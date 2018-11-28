Duchess Kate wears a grey Catherine Walker coat to somber LCFC tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a somber appearance at the Leicester City Football Club today to pay tribute to those killed in a helicopter crash. LCFC Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of those killed, and he and William knew each other and had some kind of friendship. William and Kate were welcomed by his widow, and they laid flowers at the tribute.
For this appearance, Kate wore a new Catherine Walker look. Initially, I thought this was just a straight-up dress, but it’s not. It’s a coat, and Kate is wearing some kind of short black dress underneath it. What I like about the coat/dress: the shoulders aren’t puffy, and the top part looks very well tailored. What I dislike: the puffy pleats of the “skirt.” And the big cloth buttons are… there. Most of the women attending this tribute event were in black, so even though Kate was in a conservative shade of grey, she still stood out. Also: I really don’t get her current “ponytail with ribbon” trend.
After the tribute, William and Kate met with the LCFC team, plus volunteers and club supporters. Then they went inside the stadium to meet with some of the charities supported by LCFC.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Well, it is not really “new”. She wore it when she went to Church with the Queen at Balmoral, just that that time we only saw the upper part cause she was in the car. So this is actually another rewear haha.
The dress under it is very short, but it is not as if she is going to take the coat off. And if the wind flies it up, the dress won’t move so it will be okay
This tribute looks very touching, and Twitter informs me that they are also going to visit the University afterwards. I wonder if she is going to change to something more relaxed?
ETA: Yas for the bow being back!! Kate in 2018: headbands and bows. I love it
That is one short black dress.
But yeah having a ribbon in your hair as a grown woman and the future queen of England is stupid looking.
A lot of her looks seem very young girlish.
Ohhh I love bows. I am in my 30′s and I wear them as much as I can. I’ve been criticized for it (apparently a professor shouldn’t wear bows) but I love them, wearing them is my choice and it doesn’t make me any better or worse at my job.
Annie I think the bow is lovely and feminine, and I’m sure yours are too. I dont consider them to be an adolescent thing, and I dont think thats what shes going for. I think its classic and feminine and I hope it is a trend that stays!
I saw the photo with the dress peeking out and involuntarily uttered, “Holy crap!”
It’s essentially a minidress. Yikes.
That was my exact thought. I am reluctant to overly criticize fashion for somber occasions like this, but that dress is short.
Agree with both your statements!
Dont forget to clutch your pearls while commenting on the length of her dress lol
It might not be a dress at all, but a slip?
Crown Princess Victoria wears them too. And she will be Queen Regent, not a Queen Consort.
Not my favorite look but it’s not inappropriate. Her hair is pulled back out of her face.
Not a big fan of the coat. Is she wearing a scrunchy? Are they back??
The coat is a repeat. She wore it earlier this year in August at Balmoral during a church visit with the Queen.
Kate & William will also be visiting a university later on in the day so I can understand why she wasn’t in black. Grey is still a respectable color for the days events.
I like the swept back ponytail but not the bow. Also like the coat except for the skirt. Too bad, because if the coat had a straighter skirt I would call this whole look a win. Like the black tights and shoes and cute little purse.
I agree with you – some minor tweaks and this look would be perfect.
Totally agree. The tailoring on the coat is nice, but that skirt part is just…..too fru-fru and weird. I wish she’d move away from that designer, if that coat was mine I’d take it back and ask them to alter the skirt part…. The dress is way too short, I really don’t understand why she is wearing that, even under a coat. I like the tights, shoes, and purse, they are the only parts of this ensemble that have any elegance. Kate somehow has this knack of combining old lady (coat) with little girl (bow and mini skirt). Puzzles me.
I see she’s continuing to copy Meghan’s hairstyle LOL
A pony tail? Gee I copied Meghan this morning too lol
I love Meghan’s ponytails, but has been wearing them for a long time lol. I can remember her in Australia with this very same hairstyle… And Meghan was not even in the picture back then
A ponytail is a really basic common hairstyle, and Meghan isn’t the first person to wear one. Jeez, I’ve been wearing them my whole life and didn’t realize I was copying Meghan who was born years after me
It was a joke, guys.
She should consider using the ribbon to wrap her ponytail, rather than the bow. That would be (I think) on trend without looking too youthful.
I want that bag! Does anyone have an ID?
I think that bag might be Aspinal?
Aspinale. I think she has the same one in beige
Thanks ladies, I found the nude one online for £595. The black ones looks better, though. The purse is a repeat BTW, the Middleton sis seem to be into this brand…
I think she looks very pretty. But I don’t have a problem with BUTTONS! lol
I don’t have a problem with the buttons either, because without them, the coat wouldn’t stay closed. All of my coats have buttons or zippers too
I think she looks nice; Id like that coat myself!
Minus the dress seeming super short, and the bow in her hair, I think Kate looks very nice and appropriate here. Yes, buttons, but I don’t mind them for some reason and overall the dress looks very well tailored and it seems to be a good fit for the day’s events.
Typical Kate-wear, but the ribbon in the hair is an upcoming trend I think we will be seeing everywhere the next few seasons.
Her face is collapsing! 🙁
What do you mean? Like drooping from age? Not being snarky, just curious.
I see that the dress is very short. Will the protocol police arrive now? Ah no, Kate is white and not biracial
You can see people criticizing it here.
In my case, I don’t complain cause it is underneath a closed coat, so…
Whoops, there went your stereotype, Loretta. Perhaps time to reconsider that Meghan I only criticized for her race?
She really is desperate to cling to her university girly days. The coat dress itself is fine but she ruins it with the ribbon in the hair, the black shoes/tights combo and the little girly handbag.
She goes between looking young and girly to matronly. And she really needs to something with that hair – it needs a decent cut and style.
But I say all this in vain, she will never change her look and style from what got his attention in the beginning – such is her fear that if she changes her appearance he will dump her (given his history of cheating).
Maybe she just likes how she looks?
What is it with all the pearl clutching. A short dress! Oh no! When will we stop with protoling what women wear so tired of it.
