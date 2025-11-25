The Waleses will wait until the ’11th hour’ to announce Prince George’s next school

The British tabloids and papers have been openly discussing Prince George’s school situation for two years now. In the British school system, when posh kids are 13 years old, they are usually shipped off to boarding school for the equivalent of “high school.” Prince William and Harry were both sent to Eton around the age of 13, which is the school King Charles always wanted to go to (he was sent to Gordonstoun and hated it). What’s made this speculation over George’s education especially spicy is that the Princess of Wales seems to be putting up a huge fight over potentially sending George to Eton. Kate isn’t just opposed to Eton itself – she apparently opposes all boarding schools, and she favors coeducational schools. For two years, she’s been visiting other posh schools in and around Berkshire, hoping to find a good school where George could be a day student and not board. From what I gather, William wants George to go to Eton and what Willy wants, Willy gets. We actually haven’t heard about this fight in several months. Well, here’s an update – William and Kate are close to deciding but they won’t announce anything until the 11th hour.

The firstborn child of Prince William and Princess Kate is set to make a huge change next year, as Prince George will transition to secondary school in September 2026. And while it is still unknown where the young prince will attend, one expert believes the Prince and Princess of Wales will keep his choice of school under wraps until the very last minute. The two frontrunners for George to attend next year are Eton College, where both Prince William and Prince Harry attended and is located close to where the Wales family live on the Windsor estate, and Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College in Berkshire, where George would likely be a boarder. It has been speculated that William and Kate are still tossing up which school to send their eldest son to, but once they do make the huge decision, it is likely they will keep it under wraps until “the eleventh hour”. Melanie Sanderson, Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, explained why, as she told HELLO! that announcing such a choice too early would cause a stir with the school, and those who would be the young prince’s classmates. Sanderson told the publication: “If the Wales family runs true to form, they will announce Prince George’s secondary school at the eleventh hour, possibly as late as September 2026. They understand that the school itself, as well as George’s new peer group, will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is revealed and will probably want to minimise this, allowing the young royal to transition to his new school with as little fanfare as possible.”

As for which school George will be enrolled in, Melanie argued: “I believe Eton is the most likely choice for Prince George. In our most recent review, we describe it as ‘traditional, radical, expectation-busting and packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement’. To me, this encompasses all the values we are told are important to this generation of royals.”

“Packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement…” LOL. Eton’s reputation is actually educating white boys to take over the country when it’s their turn. Aristocrats, royals and politicians send their sons to Eton. Entitlement is baked into the system. Which is probably one of many reasons why Kate doesn’t want George to go there. I also don’t think they’ll wait until the 11th hour to announce it. William and Kate are possibly still fighting over it, but once they officially decide, they’ll announce it probably next spring. They’ve also ensured that it’s going to be a huge story either way, because Kate has clearly been briefing the tabloids in an effort to convince people that George shouldn’t go to a boarding school.