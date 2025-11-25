A Campbell’s soup VP made racist comments & said their soup is for poor people

Embed from Getty Images

I enjoy a good soup, and if I’m buying canned soups, it’s always going to be Campbell’s or Progresso. Especially around the holidays, people are buying soups for their casseroles or side-dishes (Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom is a “hero product” for dozens of dishes), or they’re buying soup because it’s affordable in a bad economy. Well, Campbell’s is now facing a civil lawsuit from a former employee. The former employee was terminated after he reported some absolutely WILD comments from Campbell’s Vice President Martin Bally. Bally said, in a secret recording, that Campbell’s is for poor people, that they use bioengineered meat and that Campbell’s Indian employees are idiots. My god.

A fired Campbell Soup Company employee is suing their former employer alleging wrongful termination.

Robert Garza has claimed he was wrongfully fired after making a complaint about Martin Bally, the company’s Vice President and chief information security officer, who allegedly went on a tirade against the company and its customers, WDIV reported. Bally, Garza’s supervisor J.D. Aupperle and Campbell Soup Company are all named defendants in the case.

Garza alleges that in November 2024, he met with Bally to discuss his salary. During the meeting, Bally allegedly went on an hour-and-15-minute long rant about Campbell Soup Company and its customers. Garza, who recorded the expletive-laden rant, also claims that Bally made racist comments and allegedly admitted to using drugs at work. (It is legal in Michigan for one person who is party to a conversation to record another person without their consent, per Detroit Free Press, citing attorney Symantha Heath.)

Garza alleged in the suit that Bally said the company makes “highly processed food” for “poor people,” according to WDIV.

“We have s— for f—— poor people. Who buys our s—? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore. It’s not healthy now that I know what the f—‘s in it,” Bally allegedly said, per the local news outlet. “Bioengineered meat — I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer.”

Bally also allegedly admitted to Garza that he went to work high on marijuana edibles. During their sit-down, Bally also allegedly made derogatory comments about Indian employees. “F—ing Indians don’t know a f—— thing,” he said, according to WDIV. “Like they couldn’t think for their f—— selves,” Bally allegedly said, also calling them “idiots.”

In the suit, Garza says that he reported Bally’s comments to his direct supervisor, J.D. Aupperle, in January 2025. Garza claimed he was fired weeks later on Jan. 30, 2025. It took Garza another 10 months to find another job.

Garza’s attorney, Zachary Runyan, told WDIV, “He was really sticking up for other people. He went to his boss and said, ‘Martin is saying this about Indian coworkers we have, he’s saying this about people who buy our food — who keep our company open, and I don’t think that should be allowed.’ ”

Runyan added that the company’s alleged “ridiculous” response to Garza “sticking up for other people” is that he was fired. He noted that Garza, who had never been written up before, was never given any disciplinary action. Garza also claimed that neither Campbell nor their human resources department followed up with him, and called their reaction to the incident “simply terrible.”

Campbell Soup Company issued a statement, per WDIV. “If accurate, the comments in the recording are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company. We are actively investigating this matter.”