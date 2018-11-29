Duchess Kate on Meghan & Harry’s baby: ‘It’s such a special time to have little kiddies’

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s somber event yesterday, they took a moment to work a rope line. Considering the occasion was a sort of memorial tribute service to people who perished in a helicopter crash, I would have thought that regular people would maybe try to avoid upbeat questions about William and Kate’s kids, but apparently I’m terribly gauche. So Kate did end up talking about her kids, and Meghan and Harry’s Royal Polo Baby too.
When asked how her kids were doing: Kate told one fan, “They are great, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up. And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”
The Cambridge kids have a nickname for William: Season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ “
Whether she’s excited about Harry & Meghan’s baby: “Absolutely! It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”
“Pops” as a nickname for William seems very… Leave It To Beaver. Like, Prince Lou is going to call William “Daddy-O” next. I think Harry and William grew up calling Charles “papa” and “pa.” I called my father “dad” or “daddy” (when I was little!), but again, I’m impossibly peasanty. I guess it’s the posh thing to do, to avoid calling one’s father “dad.”
As for what Kate says about the Royal Polo Baby… the Cambridge kids will have a Sussex cousin, and of course it’s exciting. I don’t know, what else is she going to say? Oh, and I really do think Prince Lou is going to be a GIANT.
Here’s the video of Kate talking to people about the babies. I guess this is the only video, and the person didn’t want to shove the phone into Kate’s face, so the camera just stays on… Kate’s boob. It’s actually hilarious, like Kate’s boob is super-excited about Christmas.
kate talking about baby sussex and saying she’s excited for george charlotte and louis to have a cousin is the absolute best pic.twitter.com/EvoLHmGvyW
— meredith (@meghanmrkIe) November 28, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I was thinking about the news that Harry didn’t feel William was welcoming Meghan into the family enough. Everyone I’m sure wants their family to like their significant other, but if you have a hissy fit because your brother and his pregnant wife, with two small children, aren’t apparently bending over backwards and throwing her a welcoming party, then you’re full of yourself and not very thoughtful of the stresses they’re under. He was strong-willed enough to write that letter and plow ahead to get engaged, but he can’t force everyone else to like her. Not only were the Cambridge’s busy with welcoming a 3rd child, they are notoriously private and suspicious of people. That is their nature. Harry went about this entire relationship in a very impulsive and immature way. Not only that, he impulsively brought someone into his life from an unstable background who chose a celebrity lifestyle. Everyone drones on and on about how close the brothers are, but if Harry thought his brother would react with anything other than suspicion to his choice of partner I would ask if Harry actually knows his brother at all.
I….don’t buy that argument. IF the story is true that William was not that welcoming to Meghan – then yes, I think William is an ass. It doesn’t matter if he thinks Harry is impulsive (Harry has dated before without attacking the press or getting engaged, so its not like there weren’t signs that he felt differently about this relationship), if he actually loves and supports Harry, then barring some evidence of Meghan just being after Harry’s money, he should have welcomed her to the family.
I’m not saying there had to be the “red carpet” but I don’t think inviting Meghan over for Christmas was that far a reach, you know? I don’t particularly like my SIL, I still invite her for holidays, still reach out to her, etc. And I did that while being pregnant and already the mother of a small child. So the whole “they had kids and were just too busy and stressed to welcome Meghan” does not hold water with me.
NOW all that said – I don’t think William actively disliked Meghan. I think it was more that William appears to be more reserved, Meghan appears to be more open, and there was probably a disconnect where Meghan felt that William did not like her because of that, but it wasn’t actually anything personal.
I was watching IG videos the other day (don’t judge) of how William treats Meghan and it was always very respectful and welcoming – moving aside to make room for her in conversations, etc – so that’s why I think it was more a matter of just different personalities than active dislike.
@Becks I don’t think he was an ass just because of that. Think about all the red flags about their relationship from William’s perspective. When Harry told him he was serious about her last fall, how long had they been dating? Not even a year. Not to mention she only recently got out of a relationship with someone else (dumped him for Harry supposedly) plus an actress who loves the spotlight. Any royal is going to worry about their sibling being used for publicity. He might have been concerned about her “fit” as a future princess. He dated Kate for close to 10 years before marriage for a reason. He doesn’t want a repeat of the Charles and Diana debacle.
We know that Meghan is awesome at the job now and fits in extremely well but there was no way for William to know that last fall.
I would say that whether we like William or not, the truth is that he has always been protective of those he loves. Remember the stories of how he wanted to protect his mum? The (“hissy fits” according to some people) way he tries to protect his family? He probably feels or felt as if it was his responsabilty to protect Harry. Maybe his problem was not with Meghan herself but fear of his brother rushing into things so quickly (with an American actress nonetheless!)
So I think that maybe both brothers were right and wrong at the same time. Harry was right in feeling like he didn’t need William’s approval, and wrong in expecting his brother to understand his whirlwind romance.
And William was right in his wish to “protect” his brother, but wrong in the way he went about it and in not understanding that Harry can decide to do whatever he wants.
Of course this is pure speculation on my part
We don’t even know if that story is true.
A lot of the things coming out lately are very vague hearsay, like Meghan doing or saying something to upset Kate enough to cry. The source didn’t even know if she ‘did’ or ‘said’ something.
I could make up stories about them that are more plausible than some of what is going out, and they would be completely false.
I agree. The changing narrative around the relationship among the four just strikes me as tabloids needing stories. Just a few months ago, everyone was getting along great and being very supportive of each other. Now the narrative is about everyone getting into petty tiffs. It’s ridiculous.
I think the stories are false and its just the press making up stuff with unknown source but it’s amazing how people automatically place blame on meghan wonder What it is about meghan that make her oh so suspension. To some I didn’t know being a actress is such a horrible professional its amazing how William being portrayed as the perfect big brother who was just looking out for his dim witted little brother who was clearly being used by his older American biracial girlfriend at time but according to some of You 34 years old man is can’t make a decision about you wants to be with. And stand up for the woman he loves who was being attack by racist online is being called impulse and wrong but I bet if William did this for kate it be called oh so amazing and romantic but harry defending meghan is wrong .
@Vanessa – yes. That’s kind of my issue with the whole “of course William wasn’t going to be welcoming to her!” train of thought. It feeds into a narrative about William being so protective and loving and he just didn’t trust this outsider. But Harry, for all his faults, didn’t have a track record of being impulsive or stupid when it came to actual relationships, so that’s why the narrative falls bit flat for me.
Notoriously private, is maybe an argument I would give Will but not Kate. In their dating years she or her mother where known to call the paps like the kardashians. Some even remarked how one particular photog always had exclusives of her and her siblings. This narrative with Meghan seems on point with the comparison Kate got with Chelsy. Who knows if it is the press recycling this narrative where one is better than the other but in both cases Kate comes out on top.
We really don’t know enough to judge whether one was right and one was wrong in this situation. We don’t even know whether William was unwelcoming at all. This is all speculation.
I’m extremely close to my sister, made more so by traumatic childhood experiences. I’ve always been supportive of her choice in partner. She has called me out far more than I have her when it comes to men. However her most recent man, who I’ve invited for Christmas does leave me feeling very uncomfortable, even though there’s no real evidence to support my feelings. I’m trying to be supportive but also mindful that sometimes we do just need someone to step up and point out when we are possibly making a mistake. If I don’t do it, nobody else is close enough to her to do that. She doesn’t have to listen and I will still be supportive of her choices but I have to say something.
It seems quite possible William simply did the same and Harry was put out by his negativity. Love is blind and Harry certainly has seemed to act impulsively and quickly. All just guess work though.
This makes absolutely no sense and shows a bit of your hate skirt showing.
Harry didnt ask for him to throw parties or paint the town, but welcome a new member. Meghan had been around over a year at this point and maybe new to you but not new to William. That’s not asking a lot to say it would be nice to be more welcoming.
Also so many easily forget that Harry has not only been more welcoming and supportive of both William and Kate for the past 8 years. Asking his brother to extend him to same courtesy is not outrageous.
And as far as you trying to paint Meghan as some houligan with no moral or formal compass (that American who Harry needs protection from her scandalous background) clearly you’ve not read the room on RF background not being always proper. The overuse of “Hollywood actress” is overplayed. She lived in Toronto, she was on a few Hollywood film sets but she’s not a traditional Hollywood actress, she’s a Northwestern double major and a UN activist too who was living in a non Hollywood town. Let’s dispel all the slander because her new family wasn’t gracious.
“Harry didnt ask for him to throw parties or paint the town, but welcome a new member. ”
But you can’t say that with certainty. The article this is all based off of says “According to one of the princes’ mutual friends, there was a fallout last Christmas when Harry told William he didn’t think his older brother was doing enough to welcome Meghan into the family. “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so.”
That’s not saying that William wasn’t welcoming. It’s saying Harry didn’t feel he was rolling the red carpet out – which implies he expected William to go above and beyond. It doesn’t state that William was standoffish or anything like that – just that Harry didn’t think William was doing ENOUGH.
As far as her living in a “non Hollywood town” – Toronto isn’t some little hick town. Toronto is one of the biggest places for actors, musicians, tv personalities, etc to live. There, Vancouver, and probably Montreal are the main celebrity homes for Canada. Prince, Guillermo del Toro, Elton John, Tom Hanks etc etc all have lived in Toronto at some point. It’s “Hollywood” by Canadian standards.
The same Harry that called Kate a limpet?
I don’t think William likes Meghan because she changed the dynamic in more ways than one.
It says “he’s not doing enough” which is not even close to throwing parties. Bare minimum is what this means. And the fact that you have to be asked speaks volumes. But I do agree there’s no much bs rumors, who knows what’s true.
As far as Toronto, I attend the film festival every year, gone to sohohouse in Toronto and ITS not LA that copies Hollywood vibe, on purpose. At all. Not even close – Toronto is a working actors vibe, chill and definitely cool environment. I know you guys like to lean on “Hollywood Actress” moniker but it’s not all accurate , especially when that actress isn’t even living in Hollywood.
She hadn’t been around William for a year. Harry and Meghan were long distance and they said that they spent a lot of their time in Windsor to avoid being seen. She didn’t move to the UK until just before the engagement. It’s unlikely that William was able to spent large amounts of time with her previous to that. I’m sure he met her and maybe they all got together a few times, but that’s hardly enough time for someone like William.
Harry had known Kate for years before she married in. He thought she was boring, but knew she could be trusted. So, the situations don’t really compare because we are talking about William possibly not trusting Meghan because everything was so rushed. He wouldn’t have known Meghan’s personality until after he met her. So, if he was initially concerned because she was an actress that is perfectly reasonable and it doesn’t mean that he was correct. It means he needed more time to get to know her than Harry was possibly willing to give.
I also want to point out that when the story about William not being welcome came out a few days ago, someone on here said the leak could not be coming from the Cambridges because the story makes William look so bad.
but here I think we see perfectly clear why the leak could have been coming from Camp Cambridge. William looks protective, guarded, wary of an outsider, trying to make sure his brother knows what he is doing, he’s the loving big brother who is also Diana’s son and so is wary of Meghan…..etc.
Like I have said multiple times I don’t actually believe the story in itself, but you can see why it would have been leaked if it is even partly true.
I hope we get a Christmas pic of the Cambridge kiddos – and a recent one, not one from July like they did last year lol. I wonder if they’ll consider the pics with Charles enough, but I assume there will at least be a Christmas card.
I don’t like to usually join in on the criticism of Kate’s actual face and such (although sometimes I cant help it) – but I will say that this fall she has looked like hell. I feel bad saying that, but she almost always looks exhausted, hungover, sick – something. I’m not even saying that in a petty way, more in a “hope everything is okay” kind of way, because she has looked wiped in the past few appearances. (and before people screech at me that she is the mom of small kids….yeah yeah yeah. I know. But even so.)
Maybe Louis is a bit of a rascal lol. Or maybe they have some private issue/problem we don’t know about… Everything is possible.
And having three small kids even with a nanny takes its toll on you
Ageing is not a crime.
Exactly! What are we supposed to do? Do anything we can afford to avoid normal ageing and criticize others just for experiencing the passage of time?
Constantly bringing up the fact that a woman has wrinkles is an ass move. No wonder women in the public eye are under pressure to go under the knife because of constant scrutiny over their appearance & society’s obsession with looking youthful. One day Meghan will also start to get lots of wrinkles & it still wouldn’t be ok to criticize it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the wrinkles at all. I didn’t even mention wrinkles. I don’t even know if she has any lol.
What? Of course she has wrinkles. Any person with eyes in their head can see she has wrinkles. Look at her forehead. No need to be disingenuous and ask about it in a round about way as if it is merely “exhaustion” or being hung over. She’s just getting older. It’s allowed.
@violet but that’s not what I’m talking about! lol. I cant even see her forehead in these pics. I have lots of lines on my forehead and those dreaded “11s” so trust me, aging is something I’m well aware of.
Meghan probably does already have wrinkles to be fair. She clearly uses botox; you can see in photos where her eyebrows are raised and there still aren’t lines. Each to their own. I think it’s good that Kate is comfortable enough not to use botox, although I think she may have in the past.
We are so used to seeing women in the public eye filled with botox and fillers that when we see someone actually looking their age, we now assume their unwell or something is wrong. The OP probably wasn’t trying to be mean.
I agree. It isn’t even the “wrinkles.” I think she was ill, under the weather and tired. It is the season for illnesses and they have been stepping up their public appearance game which means more exposure to people with the sniffles, etc. I hope she is feeling better. I also hope she wasn’t contagious (immunosuppressed here, that’s always my first thought) and she is a trouper.
But what is even the point in bringing this up? Just to make other women feel shit if they look similar? Not all of us age gracefully. Not all of us can look fresh every day. So stupid to even mention it, because it serves no purpose and it’s not something she can change naturally. Especially with your fake concern that you hope “everything is alright”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord people, wrinkles does not equal being ill.
I mean she has a young infant at home, maybe shes tired?
I don’t think she is exhausted, hung over, or sick. She is just aging rapidly. For all her privileges and luck, she doesn’t seem to have the blessing of good skin genes. Sucks for her but it is what it is. Plus she is too skinny. She could probably help herself by gaining 15 lbs. She has lost all the fat in her face which would help smooth out some of those deep lines in her forehead and around her mouth.
Everyone ages, that’s a normal part of life. She doesn’t look sick, she looks tired like most parents who have young children
How comes no one constantly talks about how much older William & Harry look & how exhausted they can sometimes appear. Or is this kind if criticizm only reserved for the women?
We comment on their appearances a lot too.
I don’t think Becks is talking aging and wrinkles here,give her some slack.I think Kate looks very tired in these photos,probably because….she’s just tired.Today I’m tired and I’m sure it shows.I think Kate looks great when she has a little extra pregnancy weight on her face,it’s off now,and it shows-oh well,that’s life I guess!
Thank you! I’m not one to jump on the “Kate looks awful, its the smoking/tanning/weight” train. I am not talking about wrinkles here. I genuinely have noticed over the past few months that she looks wiped.
The Cambridge babies are growing up so quickly. It feels it was yesterday that George was born.
And I don’t know why I really enjoy Kate’s speaking voice. It is very pleasant.
As for the question… Screaming at that girl asking her that. Kate’s response was as polite and nice as you can always expext of her.
It ir hilarious that the phone stayed on filming her boob, but it was nice of that girl not to shove her phone on Kate’s face
The fact that someone ASKED her if she was excited about Harry and Meghan’s baby just shows how these recent articles are taking hold. Like, even if she hates Harry and Meghan – its a new baby! its a new cuddly baby that Kate gets to snuggle for a half hour and then give back, lol. The Cambridge kids are going to grow up with this big extended family close to them, both from William and Kate, and I’m sure they are excited about that.
but even if she wasn’t excited for some reason, she’s not going to say that, lol.
True, though it’s also quite a normal thing to say to start a new topic.
“Are you excited about….” often means, ‘please talk about …. a bit’.
But I agree that the weird press likely made the topic more interesting.
I don’t know if it has anything to do with the article. If I’m talking to someone who has a niece or nephew on the way, I’ll ask them about it and make a comment about it being excited or you must be thrilled. it’s just seems like a normal question to ask, to touch on the family joy.
@Flan and canadiangirl – true. It’s likely the person just wanted to get a comment about the new baby, and with the recent spate of articles, it makes it seem like an odder question than it would be otherwise.
I wondered if the lady was a journalist (or a student journalist). The way she asked the question sounded like something you’d hear from someone on Entertainment Tonight (I don’t mean that in either a good way or bad way — just that her “tone” sounded like a news reporter’s voice).
That was nice of Kate.
lol what is she going to say?
Glad Kate is slowly losing the fake accent but she should work on keeping a “game face” on.
I dont think she looks tired but just a combination of smoking, genetics, dieting, and age.
Meghan is the only one with the perfect listening face. I really admire that. William, Kate and Harry are not that good at it, with Harry having the worse one in my opinion. He can look grumpy, the poor guy
To be fair, she is an actress. Listening or not, she was trained well for this role.
I sympathise with him. My listening face could easily pass for a you will not get out of this meeting alive face
I guess Kate forgot that her kids already have a cousin. Haven’t they met Pippa’s baby yet?
peasant babies don’t count apparently
I’m sure they have. They also have plenty of second cousins they see a lot of. She could have said another, but she was probaly just thinking about this particular baby and how it’ll be a fun cousin for the kids to grow up. She’s answering questions, I don’t think we can examine her every words choice, even added Louis as a bit of an after thought.
She didn’t say it would be the kids’ first time having a cousin. Just that he/she would be a cousin.
Notice how different her natural voice is? much more like Pippa and she sounds much better when she is not trying to force the uber-posh accent. Just be yourself – its much better!
IMO, I don’t like how she (sort of) brought it back around to herself/her own family. I think it would have been nicer if she had said something like, Q: “are you excited for Meghan?” …A: “yes, so excited. She will be wonderful mother / they are going to be wonderful parents / Harry has wanted children for so long, it’s wonderful / we’re so excited to have another baby in the family / etc.” I mean her answer was nice, I suppose, but just stuck out to me as making it about her own children which shows some self-centeredness. JMO though.
I think the woman filmed her chest so it wasn’t obvious that she was recording this interaction. A bit sneaky and I wonder if she was hoping to get a snarky answer.
At least Kate gave a better response than what Harry gave when he was asked about how Kate’s third pregnancy was going & his response was “I haven’t seen her for a while, but I think she’s OK.”
I don’t find that self-centered – they’re asking if SHE is excited about the baby, so she’s listing WHY she is excited.
I think it’s a typical standard answer that anyone would give. Doesn’t seem self centred to me.
New babies will be in Windsor now but look forward to Meghan and Harry’s first US visit, so we see the new family and get treated well here. Harry’s well regarded here.
I thought the boob video was hilarious and obviously too close. It was a bit on the spot question that may have been a tad inappropriate but Kate handled it well and only focus on the baby not on the couple lol. Bless all the babies.
She seemed very genuine here. A new baby in a family is always exciting. Kate seems to really value family connections so she probably is excited for her kids to have a new cousin. . As far as the other stuff goes. To me it sounds like Harry took a hissy fit. Maybe that is understandable though. He knows how racist and classist his family has historically been so he was over sensitive. Will likely would proceed with more caution then Harry. Siblings fight like this all the time. I doubt it is still an issue. Siblings also make up pretty easily also. Things get forgotten. Forgive and forget.
Eh what was she suppose to say?
Her comment didn’t prove or disprove anything.
kind of OT but what’s going on with all these anti-Meghan articles coming out? It’s so weird, I don’t want to believe in conspiracies or something like that but something behind the scenes must be happening
I call my dad Poppa Fett.
I also don’t buy that there’s drama between Meghan and Kate. I think there is some competitiveness between the houses but it’s coming from the brothers. It’s just a typical sexist storyline that the drama is coming from the ladies. Kate seems very much like a “go along to get along” type personality, which is why she is a good match for William, who is not. Meghan also. Even with her becoming famous, no stories have come out about her being difficult to get along with in any way. Many people have said she was lovely to work with and very kind. (The ex husband and high school bff are not credible to me and neither really said anything that contradicts her being easy to get along with). I can buy that they are very different people with different backgrounds who don’t have a lot in common outside of the family they married into, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get along.
“It’s such a special time” seems to be her go to sound bite for generic pleasantries, she said it when asked about their engagement as well. It’s an interesting verbal tick.
