Duchess Kate has been fascinated by psychology since she was in university

Here are more photos from the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance last Wednesday, when she made a surprise trip to the Psychology and Language Sciences Division of University College London. Kate was highlighting part of one of her causes, which is early childhood development and the mental health of children. The lab she visited studies the effect of language on infants and young children, basically making the scientific argument that it’s good for parents to talk a lot to their kids, from an educational and psychological standpoint. As it turns out, Kate had an interest in psychology when she attended St. Andrews, but she didn’t end up doing much about it:
The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she studied psychology at university, as she discussed the importance of early intervention with vulnerable young children. As well as talking to researchers, led by Prof Eamon McCrory, co-director of the unit, she was shown its MRI scanning facility and was told about the university’s ground-breaking research on how early experiences can shape brain function and development, both socially and emotionally.
She asked: “Is the idea as well that you follow the child you are looking at into adulthood? It would be really fascinating. The research in general, have they [the children and their families] got much understanding of the bigger picture?”
The Duchess said yesterday: “I started off doing psychology at St Andrews, with History of Art.” She added, laughing: “It was a bit full on, but it was really interesting.”
At most Scottish universities students will take three subjects in first and second years before specialising in their final subject. The Duchess said her experience in the MRI suite had been “fascinating”. She was particularly keen to discuss how the research could be translated into practical help for families and the wider community.
“It’s trying to translate the amazing research you are doing here into something that parents can understand,” she remarked. “What do you feel is going to make the difference in this field? Is it increased funding? Is it awareness about the importance of early years intervention?” She added: ‘You hear a lot from people who have addiction in the family: have they any chance at all in being able to change the outcome? When you have got addiction stretching across three generations, can you change what will happen?”
I don’t completely understand the degree system in the UK, but I believe Kate has the equivalent of, like, a Bachelor’s in Art History. She basically took one or two classes in Psychology to fulfill some requirements for her liberal arts degree. I actually believe that she did have an interest in psychology, but she was probably convinced not to pursue it at university so she could spend more time pursuing William and tailoring her interests to his. But now that she has her MRS degree, she’s still finding some way to pursue an old interest.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I am mostly disappointed the telegraph article only used “keen” once!
Wasn’t she planning on studying psychology at uni – but change tactic to get close to Prince William?
Damn how did she get so much insider knowledge on him, like where he was going for his gap year, which Uni he would be attending. I am sure at the time of applying it was not public knowledge where he was going. I always wondered was/is William slightly put off on how much she had to have him.
If I remember hearing at the time (and anyone feel free to correct me), it was public knowledge what uni he was going to be at and what he was studying.
She was on the outskirts of his wider circle and heard through that grapevine about his choice and she switched accordingly. They waited until Williams place on the course was confirmed and applications for the course was closed IIRC.
She’d had been stalking him from her days at Marlborough. There were several reports from those who studied with her saying how she was obsessed with getting close to him from the moment she arrived on campus.
Im so annoyed with pictures of their hands being spread out. Will and Waity both do it and it’s so awkward. Find something else to do with your hands please!
Her hand display is in body language terms to show openness and honesty but it’s also possibly quite a learnt move. It’s something people often learn when public speaking.
Maybe I bias since psychology is my field but I think she would have been better served studying that than history of art. She’s looking in the right direction if she wants to make a difference but I wonder how much she actually understands and is interested.
She also needs a ring guard. She’s gonna lose Diana’s ring.
Jazz hands! Interesting about it indicating openness / being a learned move, but I also see a little Bob Fosse.
Haha yes she does look like she’s going jazz hands. She is exaggerated with it which means it’s probably somewhat practised. Politicians do it to help convince people of what they’re saying, even if they’re lying.
Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with the jazz hands, too. Meh, I don’t find it annoying.
I hate all that hand action she and William do.
She’s had media training, body language is part of what is taught as part of the type of training. I have done some of it and you are taught to your hand movements etc.. to enforce what you are verbally saying etc..
Like William its forced and its not something that comes natural to either of them, hence why it has that over exaggerated feel to it – same goes for her facial expressions. The top photo is her ‘am engaged and fascinated’ face.
I’ve always appreciated Kate but from afar. The best part was you didn’t need to know much about her or William more than a baby here and event there… she was fine. My only gripe with her this year was she’s dressing SO smart/maturely I’d assume she’s a decade older than her actual age (this outfit is more fitting). Lately, totally disappointed in this keen Kate’s need to grab attention – it’s unnecessary. Doesn’t look good on her and same goes for William. Nonprofit work shouldn’t feel forced or used as a means for her to feel present, Royal. That’s why Kate indoctrinating herself isn’t working and doing so while kicking your SIL in the back is uncharitable. You’re smarter than this.
The last part of your message doesn’t make any sense.
Just the last part?
The Duchess of Cambridge is back from maternity leave. She hasn’t really been out and about, apart from a handful of events. Will is undertaking more engagements because it’s his full-time job. Their work isn’t a competition or a popularity contest.
Of course Kate had an interest in psychology at university, just like basically every single incoming freshman/first year/whatever its called in the UK. I cant tell you how many people at my college started out as either psychology majors or chemistry majors because they were “pre-med” lol. I had to take a psych course because my college had a pretty extensive list of core requirements, and man it was hard. All about vols. LOL.
And I swear Kaiser, you always find the best pictures of Kate, lol.
Is psychology still the most popular undergraduate major (at least in the USA)? Of course it’s interesting, we love to learn about ourselves, and its difficulty as a course of study is often underestimated. A proper education in behavioral science involves biology (especially neuroscience, sensory/perceptual systems etc. if done right), statistics, research design, and an overdose of sometimes-unsubstantiated theory. Kate’s questions sound so un-informed though. Maybe she should study up a bit more, like go to the Khan Academy website, so her questions can elicit answers that would be more useful to the general public when reported.
No. We don’t have minors and majors here. After college, or the final years of high school (16-18), we study our chosen subject for 3 years at university. Art history and Psychology don’t overlap, so she couldn’t have studied more than a few extra classes if she was interested.
It would be cool to see her persue it, I bet that would be an inspiration for many women out there because I do believe it’s never too late to go back to school and get more education, and just imagine the future queen doing it. My friends mom is a surgeon and she moved to Sweden a couple of years ago and said there were many studying to be doctors in their 40′s there – people who knew they wanted to be that, already had experience and was probably easier for them financially to study again. I think it’s admirable. Not saying Kate would do it, but maybe her declaring she’d be keen to do so could also be interesting.
These quotes are just empty phrases, that any other adult person says, when they want to appear knowledgeable on the subject they have no clue about, but are embarrassed to admit it. The older i get, the more i have a feeling, that half of human interaction consists of this – just feigning knowledge. Sorry, i’m a bit grumpy today!
Not grumpy, insightful. I, too, thought that those quotes were superficial, not particularly coherent or useful, and furthermore – kind of insulting? I guess she was talking specifically abour addicts? But the twice repeated « what do they need to understand » seemed… unaware? Given how little she seems to understand herself.
Yawn…whatever. Isn’t everyone interested in psychology? 😑
I thought so. It was the only one I had any interest in and got an A+ in
Well, at least it is ‘an’ interest. I never got the feeling she was interested in anything really.
William and not working are Kate’s only interest.
Yeah, I actually work at a university offering degree courses in psychology and we have requests from students from all over the world. It’s a hugely popular field…
I felt the same way when I was in college. I studied humanties and had a lot of classmates that took courses in my field as electives. It really seemed like everyone started their freshman and sophomore years focusing on psych or criminal justice but by their junior year they had switched to something else….usually sociology.
I stuck with what I loved and never switched my major, went on to a related graduate program, and actually work in my field.
William and their office should make Kate front sports related causes. They are a better focus for her and she sounds more passionate and looks sincerely keen, rather than here.
…you are aware that someone specifically selected the above pics?
I actually googled MRS degree, thinking that it was impressive Kate got some kind of additional degree without anyone knowing, then saw the description of what it was. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lol’ed too. Very clever.
If she was so fascinated by Psychology, maybe she she have majored in that rather than Art History. She has shown little to no knowledge about art other than maybe aking a few pictures of her kids. But then again, she not only changed the University she was planning to attend, but also only trying to stalk/ throw herself at William while at University. We’ll see how long this “fascination” lasts.
“Duchess counts to 10 whilst visiting University, explains her University education was Prince Catching, minor in waiting”.
