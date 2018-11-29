Duchess Kate on Meghan & Harry’s baby: ‘It’s such a special time to have little kiddies’

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s somber event yesterday, they took a moment to work a rope line. Considering the occasion was a sort of memorial tribute service to people who perished in a helicopter crash, I would have thought that regular people would maybe try to avoid upbeat questions about William and Kate’s kids, but apparently I’m terribly gauche. So Kate did end up talking about her kids, and Meghan and Harry’s Royal Polo Baby too.

When asked how her kids were doing: Kate told one fan, “They are great, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up. And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.” The Cambridge kids have a nickname for William: Season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ “ Whether she’s excited about Harry & Meghan’s baby: “Absolutely! It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

“Pops” as a nickname for William seems very… Leave It To Beaver. Like, Prince Lou is going to call William “Daddy-O” next. I think Harry and William grew up calling Charles “papa” and “pa.” I called my father “dad” or “daddy” (when I was little!), but again, I’m impossibly peasanty. I guess it’s the posh thing to do, to avoid calling one’s father “dad.”

As for what Kate says about the Royal Polo Baby… the Cambridge kids will have a Sussex cousin, and of course it’s exciting. I don’t know, what else is she going to say? Oh, and I really do think Prince Lou is going to be a GIANT.

Here’s the video of Kate talking to people about the babies. I guess this is the only video, and the person didn’t want to shove the phone into Kate’s face, so the camera just stays on… Kate’s boob. It’s actually hilarious, like Kate’s boob is super-excited about Christmas.

