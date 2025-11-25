Fox News: Duchess Meghan ‘attaches enormous importance to her royal status’

At this point, I can only assume that the bum-clenching royalists are trying to make everyone, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, so sick of the title conversation that everyone agrees that Meghan shouldn’t use her title in any way. The goal is “f–k it, this is so annoying, Meghan should just use her maiden name.” The thing is, the more they scream, cry and throw up about Meghan’s title, the more I want Meghan to force them to “take it away” and do so publicly and loudly. “Duchess of Sussex” is her married name, and that’s why they’re really mad. They can’t force Meghan and Harry to divorce, they can’t force King Charles to remove their titles, they can’t force Harry to leave his wife and children and come running back to the UK. “But the Sussexes agreed to not use their royal titles commercially!” Show me the document where Meghan agreed to anything. Show me where she signed over her right to use her married name. You can’t because it doesn’t exist, because they refused to even allow her in the room as they discussed her future. Anyway, here’s the latest bullsh-t commentary:

Meghan Markle is said to be holding on to her duchess title despite previously airing her struggles with royal life. Several royal experts said they were stunned to learn that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly had a staffer formally announce her by her royal title before a Harper’s Bazaar cover interview. The move, experts claim, shows how tightly the 44-year-old is holding onto the prestige of her royal status — despite having stepped away from the monarchy years ago.

“This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance. The title remains useful for Meghan’s business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight. One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content,” Chard quipped. “They must be having a field day.”

When describing her interaction with the former American actress in October, reporter Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote, “We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.” Previously, when they met at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, Greenidge described a golf cart pulling up before someone announced, “The Duchess of Sussex.”

“Nothing she does is by accident,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “This was very intentional. Instructions were given, so it appears she was making a point — sadly for her, probably not the point she intended. The use of her royal title is beyond pretentious. It’s hypocritical at best.”

A week before the meeting, Greenidge and Meghan held court at a prime table in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — perfectly positioned to be seen by other diners. Greenidge later called it a “calculated choice.” Toward the end of the interview, a waiter brought an unsolicited cappuccino featuring foam with a photorealistic image of Meghan. “Oh. I recognize this picture — that’s from our trip to South Africa,” the “Suits” alum allegedly said, referring to her 2019 tour of the country with Prince Harry.

“What this story shows is how attached to her royal links Meghan is,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “The scene where the title is used when there are only two people in the room highlights this. It just seems comical. It is, however, perfectly correct for her to use it when announced before meeting a group of children in Los Angeles — but that’s not exactly egalitarian.”