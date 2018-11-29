“Lindsay Lohan’s MTV show is now called ‘Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss’” links

MTV has changed the name of Lindsay Lohan’s reality show from Lohan Beach Club to Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss. LOL. [Dlisted]

How Trump’s Secretary of Labor protected Jeffrey Epstein. [Jezebel]

90 Day Fiance star makes a “huge” mistake. [Starcasm]

Kendra Wilkinson is “dating herself,” in the Biblical sense. [The Blemish]

Payless Shoes continues to be savage AF. [Pajiba]

Tessa Thompson continues to be beautiful and amazing. [LaineyGossip]

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex won’t attend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. [JustJared]

Nicole Kidman wore feathers & satin pants. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Don’t decorate your hair with Christmas ornaments. [Seriously OMG WTF]