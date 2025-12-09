“David Corenswet & Jonathan Bailey were paired for a Variety chat” links

David Corenswet & Jonathan Bailey were paired for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. There was a weird moment when they talked about their characters flying with women, and Corenswet said something odd about masculinity. Overall, the talk was great though, and they really enjoyed meeting each other, fwiw. [Socialite Life]
Donald Trump’s bruised hands are now swollen. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs lose on Sunday. [LaineyGossip]
The White House social media account used Sabrina Carpenter to promote ICE yet again, even after they were forced to delete the previous video. [Jezebel]
Pluribus, avocado toast, eggs and AI, probably. [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger promotes Little Disaster. [JustJared]
What are the big Golden Globe snubs? [Hollywood Life]
KFC-flavored jelly beans?? [Seriously OMG]
Jenna Ortega in Lanvin. [RCFA]
New music from Marie Davidson. [OMG Blog]
Jonathan Bailey and David Corenswet light up realizing that both their #WickedForGood and #Superman characters “kiss while levitating” and launch into a mini duet.
Watch the full #ActorsOnActors video now on the @CNN app, or catch it at 3pm ET on Variety’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/zNl5WCskDV
— Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2025
The WH is just trolling now. Good Sabrina said what she said the first time. Now it’s time to ignore those losers
Yeah David C’s weird-ass remark about JB maintaining his ‘masculinity’ despite being carried by a female was AWKWARD as hell!!
JB navigated it with grace, though. As expected. The dude’s grounded.
David C less so, perhaps.
I just watched it and it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.
I think I might understand what he is attempting to say….?
It’s rare for a man, in the real world or as an actor, to be carried by a woman. Physically, it’s just not something that happens often. So David is complimenting Jonathan on how he portrayed a rare but important act in film because it wasn’t a physical experience that Jonathan could draw from his own personal memories in order to make authentic.
Also, does it have something important to do with character development or story arc? I know that the character is straight but I know nothing about Wicked and I will never watch the film.
I agree with you. People are acting as though David went full incel and it’s not even close to anything like that.
Sometimes people just want to fight and be angry.
That would have been perfectly okay were David C speaking to a straight man, but reflecting on the fact that JB is gay, perhaps DC could have been a bit more tactful?
Considering that JB is in the exceptional position of being a mega-successful male gay actor playing straight male romantic leads, one can understand how David’s comment, however subtle and well-intentioned, is still a micro-aggression.
A bit like complimenting well-spoken immigrants from Nigeria or Kenya on “how amazingly articulate they are in English!!”
But I’m sure JB gets this stuff all the time, and has learned to assume benign intent. Though given David C’s snarky comment about JB’s “gigantic” muscular arms, one does wonder…
Anyway, JB should write a book one day. If he does, I’ll be first in line to buy it!
It depends on how he meant it. Does he mean it as in…I would see this as emasculating, so I expect you did, too? Or is he recognizing that it would *perceived* by many as emasculating when instead it’s about being able to reflect masculinity that isn’t directly tied to power, domination, and control? Big difference there in intent.
Using Sabrina’s music is just about throwing their weight around now. They know it makes her angry…but also, she’s a woman, so they need to “put her in her place,” so to speak. It’s just a power play to make everybody miserable as they are, which is why I said there’s no real winning. If you protest, you give them the attention they want and the validation that they’ve bothered you. If you ignore them, they get to do what they want.
You have just perfectly described my abusive marriage that now continues to an abusive “coparenting” relationship. There is never a way for a win-win. It’s required I lose every time, so as not to diminish his win. It’s exhausting.