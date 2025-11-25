The Waleses will wait until the ’11th hour’ to announce Prince George’s next school

The British tabloids and papers have been openly discussing Prince George’s school situation for two years now. In the British school system, when posh kids are 13 years old, they are usually shipped off to boarding school for the equivalent of “high school.” Prince William and Harry were both sent to Eton around the age of 13, which is the school King Charles always wanted to go to (he was sent to Gordonstoun and hated it). What’s made this speculation over George’s education especially spicy is that the Princess of Wales seems to be putting up a huge fight over potentially sending George to Eton. Kate isn’t just opposed to Eton itself – she apparently opposes all boarding schools, and she favors coeducational schools. For two years, she’s been visiting other posh schools in and around Berkshire, hoping to find a good school where George could be a day student and not board. From what I gather, William wants George to go to Eton and what Willy wants, Willy gets. We actually haven’t heard about this fight in several months. Well, here’s an update – William and Kate are close to deciding but they won’t announce anything until the 11th hour.
The firstborn child of Prince William and Princess Kate is set to make a huge change next year, as Prince George will transition to secondary school in September 2026. And while it is still unknown where the young prince will attend, one expert believes the Prince and Princess of Wales will keep his choice of school under wraps until the very last minute.
The two frontrunners for George to attend next year are Eton College, where both Prince William and Prince Harry attended and is located close to where the Wales family live on the Windsor estate, and Kate’s alma mater Marlborough College in Berkshire, where George would likely be a boarder.
It has been speculated that William and Kate are still tossing up which school to send their eldest son to, but once they do make the huge decision, it is likely they will keep it under wraps until “the eleventh hour”.
Melanie Sanderson, Managing Editor of The Good Schools Guide, explained why, as she told HELLO! that announcing such a choice too early would cause a stir with the school, and those who would be the young prince’s classmates.
Sanderson told the publication: “If the Wales family runs true to form, they will announce Prince George’s secondary school at the eleventh hour, possibly as late as September 2026. They understand that the school itself, as well as George’s new peer group, will fall under intense scrutiny as soon as it is revealed and will probably want to minimise this, allowing the young royal to transition to his new school with as little fanfare as possible.”
As for which school George will be enrolled in, Melanie argued: “I believe Eton is the most likely choice for Prince George. In our most recent review, we describe it as ‘traditional, radical, expectation-busting and packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement’. To me, this encompasses all the values we are told are important to this generation of royals.”
“Packed with confident boys with nary a hint of entitlement…” LOL. Eton’s reputation is actually educating white boys to take over the country when it’s their turn. Aristocrats, royals and politicians send their sons to Eton. Entitlement is baked into the system. Which is probably one of many reasons why Kate doesn’t want George to go there. I also don’t think they’ll wait until the 11th hour to announce it. William and Kate are possibly still fighting over it, but once they officially decide, they’ll announce it probably next spring. They’ve also ensured that it’s going to be a huge story either way, because Kate has clearly been briefing the tabloids in an effort to convince people that George shouldn’t go to a boarding school.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Do people really care or are their ultra fans worried about this. He’ll probably go to eton.
Of course she wants him to go to a day school because he is one of her three excuses not to be out working even though she has Nannie’s and such.
To be fair, maybe she is worried some social climbing mother has prepped her daughter to target a future king (ahem 🥺)
Oh that would be karma right there! What goes around comes around lol!!😂
I was going to say maybe they dont want to some stalker changing their school last minute to George’s ( hmm hmm Kate).
That was my first thought when they mentioned the pressure it would out on that cohort. Yep, we know what announcing educational plans in advance leads to!
I was going to say the same thing!
It’s never just been about George. Kate is savvy enough to realize that that if they send George to Eton, she will continue to be an outsider amongst the toffs. She never has been and never will be in with that aristo crowd.
Whereas, if they choose a day school, Kate can hang out with all of the rich moms she aspires to be and try to wield influence with those that want to buy themselves onto the honours list. Think of the potential vacation home/yacht/private jet opportunities! Think about how much some aspiring “philanthropists” might “donate” to the royal foundation! She could finally be the queen bee in a social circle AND she still keeps her excuse for doing fewer events. In fact, she might get so busy with school events that we won’t see her for weeks at a time – all to help George adjust, of course.
I was coming to say something similar. She doesn’t want him to go to Eton because she doesn’t want to have to socialize with families that just flat out do not accept her. She’s going to want a school that’s not entrenched in the aristocracy.
she’s also not opposed to boarding school* but i give props to the KP team for putting that out there in an attempt to make her seem normal. Kate boarded herself. She hated being a day student by all accounts and switched to boarding.
*I think if she’s opposed its bc she loses an excuse not to work, not for any other reason.
The paradox of all of this is that it would be more “modern” than sending the heir to Eton…
Wills always uses same excuse for not working. According to him, no parent can put in a full day’s work.
Came here to post exactly this. Guessing George goes to Eton, bc that one’s hard to fight. But Charlotte and Louis do day school at a place like Marlborough so Kate has an excuse not to work for another 10 years.
This is one issue on which I strongly agree with Kate. (It might be the only issue.) I just think 13 is too young to live away from your parents. There’s also the fact that George would probably massively benefit from an environment that does not foster such entitlement. He’d become a better man and a better king for it.
Umm… he has parents who act and are pretty entitled so I don’t think boarding school will make that any worse.
Yeah like… if anything staying in his parents’ entitled bubble where he’s with children that cannot compete with him monetarily and status wise will make him more entitled. At Eton he might actually have some peers.
The other option of Marlborough is just as bad. The only way George goes to a school with regular non aristo kid is if he is sent to the UK version of a public school and they will never do that.
Eton is down the road from them anyway.
I don’t even know why they pretend this even matters. He will be king even if he doesn’t attend any school after age 13. The monarch isn’t a position of merit but of birth order.
Kate puts these articles out there to pretend she is an active mother and so many fall for this trap. The decision has already been made because security procedures have to be set up far in advance for him and Charlotte eventually. If it’s Marlborough that will get out because they never had an heir attend, although Beatrice and Eugenie attended. They would have to set up housing and clear the potential other residents in the dorm, as was done for William at Eton and then St Andrews.
I think they will choose Eton because it already has the security George needs. And Kate would get to add an extra stop on the school run so she would never have time to work.
Only Eugenie attended Marlborough; Beatrice attended St. George’s School in Ascot.
I agree that 13 is too young to send kids away. It seems barbaric. Why would you entrust that formative time to random teachers and staff, to say nothing of the Lord of the Flies social culture in an all-boys school? It happened to my younger brother and he still carries some wounds from that time.
Just been looking at a good schools guide, Eton is 28th, so much for its status. Still I suppose that he will meet the right people there.
https://www.topschoolguide.com/uk/league-tables/all-schools/top-private-boys-schools/
Again though, Kate went to boarding school herself. She boarded at Marlborough by choice. (she was originally a day student….maybe at Downes?) and then switched to marlborough because of “bullying” and boarded there.
(I’m not sure how much I buy the bullying story at this point.)
The bullying story was always confusing and was likely to combat the middlebum story of kate flashing boys from her dorm window.
News at 11 – where will the world’s most confident boy with nary a hint of entitlement attend high school? Yawn. Who the hell cares?
Kate being anti-boarding school is a myth concocted to satisfy an American audience that she was “modern.” In reality, she began part-weekly or “flexi-boarding” in grammar school at St. Andrew’s Pangbourne. Either she was there during the week and only came home on weekends (part-weekly) or she stayed when she pleased (flexi boarding). She did have the allegedly terrible experience at Downe House, then loved Marlborough. If she is searching for day options for George it is because she thinks he is ill suited personally for full boarding or for her own excuses.
I really doubt Cannot has any say on where the future King will go to school. He will board at Eton, like his father and uncle. She just wants to continue using the “school run” as an excuse not to be able to “work” until Louis is finished his education.
If the Wales want privacy be to be so truly modern, why announce it at all?
I’m laughing at the description of Eton (known for educating just about every British PM, lord, judge, and ambassador)
as “packed with with confident boys”. Um, yeah – extreme privilege will certainly do that!
Why wouldn’t you feel confident when the entire system is built to help you fail up?
They don’t want social climbers chasing George. Remember, William announced his university choice an entire year ahead of time, which gave Kate and countless others the chance to change schools or apply to be there with William.
Wherever he goes, it should be George’s choice. If they’re doing this the correct way, his parents should have presented him with several schools they think he might like close to home and maybe some boarding schools are included. They should have visited the schools with George so he can get a feel for them and see which one he might feel most comfortable at. And then, based on those visits, they would discuss with George what he wants out of his secondary school experience and where he might be happiest.
Or at least, that’s how my parents did it when I switched schools after 8th grade right around George’s age (the school I attended at the time stopped in 10th grade which is obviously an awkward age to stop so I left in 8th grade instead). It was my choice to attend the school I went to after 8th grade and my parents helped me select it.
But if William and Kate are fighting over this, I could see them just trying to convince George their alma mater is best which is not the way to go about it. Either way, wherever he ends up going, I hope he likes it. I know William liked Eton but as we all know from Spare Harry hated it. What suits one kid may not suit another.
It is believed that Harry is dyslexic as was one of the York girls. Explain why he hated school. Of course William didn’t want the other children to know that Harry was his brother. As if they wouldn’t all know anyway, it must have looked odd.
Not totally sure about this. My parents gave me a choice and I chose the school with the name I liked the best. Seriously. Fortunately it turned out to be the best school in town, which might have explained why my dad smiled when I gave them my choice. But that was just a fluke. Even when my kids were old enough to tour colleges, a lot depended on the personality of our student guide, whether said guide belonged to a frat (black mark in DD’s book), whether the school was in a city a 17-year-old wanted to be (both kids still regret refusing to apply to McGill), and a lot of spurious things. There are lots of things to consider, especially if you know your kid wouldn’t do well in some places, and/or there are serious security issues.
I suspect the British press already knows what school George will be going to next year.
So part of me thinks they’re not announcing it so that people don’t follow George there, but its not like Eton is hard up for applicants. And at this point, isn’t the process well underway? so if they announce in March that its eton I dont think a flood of parents are going to be trying to get into Eton. George’s friend circle is likely pretty set anyway.
I do think its funny if that’s why they’re not announcing it, because of Kate following William to St Andrews lol.
But anyway, I’m still of the opinion that this is William’s decision and Kate is just trying to make it seem like its hers. If William wants George to go to Eton, he’ll go to Eton. If William doesn’t care and is fine with Marlborough, then that’s where he’ll go.
Eton is a better school to avoid social climbers because it is boys only. Malborough would be the bigger risk because it is coed and the next generation of middletons would he able to ingratiate themselves at a much younger age.
Eton is “traditional” but radical? Uhhuh. Gordonstoun was actually the radical pick both for its newness and curriculum. Kurt Hahn, the founder, also founded Outward Bound.
I went to boarding school at 13. (as a first year US high schooler – yes, I was a little younger than most of my classmates but I had been for years). I loved it the entire four years. Strongly agree with VilleRose it should be a joint decision between child and parents – as it was in my case – at a spot that feels right and matches personalities, priorities & desires. I had a very strong opinion about where I wanted to go (after touring many options) and it truly did work out well for me, as hoped. Many factors are at play, but simply going to a boarding school at age 13 isn’t a terrible thing.
What is it with the bm that they are always talking about where kids will be going to school? I honestly couldn’t care less where anyone’s kids are going to school. The parents will decide that and I’ve never considered grousing about where they go to be anyone else’s business. The bm is getting creepy. Let it go for God’s sake.
The parents should know their child best and hopefully will make the best arrangement for their child. It’s not as if they will send him to Eton for the sake of status,
All of this is nonsense once it was reported that the heir to the throne won’t pay school fees for Eton (which run north of 60,000 pounds a year IIRC). William is cheap. Therefore, George is for Eton, full stop. Regardless of any other concerns like what George wants, what Kate thinks is best etc…
I can imagine that Charlotte and Louis (being nothing more than spares, aides-de-camp for George, etc etc, as William will have drilled into their heads to “avoid a Harry situation”) will go to Marlborough (45,000 pounds a year per child), so that will keep Kate and her family happy. Probably Pippa’s kids will go there as well to establish a “Middleton dynasty” of sorts.
The rest is noise and the tabloids looking to fill space….it’s not even until fall of 2026 that George goes!