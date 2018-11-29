“Lindsay Lohan’s MTV show is now called ‘Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss’” links
  • November 29, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lindsay Lohan rocks a beige dress on the beach in Mykonos

MTV has changed the name of Lindsay Lohan’s reality show from Lohan Beach Club to Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss. LOL. [Dlisted]
How Trump’s Secretary of Labor protected Jeffrey Epstein. [Jezebel]
90 Day Fiance star makes a “huge” mistake. [Starcasm]
Kendra Wilkinson is “dating herself,” in the Biblical sense. [The Blemish]
Payless Shoes continues to be savage AF. [Pajiba]
Tessa Thompson continues to be beautiful and amazing. [LaineyGossip]
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex won’t attend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman wore feathers & satin pants. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Don’t decorate your hair with Christmas ornaments. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Lindsay Lohan out filming for her new MTV reality show "Lohan Beach Club"

19 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan’s MTV show is now called ‘Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss’” links”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    I’m sure it’ll be the fiery car wreck we all expect it to be

    Reply
  2. Tw says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Oh dear god. How, and I mean how (!) could she think that hair looks good??

    Reply
  3. Belle Epoch says:
    November 29, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Will they give her enough $ to buy a bra?

    Reply
  4. Michael says:
    November 29, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Can’t wait!!!

    Reply
  5. Ceecu says:
    November 29, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Those have got to be the ugliest sunglasses I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    November 29, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    OMG those sunglasses! Who is her muse, Dr. Henry Kissinger???

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    November 29, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    What a mess.

    Reply
  8. TQB says:
    November 29, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    OMG Tessa’s dress. First of all she’s gorgeous, second it looks comfortable and fun to wear.

    Reply
  9. Veronica S. says:
    November 29, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    It’s mindblowing to me how much she’s just totally wrecked her appearance. Addiction is some scary shit.

    Reply
  10. Aenna says:
    November 29, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Looking like a young Phil Specter!

    Reply
  11. khaveman says:
    November 29, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    She wins a SAG Award.

    Reply
  12. WineGrrrl says:
    November 29, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Hard pass on the show. She always looks kinda dirty? Redhead here, so I’m not talking about the freckles.

    Reply
  13. Anare says:
    November 30, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Nicole Kidman LOL! Memaw look. Whenever I see pics of Nicole and Keith I just think they look like a lesbian couple.

    Reply
  14. IE says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Will celebitchy cover Nora Roberts story?

    Reply

