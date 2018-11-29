Melania Trump: The Blood Trees of Doom look ‘even more beautiful’ in person

Melania Trump proves that lazy trophy wives make terrible first ladies. But is it mean to mock her macabre Christmas decorations? I don’t know. Everything about the Trump White House is so awful and fascist, I actually think we needed this moment of levity, and it’s been a joy to laugh at Melania’s tampon trees/blood trees/Handmaid’s Tale trees. You would think that Melania’s default style would be everything gold and everything ostentatious and big, big, big. But Melania threw us for a loop with the Blood Trees Of Doom. She heard the criticism too, and she wants us to know that the Blood Trees of Doom look amazeballs in person.

Though she proudly unveiled the “American Treasures”-themed ornamentation on Twitter Monday, the all-red Christmas trees she chose for the East colonnade were the subject of countless memes and jokes online. The most popular and “liked” tweets compared Mrs. Trump’s 40 crimson trees to the red cloaks from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and even the sea of blood from the 1980 film The Shining. On Wednesday, the first lady, 48, defended her topiary, calling them “fantastic” and “beautiful.” “We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste,” she said at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday, as seen in video obtained by Reuters. “I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,” she said during her appearance as part of her Be Best initiative, which focuses on countering opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

“We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste… and that’s why I decorated with an eye towards ‘what would Vlad the Impaler do for Christmas?’” I’m actually going to give Melania a tiny bit of benefit of the doubt and say that… one Blood Tree of Doom might have actually looked good, especially if it was featured in a room which was already had red decor. It would have looked on-theme and different and special. MAYBE. I think Melania messed up by using a dozen Blood Trees in a white hallway, which makes the hallway look like some kind of pathway to hell.