fit for George and what would work best for him rather than how it reflects on his parents.
But even that’s a weird argument – “oh we think Eton is too elite so we’re going to send him to this OTHER super expensive school filled with super rich people, that will keep George normal and grounded!”
If they want to keep him grounded they should send him to the nearest state comprehensive.
Well, that’s true. It’s weird bc either way the conversation should be centered around George and what works best for him. But also do we even need this conversation? All this briefing for years over the school choice has been a lot. I’m surprised the Wales didn’t try harder to shut it down considering how they feel about privacy. Instead, it feels like there was a back and forth briefing from opposing sides.
Oh I agree, it should be about what is best for George, not whether Kate wants to keep doing the school run or how close the Middletons are (like they don’t live most of the time at Forest Lodge anyway, please.) The way this has played out in public is weird. Does anyone really care where he goes? We’re talking about it here because there have been dozens of articles about it over the last two years but I dont feel like anyone actually cares. I think they’re trying to build suspense and the reality is that whenever its officially announced, people will shrug and move on and say “whatever.”
But I feel like W&K are acting like it will be some momentous decision that will rattle British society.
But see that kind of bothers me too. Trying to build suspense over where their kid goes to school. Why? For a privacy obsessed family, why are we hearing about this? Most people don’t care. If they’re all about protecting George, then why make it into a thing. And don’t tell me the Wales couldn’t have shut this speculation down if they wanted.
@Becks what I’ve heard is that new money goes to Marlborough. Definitely not grounded and definitely not where Aristos seem to be going. It’s all private planes and things that Kate and Carole probably really like and would like in friends. It’s not old country houses and dogs and shooting weekends.
@Jais I dont know, its stupid. I dont think they could have shut down the speculation bc I think they started it. We’re hearing too much and too much is being published for this NOT to be sanctioned by KP who is usually pretty on top of shutting down gossip or speculation about the kids.
I’m just not sure what purpose this serves.
Janis I think the back and forth talks about schools has always been to distract from them not working. It always seems as if these talks always happen during times when they are not in public working and it’s a great way to keep their names in public without doing any actual work.
I think they are afraid that he will get bullied in eton. But those kids in eton will be future politicians , I dont know how he will handle that bullying in adult life?
We can already seeing that in prince william life where tories give into william tantrum and working closing with him to destroyed Sussex when keir doesnt give a sh#t . Now william is struggling to blame others for his own shortcomings. His laziness got exposed and rr is running for their life because arse kissing Wales made them loose money in the long run.
Eton already has the security systems in place to guard the heirs to royalty and big business so let’s send George to a school which will now have to embed heavy security for the heir to the heir of the British throne. Just like picking the school the elder 2 went in London. Let’s not start their schooling at a nearby school that their father and uncle went to where the security is in place, let’s send them through peak hour traffic to a new school that had to bear the cost of setting up security? Does Kate care? Probably not? Does she care that the heavy security needed to be brought in when she goes stay at Ma Middleton’s house inconveniences the locals?
I’m currently rewatching “The Crown”…so THIS struggle is fascinating
All I will say is that I hope they visited a few schools and prioritize the young prince’s choice. However, as they don’t know how to be happy, I guess George will have very little choice in this matter.
I wonder what school(s) his friends are attending? We only see the “public” face of George, drawing conclusions he’s quiet, shy, unassuming etc. Yet we hear the same boy made request that a yacht, pulled into a port, on an unscheduled stop, just to get him some McDonalds’ because of George “wanted it”. That his younger sister has to remind him to bow. Is he a cutup in private? A smartass (considering his age)? We don’t really know anything other than the public face of these kids; how they act with friends and family, is probably completely different. What would be a good fit to *really* shape him into a kind, caring, intellectually curious young adult, that would carry him into the future as a fully formed adult?
I wonder if anyone *asked* George where *he* would like to go?
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree, he won’t be intellectually curious.
So much hinges on his intellect, academic ability, personality as well as behavioural status. Boarding may well be the best option for him, desperately so, but it’s easy to imagine KM resisting – to her son’s detriment.
Poor little devil.
Kate has no real class or intellect. Any choice she makes for her children will be based on that. Unfortunately these kids will continue to suffer at the hands of the Middletons and the Wales their whole lives.
Charlotte seemed to break out of the mold yet look how her mother has her dressed lately. Not proper looks for someone her age. Not even a coat.
Possibly a delusional thought: George himself expressed a preference for the non-boarding, co-ed option? I recall that Charles got pretty screwed up by being forced into a school he didn’t suit, personality-wise. Maybe the Wales’ are modernizing by letting the kid have a say.
Gordonstoun was totally wrong for Charles and it wasn’t much better for Edward, it did suit Andrew. Prince Phillip’s fault, he wanted to change two of his sons into what he was, not what their grandfather George IV was.
Oops George IV I meant George VI
Gordonstoun was recently found to have been rife with abusive staff and abusive practices during Charles’s era, so no small wonder.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clddq94w27no
We will see when it is finally time for him to go to school which one was picked.
The Times guide to Private schools has Eton at 16th and Cheltenham ladies college at 74th
I’m sticking with what I’ve said for the past two years of this – if William feels strongly about Eton, he’ll go to Eton. if William doesn’t care, then he’ll go where Kate wants. I don’t view Marlborough as Kate winning, I view it as William shrugging and saying “whatever.” I know there’s a theory that Kate has something big over William and that’s why she’ll get her way, but I just think for a lot of these things he doesn’t care. When he cares, he wins.
I also am not sure why its so accepted that Kate is anti-boarding since she boarded at Marlborough and loved it. Maybe she’s antiboarding because she thinks it makes her look more “normal” and gives her an excuse to not work, but she’s definitely not against it in general.
All that said….the snobby comments about Marlborough are partly why I think that’s where he’ll end up. Kate will be treated as a nouveau riche who “made it” up the social ladder and her wisteria days won’t be seen as a bad thing. At Eton, she would be looked down upon by the aristos and royalty adjacent who attend. At Marlborough she’ll probably be able to be queen bee.
as for the added security costs and all of that – I think its clear W&K dont care what their actions cost anyone else.
Interesting. I could see that. What does William care about, I wonder? Privacy. It was mentioned above that Eton is in the middle of a town whereas Marlborough would be more secluded from the public.
Same. I thought Eton would win because the heir to the throne (or heir’s heir) doesn’t pay school fees, according to reports. Marlborough probably waived fees for George and then William shrugged “Fine for me” and so George will go to Middleton, cough I mean Marlborough College and that’s the end of the matter until the portraits of the Earl and Countess of Bucklebury go up on Marlborough’s walls and George and his siblings get heli’d in and out every day.
Heli’d in every day and f… the environment, that will go down well at earthshot. George will be mocked by the other children.
Eton is more old aristo and kate doesn’t fit in there. If Malborough is nouveau riche then that’s Kate’s jam.
The security issue is important but Charlotte will get security as well and she was pretty much always going to go to Malborough. And since she’s number two over Louis, her security needs would be similar to Louis. They will argue they are saving money here, just wait.
Becks I think this is spot on – Kate will be most comfortable at Marlborough, she’ll be queen bee, and I honestly think she is truly uncomfortable around real aristos.
I remember reading that the Middletons were sniffed at because their Parents’ Day picnic were always too elaborate. Tom Parker Bowles, a real aristo, wrote that when he was at Eton, “And while some would have a full three-course lunch served by butlers on a linen-covered table, my mother and aunt would do a last-minute rush around Sainsbury’s: prawn sandwiches, cold cocktail sausages, luridly pink taramasalata and pickled onion Monster Munch. Pure picnic perfection.”
@Betsy
You know, if this had been directed at anyone else, we would (I sincerely hope) find it appalling snobbery of the “royals mock Margaret Thatcher for bringing heels and not wellies to Sandringham” variety. It’s easy to be the rule breaker who does not have to put on airs when you were born into money and status and always belonged. It’s much harder when you are trying to make it in that world and know that everyone is looking for any faux pas to judge you. Just because this site doesn’t like Catherine doesn’t mean we need to validate the insidious snobbery of “real” aristos.
@samesies they’re all snobs -the uber rich new money families at Marlborough and the uber uber rich and old aristocratic families at Eton.
That’s what we judge Kate for – being so desperate to belong to EITHER group of snobs.
@samesies we judge Kate for being a terrible person, a liar, a bully, and an unbelievably lazy person who adds value to no one and nothing yet (except her family – I’d hope) and garners millions of pounds of public money for it. who publicly lied about her sil and got her mother and uncle onto that train either briefing the press or giving interviews. We judge Kate for who she is as a person (eg an inveterate liar which is almost embarrassing to say because no grown up should be). Never mind her non stop attempts at one upping. Her sm fake pics. Her insistence on being photoshopped out of recognition (never mind the funeral photoshoot). That’s not addressing her ‘non conventional’ illness. There’s a lot to dislike Kate for. We know she’s a terrible snob as well. That’s the least of her ills.
Kate is a racist bitch toward her sister in law so it really doesn’t matter what posh school her kids attend.
George becomes king even if he ends up being the dumbest person ever. This whole discussion is silly because rich privileged kids don’t need an education. They have the networks.
It’s the middle and working class kids who need to work hard and do well at school.
I think Eton will be better because in Eton he wont get his way and that’s what life is about. But the co ed most parents and students give into his ways. Also eton particularly caters to history, politics etc. I highly doubt that co ed school does that. His parents is setting up for failure. The crown will be on his head not his brother or sister. So his education and learning must be at the standard of monarch which is what eton speciality.
IDK, Eton failed to teach his father that. And George will be in the same position as William when he goes to school, son of the heir, the heir’s heir. I think there is a societal rule there, that William (and now George) will get what they want. Rules and humility for thee, not me.
I wonder how much of that coddling was over his parents very public marital collapse and then his mother’s death though.
‘For one thing, the ability to talk to women may prove a useful skill‘
So Wills cant?
I’m going to be honest, that was such a weird line. I’m a woman who went to single sex high school and so did my brothers. We can all talk to the opposite sex just fine as we talked to the opposite sex throughout high school and then in college and our professional careers. and yes my brothers are both married lol and not to terriers.
I can maybe see if someone is super shy/introverted and doesn’t have a large network outside of school, it might hinder him temporarily (maybe he’ll feel a little more awkward starting university) but George has a sister, more female cousins than male cousins, especially ones that are close to his age (on both sides), etc. If he doesn’t know how to talk to women for the rest of his life because of four years at Eton, well….I don’t think Eton is the problem.
ETA and in general single sex education is not for everyone. Studies show that is much more beneficial for girls than boys but there ARE benefits for both. but its not going to be the right choice across the board and I get that. Its just the line about how “he wont know how to talk to women if he goes to eton” that struck me as strange.
He’ll always be treated differently because he’s the future king. I can kind of see why they’d think about his social development.
Whether Eton or Marlborough makes a difference, I have no idea, but he’s going to have more concerns to deal with as a prince when It comes to courting so I can see why it’s a worry for them.
Most of the UK’s prime ministers have attended Eton, and some like Boris Johnson and David Cameron do seem kind of strange so…um, yeah, posh people do have a lot to think about haha. Just kidding- sort of. I don’t think they can do anything about their dorkiness – suave never comes to mind when I see any of them, no matter how rich they are.
I am amazed that Kate wouldn’t want to send her boy to Eton. It’s Eton. The connections he would make would be invaluable.
That said, boys do tend to be more mature and better socialised in co-ed schools.
They’d benefit from connecting with him rather than the other way around though. He met Barack Obama when he was a toddler. He’ll no doubt always be well-connected for life.
I disagree with that.
We can see that the Royals are consistently scrambling about for money. They don’t really spend their own money on their charitable schemes. I’ll say one thing for Charles, he is an excellent networker (unlike William) and he was able to fund the Prince’s Trust through other people.
Eton is so competitive that it gets even more wealthy people attending that Marlborough does. George won’t spend the Duchy money on whatever his interests will be; he’ll have to spend someone else’s. And Eton is the place to meet the sons of the most successful bankers.
Kate got the bigger house and choice of schools in the negotiations.
What do children learn in these elite schools besides science? Do they learn compassion, empathy, insight and self-reflection? Or rather arrogance, ruthless competition, contempt for the poor, sarcasm and indifference to the concerns and needs of other people? Do they learn freedom, justice and chivalrous combat for the weak and helpless? Or do they learn rigid hierarchies, imprisonment in class snobbery and debating clubs, and a reinforced pecking order of the few at the expense of the many? These schools are not Hogwarts – they are its dark shadow.
Hmm, I took the French Lit AP (as well as Calculus) at my “elite school”. I volunteered regularly, I did sport every term (required), took humanities (required, but also encouraged). Am still close with my friends 35 years later (and no, none of us are finance bros now! I’m in global health, one programs deaf education for public schools. A lawyer who does pro bono work because she doesn’t need to earn money. One who did work in finance retired and works at strengthening & widening networks for diversity in finance through an NGO)
Are they right for everyone? No. Neither is a public school. Or single sex vs co-ed. For as many bad outcomes, there are better outcomes for other people. It’s amazing to me how many people bad mouth a good education and have no experience with it.
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0003122417735742
“The decline and survival of the old boy cult: private schools and the recruitment of elite pupils from 1897 to 2016”
Not sure about Marlborough but Eton is designed to train future prime ministers. My guess is that’s why a lot of young boys go there.
I’m not sure what purpose either school would serve for George as his future is fixed, though (and he needs to be around people who would know how to react to his status). He’ll definitely get a god education at these schools however.
Meant to say *good* education
I am not sure what happened but Kate seems to be getting everything she wants this year. New house? Check. School of choice for George? Check. No work? Check and Check!
Either Willy has fallen in love with his wife or something else is afoot….
Poor kid. No matter where he goes to school, his intellectually incurious parents are setting him up for a life in which he’ll be in circles of better prepared people and he will have nothing to contribute. Just like his parents.
My thoughts on this development:
Carole is the driving force behind this arrangement. I don’t think Kate cares one way or another about George’s education. In fact, I have never seen a single photo of George (from his infancy, through the toddling years, and now into his tweens) making eye contact with his mother. Or smiling at his mother.
I’ve seen her shove him out of her way on a Canadian tarmac, ignore his animated taps on her legs at a polo match, and his multiple grimaces whenever she leans down into his personal space to point at something for what she thinks is an ideal moment for the photogs.
The photogs. This is all Kate cares for.
Carole, on the other hand, sees her grasp on the future king slipping away. No more head in lap or cheese toast. Those simpering articles are long gone, which tells me they likely angered William to the point he confronted her about it, thereby putting paid to Carole running to her favourite ROTA mouthpieces with drivel about how she’s replaced William’s own mother in his life.
But the future future king is still within her grasp to influence. For this reason, he must be kept close. Dual gender learning and whatnot, perhaps a few other convenient excuses. But I think Carole wants this, and she has been shrewd indeed with her negotiations to a larger home and her grandson’s schooling.
I think divorce is not off the table, and these two consolation items are part of how Carole plans to continue being a hanger-on to royalty.
This kite-flying schtick by the utterly useless aimless windsors and their handlers is soooooooooo predictable and boring.
Whenever they want to test public opinion on an action they want to take or not take they get their hacks in their gutterpress to write a crap article like this.
For the record, that poor little sod WILL be going to eton. Marborough is the kite-flying gimmick……….make it appear that the useless clothes hanger has any say in the choices to be made for the future king as he enters his teen years.
The “abdication” of a high profile prince such as H has scared them sh1tless and you’d best believe, they will have poor little georgie on a very short leash. No likelihood of him being influenced by even a whiff of freedom.
This American product of public schools truly does not care. The Brits really twist themselves into pretzels over this.
They absolutely do, so I’m surprised Kween Waity doesn’t aspire to something a bit smarter and more Upper Class for Wee George, the most stressed out looking child I’ve ever seen. I’m not sure why Harrow and Rugby have never been mentioned, both date back to the late 1500’s and are hardly arriviste like Marlborough.
Poor little rich kids , dont they have any say in what they would prefer? At least whether they prefer co ed or same gender schools? Dont they have friends ? You never see them at school events with other children or even with cousins , and they have plenty , Spencer , Windsor , Middleton , heck even Parker Bowles grandkids that are family by marriage . Both Charles and William had buddies from amidst the aristos, old school ties , sporting pals , racing pals, people whose children they are godparents to ..Kate is unnaturally isolated , where on earth are her friends ? Pippa was her lone bridesmaid and even she has faded from the picture. Marlborough that way hasnt supplied Kate with any set of friends or connections that we are told about , so why is he being shunted there ? Theres something very bleak , despite all the privilege , in the way the Wales kids are being raised ..trotted out like a travelling circus and their faces all over publications and social media with every expression analysed . .though its generally all praise . No good friends at Lambrook or wherever else they went before that ? With social media being so accessible , i wouldn’t be surprised if they get teased or bullied ..children can be savage .Closed circles of PTA parents are likely to have a deadly knowledge of the Waleses school runs and other routines , though obviously muzzled from talking to press . So yes , poor George caught between Eton and Marlborough ..who cares what he thinks of either .
Those kids look thrilled to pieces./s
I still think William is trying to get a divorce so he’ll give in and let him go to school where she wants. We’ll see how it plays out.
Why “quietly alert” the parents in the same area that George will be housed at Marlborough? Is this to run background checks on them? I remember something about background checks for the parents at the school he started going to when his parents (Kate) moved into Adelaide Cottage. Or, do they just want the parents to know that their child will be in the presence of greatness and that he or she will need to act accordingly?!
Yes. They did this when William was heading to St Andrews. That’s why Kate ingratiated herself to that one girl who was a part of William’s circle. They will not want George in a house with any undesirable or controversial students or parents.
Also I bet this story will boost applications to Malborough from the next generation of Carole Middletons who aspire to sell off their daughters for a chance to be part of the Royal nonsense.
Nic, I know of someone (relation of a relation) who actually wanted to have children at the same time as K and W to throw their kids into that circle. They do exist still.
Copykeening the Parents Network now?