Duchess Kate wears a grey Catherine Walker coat to somber LCFC tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a somber appearance at the Leicester City Football Club today to pay tribute to those killed in a helicopter crash. LCFC Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of those killed, and he and William knew each other and had some kind of friendship. William and Kate were welcomed by his widow, and they laid flowers at the tribute.

For this appearance, Kate wore a new Catherine Walker look. Initially, I thought this was just a straight-up dress, but it’s not. It’s a coat, and Kate is wearing some kind of short black dress underneath it. What I like about the coat/dress: the shoulders aren’t puffy, and the top part looks very well tailored. What I dislike: the puffy pleats of the “skirt.” And the big cloth buttons are… there. Most of the women attending this tribute event were in black, so even though Kate was in a conservative shade of grey, she still stood out. Also: I really don’t get her current “ponytail with ribbon” trend.

After the tribute, William and Kate met with the LCFC team, plus volunteers and club supporters. Then they went inside the stadium to meet with some of the charities supported by LCFC.