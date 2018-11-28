Swedish ‘social media influencer’ Emma Hallberg accused of ‘blackfishing’

You can believe that race is a social construct, or you can believe that race is a biology, or you can believe that race is both biological and social. I tend to believe it’s both. Genetics work in funny ways – sometimes – but of course race and racism seeps into cultural, political and social life in a million different ways. This is the first time I’ve heard the term “blackfishing” – apparently, it’s where white women use tanning, hair & makeup trickery to “look black,” especially online. The idea of blackfishing has been in the news recently because apparently, there’s a wave of white women and girls on social media who are pretending to be black… for, like, attention and profit.
The young woman in these IGs is named Emma Hallberg. She’s just 19 years old, and she’s Swedish and a self-styled “Instagram influencer,” meaning that she’s got a lot of followers and she posts a lot of stuff about fashion/hair/makeup. She’s also white. She was recently “outed” as white when someone posted a candid photo of her. Note the stark difference between how she presents herself on Instagram versus how she looks normally.
White girls if you want to pass as Black, how about using your platforms to address the injustices and discrimation actual Black people face. Don't just appropriate, Appreciate the people you are imitating #emmahallberg pic.twitter.com/gpmkvB0BZj
— Niccole Nero Gaines (@2CsNiccole) November 19, 2018
Emma has a bit of Kardashian to her, eh? Initially, Emma addressed the criticism by messaging a fan, writing: “Yes I’m white and I’ve never claimed to be anything else. And by no way, there are no “before” pictures, the pictures that has been spread are just two diefferent [sic] pictures taken on two different seasons of the year.” Then she went on Instagram Stories with this message:
“Let me explain. You’ve probably seen these two pictures besides [sic] each other all over Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, where they are called the ‘before & after. The left picture was taken 2 years ago right before summer with barely any makeup and my hair straightened. The right picture was taken in July right after I came home from a vacation, with makeup. I’ve been accused of doing frequent spray tans, taking melatonin, getting hair perms and lip injections and many more. When I haven’t done anything of the above.” Hallberg then shared a series of recent photos of herself and credited her skin tone to spending a lot of time in the sun. “This is how the sun tans my skin naturally during the summer.”
As I said at the beginning of this post, I believe race is both a biology and social construct. Of course there are white people with olive skin tones, white people who tan very deeply whenever they’ve been out in the sun, and of course there are white folks with naturally curly hair. There are people who are biologically white who can easily pass for mixed-race or black, just as there are black or mixed race people who can pass for white. So, is that what’s happening here? Or was Emma hoping that the “I never claimed I was black” technicality will get her through? Because she certainly seemed to be presenting herself as a black or mixed-race woman, and this definitely feels like blackfishing (from my understanding of it).
Okayyy so I just realized that I've over 1000 subscribers on YouTube 😳 ask me some questions down below that you would like me to answer in a Q&A ❤️ (I know you already have but since that was a couple of months ago I thought it would be fun with some new questions instead ) FULL OUTFIT: @fashionnova #NovaBabe 🔥
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
It is clear to me that this young caucasian woman intentionally and willfully appropriated the look of a black woman. It actually makes me sick to look at the photos. Black people don’t have the option of shedding the color of our skin (nor would I want to) after using it to get “likes.”
Black people have DIED because of the color of our skin. To hell with this girl.
I guess it’s trendy to look black/mixed black these days.
Oh hell no! She is absolutely using the black culture to her benefit. Even if she does tan that deeply naturally she is using makeup techniques, clothing and filters to achieve the black culture asthetic which she obviously thinks is sexier than her regular Becky ass ways. She is fetishizing black women but not acknowledging all the black women struggle. They are not costumes!!! I’m Latina and it drives me nuts when white women wear traditional Mexican clothes and don’t even get me started on Cinco De Mayo.
I would have never guessed that was the same person. Wow
She just looks insanely different. The bait & switch is real
+1
All the teenagers in my fam are so hooked on Insta and I keep on telling them how fake / photoshopped etc. everything is. Grrrr, it makes me really stabby.
Creepy…there are pics of her where she looks like a regular white girl.
It’s sad to me whenever someone feels the need to change their physical looks so much they look like another person. She just strucks me as a very insecure person.
She does look like she’s presenting herself as black but it’s really hard to be certain. To look at her without seeing the before photo, I wouldn’t have known what race she was. I think it’s pretty sad that people feel the need to cover themselves in so much fake tan and can’t be comfortable in their own skin though. Saying that, she has incredible make up skills.
I doubt it has anything to do with insecurity. I think it’s just more profitable for her not to be another Becky.
Sooooo very disturbing!!!! She is sooooo clueless and totally intentional does this for attention and profit. I agree with the first two commenters Girl Ninja and Mindy 100%.
So they want the aesthetic but none of the injustices of being a person of color? Gtfo
Stop this Emma.
This is gross. I am an Ariana Grande fan, but she does this even more (or at least as much as) Kim K, and it’s quite offputting. She doesn’t get nearly as much crap for it though. Everyone on Instagram seems to be going for that ethnically ambiguous/exotical/am-I-or-am-I-not-black look.
Especially with that last photo, this girl knows exactly what kind of look she’s going for. The Kardashians have young women out here thinking that feigning Blackness and purchasing Black features is the latest “trend”. They probably don’t even know how problematic they are. They’re just jacking a “look”.
I am glad Girl_Ninja got the first comment on this post
Ariana Grande is Hispanic, isn’t she? And she doesn’t seem to me to appropriate black culture.
Shes from Italian decent. She got a lot of plastic surgery to get that look
She is Italian.
I went to a Mexican art night at our local musuem here in Sacramento with one of my mexican girlfriends and we saw a bunch of white girls dressed as Frida Khalo’s. They ran around the dance floor dancing provocativly and overly sexual. We could not roll our eyes enough at those “Frida’s”. No appreciation of our culture and ancestors and imitating us by acting overtly sexual and vulgar on the dance floor was insulting. Idiots.
Then we saw a bunch of drunk white people whooping and hollering with some native american dancers. We stood back and watched everything and it was uncomfortable. These white people were geniunely excited about Mexican and Native American culture but there seemed to be this underlying disrespect for the cultures. It felt off
From my white view, Ariana Grand looks like hundreds of south Italian girls. just by looking at her, I would not think WOC but Mediterranean.
The girl above in her Instagram pictures looks like a WOC to me and that is, at least in my understanding, purposely feigning blackness. And the excuses that she is just “tanned” are completely stupid. There are european women who get a dark tan, but tan does not chance the features the way she changed hers.
Holy crap! I didn’t know this was a thing. I wonder what all the pro cultural appropriation commenters from the Mexico/Jennifer Lawrence think of this.
There was a case of another white female “influencer” who photo shopped her eye lids out to look Asian. Her fans were shocked to learn she wasn’t who she portrayed.
Also Black Cyna does something similar by being the face of certain skin bleaching products in Nigeria. I’m African and mixed race and was shocked to read how popular such things are in some African countries.
These cases are just sad all around. Love and embrace the skin/race you are no matter what.
Theres this insta/youtuber girl (simplykenna) or something that does the same thing but with Japanese themes. She uses filters to look pale.
I have so much anger about this. As a White woman she is just average. Pretty but nothing special. But as a Black woman she is gorgeous and an influencer! Ummmm, yes, because of what people believe are the European influence on the African genes. People are so messed up.
The worst kind of cultural appropriation is when White people steal from Black culture. Because no one even tries to make it right. No one talks about the beauty of American Black Culture or how we want to pay homage to the influences of Black culture in modern day America. I am so tired of people taking from Black culture and using Black culture, looks, music, style, fashion influences, etc on one hand and then mocking and denigrating us on the other.
Let’s see how Black you want to be when you’re being followed around a store or have to ask to have a $2.00 jar of hair gel unlocked at your local drug store. I won’t even speak of the beloved souls who have been martyred at the hands of the police for nothing more than being not White.
Bye, Felicia!
@ Alyssa- THIS, +1,000,000. Thank you, next to to this Becky/the Kartrashians/etc.
Preach Alyssa!
As a bi-racial woman, It infuriated me when Rachel Doezel claimed to be bi-racial black…. No B*tch you’re not… you can’t just slap on some spray tan, get a perm and pretend to be who you aren’t.
It really is disrespectful, these people really don’t KNOW what its like to be of the race they are appropriating, so they need to stop, apologies when they are exposed, and live like their authentic selves there after.
Very well said Alyssa.
Have you read the article that talked about multiple influencers doing this? It wasn’t just her, and it makes me absolutely sick to my stomach that these women who have ZERO understanding of what it’s like to be black in the world would treat it like a costume for profit.
She’s 100% doing it for attention. I read elsewhere that she liked being retweeted by accounts that celebrate black makeup trends and fashion – run by women who are actually black. She should have set the record straight.
Aside from my disgust, my other thought is how these fakers operate in real life. Do they just one day decide they want to appear black and all their friends and family go along with it? It’s so messed up.
I think they think black is beautiful, which it most definitely is. But it just comes across as so racist. White girls who can go back to looking white when it suits them.
When did it become de-rigeur to have a face so shiny you could send aircraft off course? Seriously I’ve just checked her instagram and each cheekbone has shine like a cartoon balloon. I don’t get it (grumpy gen Xer here)
I hate the contour/highlight trends. So stupid looking.
Highlighting one’s nose is particularly odd, IMO. I mean, it’s in the middle of your face, we all have one, why does it need MORE attention drawing to it? Everytime I see someone who’s done it it makes me think of the muller light yoghurt adverts with Nicole Scherzinger! Oops, I have yoghurt on my nose!
YES!
Thank you, I’ve been wondering the same thing for years (just like when the “dewy” look became popular in the late 90′s/early 2000′s as Clean and Clear was shilling oil blotting sheets). How is highlighter a thing? I remember going to raves with glittery cream on some parts of my body over 15 years ago, but I never wore it in public because it was very stripperesque. I’m baffled by the look. Just like clear heels/sandals.
It. Does not. Make. Sense.
This is awful and she is a liar.
I’m mixed race (german/Irish/Jamaican) I’m basically the colour of her “after” photo and find this disgusting. What a sad girl I’m telling u. But also like someone said above she can decide to take her black off essentially when it’s not fitting for her and what when our culture is no longer “trendy” just go back to whatever her nationality is. Wow she grossed me out this morning
Rachel Dolezal V2
She clearly paints her skin with brown girl foundation and tries to pass as a black girl.
She must look like a freak in person with all the obvious skin paint, greasy highlighter. I imagine in person she looks like she is in a costume.
I think there is a difference between making a conscious decision to look at certain way (and taking steps to do that) vs. other people just making those presumptions FOR you. Example: My family is mixed race, as I’ve said before. My dad is a Native American man and my mom is German. My youngest sister has the white girl in the winter/native in the summer thing going. By August, she’s dark. A lot of people will think she’s partially black, Latino, etc. She gets a lot of racial confusion in the summer. But here’s the rub: she isn’t courting that. It’s a presumption others make. She isn’t styling herself to pass as anything, she’s just being herself. We can’t control the projections others put upon us.
This girl, I look at her pictures, and it’s pretty clear (to me, at least) that she’s going beyond that. She is styling her hair in a way that suggests she’s shooting for styles traditionally associated with black women. Her makeup seems done to exaggerate certain features to suggest she’s black (mainly her lips – look at that candid pic, she is absolutely over lining and filling those lips). It just, taken all together, seems calibrated to give the suggestion of blackness.
Her behavior is clearly cultural appropriation for fame and fortune. See Al Jolson.
Yep. It is a tiny step away from blackface.
wow, I’m seriously sickened by this. I don’t care what she says, you can not not be aware of taking it this far.On the other side, I think, if she’s appropriating anyone it’s the Kardashian clan, so that makes if it even worse if you know what I mean. So many superficial young women out there, admired by many other young women. It’s a bit scary.
So getting that tan also means you just happen to “play” at being black!? Disgusting. My brother and I also tan deeply (thanks to a crazy mishmash of genetics) but that has never led us to try to “pass” as black which is CLEARLY what this lady is doing. Ridiculous.
Will I ever stop being surprised by people doing this? No. It’s mind boggling, insulting and racist.
