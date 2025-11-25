Fox News: Duchess Meghan ‘attaches enormous importance to her royal status’

At this point, I can only assume that the bum-clenching royalists are trying to make everyone, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, so sick of the title conversation that everyone agrees that Meghan shouldn’t use her title in any way. The goal is “f–k it, this is so annoying, Meghan should just use her maiden name.” The thing is, the more they scream, cry and throw up about Meghan’s title, the more I want Meghan to force them to “take it away” and do so publicly and loudly. “Duchess of Sussex” is her married name, and that’s why they’re really mad. They can’t force Meghan and Harry to divorce, they can’t force King Charles to remove their titles, they can’t force Harry to leave his wife and children and come running back to the UK. “But the Sussexes agreed to not use their royal titles commercially!” Show me the document where Meghan agreed to anything. Show me where she signed over her right to use her married name. You can’t because it doesn’t exist, because they refused to even allow her in the room as they discussed her future. Anyway, here’s the latest bullsh-t commentary:
Meghan Markle is said to be holding on to her duchess title despite previously airing her struggles with royal life. Several royal experts said they were stunned to learn that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly had a staffer formally announce her by her royal title before a Harper’s Bazaar cover interview. The move, experts claim, shows how tightly the 44-year-old is holding onto the prestige of her royal status — despite having stepped away from the monarchy years ago.
“This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance. The title remains useful for Meghan’s business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight. One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content,” Chard quipped. “They must be having a field day.”
When describing her interaction with the former American actress in October, reporter Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote, “We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.” Previously, when they met at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, Greenidge described a golf cart pulling up before someone announced, “The Duchess of Sussex.”
“Nothing she does is by accident,” British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. “This was very intentional. Instructions were given, so it appears she was making a point — sadly for her, probably not the point she intended. The use of her royal title is beyond pretentious. It’s hypocritical at best.”
A week before the meeting, Greenidge and Meghan held court at a prime table in the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel — perfectly positioned to be seen by other diners. Greenidge later called it a “calculated choice.” Toward the end of the interview, a waiter brought an unsolicited cappuccino featuring foam with a photorealistic image of Meghan. “Oh. I recognize this picture — that’s from our trip to South Africa,” the “Suits” alum allegedly said, referring to her 2019 tour of the country with Prince Harry.
“What this story shows is how attached to her royal links Meghan is,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “The scene where the title is used when there are only two people in the room highlights this. It just seems comical. It is, however, perfectly correct for her to use it when announced before meeting a group of children in Los Angeles — but that’s not exactly egalitarian.”
“Instructions were given, so it appears she was making a point…” Yet another reach. They’re going to throw out their backs with these reaches: Meghan demanded that people use her title! Meghan gave instructions! Meghan is desperate for royal association, even though she hasn’t seen those horrid people in over three years! Why isn’t she egalitarian, like her slumlord in-laws who ride in gold carriages and have concerns about Meghan’s children being too dark??
Fitzwilliam stirs up trouble. The queen said the h r h could not be used in business enterprises. They did not lose titles. It is her legal name.
When and where did Greenidge call her and Meghan sitting at a table together at a restaurant with other diners – a “calculated choice”? I haven’t seen or heard about that.
Same with a golf cart barreling towards Greenidge to announce Megan by her married name. Never heard of it.
These lying a-holes are furious that another reporter got to spend time with Meghan and as such are trying to torpedo both women.
I hate this so much.
The channel that thinks women shouldn’t have full legal status in the U.S. wants a married woman to use her maiden name? Make it make sense.
Right? The way they contradict themselves all in the name of shaming Meghan.
Using her married legal name is causing all kids of fits because a biracial women is the one using her legal married name.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is her legal name because she’s married to Harry, a Prince of the Blood Royal and royal Duke (so doesn’t use a surname). Son of the King, 5th in the LoS. And she doesn’t make the rules, lol! What on earth would they expect her to be announced as?
Btw, I don’t think it’s fair for idiots to criticise the grand brownstone’s house manager (NOT Meghan’s ‘staffer’) for doing his/her job in line with what are undoubtedly the house rules.
Yeah, agree. The house manager announces the titles. That’s part of the job. Is it super formal and isn’t the norm for a lot of us? Yeah, absolutely. It did make me laugh. But it’s a ritzy UES brownstone, like come on. People are acting like Meghan goes around asking everyone everywhere she meets to call her duchess and I just don’t think that’s the case. The real case is that some people really don’t like her being addressed by her title and married name.
I’m sick of this conversation, too. Meghan should start announcing herself every day with trumpets – Ta, ta-ta-ta, TA! “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex! Countess of Dumbarton! Baroness of Kilkeel! Princess of the United Kingdom and Princess of Nigeria – Amira Ngozi Lolo, Ada Mazi, Adetokunbo!!” Ta-ta-ta-ta-TA!!!
I love your idea.
Mother of dragons, breaker of chains, flipper of pancakes and sprinkler of flowers …
I was going to say the same thing. She has no control over other people announcing her but she should hire someone to announce her everywhere she goes now just to really get to the royalists, racist trolls, rota rats, etc.
There are lots of aristocrats with titles who aren’t royal and aren’t accused of wanting to be royal when using their titles.
It’s her name. And if we want I talk about it – she’s actually a princess. She has four royal fathers who declared her as their own and have her royal titles and styling. Or do they not count because they are African royalty? We see you.
“Lady” Colin Campbell comes to mind. She’s been eating dinner off of that since the 80s.
What I came to say. She hasn’t been married to Colin Campbell for 40 odd years.
This whole titles thing is another nothing-burger that the Sussexes should ignore.
Most people paying attention have learned from the Andrew-the-paedo saga that only the UK Parliament can remove Harry and Meghan’s duke and duchess title. William can’t remove it single-handedly, it requires an act of Parliament.
And such an Act there NEVER will be, for blindingly obvious reasons.
So this titles stuff is pure clickbait, I’m certain it’s water off a ducks back for Harry & Meghan, as they know their Sussex titles are secure.
Gets the haters frothing though, and that’s the point, I guess.
They are spiraling! I think the issue for them is they can’t take the title without Harry agreeing and Parliament. Charles had to pay Andrew off to get him to agree and technically even now he still has his title.
“ The use of her royal title is beyond pretentious. It’s hypocritical at best.”
They just can’t accept in their very bigoted little brains that a woman of color has a title, can they?
But when she said her was Meghan Sussex these same people were crying and vomiting about it. If they do strip Harry of his title it’s not going to have much affect on Meghan she’ll probably go by Meghan Windsor and what will they say then?
Meghan haters yet again giving her power to control everything. She’s now able to make everyone announce her by her married name when she enters a room instead of her maiden name. The audacity of her to honor her husband and vows taken before God. The same name that all of these people complaining and the royals themselves have made a point of calling her when they don’t want people to see how racist they are. The same people who know that she is still Meghan, Duchess of Sussex because the only agreement was to not use HRH FOR MONETARY GAINS because it contains the word “royal”. The same people who during this time that she has been in the US they have called her and her husband by their titles because they know that there isn’t anything wrong with them using them. So anyone using them, especially in private, isn’t going against protocol or against an agreement that the royals went against the moment they took away their security weeks into the agreement. I can’t wait to buy this issue of Harper’s Bazaar. I might buy two now.
Those gutter rats are trying to stir up that beast William’s desire to remove the Sussexes titles. So be it. Doors will always be open to Harry and Meghan for what they do and represent
Lots of stuff in the world to be mad about, but an unsolicited cappuccino with a photorealistic Meghan picture in the foam shouldn’t be one of them.
At best, they agreed to not use their HRH. They offered to return the titles and were not taken up on it. So now they can use them if they want. Boo hoo.
Only for commercial reasons, no reason for other people to stop using the HRH which of course is the correct way to address her.
Yeah and the agreement was to not use the HRH commercially, which they don’t.
“allegedly had a staffer ” there is the word allegedly again, clearly a get out to allow them to lie without being sued. No proof that she asked for it, he probably just enjoyed announcing a royal duchess, only chance he will ever get.
That’s what I was thinking. If she came to my house and I was introducing her to my family, I would say that. I doubt anyone had to be forced to say it. It’s even more fun to say knowing that it gets the racists all fired up.
I need to check this more… However, I am of the opinion that the fair press use more easily Meghan’s married name that they do for Kate. And Meghan is way more a public figure than kate, thus introduced publicly more often. This, of course make some go crazy.
Oh no, married woman using her legal & married name. Call the presses.
Hm, it’s Faux being Faux. Lying as per usual. Must be a… Tuesday, right!
*yawn*
“holding onto the prestige of her royal status”…..oh REALLY?
Those experts and rota and the remaining Windsors certainly wish that Royal Status was prestigious enough to cling to. The reason that Andrew has only been minimally punished is because his clinging to royal status helps to uphold that illusion.
But with each passing day, that Royal Status leaks prestige like a sieve (or a Duchy roof). And that is a direct result of the behavior of the left behind royals. They need the Sussexes to want their association, or the whole thing just crumbles.
The same people who freak out when Kate Middleton is used in social media have an issue with Meghan using her married name. It’s just racism.
This is stupid. The title came with the marriage. The real issue here for these haters is Meghan being married to HRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. These people can squawk and squeal all they want but she doesn’t need to defend nor justify her use of it. They hate that the actual reality of who she is being recognized and acknowledged more. You can’t go crying to the BBC that Kate isn’t called the princess of Wales, then get mad that the Duchess of Sussex is being called the Duchess of Sussex. This is just an insane carousel.