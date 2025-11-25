Melania Trump welcomed the WH Christmas tree amid a demolished East Wing

In 2018, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recorded Melania Trump bitching and moaning about her First Lady duties around the holidays. Wolkoff wrote a book, which was published in 2020, about her friendship with Melania and working for Melania in the White House’s East Wing, which does not exist anymore. In 2018, Melania told Wolkoff: “I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff… You know, who gives a f–k about Christmas stuff and decoration? I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas, and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children?’ That they were separated…Give me a f–king break… Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?” (Note: Mel’s claims about the Obamas are false.)

All of which to say, Melania doesn’t give a f–k about any of this. I’m surprised she’s even trying to do regular First Lady bullsh-t, especially given that her husband demolished the White House East Wing, which traditionally housed the offices and holiday-entertaining spaces for any FLOTUS. But Melania still feels the need to pretend to care about Christmas stuff. On Monday, Melania welcomed the official White House Christmas tree. This is the tree which goes up in front of the White House, and traditionally there’s a lighting ceremony and everything. I just realized that Melania no longer has any space for her Christmas blood trees given the demolition of the East Wing.

It’s not very cold in the mid-Atlantic right now – we’re having an especially mild autumn, and it was in the 60s in Virginia and DC yesterday. At my favorite park, people were jogging in tank tops and shorts. There was no need for Melania to wear elbow-length leather gloves and a bulky coat, other than Melania wanting to coordinate with the sign on the tree carriage.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:32 am

    To her and her ilk I say bah humbug!!

  2. ElsaBug says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:32 am

    If I had an unlimited clothes budget with unlimited space, I would not buy that coat/bathrobe/karate uniform.

  3. Scarlett says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:38 am

    I don’t care, do you?

    • Giddy says:
      November 25, 2025 at 8:44 am

      🎯🎯🎯 I definitely don’t care what a former paid escort has to say about Christmas. HA! It just occurred to me that if the rumors are correct about Trump having to shell out cash for every event she shows up to, then she’s still a paid escort!

  4. Sue says:
    November 25, 2025 at 8:46 am

    It’s not like she celebrates “the Christmas” there anyway. I wonder where she’s living these days. Wait no, I really don’t care, who gives a f–k?”

  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 25, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Did she get another face pull? Ugh. She looks insane. Raggedy ole heifer.

    • HuffnPuff says:
      November 25, 2025 at 7:21 pm

      Yes!!! She looks like she’s wearing a mask. And who knows? Maybe that’s not really her and it’s someone with a Melania mask on. I’ll bet she has body doubles. Who would want to be with Mr Poopy Pants for any amount of time?

  6. Mina_Esq says:
    November 25, 2025 at 9:45 am

    To be fair, you can’t wear a coat with cropped sleeves without high gloves. I hate to say it, but I like those festive shoes and the creaminess of that coat.

    I still laugh when I remember reading an interview with her hairdresser about the hours they spent figuring out her hair, and how she actually thinks that this style (without a visible part) is a good look.

  7. Lynne says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:05 am

    I didn’t know a fake smile could look so evil. .

  8. here2 says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:49 am

    I realize that it’s partially the shade/shadow, but OMG her highlights look like someone literally applied them with a highlighter. I hate this timeline. I wish they would all get sucked into a vortex and I’d never, ever have to hear about any of them ever again.

  9. Chanteloup says:
    November 25, 2025 at 10:57 am

    she’s wearing the heavy coat and gloves bc reptiles get chilly easier

    tell me you don’t look at her eyes and see a rattler

  10. AMB says:
    November 25, 2025 at 11:35 am

    We know it’s the White House Christmas Tree because of the helpful sign on the wagon … in the most heinous font ever. But it’s very nicely kerned.

  11. blue says:
    November 25, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    What’s with her teeth? Natural teeth are not fluorescent white. Is this new, along with her latest facial tweaks?

  12. Paisley25 says:
    November 25, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Less than 3 minutes for her dumb little photo op.

  13. jferber says:
    November 25, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Why does Melania look so happy lately? It’s unusual. Maybe portentous? Does she know something about Donald’s health that we don’t? Or any possible “plans” against him. I hope she’s right either way. Or maybe she just re-negotiated her pre-nup for the 15th time that has cost Americans millions of dollars when she played hardball and wouldn’t move to the White House until she got more $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

  14. Lightpurple says:
    November 25, 2025 at 3:00 pm

    Looks like someone is showing off her new wig.

  15. The real Queen says:
    November 25, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    She looks like an alien in the picture

