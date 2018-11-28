Duchess Kate has been fascinated by psychology since she was in university

Here are more photos from the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance last Wednesday, when she made a surprise trip to the Psychology and Language Sciences Division of University College London. Kate was highlighting part of one of her causes, which is early childhood development and the mental health of children. The lab she visited studies the effect of language on infants and young children, basically making the scientific argument that it’s good for parents to talk a lot to their kids, from an educational and psychological standpoint. As it turns out, Kate had an interest in psychology when she attended St. Andrews, but she didn’t end up doing much about it:

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she studied psychology at university, as she discussed the importance of early intervention with vulnerable young children. As well as talking to researchers, led by Prof Eamon McCrory, co-director of the unit, she was shown its MRI scanning facility and was told about the university’s ground-breaking research on how early experiences can shape brain function and development, both socially and emotionally.

She asked: “Is the idea as well that you follow the child you are looking at into adulthood? It would be really fascinating. The research in general, have they [the children and their families] got much understanding of the bigger picture?”

The Duchess said yesterday: “I started off doing psychology at St Andrews, with History of Art.” She added, laughing: “It was a bit full on, but it was really interesting.”

At most Scottish universities students will take three subjects in first and second years before specialising in their final subject. The Duchess said her experience in the MRI suite had been “fascinating”. She was particularly keen to discuss how the research could be translated into practical help for families and the wider community.

“It’s trying to translate the amazing research you are doing here into something that parents can understand,” she remarked. “What do you feel is going to make the difference in this field? Is it increased funding? Is it awareness about the importance of early years intervention?” She added: ‘You hear a lot from people who have addiction in the family: have they any chance at all in being able to change the outcome? When you have got addiction stretching across three generations, can you change what will happen?”