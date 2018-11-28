“Racist Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won the special election in Mississippi” links

Embed from Getty Images

Racist Republican Cindy Hyde Smith won the special election for Mississippi’s Senate seat. This is horrible yet expected. [Towleroad]

What are the Oscar chances for Crazy Rich Asians? [LaineyGossip]

UT-Austin bans student from inviting her girlfriend to her dorm. [Jezebel]

Chris Brown & Rihanna are still in contact, ugh. [Dlisted]

Rachel Weisz just looks stunning in everything, especially glasses. [Go Fug Yourself]

Here’s an explainer for the Paul Manafort stuff. [Pajiba]

Elf got an Honest Trailer. [OMG Blog]

The Real Housewives skipped Lisa Vanderpump’s fundraiser, huh. [Reality Tea]

Rita Ora is still wearing Marchesa. [RCFA]

