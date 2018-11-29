Melania Trump: The Blood Trees of Doom look ‘even more beautiful’ in person

Melania Trump proves that lazy trophy wives make terrible first ladies. But is it mean to mock her macabre Christmas decorations? I don’t know. Everything about the Trump White House is so awful and fascist, I actually think we needed this moment of levity, and it’s been a joy to laugh at Melania’s tampon trees/blood trees/Handmaid’s Tale trees. You would think that Melania’s default style would be everything gold and everything ostentatious and big, big, big. But Melania threw us for a loop with the Blood Trees Of Doom. She heard the criticism too, and she wants us to know that the Blood Trees of Doom look amazeballs in person.
Though she proudly unveiled the “American Treasures”-themed ornamentation on Twitter Monday, the all-red Christmas trees she chose for the East colonnade were the subject of countless memes and jokes online. The most popular and “liked” tweets compared Mrs. Trump’s 40 crimson trees to the red cloaks from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and even the sea of blood from the 1980 film The Shining. On Wednesday, the first lady, 48, defended her topiary, calling them “fantastic” and “beautiful.”
“We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste,” she said at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Wednesday, as seen in video obtained by Reuters.
“I think they look fantastic. I hope everybody will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful. You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,” she said during her appearance as part of her Be Best initiative, which focuses on countering opioid addiction and cyberbullying.
“We are in 21st Century and everybody has a different taste… and that’s why I decorated with an eye towards ‘what would Vlad the Impaler do for Christmas?’” I’m actually going to give Melania a tiny bit of benefit of the doubt and say that… one Blood Tree of Doom might have actually looked good, especially if it was featured in a room which was already had red decor. It would have looked on-theme and different and special. MAYBE. I think Melania messed up by using a dozen Blood Trees in a white hallway, which makes the hallway look like some kind of pathway to hell.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
There is something very ‘Handmaids Tale’ about those trees! Or ‘Day of the Triffids – the Christmas Invasion’.
EDIT: I missed that ref in the article. All that’s missing is a white ‘hat’ at the top.
The long shot down the hallway with the red trees on either side always makes me think of The Shining. I keep expecting those creepy twin girl ghosts to pop up and start whispering “come play with us…”
Maybe it’s not as freaky in real life but yeah, the pictures don’t seem festive to me.
Don’t worry, here they are!
https://twitter.com/maxmcgloin/status/1067172205585358862?s=21
She hopes everybody will come over and visit? Just drop by? Because you can’t visit the White House unless you have a tour ticket that you must request through your congressional representative at least 21 days in advance.
And even then, they might decide you’re too “foreign” to let in. See: the kids who were recently precluded from going in with their class recently.
What?! I had not hear that.
I imagine Melania has no idea how people visit the White House – she doesn’t care.
A school group was on a tour. Some kids did not have passports. They and their chaperone had to wait outside while the other students got the tour.
I Know, I guffawed when I read that. Like any of us could just drop on by and take a look at her shitty trees and stupid Best Best ornaments. She’s such a moron.
She is at Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University. They will make room at the White House for those students. Ultra conservative, Evangelical, probably mostly white students.
It is an ultra conservative school where every other word is about God so I see no problem with those Trump backers getting in. I read an article that it is a stopping place for republicans running for president. Jerry Falwell is a huge Trump backer, that is why she went there I am guessing.
Her invitation kinda scared me LoL. I had thoughts of the evil Queen inviting Snow White to visit and taste her poisoned Red apples. Run children run…away.
A poster the other day said the trees look like they come alive and eat people.
“You are all welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house,”
Hmm, I wonder who this got plagiarized from? Because you know she didn’t come up with that on her own. Not to mention, it has never less been “the people’s house” than it is right now.
The trees are horrible and reflect the color of the virgin’s blood she bathes in to try and stay young looking. It didn’t work for Elizabeth Bathory either, Mel.
Hideous. Getting conspiracy theorist about how it’s more double speak for their base – “PROTECT CHRISTMAS! There’s a war on Christmas!” and then “ love these blood trees – Trump has great taste in Christmas trees”.
Next year it will be only white trees
Id honestly be a bit scared to walk down that hall in the evening !
I don’t think it looks bad. It’s her personal style and it’s her residence to decorate as she sees fit. I’m sure it really is much more ascetically pleasing in person as most things are. However, the irony of it all is not lost on me.
Technically, it’s our residence. She just has temporary housing there. I pay taxes to maintain that place. Knowing the felonious trump family, I doubt they’ve paid a penny for its upkeep.
Of course there are all the rumors that she actually lives somewhere else with Barron and her parents… she like us is merely a visitor there.
Elegant office!
I laughed out loud at your opening sentence “Melania proves that trophy wives make terrible first ladies”. Thanks for that.
This woman has weird and rather tacky taste, et all. Worst FLOTUS ever!
In nearly every photo she’s alone with that cartoon evilFace. An happier 1st lady would bring out the whimsey, but this one shadows everything grade B horror movie.
It’s part of their opposite world message – trees are red, Nazis are good, DT is presidential, etc.
@smee – exactly!
Creepy. I’ve never been to the WH, and never will while they’re living there, but are there usually an entire hallway full of trees for Christmas? My small Christmas tree on a table gives me more holiday spirit than a hall full of blood red trees
I think they look like the decorations that would be in a hallway to an emergency exit, like sort of an after thought and plain-looking. Make no mistake, I HATE this administration, and would never go to the WH while Trump is still in office. But, I don’t really think the decorations are that bad. I think the red trees are a bit odd, but like, if there were various colors (not just red trees, but maybe some green ones or pink ones or blue or whatever), or maybe something else on the walls or the floors, then I think this would look better, but I don’t think they are absolutely terrible.
Genuinely terrifying. Set of a horror film.
Maybe they’re meant to represent all of Trump’s buddy Jeffrey Epstein’s teenaged victims?
