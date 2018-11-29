Melania Trump: The Blood Trees of Doom look ‘even more beautiful’ in person

World Premiere of 'Aquaman' - Arrivals

Melania Trump proves that lazy trophy wives make terrible first ladies. But is it mean to mock her macabre Christmas decorations? I don’t know. Everything about the Trump White House is so awful and fascist, I actually think we needed this moment of levity, and it’s been a joy to laugh at Melania’s tampon trees/blood trees/Handmaid’s Tale trees. You would think that Melania’s default style would be everything gold and everything ostentatious and big, big, big. But Melania threw us for a loop with the Blood Trees Of Doom. She heard the criticism too, and she wants us to know that the Blood Trees of Doom look amazeballs in person.

Though she proudly unveiled the “American Treasures”-themed ornamentation on Twitter Monday, the all-red Christmas trees she chose for the East colonnade were the subject of countless memes and jokes online. The most popular and “liked” tweets compared Mrs. Trump’s 40 crimson trees to the red cloaks from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and even the sea of blood from the 1980 film The Shining. On Wednesday, the first lady, 48, defended her topiary, calling them “fantastic” and “beautiful.”

“We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste,” she said at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday, as seen in video obtained by Reuters.

“I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,” she said during her appearance as part of her Be Best initiative, which focuses on countering opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

[From People]

“We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste… and that’s why I decorated with an eye towards ‘what would Vlad the Impaler do for Christmas?’” I’m actually going to give Melania a tiny bit of benefit of the doubt and say that… one Blood Tree of Doom might have actually looked good, especially if it was featured in a room which was already had red decor. It would have looked on-theme and different and special. MAYBE. I think Melania messed up by using a dozen Blood Trees in a white hallway, which makes the hallway look like some kind of pathway to hell.

Melania Trump gets in the holiday spirit at the White House

2018 White House Christmas Decorations

2018 White House Christmas Decorations

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Melania Trump: The Blood Trees of Doom look ‘even more beautiful’ in person”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:05 am

    There is something very ‘Handmaids Tale’ about those trees! Or ‘Day of the Triffids – the Christmas Invasion’.

    EDIT: I missed that ref in the article. All that’s missing is a white ‘hat’ at the top.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:07 am

    She hopes everybody will come over and visit? Just drop by? Because you can’t visit the White House unless you have a tour ticket that you must request through your congressional representative at least 21 days in advance.

    Reply
  3. RBC says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:09 am

    A poster the other day said the trees look like they come alive and eat people.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:10 am

    “You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,”

    Hmm, I wonder who this got plagiarized from? Because you know she didn’t come up with that on her own. Not to mention, it has never less been “the people’s house” than it is right now.

    The trees are horrible and reflect the color of the virgin’s blood she bathes in to try and stay young looking. It didn’t work for Elizabeth Bathory either, Mel.

    Reply
  5. Redgrl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Hideous. Getting conspiracy theorist about how it’s more double speak for their base – “PROTECT CHRISTMAS! There’s a war on Christmas!” and then “ love these blood trees – Trump has great taste in Christmas trees”.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Id honestly be a bit scared to walk down that hall in the evening !

    Reply
  7. skipper says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I don’t think it looks bad. It’s her personal style and it’s her residence to decorate as she sees fit. I’m sure it really is much more ascetically pleasing in person as most things are. However, the irony of it all is not lost on me.

    Reply
  8. Karen says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Elegant office!

    Reply
  9. SuperStef says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I laughed out loud at your opening sentence “Melania proves that trophy wives make terrible first ladies”. Thanks for that.

    This woman has weird and rather tacky taste, et all. Worst FLOTUS ever!

    Reply
  10. BchyYogi says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:20 am

    In nearly every photo she’s alone with that cartoon evilFace. An happier 1st lady would bring out the whimsey, but this one shadows everything grade B horror movie.

    Reply
  11. smee says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:25 am

    It’s part of their opposite world message – trees are red, Nazis are good, DT is presidential, etc.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Creepy. I’ve never been to the WH, and never will while they’re living there, but are there usually an entire hallway full of trees for Christmas? My small Christmas tree on a table gives me more holiday spirit than a hall full of blood red trees

    Reply
  13. manda says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I think they look like the decorations that would be in a hallway to an emergency exit, like sort of an after thought and plain-looking. Make no mistake, I HATE this administration, and would never go to the WH while Trump is still in office. But, I don’t really think the decorations are that bad. I think the red trees are a bit odd, but like, if there were various colors (not just red trees, but maybe some green ones or pink ones or blue or whatever), or maybe something else on the walls or the floors, then I think this would look better, but I don’t think they are absolutely terrible.

    Reply
  14. Aoife says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Genuinely terrifying. Set of a horror film.

    Reply
  15. PlayItAgain says:
    November 29, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Maybe they’re meant to represent all of Trump’s buddy Jeffrey Epstein’s teenaged victims?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment