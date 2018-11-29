“Lindsay Lohan’s MTV show is now called ‘Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss’” links

MTV has changed the name of Lindsay Lohan’s reality show from Lohan Beach Club to Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss. LOL. [Dlisted]
How Trump’s Secretary of Labor protected Jeffrey Epstein. [Jezebel]
90 Day Fiance star makes a “huge” mistake. [Starcasm]
Kendra Wilkinson is “dating herself,” in the Biblical sense. [The Blemish]
Payless Shoes continues to be savage AF. [Pajiba]
Tessa Thompson continues to be beautiful and amazing. [LaineyGossip]
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex won’t attend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman wore feathers & satin pants. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Don’t decorate your hair with Christmas ornaments. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m sure it’ll be the fiery car wreck we all expect it to be
Oh dear god. How, and I mean how (!) could she think that hair looks good??
at least it’s red!!
Will they give her enough $ to buy a bra?
Maybe it’s just me but I’m glad to see a woman who doesn’t have perfect breasts but isn’t afraid to flaunt them anyway.
Bras are handcuffs of patriarchy. Set em freeeeee Linds!
Can’t wait!!!
I just can’t support anything Lohan-associated. There’d be no fun in watching it for the ‘train wreck” aspect, because at the end of the day you’d still be supporting a terrible person and rewarding her for being terrible.
Those have got to be the ugliest sunglasses I’ve ever seen.
Second this.
OMG those sunglasses! Who is her muse, Dr. Henry Kissinger???
What a mess.
OMG Tessa’s dress. First of all she’s gorgeous, second it looks comfortable and fun to wear.
It’s mindblowing to me how much she’s just totally wrecked her appearance. Addiction is some scary shit.
Looking like a young Phil Specter!
She wins a SAG Award.
Hard pass on the show. She always looks kinda dirty? Redhead here, so I’m not talking about the freckles.
Nicole Kidman LOL! Memaw look. Whenever I see pics of Nicole and Keith I just think they look like a lesbian couple.
Will celebitchy cover Nora Roberts story?
